Margot Robbie is easily one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Since bursting onto the scene with her role in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, the Australian actor has conquered the film industry. She's gone on to become a two-time Oscar nominee, a star of superhero movies, and a big-time producer. So naturally, given all the success she has already achieved before even her 30th birthday, the public wants to know everything about her. And that includes her love life. So, who is Margot Robbie dating in 2020?

Margot Robbie is not dating anyone. But before you start frantically looking for her on Tinder, you should know the reason she isn't dating anyone is not because she's single. Quite the opposite, in fact. Margot Robbie is married, and she has been since 2016. Her husband's name is Tom Ackerley, and he is an Assistant Director from England. According to his IMDb page, he's worked as an AD on films like Everly with Salma Hayek, The Brothers Grimsby with Sacha Baron Cohen, and Macbeth with Michael Fassbender. He's also produced films, notably alongside his wife as the co-founder of her production company, Lucky Chap. Together, the pair have produced films such as I, Tonya, Terminal, and one of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival's most buzzed-about movies, Promising Young Woman.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before getting married, Robbie and Ackerley lived together. "Big deal," you're probably thinking. "Lots of couples live together before getting married." That they do, but Robbie and Ackerley lived together as housemates before they started dating, in a three-bedroom house along with five of their mutual friends. So when the pair became involved romantically, it was a little scandalous in their household.

"We kept it a secret. Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. ‘Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.’ And then… everyone found out," Robbie told The Guardian of the relationship in a 2018 interview. “It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but s—t hit the fan. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good." The pair had a beach wedding in Australia back in 2016, an occasion which Robbie marked with a somewhat cheeky Instagram photo.

Although Robbie is hardly one Hollywood's most accessible celebrities on social media — her Instagram shows just four posts between September and December of last year — she does occasionally share photos of her husband. She's posted shots of them together in a winter wonderland, goofing off together, and even one thirsty shirtless pic of Mr. Margot Robbie.

In public, the couple rarely appear together, which is probably why it isn't common knowledge that Robbie is married. They did, however, attend this year's Golden Globes together, which could be a sign that the pair will start stepping out in tandem more often. They even posed together for a photo with Ellen DeGeneres and Poria de Rossi backstage.

So apologies to anyone who's been carrying a torch for Margot Robbie, but the 29-year-old Oscar-nominee is off the market, and has been for some time.