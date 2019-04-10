We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 10, 2019.

The start of the day may feel a bit wonky as love planet Venus and hazy Neptune sync up in tenderhearted Pisces, the confident Sun in Aries squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, and the chatty Gemini Moon squares off with dreamy Mercury in Pisces. Under this cosmic combination we might not be sure if we're coming or going, as the Sun-Saturn square could put a damper on our confidence/enthusiasm while Venus-Neptune could have us feeling fuzzy on love and financial matters. Meanwhile, the Moon-Mercury square could not only have us spreading ourselves a bit too thin but it call also make the atmosphere ripe for misunderstandings.

Though with planet Jupiter (the planet of growth, abundance, and opportunity) going retrograde this afternoon, the major theme of the day is about scaling back. Jupiter retrograde asks that we step back a bit and avoid stretching ourselves too far; giving us the chance to evaluate where we are now before taking on new opportunities. With Jupiter retrograde, we're called to only give ourselves to the things that we truly believe in, especially as the Gemini Moon opposes Jupiter this afternoon. However, for some of us, this Jupiter retrograde can show us where we may need to have more optimism or faith.

By late tonight, the Moon shifts into nurturing Cancer, giving us some reprieve from such an intense day. The Cancer Moon encourages us to get the emotional comfort and nourishment we need, which may include connecting with or spending time with loved ones.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not be feeling as confident as you'd like today and it's possible that you could be feeling frustrated or disappointed about not reaching a target or goal. Before you get too discouraged, pull back and bit and give yourself a break. Know that what's meant for you will find you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling a bit discouraged that a plan isn't coming together the way you had hoped, especially if it's concerning a financial matter. Though finding success may be as simple as changing your mindset about the situation. Things aren't as bleak as they seem. You have options.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling a bit misunderstood today or a little too concerned about how others see you. That's why it's important for you to be a bit more selective about the people you have in your circle. You can improve how you feel by taking steps to honor your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A professional relationship or project might not be going the way you want, which could be a clue that maybe this isn't the right relationship or project for you. Don't be afraid to pull the plug on something that you feel isn't a right fit for you. Better to address it now than sit on it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Be careful of taking on unnecessary obligations, especially when it comes to helping your friends, as you might find that your heart is no longer in it as you thought. Communicating to others about where your head and heart are at could be uncomfortable, but very necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

In terms of love and intimacy, someone you're interested in may not be able to give you the depth you crave. And instead of forcing things to work or ignoring the obvious, it may be time to move on. On a different note, you and your partner may have to find a compromise on a money matter.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have a rude awakening of sorts when it comes to helping others, as someone may be taking you for granted. This could actually be a blessing in disguise as it could push you to speak your mind and draw some healthy boundaries. Don't be so quick to tell others 'yes'.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your creative gifts, are you giving too much away for too little? Don't let your fears of scarcity get in the way of you getting what you truly deserve. Trust that if you let something go, something better will take it's place. But you need to believe in your worth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Someone you know could try to shake your confidence today, though know that when you believe in yourself and refuse to let others project their stuff onto you, you win. If you need to pull back and retreat for a bit so you can focus on yourself, do so. Take back your power.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It might be hard for you to connect with friends and family today and it could be that you're burned out. Rather than force yourself to keep up with everyone else, taking a time out could be beneficial for you. When it comes to the company you keep, look to the person that nourishes you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might feel like you can't truly be yourself when it comes to dealing with certain people, making it a clear indication that there needs to be some changes in your circle of friends. Though know that when you dare to be your authentic self, the right people tend to show up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A family or home related matter could have you feeling stressed today and could have to do with a financial issue or something that you were planning that didn't pan out. Instead of stewing in your feelings, look to ways that you could give yourself some joy. Things will work themselves out.