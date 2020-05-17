You're Missing Out If You Don't Own Any Of These 47 Insanely Clever Products

I can't lie: I love a good bargain. It's probably why my bank account is generally at a negative balance. If you can name it, I'm probably willing to buy it for the right price — loofahs, shaved ice machines, pants, etc. When it comes to my inner impulse shopper, there's honestly nothing that's off the table... especially when insanely clever Amazon products are involved.

That's right: Amazon is full of unique, impressive products to fill your cart with. Regardless of what you're looking for, you'll probably find it for cheap on the virtual superstore (the free Prime shipping is an added bonus). There are ice cube-making buckets made from flexible silicone, miniature rice cookers that are perfect for cramped kitchens, and even a rechargeable fan you can wear around your neck. I've made sure to include a little something for everybody.

So what are you waiting for? I didn't pull that shaved ice machine out of thin air — it's the first genius Amazon product in here.

1. The Shaved Ice Machine You Can Make Margaritas With Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Summertime calls for fun frozen treats, and this shaved ice maker is an inexpensive option at just $40. It's great for snow cones, slushies, and more. You can even use it for margaritas year-round. Each order comes with two round ice molds, as well as a non-slip mat.

2. A Silicone Ice Cube Maker That Doubles As An Ice Bucket Besmon Ice Cube Mold Ice Trays, Large Silicone Ice Bucket $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply add some water to this bucket, insert the liner cup, and let the water freeze long the edges. After everything's ready, remove the liner and pop your ice cubes out. The bucket is made from flexible silicone so that it's easy to remove your cubs, and it creates significantly less mess in your freezer than regular trays.

3. The Coffee Maker That's Perfect For Cold Brew MIOCARO Cold Brew Ice Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of buying expensive cold brew from the store, just make your own at home with this cold brew coffee maker. The borosilicate glass design is heat-resistant up to 280 degrees Fahrenheit, and the filter is made from food-grade stainless steel. Simply let your grounds brew for about 12 hours, and you're ready to go.

4. A Silicone Tray That Lets You Freeze Ice Sticks OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Maker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Ice sticks can easily fit into narrow water bottles (unlike ice cubes), which means this tray is a must-have for those times where you get stuck pulling a room temperature bottle from the case. The lid seals to help prevent any spillage in your freezer, and each tray is able to make up to 12 sticks.

5. This Miniature Rice Cooker That's Super Versatile Dash Mini Rice Cooker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You're not limited to just rice with this cooker; it's so versatile you can also use it to make oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, or even pasta. There's also a warming function that's great for heating up lunches, and the compact size makes it perfect for the office as well as cramped kitchens.

6. A Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker You Can Also Make Paninis With Dash Mini Waffle Maker $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Waffles, hash browns, biscuit pizzas, paninis — you name it, this miniature waffle maker can likely get it done. It weighs less than 2 pounds, which makes it great for dorms and RVs. Plus, the non-stick cooking plates easily wipe clean with a damp cloth. Grab it in more than 10 vibrant colors, including red, pink, aqua, and more.

7. The Odor Absorber Made With Activated Charcoal Phaii Bamboo Charcoal Odor Absorber & Deodorizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a deodorizer that doesn't rely on harsh chemicals or synthetic fragrances, make sure to give this odor absorber a look. It's completely fragrance-free and relies on the detoxifying power of activated charcoal to absorb any unwanted odors. Put it in your bathroom to help wick away moisture, or even in mildewy closets that could use a refresh.

8. A Mini Cake Pop Maker That Fits Right On Your Countertop Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $16 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're stuck indoors with nothing to do, you may as well make yourself some delicious treats with this cake pop maker. The non-skid rubber feet prevent it from sliding around if you bump into it, and the non-stick baking plates are easy to clean.

9. This Rechargeable Fan That Hangs Around Your Neck GULAKI Hands Free Portable Neck Fan $24 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're running through the park or relaxing by the pool — this wearable fan can help keep you cool. The battery can last for up to six hours before it needs to be recharged, and the flexible bar is heavy enough that it can also be used standalone on a desktop.

