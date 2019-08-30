We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2019.

The weekend is usually a time for kicking back and chillin', but this weekend might be a little different with the crowd of planets currently in hardworking Virgo, which includes a potent New Moon in Virgo on Friday morning (6:37 a.m. EST).

While this doesn't mean that we shouldn't make time to kick back, as Virgo is a sign that's dedicated to health and wellness, we should look to this new moon and this weekend as the reset that we need. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with multiple planets in Virgo as well as responsible Saturn in Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus, we can expect the healthy changes that we make this weekend to stick, or at the very least have positive and long lasting results.

By Saturday evening, the Moon moves into Libra, putting the emphasis on relationships, beauty, and bringing balance to our lives. Come Sunday, we might find relationships and our self-worth put to the test as love planet Venus in Virgo teams up with no-nonsense Saturn while the Libra Moon squares off with Saturn. Under this cosmic combo, we're called to honestly assess our relationships, including the one we have with ourselves, and put in the work to improve them or let them go.

Come Labor Day, we might find ourselves with the urge to purge as the Libra Moon squares off with transformative Pluto, the Sun and ambitious Mars team up in Virgo, and the Moon moves into all-or-nothing Scorpio by Monday eve. With Venus in Virgo squaring off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius, we're reminded that less is more for now.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a reset when it comes to your health, well-being, and daily habits. Now's not the time for taking more things on, but for fine tuning what's already on your plate and letting go of things that drain your time and energy. Meanwhile, it's also time to take stock of your relationships.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're bursting with creative juice and potential now, giving you the chance to lay down the groundwork for something groundbreaking. Though authenticity is the key to getting where you want to go, that and dropping the busywork and distractions that have become a time/soul suck.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your focus is on home, family, and emotional nourishment now. As such, you're called to lean on your community, strengthen the bonds with those you love and to seek out the things that heal and feed your soul. Too, it's time to build yourself a sanctuary. A dead-end romance may end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got ideas that others want to hear now, so now's the time to work on getting them out there as they'll be well received. On a similar note, you're also encouraged to use your voice more, especially when it comes to getting you needs met and maintaining healthy relationships.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Financially, you're on your way up. Though to get where you want to go, you may need to define what's truly important to you now as everything isn't meant for you, and that's OK. That being said, recognize that you are worthy of what is meant for you. Don't psyche yourself out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This weekend provides you with a gift from the universe that reminds you of the power of you while pushing you to harness it. Know that there's much that you can achieve now when you honor yourself and your gifts. Improve your relationship with yourself and you'll be unstoppable.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There's something you've been trying hard to hold on to but you need to release. Maybe it's something you think is important to your survival and well-being but it's not. Maybe you need a reminder of how much beauty and love in the world exists. Maybe you need a reminder that you are that beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're used to feeling like an odd duck amongst your peers but this weekend provides you with the opportunity to find your tribe. What would it look like to be among a crew of folks that offer you total acceptance? You're about to find out. Don't let past hurts get in your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You have the chance to lay a solid foundation for yourself now when it comes to your career, goals, and ambitions. Though don't think you have to do everything at once. A slow and detailed-oriented approach works better than a slapdash one. Too, focus on the relationships that matter most.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time for you to branch out further into the world and get a closer look at all the good things it has to offer. What's your truth? By exploring new places and new schools of thought, you might find yourself adopting a new truth, one that's more empowering and hopeful. Lean on community.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to work on writing a new narrative for yourself, one that recognizes how valuable, lovable, and powerful you are. Remember, you are the hero of your story. In terms of your finances, there's opportunity for more security but an honest assessment is needed. Don't get discouraged.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A new relationship or a new start in a current relationship is being presented to you and it looks like you're on to something promising. This not only applies to romantic connections but professional connections too. You may need to drop a few people as well. Embrace the freedom.