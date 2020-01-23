U.S. streaming service HBO Max has announced a brand new series, and it's caused quite the reaction in the UK. Titled The Prince, the animated show will poke fun at the royal family through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George. It sounds like a truly bonkers idea but it already has a large fanbase, thanks to a hugely popular meme Instagram account. You probably have many questions. But the most important one has to be: will The Prince ever make it to the UK?

Well, no U.S. release date has been set, per Reuters, so UK fans are likely to be left in the dark for quite some time. I've reached out to HBO to confirm whether a UK release is in the works, and will update as soon as possible.

Based on Family Guy writer Gary Janetti's hilarious Instagram (which already boasts almost a million followers), the parody production has already signed an A-list cast that's almost entirely British.

Janetti himself will play Prince George, per Sky News; a witty character likely to spend his time mocking his royal relatives. As the BBC reports, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be played by Orlando Bloom while American actress Condola Rashad voices Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. (Will Harry and Meghan's retreat from royal life be a big focus? It's almost guaranteed.)

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tom Hollander — a face you'll recently recognise from Bird Box, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Baptiste — will adopt roles of Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon will play Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Motherland's Lucy Punch will take on Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the legendary Frances de la Tour will play the Queen. Princess Charlotte will also feature along with George's butler, who will be played by Alan Cumming.

"I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne," Janetti said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for the streaming service, told Variety: “We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet." She added: “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

With serious issues leading to the royal family's recent restructure, The Prince's satirical tone may cause some controversy. I mean, it considered high treason to air this kind of thing in the home of the royals? I'm not sure, but I can't wait to find out.