10. A Gadget That Seals Open Bags To Help Keep Food Fresh Quenta Mini Bag Sealer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your snacks go stale, just seal the bag shut using this bag sealer. You can use it on zip-lock, potato chip, fruit, and coffee bags — and it only requires two AA batteries to work. Simply allow it to preheat for about 5 seconds, and then slide it along the edge of your bag until it's completely sealed.

11. The Condiment Server That's Totally BPA-Free Oaklyn Clear Condiment Server $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Make any buffet spread look instantly more professional with this condiment server. It's great for sandwich and burger toppings, but it's also great for cocktail garnishes (like lemons and limes). There's space underneath the containers where you can place ice to help keep things fresh, and the hinged lid is attached so that it doesn't go missing.

12. A Wand That Uses UV Light To Sanitize Your Belongings GAKUS UV Sanitizer Wand $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Trying to get your home extra clean? This sanitizing wand uses power UV light to help eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms. The compact size means you can easily take it with you while traveling (if you stay in hotels, this is a must-have), and it's even waterproof for added durability.

13. This Espresso Machine That's Compact And Portable Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine $48 | Amazon See on Amazon When you need your morning cup of coffee on the go, this portable espresso machine is practically indispensable. The only thing you need to add is hot water (and your coffee grounds, of course), which makes it perfect for camping. Plus, many Amazon reviewers raved about how it "works great."

14. A Clothing Steamer That Heats Up In Just 30 Seconds CUSIMAX Portable Clothes Steamer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do you get a fabric brush with each order, but this clothing steamer's compact size means it's also great for traveling. It only takes about 30 seconds to heat up, and the water tank is large enough that it can produce up to 13 minutes of continuous steam.

15. The Portable Blender That's Completely Cordless AUZKIN Portable Blender $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Weighing just 1 pound, this portable blender is perfect for busy mornings where you need something quick to eat as you head out the door. It's chargeable via USB, so you can even use it in your car — and the stainless steel blades are powerful enough that they can easily power through ice.

16. A Mini Fridge That Also Doubles As A Food Warmer Cooluli Mini Fridge $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can this mini fridge keep your drinks cold during long drives, but it's so versatile that it can even be used as a food warmer. It's powered via USB (though each order also comes with an AC adapter), and the compact size makes it perfect for your vanity. Use it to keep serums, lotions, or even sunscreen chilled.

17. The Compact Vacuum Cleaner For Tiny Messes Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Tiny messes on your keyboard and desktop are no match for this miniature handheld vacuum. Unlike other handhelds, this one is made with a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 20 minutes — and it's been tested to last for at least 500 charges. Each order comes with three crevice tools, and it even has a blower function you can use for dusting.

18. A Mini Food Processor That's Ultra-Affordable Proctor Silex Mini Food Processor $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Most electric food processors cost at least $25, whereas this one is available for just $15. The strong motor powers through dense vegetables and ice — and the the bowl, lid, and blade all dissemble for easy cleaning. "Love this chopper," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "Compact so it stores in a small space. Lightweight and easy to move around if needed. Minces everything well."

19. This Pan That Lets You Bake 8 Mini Loaves Of Bread Wilton Non-Stick Mini Loaf Pan $0 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable steel with a non-stick coating, this miniature loaf pan is perfect for making personal-sized lasagnas, cakes, and more. It's safe to toss into the dishwasher, and the oversized handles help give you a better grip when pulling it out of the oven.

20. A Pack Of Reusable Baking Cups Made From Silicone Pantry Elements Mini Silicone Baking Cups $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Paper baking cups are wasteful, so why not use these eco-friendly reusable ones instead? They'll help you save money in the long run, and each set comes with 24 in six different vibrant colors. And you don't have to worry about them melting in the oven — the silicone design means they're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

21. The Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa Wemo Mini Smart Plug $18 | Amazon See on Amazon By synching Alexa to this smart plug, you'll instantly be able to control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. You can even set schedules so that your lights are on when you get home. It's also designed to work with the Apple Home Kit right out of the box.

22. An Outdoor Light Bulb That's Powered By The Sun Flyhoom Dimmable Outdoor Solar Light Bulb $12 | Amazon See on Amazon With four lighting modes to choose from, this outdoor light bulb is great for romantic patios, walkways, or even camping. The solar panel lets you easily recharge it while you're exploring outdoors, but there's also a USB port if you prefer a quicker charge.

