Change is happening! Instagram Stories just got even cooler. So many of us take to the platform to share our love for music and spread good jams. (Not me. I mostly stick to pictures of my dogs.) Now Instagram and Spotify are teaming up. Starting today, you'll be able to share to Instagram directly from your Spotify account, effectively cutting out the middleman and letting you take your tunes to IG in one fell swoop. But what if you're one of the few wondering, "Why can't I share Spotify songs on Instagram Stories?" as the rest of the world jams out? Don't panic — there are a couple logical explanations for why you're not seeing the new feature, one of which is easily fixed in a matter of minutes.

The first thing you can do is check to make sure you have the most updated versions of both apps. If you don't, this could explain why you're not yet able to see the new feature. In general, almost all newly added features and improvements to apps require you to download and install the latest version. Luckily, this is a quick fix. Just head to your app store and make sure your versions are current. Even if the apps aren't showing up in the Updates tab, be extra cautious and search the app in your store, to confirm it doesn't have any updates.

A second explanation is you just don't have the update yet, plain and simple. Sometimes, when apps roll out new features, it happens gradually, meaning everyone doesn't get it all at once. They might do it by region, for instance. It can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days to several weeks. While we don't know for sure how this update is going to work, rest assured you will have access to it at some point in the near future, as it's going to be available to all users.

This new feature is going to be a dream come true to music-loving Instagrammers. When you share, Spotify unlocks custom cover art stickers reflecting your favorite songs, artists, and albums, still allowing the option for personalization and creativity Instagram is so good at. Plus, when your followers view your Story, they'll be able to tap the Spotify icon in the top left corner to learn more about it for themselves.

Plus, the feature will also be coming to Facebook Stories as well, giving you one more opportunity to share the music and artists you love with the people you care about. My IG and Facebook friends are going to be so thrilled to know that when I'm pretending to rap along with Kanye West, I'm actually listening to Disney classics. Just @ me all you want.

Instagram Stories is the place to be right now. Even people who hate Instagram Stories love Instagram Stories. IG keeps creating more opportunities for us to stay connected in new ways and make our IG pages unique to us as individuals. With new filters rotating through, new ways to post (like Type Mode), and even new cameras (like Instagram Focus, which totes makes my pics looks professional even though I can't take a selfie to save my life), there's something for everyone. Plus, IG recently updated the app to allow you to upload multiple photos and videos to your Story at once, instead of one at a time — a rather slow and slightly irritating process.

With all the features available and how user-friendly the whole platform is, even social media losers like me can share super engaging photos of my falafel pita and the stress hives I had yesterday after making a student loan payment. So much fun!