You Can Buy This IG-Approved Plus-Sized Brand For Less On Walmart.com

By Kate Marin
Social media is no doubt a source and catalyst for fashion trends and emerging brands. It's where I found out about Eloquii — a runway-inspired clothing brand for women size 14-28. Their styles tap into the latest trends with a fit-first approach, so no matter your size, you can be sure your clothes look amazing both on the hanger and on-body.

Eloquii carries hundreds of styles in their online store, but you can find a handful of pieces on Walmart.com for below-retail prices. Ahead, I'm sharing a few of my favorites (dresses, jumpsuits, trousers, and more) that might just make the busy holiday season a little bit brighter.

Dresses & Jumpsuits

ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Tie Front Wrap Velvet Jumpsuit
$84
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
$72
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Printed Sequin Midi Wrap Dress
$120
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Printed Maxi Dress
$78
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Sequin Wrap Dress
$102
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Printed Kimono Style Maxi Dress
$78
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Tie Neck Midi Dress
$60
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Printed Maxi Dress
$78
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress
$78
Walmart

Jeans, Leggings & Trousers

ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Paperbag Wide Leg Flare Pant
$54
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Olivia Sculpting Jean
$48
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Size Plus Kady Pant
$48
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Miracle Flawless Legging
$42
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Drama Flare Jean
$54
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size 9-to-5 Windowpane Pant
$48
Walmart

Blouses & Sweaters

ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Faux Leather Tie Waist Top
$48
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Cropped Sequin Turtleneck
$48
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Twist Back Knit Top
$27
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Flutter Sleeve Sweater With Tie
$33
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Tie Neck Blouse
$40
Walmart
ELOQUII Women's Plus Size Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
$39
Walmart