23. This Shower Bag That Heats The Water Up With The Sun FeChiX Solar Shower Bag $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This portable shower bag is great for staying clean while camping or hiking. It's designed to absorb solar heat so that you're not stuck taking a cold shower, and it only takes about three hours in direct sunlight to get warm when it's completely full.

24. The Chic String Lights That Are Powered By The Sun MPOWERD Luci Solar String Lights $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Plug them into an outlet using the included USB cable, or let these solar-powered string lights sit out in the sun for a few hours and save some money on your electricity bill. There are four lighting modes to choose from, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 20 hours.

25. The Portable Camping Fan With A Built-In Lantern COMLIFE Portable LED Lantern with Tent Fan $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Camping when the weather is hot can be a sweaty endeavor, so keep yourself cool with this portable camping fan. The built-in hook lets you hang it from the top of your tent, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 40 hours. Unlike other fans, this one also features a built-in LED light so you can always find your way in the dark.

26. A Kit That Gets Your Shoes Looking Almost Clean As New Gear Aid Revivex Suede and Fabric Care Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your shoes are looking a little worse for wear, you can spruce them up with this cleaning kit. It's safe to use on suede, nubuck, canvas, and more. The water repellent spray helps keep them looking clean once you've left the house, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how their shoes were left looking "like new."

27. This Vanity Organizer That's Perfect For Q-Tips And Cotton Balls mDesign Vanity Jar Organizer $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it available in a ton of fun colors, but this vanity organizer's stylish chrome lid is pretty much guaranteed to match any decor. The lid has raised edges around the top so that you can also use it as a small storage tray — and it's the perfect place to stash Q-tips, cotton balls, beauty blenders, and more.

28. A Shower Mirror That Won't Get Foggy (Seriously) The Shave Well Company Anti-Fog Shower Mirror $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're shaving in the shower or simply washing up, this mirror a must-have. Unlike various other mirrors, it won't grow foggy when exposed to hot water and steam — and the suction cups make installation simple. Just hang it onto any flat, non-porous surface, and you're all set.

29. The Shower Filter That Can Help Balance Your Skin's pH Level AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you own the AquaBliss high output shower filter, you're eventually going to need this replacement filter cartridge — so why not grab it right now while it's only $15? It removes harsh chemicals like pesticides and chlorine from your water, but it can also help balance your skin's pH level. The built-in tourmaline and ceramic vitamin C balls can even leave your hair looking shiny. What's not to love?

30. A Shower Liner Made With A Bunch Of Handy Pockets Maytex Dry Mesh Shower Curtain with Pockets $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit standard showers and tubs, this waterproof shower liner features nine mesh pockets where you can stash loofahs, scrubbers, and more. Since the pockets are transparent, you'll know exactly where everything is. Plus, the grommets on the top are rustproof.

31. The Soap Dispenser That Holds Shampoo, Conditioner, And Body Wash Better Living Soap and Shower Dispenser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no mounting or drilling required: Just use the included waterproof adhesive and tape, and you'll easily be able to hang this chambered soap dispenser in your shower. It's made from water-resistant ABS plastic that won't corrode over time, and it's versatile enough that you can hang it in the corner of your shower or on a flat wall.

32. A Pack Of Toothpaste Squeezers That Help You Save Money LoveInUsa Toothpaste Tube Squeezer $5 | Amazon See on Amazon There's always a little bit of toothpaste left in the tube once you've squeezed it dry, and these squeezers can help get those very last few drops out. They're made from high-quality plastic that won't warp as you squeeze them down the tube, and you're not limited to just toothpaste. Use them on lotions, cosmetics, adhesives, and more.

33. These Tub Stoppers Made From Flexible Silicone tifanso 2 Pack Silicone Tub Stopper $6 | Amazon See on Amazon These tub stoppers are made with flexible silicone, so they'll be able to create a tight seal when needed. They're also great for blocking unwanted drain odors when you're not using the sink or tub — and they're large enough that they're able to fit most home drains. One pack comes with two colors: aqua and teal.

34. A Sponge Holder That Doubles As A Soap Dispenser Albayrak Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This sponge holder is made from durable ABS plastic, but it isn't just limited to sponges. You can also use it to hold scrubbers, rags, scouring pads, or any other item you want to keep high and dry from the sink. The non-slip base prevents it from sliding around your counters, and the built-in soap dispenser is a nice added touch. Just push your sponge down into the base, and it'll absorb soap instantly.

