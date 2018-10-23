We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 23, 2018.

There's lots happening in the sky today, making for another high-energy day. The first event of the day comes courtesy of the Sun entering passionate, all-or-nothing Scorpio at the start of the day. With the Moon still in fiery Aries, we'll have to be mindful of letting this steamy and explosive energy get the best of us, especially as the Moon teams up with aggressive Mars in Aquarius in the morning and squares off with Pluto in Capricorn in the afternoon. The best way to channel this energy is to put it towards anything that requires courage and passion, especially when it comes to leaving the past behind. With the Sun in Scorpio opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus by late this evening, we should find ourselves motivated to begin anew and start fresh. In true Scorpio nature, it's time to let the old things die so we can be reborn.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to let an old way of seeing yourself die away, especially if you've been looking at yourself through the eyes of others. At the same time, remember how fearless you are. Call on that courage as you push forward. Financially, it's time to write a new story too. Break the old patterns.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to let go of a long and deeply held belief, as it may be limiting you. There's a big wide world out there, one that's constantly growing and changing. It's time for you to grow and start changing with it. As you see this change within you, you'll also see it within your relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could have a falling out with a friend today, especially if this person has been taking you for granted. Keep in mind that you don't need to prove your worth by how much you go out of your way for others. On a different note, it's time to change up some habits and take better care of your well-being.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't play yourself small. You've got the kind of talent within you that needs to be seen and appreciated. Remember that in a lot of ways you are a pioneer, a leader. And not only do others need to be put on notice, but you need to know it too. Don't be afraid to take some risks in meeting your goals.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your current job isn't leaving you as fulfilled as you should be, perhaps it's time to exercise some bravery and move on to something better. Not only could this require some bold decision making on your behalf, but this could also require moving or relocating. Reach down deep and find your strength.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship or situation could be getting a little too intense for you, which could be triggering your fears. However, try to detach a little from the situation and see things from a more rational perspective rather than an emotional one. It's time to adopt a new perspective around love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone you're close to could rub you the wrong way today. Though what's bubbling up to the surface is coming up to be healed. A big theme tied to it is centered on your self-esteem and stability. Overall, you might find yourself rebuilding yourself from the ground up. This is a good thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! You're not only embarking on a new journey, you're also figuring out what you'll be taking with you along the way. Whatever it is, make sure it doesn't include obsessing over the wrong things, harsh self-criticism, and relationships that don't sustain you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to watch your money today and be wary of making any impulse buys. At the same time, if you're negotiating a financial offer in connection to your creative talents or passions, don't be afraid to ask for more cash. In terms of your well-being, it's time to let go of the past.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may still be feeling quite raw today. Though keep in mind that you have people around you that you can lean on. Don't underestimate the power of your community. At the same time, you're called to break free of old programming/norms connected to your family history. Be free.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to moving past obstacles today, you're reminded to get out of your own way. Don't let fear or uncertainty stop you in your tracks. Trust that you are exactly where you need to be at all times. But the only way you can move forward now is by loosening your grip on the outcome.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If something is not working out, don't get too hung up on it because more opportunities are on the way. In fact, one could be making its way to you right now. Expect the unexpected and be open to possibility. Sometimes things stop growing so you can move on and continue your growth.