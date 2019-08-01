Your Halloween Mercury Retrograde Horoscope: October 31, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 31, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a big day today ghouls and goblins, not just because the Moon is in bountiful and growth-oriented Sagittarius. It's also Halloween around these parts and the day when communicative Mercury officially begins its retrograde in deep and mysterious Scorpio, which could bring some skeletons out of the closet. However, that doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, as Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is here to help us to get to the bottom of things.

From now until Nov. 20, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will be pushing us to dive into the depths and retrace our steps, uncovering secrets and other key details or information that we may have missed while Mercury was moving direct.

Between the Moon being in Sagittarius for most of the day and Mercury being in Scorpio, the focus for today (and for the next few weeks) is uncovering and facing the truth. Remember, things become less frightening when we're willing to face them head on. And although Scorpio season can be a time when our fears seem to hold more weight than usual, know that Scorpio also gives us the courage and determination to conquer them.

When the Moon moves to responsible Capricorn by late tonight, the focus will be on paying attention to the facts and making our decisions with caution, care, and personal responsibility. And with Capricorn being a sign that appreciates hard work and commitment, this retrograde will also be good for reevaluating our commitments, reassessing our goals, and refining anything that we've already been working on.

Since Mercury retrograde is a time where the chances for miscommunication, travel delays, and errors in judgement are higher than usual, this isn't an ideal time for starting brand new projects, entering into agreements, or making snap decisions. This is a time for slowing down, assessing the situation, and double-checking facts so our past doesn't come back to haunt us. Of course, if we want to revisit an old haunt or two, this is a good time to do it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your finances come up for review, but it doesn't have to be scary. See this time as an opportunity to work on paying off debts or handling financial obligations head on so you can build some security for the future. With the focus on your goals, patience and persistence are needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An ex or someone from your past could come back from the "dead" now, which could help foster a long, overdue conversation or remind you why this person needs to remain a part of your past. Though a reconciliation is possible too. Honor the truth and be bold with it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

OK, let's talk about something that really scares you: slowing down. Yes, Gemini, your task now is to slow way down and reevaluate whether or not everything that's currently on your plate needs to be there. Mistakes can be an issue, so double-check and follow up. Ask for help if needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A former flame could come back to haunt you now, but know that you don't have to answer the call or let them back in. Use the power of your better judgement and see this person as they really are. If coupled, this could be a good time to rekindle the magic. Too, revisit a creative project.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself feeling extra nostalgic now. Understand that if "ghosts" from the past disturb you, you're getting the chance to address them so you can move on for good and be free. Talking about something you've been holding on to can help. Reconnecting with family can be a joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While you usually know what to say and when to say it, this time asks that you think things through a little longer. Avoid being a zombie, and try to be more mindful about how you go through your day and what you're giving your attention to. Miscommunication can be an issue, so slow down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Money is on your mind now, which means paying more attention to your cash and watching for any expenses or money vampires that may be draining your bank account. Too, you might find yourself wanting to make more cash, which means reevaluating your worth. Ask for more. You deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While you usually like to keep your thoughts to yourself, this is a time where you're called to seek out ways that you can better communicate to get your needs met and draw boundaries. Also, your words are like spells. Use them to conjure what you want, not what you don't. Affirm the positive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel like you're walking through a house of mirrors now, as things won't seem as clear or cut and dry as you'd like. Try not to fret about this as you're being called to go slow and allow things to unfold on their own rather than rushing to an answer or judgement. You'll get what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your friendships and associations come to the forefront today, making it a good time to reconnect with old friends and reevaluate some of the connections you have. If you have one too many energy vampires in your life, now's the chance to address it. Also, let your peeps know what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your career and ambitions take center stage, making now the perfect time to reassess your goals and plans. Be mindful of promising more than you can deliver or taking on more than necessary as this will help you to avoid any work related nightmares. Following up, fact-checking, and editing will help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Where might you be keeping yourself trapped by self-doubt or fear? Now's the time to take an honest assessment in terms of the outworn beliefs or perceptions that you've been letting get in your way. You have more options than you think. You have more brilliant ideas than you take credit for.