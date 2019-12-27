For fans of the hit BBC sitcom, the highly-anticipated return of Gavin & Stacey has been a Christmastime highlight, and judging by the festive special's impressive viewing figures, appetite for our favourite Barry crew is at an all time high. Originally, the seasonal special was billed as a one-off, but will there be another series of Gavin & Stacey next? Here's everything we know so far.

Sadly, despite the show's massive Christmas Day success, a brand new series of Gavin & Stacey is yet to be confirmed. I have reached out to the broadcaster for comment on the future of the series, and will update with any new information the minute it becomes available. Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, show writer James Corden revealed that "there isn't any plan, at the moment" for the show's full-time return. However, not all hope is lost, because The Late Late Show host did not rule anything out in the future.

As the Radio Times reports, co-writer Ruth Jones, who appears in the series as the formidable Nessa, also provided some glimmers of hope during a screening of the Christmas special. Speaking at the event, Jones revealed that there is "obviously" room for the show to continue on, however, the actor went on to say that this in no way confirms Gavin & Stacey's return, and later added, "there have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode."

As previously mentioned, the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmastime special became a huge ratings success for the broadcaster, and as the BBC reports, pulled in a very impressive 11.6 million viewers. So, it appears the series still very much remains one of Britain's best loved sitcoms, but will it return for a fourth run? We'll just have to wait and see.