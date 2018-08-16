Usually on Celebrity Big Brother, evicted housemates will leave in a blaze of glory through — greeted by the shining visage of host Emma Willis and rapturous applause from a studio audience. (Or, in some cases, an awkward chorus of boos.) Other times however, housemates go out not with a bang but a whimper, and are forced out the back door in a surprise backdoor evictions. But will there be any back door evictions this series? Personally, I hope not. It’s played havoc with my emotions before — this girl needs closure and happy CBB sendoffs to get by.

Back door evictions have controversially come into play in previous series, and I’m betting there’s going to be another one this time round. I reached out earlier to the team at Celebrity Big Brother for even the slightest hint as to whether it would come into play, but no dice — they haven’t responded yet.

The dreaded back door eviction (which sees housemates quietly shunted off the show with a delayed exit interview) has in the past claimed housemates like John Barnes, as well as footballer Jamie O’Hara and Jasmine Waltz back in the 19th series.

Anticipating a back door eviction is practically impossible on the reality TV show, as they tend to get sprung on the housemates at random. For example with John Barnes, the housemates were forced to face off in a battle of the sexes challenge. When the ladies’ team won, they were told they would decide the fate of one of their housemates in a surprise back door eviction. After some deliberation, they chose to give the ex-England footballer the axe. One of his fellow housemates Malika Haqq, who voted to oust him, justified the axe by saying that he could take the elimination and would "go on and do great things."

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Barnes’ departure was dramatic, it wasn’t nearly as cray as O’Hara and Waltz’s evictions. For O’Hara, his abrupt goodbye came when the house was hauled in for a trial presided by the right honourable Vanessa Feltz. O’Hara, who was a scandalous figure that season due to his on-air fling with Bianca Gascoigne, was sadly judged and found unworthy by Feltz, who claimed he had "failed to live up to expectations." He was literally dragged off in handcuffs and ferried out the back door, minus the pomp and glory of a dignified goodbye.

On the other hand, Jasmine Waltz’s temper got the better of her throughout the series and contributed to her low-key departure. After another surprise challenge, the house deliberated and voted to kick her out the back door after her temper became too much for them to handle. Housemate Coleen Nolan said at the time: "She has this damaged side where her anger comes out."

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Could the same destiny be awaiting the new crop of housemates? Given Celebrity Big Brother's history of backdoor evictions, something tells me this one is a given. Let the drama begin.

Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5, weekdays at 9 p.m.