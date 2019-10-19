Your Weekend Horoscope: November 16-17, 2019

Here’s your weekend horoscope for November 16-17, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

This weekend calls for lots of care and tenderness with the Moon spending most of her time in tenderhearted Cancer. Since emotions tend to run high around a Cancer Moon, we're called to snuggle up with the one we love to offer and receive the nurturing needed.

For those of us that are single, this weekend's cosmic weather asks that we pay attention to our heart space and allow the wisdom of our hearts to help us with making better choices in love and romance. This theme will be especially important when the Cancer Moon opposes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn on Saturday evening and squares off with agitating Mars in partnership-oriented Libra on Sunday afternoon. Even those in committed connections will be called to do some relationship maintenance. Planets in Scorpio will help us with facing fears, seeing the truth, and fostering (or rethinking) intimacy.

By late Sunday afternoon, the Moon moves into lighthearted Leo, which can help to calm some of the intensity in the air. And with the Leo Moon meeting up with wounded Chiron in Aries by Sunday evening, playfulness and romance could be a source of healing. By late Sunday night, the Leo Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with breaking free of any emotional heaviness or rehashing the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You and your partner could be at odds with each other this weekend as you both might have some very different plans or a very different approach to achieving a shared goal. As such, having a deep and unfiltered conversation can clear the air. Single? Lead with your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be obsessing over something or someone this weekend, but the only way you'll be able to find a solution or any peace of mind is by talking about the very thing that you may be trying to avoid. Don't worry about being the bad guy right now. You need to be the honest one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If a love interest is behaving in a way that doesn't uplift you or make you feel valued, expect to be pushed to cut this person loose. At the same time, you're reminded to pay attention to your values and honor your deeper needs while dating. Go for substance and you'll find a reward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have to exercise your boundaries with your partner or find the courage to let someone go. Your needs are important and if you want them to be met, you have to honor them first. This may mean making choices that factor in your head and your heart into them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a bit moody and nostalgic during the first half of the weekend but although it's OK to feel your feelings, don't use them as an excuse to make unhealthy romantic choices. The second half of the weekend reminds you that you're a boss. Free yourself of the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to finding love, you're reminded and encouraged to embrace all the things that make you unique, not just the polished and pretty pieces. When you can start doing that, you can start attracting potential partners that can do the same. Being social helps too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may getting some pressures or demands from a parent or someone close to you about your relationship status or goals, which could have you feeling defensive, yet also eager to please. Know that your love life isn't anyone else's business. Figure out what makes you happy and go for that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could be feeling a sense of disappointment around a romantic situation, which could have you fearing the worst or being too hard on yourself right now. Step back a bit and take a breath. It might be best to let things unfold instead of trying to control the situation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You and your honey may need to have a serious talk about finances this weekend. Though know the uncomfortable convo had now can pave the way for more trust and pertinent solutions. If single, be mindful of letting the myth of scarcity bring you down. You are worthy of love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you're boo'd up, spending time this weekend with your partner and putting work on hold is the best thing you can do for yourself and your relationship. Seek out ways that you can deepen the intimacy between you. Single? You need to get out and socialize. Keep it low-pressure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The first half of this weekend might need to be put aside strictly for self-care as you could end up feeling taken for granted. The timeout that you take for yourself will give you the energy needed to give to your partner or a potential love interest. Talk about what you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be frustrated this weekend in terms of finding love. While being lonely is not your destiny, you may need to be alone for a while as you work on building your confidence up and get clear about what you really want. If in a relationship, it may be time to assert your needs.