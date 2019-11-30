Sharing is caring, but there are times when it's also important to clearly mark what's yours. So you need to get a stocking with your face on it this Christmas because that's what the Yuletide season is all about: ensuring nobody gets their grubby mitts on your swag.

Christmas just got more legit, more personal, and a hell of a lot more awkward because yes, you can customise these stockings to a very personal level. By covering them with your own flipping mug.

The stocking comes from kings of the personalised product Prezzybox " If you're looking for something personalised but also less on the narcissistic side, you could get one with your celebrity crush or your favourite pet. And let's be real, the latter is an absolute must for your favourite cat person.

All you have to do is go to the site, upload a clear image, and Bob's your uncle: you have a perfectly individual and unusual stocking which you'll be able to talk to guests about every time they pop in for a tea. Whether they're up for it or not.

The stockings are designed with a festive white top just like Father Christmas' hat. They come with an inbuilt loop so you can hang it from the fireplace. Or if you're like most people who don't have a fireplace: any old hook will do.

Prezzybox have lots of other personalised gifts available for you, your family, and your furry friends and are totally here for your Christmas gift needs. Well, if you're the type of person who wants a gift with their own face on that is.