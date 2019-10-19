Here’s your weekend horoscope for November 23-24, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives this weekend.

Though there may be some moments of intensity this weekend thanks to multiple planets being in passionate Scorpio, there will be some bright spots too. One of those bright spots will be on Sunday morning when love planet Venus meets up with lucky Jupiter in optimistic and adventurous Sagittarius.

With Sagittarius season underway and Venus and Jupiter teaming up, this could be a weekend where some of our biggest dreams can come true, especially when we believe that they can. With the Moon in romantic Libra for most of Saturday, this Venus-Jupiter match-up can also help us with getting lucky in love if we're willing to step outside of our comfort zone, be open to new experiences, and shed old and tired beliefs about love and relationships.

Since the Libra Moon will be teaming up planets in Sagittarius, the first half of the weekend can also be good for socializing, hosting an event or entertaining guests, or arts and culture-based activities.

Come Sunday the vibe shifts a bit as the Moon enters Scorpio and both the Moon and aggressive Mars (also in Scorpio) gets into an opposition with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. Under this cosmic combo we might find ourselves feeling a bit more on edge and impulsive than usual. However, with Uranus in the mix, we could receive the push we need to let go of grudges, bitterness, fear, and other unhealthy emotions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're reminded to be more careful about the company that you keep as you don't need folks around you right now that are either going to distract you from your goals or try to deter you from them with their negative vibes. Seek support in the people that uplift and believe in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tensions could fly high this weekend with your partner or someone that you're close to and it could be mainly due to you feeling taken for granted in some way. As it goes, it's better to emote than to try and plaster over the "cracks". Being honest about what you feel can bring healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been putting in lots of work and it may feel like you're not making progress. The thing is, is that you're not meant to do it all solo. There are people that want you to succeed and want to help you to do it. Here's your chance to ask as you shall receive. Too, seek quality in your connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You do so much for others but this weekend you're called to do more for yourself, even if you have to exercise your limitations and boundaries. Passion, romance, and fun are heating up for you, so don't be shy about putting yourself out there. Break up the monotony.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate now, but you're reminded to take a break and have some playtime this weekend, especially since family or home-related drama could have you feeling stressed. On a separate note, you could get lucky with a creative project or in love. Expect great things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might need to pick and choose your battles this weekend. Instead of placing too much energy into the need to be right, recognize that you don't know everything — and that is very OK. Right now it's about sharing space with people that you can learn from and show you something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

An opportunity could be presented to you, but look to negotiate any agreements on your terms and don't be so quick to settle for what's offered. You have the power to charm and influence others with what you say, so technically, you can speak what you want into existence. Think big!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling more confident now, or you could be feeling angsty and annoyed. If you have something that's been sitting on your chest, there's a good chance it could come spilling out now. Honor your truth. With your confidence you can create a major opportunity for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Lucky you! Now that you're the cosmic darling of the moment, you're reminded to go big and take a leap of faith on something you want. You just need to make sure what you want is worth going after. Too, you've got to believe in yourself and your ability to get it. Patience is crucial as it all comes together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to pull back a bit from a certain group of friends or circle that you belong to as the drama that's brewing within it isn't worth your time or energy right now. Also, be mindful of comparing yourself to others now. You're where you need to be. A blessing or unexpected gift is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your mind could be heavy this weekend and you could feel like you're fighting an uphill battle this weekend in terms of achieving your goals and it could make you want to quit. Don't give up, Aquarius. Lean on friends that uplift you. Embrace your uniqueness. You're about to be rewarded.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Instead of focusing too hard on the past and fretting over things that you can't control, you're called to open yourself up to new possibilities and a new perspective. You don't need to be reckless, but you do need to step outside of your comfort zone. You're about to level up in a big way.