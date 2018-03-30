We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 30, 2018.

With the Moon still in Virgo for the first half of the day, we're called to continue working on pending tasks and projects, especially with tomorrow's Full Moon in Libra approaching. Towards the mid-day, the Virgo Moon opposes Chiron in Pisces, which could stir up feelings of inadequacy, specifically as Virgo is a sign that can get overly fixated on perfection. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to not get hung up on the idea of being perfect. For now, we should strive to be thorough. By the late afternoon, the Moon enters partnership oriented Libra, putting the focus on relationships and the value of working together. Since Libra is also connected to art and beauty, having the Moon here make the evening for being out and about and enjoying ourselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Partnership and collaborations are on the menu for today and someone close to you may come calling on you for assistance. Give where you can but don't worry about giving your all if the relationship is unbalanced. Meanwhile, if you need help don't let your solo act get in the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get back on the grind today and take care of the work that's on your plate. If you're feeling sluggish, this could also be a good time for making sure that you eat things that will give your body fuel. Try not to overdo it with work though. Stay busy but don't burn yourself out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling creatively inspired today, which could be just the energy you need to complete a project or take a fresh approach to one. Your instincts are on point, so follow them. On a separate note, you're in need of some fun. Call up your best friends and get thee to a party.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about home and family today, which means this is the perfect day to stay in or make time to connect with those that you love. At the same time, if you find yourself feeling off-kilter, this is also a good time for powering down and rebooting. Take extra care of yourself. You need it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might feel like you're moving at warp speed, with all of the running around you'll have to do, meetings included. That said, you might have to be extra careful with what you give your attention to today as what you absorb from others could affect your mood. Go easy on the news.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The focus turns to your money and resources today, as you might find yourself in the mood for some shopping therapy. While you should treat yourself, be wary of making impulse buys as you could regret it later. Meanwhile, if you're feeling a bit insecure, do something self-affirming.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The spotlight is on you and how you feel today. For the most part you should find yourself feeling upbeat and refreshed. However, if there's a chance you're not feeling this way, now would be a good time to give yourself some extra tender, loving care. Find your joy wherever you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If your body feels like it's too heavy to move around or you find yourself feeling more withdrawn than usual, take it as a cue to take a timeout. Try to find yourself an escape through movies, music, or some much needed solitude. Ultimately, do whatever nourishes your body and soul.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about you and your crew today, as you'll find that being in the company of friends is where you'll feel your best. At the same time, a friend could come calling on you for support, but beware of giving too much of your energy to a needy type. Networking could also be successful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your focus turns to your career and achievements today and there's a good chance that you could get some attention or praise around your work. However, it's important to remember that even if that praise doesn't come when you want it, don't take it as a reflection of you. You are a boss.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for a getaway today and you deserve to have one. If a weekend trip isn't on your itinerary, it should be. If you plan on staying local, you should still look to ways that you can break up the monotony. Traveling by way of a book, film, or cultural event might do the trick.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your ability to manifest what that you want increases today, which means your focus should be fixated on the things that you do want to happen as opposed to the things you don't. By that same token, if you're offered an opportunity make sure it's something you want 100 percent. Don't settle.