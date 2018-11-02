We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for October 27-28, 2018.

With the Moon in devoted yet detail-oriented Virgo for part of the weekend and Venus retrograde in partnership-oriented Libra, a good chunk of the weekend will probably be best spent on working out our issues when it comes to love and relationships, and that includes giving ourselves time to heal from old love dramas too. The subject of healing will come up, especially as the Virgo Moon teams up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday morning and opposes wounded Chiron in Pisces by early Sunday.

If we feel like we haven't been getting what we want from love, this cosmic combination will help us to get to the bottom of why so we can turn things around. By Sunday morning, the Moon shifts into partnership-oriented Libra, intensifying the love vibes in the air. However, some of those vibes may be unwelcome as the romantic Libra Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn in the afternoon. As such, we may need to face the reality of a relationship or our love lives in order to move forward. With the Moon teaming up with optimistic Mercury in Sagittarius moments later, we should be able to find the silver lining in the clouds.

Read below to see what the stars mean for you this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You don't have to settle Aries, but you may need to challenge some of your current ideals and expectations when it comes to love. Where do you need to be more forgiving and where do you need to be more discerning where your heart is concerned? True love is possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to see what's truly possible when it comes to love so don't get stuck in thinking that you can't have the kind of relationship that you want. It's possible that you could meet someone new this weekend if looking. Though to find love, you'll have to be open to it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner may need to have a conversation about money this weekend or another intimate issue. If single, use this weekend to release the past so you can heal and move on. The kind of love that you're seeking exists. Just don't be afraid to let go of old hurts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could meet someone new this weekend either at a usual haunt or hangout, online, or through someone you know. And in many ways this person may seem like a dream come true. Just make sure you let your intuition guide you forward, not fear. Couples may need to compromise.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Could you allow yourself to be loved as imperfect as you are, Leo? This may be the question for you to answer this weekend. With wounds around intimacy and your self-worth coming up to be healed, it's time that you recognize that you deserve to be loved as you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The romantic interests you attract will be largely based on how you feel about yourself right now. So, if you need to take a short break from dating so you can regroup, this weekend offers you the opportunity to do so. You could benefit from pouring love into yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have a moment of clarity this weekend when it comes to love or a relationship. However, when it comes to the way that you think about partnership and romance, you'll do best by not expecting the worst. Honor the truth and be realistic, but try not be pessimistic.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a romantic connection isn't all that it's cracked up to be, trust that it's only a matter of time before you find the right one for you. Keep your eyes on the prize, Scorpio, and don't allow yourself to get distracted with disappointments of the past. Love is moving in your direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have your eye on who or what you want, Sagittarius, and it's good that you have goals when it comes to your love life. However, you may need to continue doing the work needed to heal your wounds around lack and scarcity. You have the power to speak what you want into existence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may experience a renewed sense of hope of inspiration when it comes to love and how you approach love. Traveling could be good for you whether single or a part of a couple. Just make sure you don't get hung up on past failures. Treat yourself with some compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're craving some serious intimacy this weekend and the question is whether you can let your guard down long enough to get it. Not that you have to be anyone's doormat, Aquarius, but if you want to get close to someone you're going to have to open up. Be fully yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about partnership this weekend and it may be time for you to set some parameters in terms of what you want and don't want from a relationship. You may even need to be upfront and direct about what those needs are. Don't go with the flow at the sake of your happiness.