Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 3, 2019.

After what might seem like a restless night (and a very busy morning), thanks to the fiery Aries Moon teaming up with multiple planets which include buoyant Jupiter in Sagittarius and chatty Mercury in Aries, the vibe calms down significantly by the late afternoon when the Moon slips into grounded Taurus.

By the late night, the Taurus Moon syncs up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, just in time for Friday's New Moon in Taurus. With a New Moon representing beginnings and fresh starts, having the Moon sync up with rebellious Uranus can help us with breaking free of the things that have grown stagnant and stale in favor for something innovative and new. Since Taurus is the sign that's associated with what we value, we might find that what we thought was important, no longer is, which can help us to better establish what is important.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find that things that you thought you once needed, especially when it comes to material possessions or external rewards, are being replaced by the craving for things and experiences with more substance. What are you basing your worth on? Time to reevaluate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What resonates with you on an emotional level? Hint: it might be things that exist outside of the same old standard/rules that you've been living by. Today, you're called to honor your needs (and yourself) as authentically as you possibly can. You're not the same person you used to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be feeling both wiped out and wired today, which means you may need to look to ways to better care for your body, which includes your emotional and spiritual well-being. While you're often a team player, now's the time to focus on what nourishes you and you alone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you're called to look to ways that you might be able to better connect and serve your community as a way of creating the change and progress you want to see. On a slightly different note, it's time for you to break away from the people that drain and zap your energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your career and your accomplishments today, but you're being called to take a new approach in terms of getting things done or go in a different direction entirely, especially when it comes to the things that deeply resonate with you. Too, know that you're a trendsetter.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're called to take on a new outlook now when it comes to the way the world works and your place in it. Where can you stand to be a bit more rebellious, a bit more free? Some of your longstanding beliefs don't apply anymore. Recognize that there's more out there for you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

An intimate relationship may be more demanding or suffocating than necessary. And as such, you may need to be unflinchingly honest with yourself and your partner about what you're feeling and what you need. It's time to break away from the past and honor your desires more.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Someone close to you could offer you some advice or insight today that helps you to see things in a new light or step outside of your comfort zone. On another note, you might need to take a fresh approach when it comes to connecting with someone you care about. Embrace change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time for you to start listening to your body better and consider ways that you can be kinder to it. Not only could this help you to be more productive but can better help you to manage stress too. Too, it might be time to revamp your schedule so you're not doing things last minute.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're creative energy is at a high today and you just might be surprised at what happens when you give in to it and go with the flow. Meanwhile, you're called to consider ways in which you can better honor and express your authentic self. What does happiness look like to you?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your home and family life are at the forefront today. As such, you could be looking to move to a new place or find new (and improved) ways to connect with those you love. It's possible if you're open to it. On the flip side, it could be time to break free of an unhealthy family or roommate dynamic.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You have unique ideas and a unique voice in which to share them. Know that you can get your voice heard when you dare to show the world how innovative you truly are. Too, it's time to release preconceived ideas and ways of thinking that may be zapping you of your potential.