We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 10, 2019.

The Moon remains in dreamy and creative Pisces, giving us the inspiration we need to envision what we want, while Mercury and Saturn in hardworking Capricorn gives us the follow-through we need to make those visions a reality. The day begins with the meeting between the Moon and Mercury, which could be helpful when it comes to working or connecting with others or communicating what we feel. By the late afternoon when the Pisces Moon teams up with Saturn, we should be able to find the emotional resolve we need to move past or overcome a challenge.

By the evening, the Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius, which could have us in our feelings in a big kind of way. For those of us that might be feeling more tender, this Moon-Jupiter mashup encourages to connect with the people we love and to seek out experiences that can help to strengthen our faith and optimism. About an hour later, the Moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could provide us with the spiritual nourishment we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your intuition plays a key role today when it comes to achieving your goals. A hunch or a stroke of inspiration that you receive today could point you in the right direction. Meanwhile, you should see some results of your hard work. Take some time out to rest and relax.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something you've been planning is beginning to come together and you might find yourself feeling more encouraged about where things are going than you have in a while. Your greatest resource right now are your relationships, so continue to lean on others for your support.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been job hunting, it's possible that you could manifest an opportunity today that feels akin to the job of your dreams. Another way that this could happen, could be through a promotion or bump in pay. Overall, put your focus on your long-term goals. Success is possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're at your most successful today when you work within a team. No matter if it's in your professional life or your private life, you can do more with someone at your side. Not only will this help to alleviate any burdens you may face, but you can also learn from the valuable feedback.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be focused on your finances today, making it the perfect time to take stock of your cash and see if you're on par with your financial goals. At the same time, you may want to be a bit conservative with your cash and make sure you not spending unnecessarily.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your romantic life gets a little sweeter today, no matter if you're single or if you've already met the love of your life. Singles could meet someone special while those with a partner should find that quality time spent with a partner is time well spent. Allow your heart to be fed.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your health and well-being today, making it the perfect time to de-clutter your space and detox your environment. This also goes for the kind of news and information that you're absorbing. If the vibe feels a little to heavy, don't be afraid to dump what you don't need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been feeling the pull to work on a creative project, today could be a good day start as you'll have both the vision and the focus to turn an idea into gold. Meanwhile, when it comes to being compensated for your talents, make sure you're asking for a bigger piece of the pie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're on fire, Sag, and it's possible that you could be offered an opportunity today that could help to improve your financial future. Though whether or not you should accept the offer depends on how you feel in your gut. Overall, look to ways to align your head with your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the power to move mountains with your words today and if there was ever a time to connect with people, now is the time. Look to ways you can initiate conversations today that can help to cultivate opportunities. In other words, speak what you want into existence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have the urge to help others today, which is something you're good at. However, make sure that as you're filling the cup of others that you're also taking time to fill up your own cup too. In fact, doing something good for yourself today should be a priority.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to your success, you're able to get far today when you lean on your friends or your network for support. Connecting with people you know could pave the way for an opportunity. Don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone. Believe in your ability to succeed.