Over the past few years, The Graham Norton Show's New Year's Eve special has become quite the BBC tradition, and thankfully, 2019 will be no different, because the Irish funnyman is returning with his annual chat-show spectacular. Just like the regular series, Norton will sit down with an array of A-list guests, and in-between all the celebrity chatter, we can hopefully look forward to some hilarious anecdotes from the big red chair. But who will be on The Graham Norton Show New Year's Eve special 2019?

Well, it appears the BBC have pulled out all the stops, and as Digital Spy reports, this year's mammoth festive lineup will include Hollywood royalty Tom Hanks, and his Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood co-star, Matthew Rhysand, whilst Line of Duty's Stephen Graham will be joined on the famous sofa by Strictly Come Dancing newcomer Motsi Mabuse. Completing the lineup of New Year's Eve guests are Midsommar star Florence Pugh and boxing champ Anthony Joshua, however, if can you believe it, there's more — because Spice Girl Melanie C will also take to the stage alongside LGBTQ+ troupe Sink the Pink, and perform a rendition of their newly-released banger "High Heels."

BBC

Hanks will reportedly be in attendance to discuss his latest film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which he portrays the beloved U.S. entertainer, Mr Rogers, while Line of Duty's Graham will be on hand to reveal details of his new drama, White House Farm. Elsewhere, Strictly's Motsi Mabuse will appear to discuss her successful judging stint on the BBC dance competition, and speaking to host Norton, Anthony Joshua is expected to open up about his most recent boxing victory.

So, this jam-packed edition of the hit chat-show sounds like the perfect way to wrap up 2019, and you can watch The Graham Norton Show New Year's Eve special on Tuesday, December 31, at 10.20 p.m. on BBC One.