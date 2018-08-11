Who Knew — 48 Of Amazon’s Most Brilliant Finds Are All Under $5

When you visit a dollar store, you never know what you're going to get — sometimes it's a complete treasure (seriously, check out the makeup section), and sometimes it's a dud. But that doesn't mean much: Just because something is incredibly affordable, doesn't mean it's automatically of lower quality. The proof, of course, is that there are plenty of genius Amazon products priced at $5 or less — and you'll be shocked at the steals you can find.

Maybe you're in the market for a shampoo brush that massages your head as you cleanse your scalp — there is one of those in here for just $4, and with over 2,000 glowing reviews, you can be sure you won't find another at the same low price. And don't get me started on the waterproof phone case that only costs $5, because I could've used it last weekend before my butterfingers flung my phone 50 feet away into the ocean.

Best of all, these affordable products on Amazon with such rave reviews, so you know you're getting quality products for an incredibly great price. That's right, folks — you can afford to fill your cart with lots of these practical, awesome goodies. They're great: and as a bonus, they're reviewer-backed.