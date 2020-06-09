Though the third season finale is right around the corner, it's yet to be announced if The Last O.G. will return for Season 4. This is unusual, given that last year, a new season was ordered a month before Season 2 came to end. However, no news could be good news, because at least the series hasn't been canceled.

According to TVSeriesFinale, TBS only has three original scripted shows that haven't been canceled, so the network may decide to hang on to the Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish-led series. The Last O.G.'s viewership has fallen a bit compared to Season 2, coming in 16% lower at about 735,000 viewers per episode. But it's performing better in viewership than American Dad, which was already granted a renewal, and TBS seems invested in the show. "We are so proud of The Last O.G.'s continued success. This hilarious and heartfelt show has connected with fans and we couldn't be more grateful for the big laughs that Tracy and the O.G. gang deliver each week," TBS and TNT's general manager, Brett Weitz, said in a statement when The Last O.G. was greenlit for Season 3, per Deadline.

At the time of the renewal, Deadline reported that The Last O.G. was the number one sitcom on cable, and was garnering 23 million viewers across all of TBS' various platforms. Morgan also said in a statement that he was eager to continue the series. "The Last O.G. is very meaningful to me and I am blessed to get to work with my family for another season," he said, per Deadline.

Considering how much the show means to Morgan — and that it's performing relatively well for TBS — a renewal seems likely. The Last O.G.'s previous seasons all premiered in late March or early April, so a similar timeline can be expected for Season 4 should it be green lit. For now, it's just a waiting game.