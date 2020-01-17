Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

The weekend gets off to a bumpy start thanks to the Moon in pleasurable Libra squaring off with multiple planets in no-nonsense Capricorn on Friday morning. With this kind of cosmic weather, it might be hard to get into a good mood.

By Friday afternoon though, the Moon shifts into all-or-nothing Scorpio, putting us in the mood to pursue our passions and feed our desires. Our emotions may be more intense than usual, especially as the Moon squares off with Mercury in Aquarius, which could stir up disagreements or the need to vent. However, with the Scorpio Moon teaming up with sweet Venus in Pisces by later tonight, the vibe tones down a bit as we find ourselves in the mood for romantic encounters, intimate get-togethers with loved ones, or some chilled out time alone.

Saturday could bring us some creative urges, unexpected events, and a-ha moments as Mercury in unconventional Aquarius squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the a.m. Though this is the kind cosmic combo that can trigger accidents and other upsetting behavior or events through rash, scattered, or impulsive thinking if we're not careful. Luckily, the Scorpio Moon teams up with Jupiter in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can help to calm things down a bit, or at least give us other things to think about (like what we can do to spread good vibes towards others).

Come Sunday, the atmosphere lightens up significantly as the Moon moves into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius in the late afternoon, where the Moon stays well into Monday night. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we should find ourselves seeking out some fun and adventure.

By Monday morning, the Sun leaves Capricorn for friendly and innovative Aquarius, officially kicking off Aquarius season. We'll need some friendly, cool-headed vibes on this day as well since the Sagittarius Moon will be squaring off with Venus in Pisces and teaming up with aggressive Mars in Sagittarius. The key to keeping cool under the pressure will be to let logic and objectivity reign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As social as others may want you to be this weekend, your time is best spent doing something solo or with a very select few. You need to guard your energy and it's important that you give your time to those that give you warm and fuzzy vibes. Simply put: you need an escape.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's impossible to please all of the people all of the time. This might be the message for you to keep in mind this weekend as you find yourself pulled in multiple directions, professionally and personally. As such, try to spend as much time in the places where you feel supported. Watch your cash, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to taking care of your to-do list, you do best when you're intentional with your time, rather than spreading yourself too thin or taking on projects that may be too big for now. Enlisting the help of others could be helpful. Though on the flip side, you may need to exercise boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A romantic connection could press your buttons this weekend, but it's up to you to decide if working things out with this person will be a good use of your energy. Hint: this connection shouldn't diminish your self-worth. Meanwhile, be mindful of taking on too much now. Find some playtime.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're craving some love and intimacy this weekend and a romantic connection could deliver. Though you may need to be crystal clear on what you're looking for so your signals don't get crossed. If romance isn't on your mind, seek out some fun and adventure. Things are better with a friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This weekend might be best spent getting things done around the house, like organizing your space or tossing out things you no longer need. Too, your partner or a family member could get under your skin now, so it may be best to have some healthy outlets to channel your feelings into.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have to watch out for the need to spend cash this weekend as an unexpected expense could take you by surprise, or you could end up spending more money than you anticipated. Overall, this could be a good time to work on improving your financial habits. There'll be time for fun later.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The people in your life could rub you wrong this weekend, which could put you in your feels. Though instead of stewing in your emotions, it might be time to get something off of your chest, or at the very least, practice some radical self-care. Find things that nourish and relax you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The weekend might start off a bit slow for you as you're called to get the rest your mind and body needs. Even with all of the social engagements and activities on your calendar, try to make your wellbeing a priority. That get-up-and-go will return. Put it towards the right things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your insecurities could be triggered this weekend as you find yourself not fitting in with a certain group or organization in a way that you would like. There's a tribe out there for you, though you attract people best when you dare to know how much you're worth. Play it cool for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Money and career shine for you as an opportunity could arrive thanks to the reputation you've been building. Friends and those in your network could be talking you up now, helping you to secure the bag. However, you've got to step up and embrace your uniqueness if you want to win.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might want to get the jump on the new ideas that are coming your way but your best bet now is to take things slow and steady, all the while still believing in yourself and your ability to succeed. If things aren't making sense right now, know that they will. Give it time.