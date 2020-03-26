Since her return to civilian life, there have been all sorts of questions bandied about Meghan Markle's professional life and whether she would return to her acting roots. So news that she's to provide the voiceover for an upcoming documentary is no doubt music to her fans' ears. But will Elephants be available on Disney+ UK?

Although rumours had been circulating for a while about Meghan's involvement in the Disney Nature project, things were made official on March 26 when Disney tweeted: "Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus."

Does that mean April 3 is the date to mark in our diaries? Well, we can't be certain at this moment, as Disney+ and Disney+ UK have different viewing schedules. I have reached out to the platform's reps to confirm when Elephants will be available for us Brits, so sit tight for now.

The documentary, which has been produced by Disney Nature tells the story of an African elephant called Shani and her son Jomo as they make the long, tough journey across the enormous Kalahari desert alongside their herd. The pilgrimage will take them from the Okvango delta to the Zambezi river, following in the heavy, dusty footsteps of their ancestors before them.

Shani's older sister Gaia is the head of the herd and she instinctively knows that as the seasons change she must lead them to water in order to survive. Accompanied not only by her fellow elephants but by countless other species also making the life saving journey that will see them cross the painfully hot and parched desert.

The documentary will highlight the plight of these beautiful wild animals as an ever changing environment, blighted by the human race, makes it harder for these beasts to survive. The cause of elephants in the wild has been championed in the past by Markle. It was while on an official visit to Botswana with her husband Harry in 2017 that they helped highlight the work of charitable organisation Elephants Without Boarders.

This first post-royal life project indicates that the Sussexes are keen as mustard to keep up the charitable work they have championed both as a couple and independently. Hopefully there's a lot more where that came from for us to enjoy in the future.