35. The Flexible Travel Pillow That's Made With Memory Foam Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Relax on the go with this flexible travel pillow. Unlike many other pillows on the market, it's made with cushiony memory foam. On top of that, it's easy to bend into certain positions so you can get the support you want, regardless of where you're relaxing.

36. A Pack Of Drain Protectors That Help Prevent Expensive Clogs Evriholder DrainWig Shower Drain Protector $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Calling the plumber is sure to put a giant dent in your wallet, so why not just keep your pipes clean and clear by using these drain protectors? Featured on Shark Tank, these protectors are designed to fit most shower drains — and they won't impede the flow of water down your pipes. You only need to replace them every four months, and each order comes with four.

37. The Touch-Activated Desk Lamp That Also Charges Your Phone TW Lighting IVY-40WT The IVY LED Desk Lamp $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This touch-activated desk lamp does it all. It provides bright light from a long-lasting LED bulb, and you can adjust the brightness between three settings. The base also has a USB port that you can use to charge your phone, and the neck is adjustable. Choose from four colors: black, white, blue, and pink.

38. This Fidget Toy That Fits Right In Your Pocket Fidgetland Stephie Fidget Toy $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, you just need to channel your excess energy into something while you're working — and this fidget toy more than fits the bill. It's small enough that you can keep it in your hands or pocket on the go, and it's also quiet; no squeaky noises here as you flip it around.

39. The Silicone Microwave Mat That Can Do It All KongNai Silicone Microwave Mat $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Put it on your microwave turntable to help prevent messes, or even use this silicone mat as an oven mitt. It also works great as a trivet on tables, since it's heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit — and it's completely non-stick so that cleaning is a breeze.

40. A Portable Step That Makes It Easier To Get Into Lifted Cars Rightline Gear Moki Door Step $45 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble climbing into taller cars, this door step is a must-have. The hook catches onto the door latch so you have a stable place to get a step up. And don't worry about scratching your car — the rubber stopper ensures your vehicle stays ding-free.

41. These Magnetic Earbuds That Are Easy To Carry Around Boltune Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're wrapping it up at the gym or getting home from a run, these wireless headphones will come in handy. They're magnetic, so they link together. That way, you can easily wear them in between uses without losing them. They're also Bluetooth-enabled and waterproof. Choose from three colors: black, grey, and pink.

42. The Dip Clips That Take The Mess Out Of Snacking In The Car Saucemoto Dip Clip $11 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to get your car messy with ketchup and other dipping sauces — unless you're using these dip clips, of course. The silicone grips latch onto the air vents in your car. They're also designed to fit dipping cups from a variety of restaurants for added convenience.

43. This Container That's Specifically Designed For Sub Sandwiches SubSafe Sub Sandwich Container $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your sandwich getting crushed in your bag? Just keep it in this sub sandwich container. It also works great in coolers, since it's completely waterproof — and it's large enough that it can hold subs up to 12 inches long. "Your sub doesn't get wet in a cooler," one reviewer wrote. "The lid also fits on the smaller section if you just want to add salad fixings. Just add dressing and shake it and salad is ready."

44. A Clip-On That Amplifies The Sound Of Your iPhone Just Solutions! Soundbender Magnetic Sound Enhancer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply clip it over your iPad or iPhone speaker, and this small gadget can amplify the sound by up to five times. The heavy duty magnets keep it in place so you don't have to worry about losing it, and it's especially great for those particularly hard-to-hear calls.

45. This Kitchen Tool That Helps You Thaw Meat Quickly Thaw Claw $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Attach this Thaw Claw to the bottom of your sink, place your frozen ingredient underneath, and then fill the sink with warm water. Then, your meat will begin to thaw out up to seven times faster than usual. It's designed to fit all types of sinks, which is a plus.

46. A Splatter Guard That Lets You Cook Stir Fry With Ease Frywall Splatter Guard $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit medium-sized pans, this splatter guard is so sturdy that you can use it as an extension to your pans, allowing you to cook delicious stir fry without a wok. It lets steam escape freely so your meal doesn't become soggy, and it's made from FDA-approved, BPA-free silicone.