Aside from his charming smirk and tendency to distance himself from the Luke P. drama, Dylan hasn't made much of an impression on Hannah B.'s Bachelorette season. He seems like a fun, easygoing guy, though, which could mean his reality TV journey won't end with Hannah B. If the two don't wind up together, we might see Dylan on Bachelor in Paradise. In fact, he may already be set to hit the beach.

According to Bachelor/ette blogger Reality Steve, Dylan is part of the first round of contestants to show up in Mexico. Reality Steve also reported 11 women and eight other guys will be joining him: Hannah G., Caelynn, Nicole, Onyeka, Tayshia, Demi, Katie, Sydney, and Jane (who went home on night one) from Colton's Bachelor season, as well as Bibiana and Annaliese from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season. The latter two women previously appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, where they were obviously unsuccessful in finding love, considering that they're still single and looking.

The other guys on the list include Kevin, John Paul Jones, and ABC Cam, who have all been eliminated from Hannah's Bachelorette season, as well as Blake, Wills, and Clay from Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season. The two outliers so far are Derek Peth from JoJo Fletcher's season, and Chris Bukowski, who has appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, the shuttered Bachelor Pad, and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. He's known to cause a little chaos.

Now, Dylan's official Bachelor in Paradise headshot was not among the first batch published by ABC, which means the network has not yet made his appearance official, likely because he hasn't been eliminated from Hannah B.'s group of guys. However, at this point in the show, it doesn't seem like he and Hannah are a match made in heaven, so this isn't a huge spoiler, and ABC will probably announce him as part of Bachelor in Paradise soon. As we know from past BiP seasons, the cast announcements slowly trickle in as The Bachelorette's suitors narrow and her final rose ceremony nears.

According to Reality Steve, Dylan wastes no time and immediately pursues a new Hannah in Mexico. It's nice to know that Hannah G., who was incredibly heartbroken and blindsided by the end of her relationship with Colton, finds someone nice in Paradise. Reality Steve published the purported results of the first rose ceremony, in which he reported that Dylan gives her his first rose. Whether or not she is responsive to that offer is unclear.

After Dylan stripped down to a snug speedo during the Mr. Right group date with Hannah B. on The Bachelorette, he shared on Instagram that it was the most terrifying moment of his life, but he loved that it pushed him out of his comfort zone and made him do things without thinking twice. Perhaps that's why he (reportedly) agreed to be on Bachelor in Paradise — he's ready to take the risks required to fall in love.