We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 8, 2019.

Oh my goddess, today is a magical day in both astrology and numerology: It's Aug. 8, aka 8/8, also known as the magical lion's gate portal. In numerology, the number eight represents infinity ('8' is a sideways infinity symbol, '∞', after all!) so the eighth day of the eighth month of the year is a significant and spiritual day. You're just here for your horoscope, I know, so I'll just say that today, the planets themselves are giving us a Thursday glow-up — meaning no matter how you slice it, today is ~special~.

Jupiter, the planet of good luck and abundance, is living its best life this week — and it's subsequently helping us to live our best lives, too. Yesterday, Jupiter formed a gorgeous trine with the life-giving sun, and we're still feeling the positive, glowing vibes of that aspect. And today, the greater benefic planet blesses us once again in its meeting with the ever-lovely Venus, planet of love n' money, in yet another sweet trine aspect that's pouring rainbows and blessingz and magic on us all day long — especially when it comes to love and money.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about this transit, too. "Venus connects with Jupiter retrograde, creating an abundance of good feels — and expansion of money," she explains. "Ask for a raise today or express yourself to your crush! Your feels will be met with positive vibes!" Both your love life and financial life will have some extra luck to work with today, so take advantage of anything in those areas that you've been waiting around for the right moment to handle. If you're looking for a bit of good luck and auspiciousness, the time is now.

Let's talk luna. The moon kicks off the day by quarreling with Mars a bit in an early morning square. If you're looking to get things done, though, you can actually work with the moon/Mars friction through the morning to be productive and put a lil' fire under yourself (and the sparkling energy of Jupiter's auspicious trines will offer you added luck and smooth waters). Later this afternoon, the moon will join the currently-retrograding Jupiter in fast-moving, philosophical Sagittarius, which might normally make us restless, but today may just add a lil' extra energy to our Jupiter-fueled good moods.

All in all, the Jupiter trines of yesterday and today are a couple o' powerhouse of loveliness, and we should all take advantage of the good vibes.

Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign today, and if you can't wait til' tomorrow to know even more, you can peep your whole entire August 2019 horoscope at once and be really in the know.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This trine has got you feeling social n' sexy. It's not quite the weekend yet, but it's close enough. "Head out to happy hour tonight to have fun with your coworkers," advises Stardust. "It’s a great day to be friendly with colleagues." Your magnetism is on high today, and putting those charms on display with your work crew works in your favor this evening.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The moon opposes your sun early in the day and positively aspects Mercury, so you're going to be seeing things clearly when it comes to your own talents and creative abilities. The flip side of this coin? You're also going to see where you're not being valued enough. "You may feel stuck between a rock and a hard place at work because your attributes aren’t being utilized," explains Stardust. Start a plan to take action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Halt before you even think about trudging down memory lane today. This day's energy is asking you stay in the present and trust that the future is bringing you some serious magic. "Don’t get too caught up in the past today and enjoy the positive news coming your way," advises Stardust. Practice being in the moment today, and ground yourself anytime you notice yourself getting to stuck in your head.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You know what you're doing, so trust yourself today! "Your confidence is at a high, allowing you to be the leader with your teammates on a work project," shares Stardust. This kind of leadership is a really good practice for you, Cancer. Lean into it and hey, you might just find yourself embracing some new and powerful parts of yourself for the long-term.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

C'mon, it's Leo season: Every day is just another movie in which you're the star, Leo. Today's flick? A love story. "A little flirtation is making you feel all the feels today," says Stardust. "Oohhh la la!" This Jupiter/Venus trine is giving you major heart-eyes, so let yourself enjoy the warm n' fuzzy feeling of a crush, or go over the top with your lover in a fun, spontaneous evening date.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Today's energy is so beautiful, but how can you actually enjoy it if you're totally burnt out? You're as hardworking as they come, Virgo, but today is a good day to treat yourself to a bit of self-care. "You’re in dire need of a personal day," warns Stardust. "Ask your boss if you can leave early to unwind at home." A Netflix and chill session with yourself might be just the love-filled cure your heart is looking for today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Vibes are high for you today when it comes to making connections and growing that extended network of yours. You're a master networker every day, it's true — but today, with your ruling planet Venus is such a charming trine, you can really make some magic happen for yourself. "Chat up those who are interested in networking today and you won’t be sorry," says Stardust. Don't sleep on this auspicious opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You continue to absolutely slay the game at work, and today is only making you feel even more powerful. But it's not just a feeling: You really are that much of a boss right now. "A professional opportunity is headed your way today, making you feel like the G.O.A.T.," explains Stardust. Hope for the best, and expect the best, too. You're making all the right moves and your intuition is on point today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter is in a sweet and dreamy trine, and it's almost finished with its retrograde for the year. In other words, doors are opening for you left and right, so jump into this energy while it's still swirling. "A dream that you’ve carried deep within your heart has the opportunity to spread its wings today," explains Stardust. Keep your eyes and heart open for the little moments today and remind you of your path.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You earth signs, always doin' the most. Today is a day for enjoying the synchronicity and love that surrounds us, even in the darkest and most stressful of moments — like a flurry of high-importance e-mails in your inbox. Take a deep breath and remember that you deserve peace, too. "Don’t overextend yourself by working too hard," explains Stardust. "You may burn the candle at both ends."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A little help from your friends is definitely nothing you'd shy away from asking for — and today, it's going to prove very beneficial, as your crew may offer the missing puzzle pieces you've been waiting for when it comes to furthering things in your career sector. "Your friends are helping you get professional opportunities today," explains Stardust. Venus is blessing you with luck in money, so tap your squad for assistance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Luck is on your side today, little fishy, so swim right up to the HBIC and speak up for the most important and deserving person in the room: You, of course! "Ask your boss for that big raise you’ve been dreaming of today," advises Stardust. "[Y]ou may get positive news." Is it nerve-wracking to put yourself out there like this? Yes. But today, the planets are handing us a metaphorical four-leaf clover and asking us to step into the light.