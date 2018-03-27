We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 27, 2018.

The Moon remains in fiery Leo today while we remain in the mood to show off our talents and find ourselves with a craving to do something bold. As the day kicks off, there's a meeting between the Leo Moon and Mercury (retrograde) in Aries, which could be good for breathing new life into an old project that calls for a creative or daring approach. This Moon-Mercury combination could also have us ready to speak our mind and say what's on our heart. Since misunderstandings under a Mercury retrograde can run rampant and fire signs like Aries and Leo aren't known for being indirect, it might be best to think about what we need to say before say it. Later tonight, the Leo Moon squares off with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could push us overboard with our feelings. The best thing to do is to lighten things up with a little fun and perspective.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mission is not to wallow in the past or ignore it but to figure out how you can best learn from it so you don't have to repeat the lesson. That lesson applies specifically to your creativity and self-expression. Where could you stand to let yourself shine, regardless of who is watching?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Let your intuition guide the way today, namely when it comes to an issue concerning your partner or a would-be partner. You'll know it's your intuition because it's probably something that you've been ignoring. Feel like your faith is being tested? Do something to fill up your spiritual cup.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A conversation or a connection with an old friend or associate could be just the thing you need to spark an idea or get clarity on a situation. You might even overhear the right words at the right time. If you do find yourself feeling inspired to act on an idea, go slow. Make sure you really want this.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could bring in some extra cash or a career opportunity based on a professional connection that you established in the past. At the same time, isn't it time that you made your request for a raise? You have quite a reserve of talent. Make sure you're not giving away too much for free.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to revisit or reexamine something that you believed to be true, if only to see if that truth still stands. You might find that it doesn't, especially in terms of how your past has shaped you. On another note, it's time that you've put something you've been preaching into practice.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may find your dreams and intuition to be unusually strong now, which is all the more reason for you to pay attention to them as they could be holding important clues for you that your waking life might not reveal. On another note, you're extremely magnetic now, vet people with care.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be reviewing and evaluating the connections that you have to others. It seems your tastes and values have changed from the person you used to be, thereby changing your allegiance to these connections. Don't be afraid to let those relationships go in favor of what's genuine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you want to stand out today when it comes to your career, it might be worth revisiting a project or ways that you can make improvements to the systems that you currently have in place. You may be itching to do something big, but there's things on the back end that need your attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Though you're a big-picture thinker, it's time to examine the ways in which you may have let your thinking or your outlook become narrow and small. Maybe it's because you've had your faith tested. Maybe's it's because some you believed in doesn't do it for you anymore. Either way, open your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to have a deep conversation with a family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you today. Don't avoid going to the depths or the heart of the matter for the sake of keeping things light and friendly. Staying true to your feelings fosters the understanding you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you work in a media-related field, it's a good time for reconnecting with your audience. Even if you don't work in media, now's a good time for refining the way you get your message across to others. Are you being as clear as you can? Speak with authenticity in all you say. You will be heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to revisit your budget and make updates as necessary. You might be tempted to make an impulse buy or spend your cash on something big, but you may need to consider if it's worth it to you right now and in the long run. At the end of the day, money is energy. Spend it wisely.