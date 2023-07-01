65 Cheap Things On Amazon That'll Impress The Hell Out Of You

If you relate to the phrase “champagne taste on a beer budget,” you’ve come to the right place. You know you deserve the finer things in life, but sometimes they feel out of reach. I’m here to tell you, you can have nice things without putting a strain on your wallet. The internet is full of products that are impressive as hell — and cheap, too.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home decor, improve your travel experience, or simply pamper yourself, there’s something on this list for you. Time to treat yourself to something fabulous.

1 This 3-In-1 Travel Razor That’s TSA-Approved Alleyoop Portable Travel Razors Amazon $15 See On Amazon A compact, all-in-one solution for touch-ups on the go, this portable razor includes a refillable water spray bottle, a shea butter moisturizing bar, and two triple-blade razor cartridges. It provides a clean and close shave with a lubricating pre-shave strip and is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

2 A Portable Hand-Washing Station For Water Bottles Suds2Go Refillable Caps (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With an integrated soap reservoir and easy-to-use design, this innovative refillable cap transforms almost any disposable water bottle into a hand-washing station. Providing quick and convenient access to foamy soap wherever you go, it's perfect for outdoor activities, travel, and situations where public restrooms are unavailable.

3 This Compact Lint Remover That’s Stylishly Designed Tecogue Washable Reusable Gel Lint Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon This lightweight, portable rolling lint remover is compact enough to carry in your pocket, suitcase, or bag without taking up much space. With its chic rose gold and green colors, this lint remover adds a touch of fashion to your daily routine. It effectively removes pet hair and crumbs from various surfaces, such as clothes, tables, sofas, sheets, and carpets. Cleaning is a breeze — just rinse the clear body with water.

4 A Compact Makeup Mirror That Emulates Daylight Kintion Pocket Mirror with Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon This compact mirror provides a clear view and true color details, ensuring your makeup is flawless. It includes two hidden magnetic power switches to control the LED lighting, and the mirror features both 1x and 3x magnification, making it suitable for overall makeup application and close-up grooming. Its compact size fits easily in your pocket, handbag, or purse, and the mirror is easy to use, with a hinge that opens flat to 180 degrees for a comfortable grip.

5 This Makeup Brush Holder That’s Perfect For Travel JDZJUCHU Travel Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Look your best no matter where you go with this makeup brush holder. The small, lightweight design makes it easy to carry in your handbag or suitcase, and it features a nylon binding strap that prevents your makeup brushes from scattering. The holder is made of high-quality silicone, which is soft, odorless, and friendly on the skin. Cleaning is a breeze with water and soap.

6 A Pet Hair Remover That Doesn’t Require Messing With Sticky Papers ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this pet hair remover deal with your dog or cat’s hair, it also tackles human hair with ease. The reusable roller requires no adhesives or sticky tape, making it both a cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice. Roll it back and forth along any surface, picking up embedded cat and dog hairs from sofas, beds, carpets, and more. Cleaning is a breeze; press the button, open the remover, and empty the collected hair.

7 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Buttery Soft SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Experience ultimate comfort and style with these leggings. They are incredibly soft and stretchy, providing a perfect fit for all body shapes. Customers rave about the high-waisted design that can be dressed up or down for any occasion, with one reviewer noting that they “stay in place”. Coming in 24 different colors, they’re low-maintenance and can be washed and dried, making them a convenient must-have addition to your wardrobe.

8 This Callus-Removing Gel For A Professional Spa At Home Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get rid of rough skin on your feet with this corn and callus remover. This powerful formula is designed to effectively remove corns and calluses in minutes, so you can say goodbye to expensive pedicures. Simply apply the callus remover gel for five to 10 minutes, and follow up with a foot scrubber for optimal results.

9 A Hands-Free Screen Door That Keeps Pests Out Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon This magnetic screen door provides effective bug protection while allowing fresh air and natural light to flow through. Easy to install with included tools, it features 26 powerful magnets for hands-free entry. Durable and pet-friendly, it also won't damage doorways. Improve air circulation, save on energy bills, and keep pests out year-round.

10 This Soap That Fights Skin Irritations — & Smells Great Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Containing tea tree, mint, and aloe, this body soap is a powerful odor eliminator that helps moisturize and alleviate various skin irritations. Enriched with essential oils and vitamins, it nourishes and soothes dry, itchy, and flaky skin. Made using ingredients with natural healing properties, this antibacterial wash is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily or at the gym.

11 A Comb That Is Gentle On Curls Tangle Teezer | The Wide Tooth Comb Amazon $13 See On Amazon This detangling comb is designed to make wash day easier by cutting detangling time in half. Its teeth have rounded tips that are gentle on curls and coils, making it suitable for 3C to 4C hair types. The longer, firmer teeth glide through the hair with less pulling, while the flexible two-tiered teeth provide a deeper detangle. With its ergonomic handle, this comb offers a comfortable grip and excellent control.

12 This Set Of 5 Refillable Atomizers That Fit In Your Purse VONOVO Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cute refillable perfume spray bottles come in a set of five, making them perfect for storing perfume, cologne, makeup remover, and more. The clear vial inside allows you to see how much product is left, and the bottles feature easy pump-to-fill technology and come in different colors for organizing your fragrances. They are compact and travel-friendly, made of durable aluminum and plastic to prevent leakage.

13 An Anti-Chafing Stick That Fights Rubbing Body Glide Anti Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon This anti-chafe balm is designed to keep the skin soft, moisturized, and free from irritation and chafing caused by rubbing. It uses clean ingredients and is free from petroleum, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The formula goes on dry without being greasy or oily — and is sweat- and water-resistant. The balm can be applied to areas where skin rubs together, providing a protective barrier and preventing chapped and cracked skin.

14 This Daily Sunscreen That Is Infused With Green Tea innisfree UV SPF Sunscreen Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sun protection is Skincare 101. This lightweight, water-based sunscreen provides invisible protection with broad-spectrum SPF 36. Infused with a blend of green tea, cica, and sunflower seed oil, it offers three-in-one skin benefits of hydration, soothing, and protection. The watery formula blends easily, leaving a non-white cast finish and a fresh glow.

15 A Moisturizer Made With Snail Secretions COSRX Snail Repair Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon Intrigued by the snail skincare trend, but don’t know where to start? Formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, this serum helps reduce dryness while improving skin vitality and brightening dull skin. The essence is lightweight and quickly absorbed into the skin, providing long-lasting hydration without feeling heavy. According to the brand, the snail mucin is obtained in a safe, environmentally-friendly manner — and it’s a hypoallergenic as well as dermatologist-tested product.

16 These Corner Grippers That Help Prevent Your Rugs From Being A Tripping Hazard iPrimio V-Shape Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This rug corner gripper set works to instantly help prevent rug corners from curling. It includes four V-shaped corner pieces with a rubber layer that protects wood floors from potential damage. The grippers are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, with a weatherproof adhesive that works on various surfaces, from hardwood floors to stone to carpets.

17 A Vitamin C Serum With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve been hunting for the right way to add vitamin C to your skincare routine, look no further: this serum offers the same potent active ingredients found in more expensive products. According to the brand, you’ll see visible results within three weeks when used daily. It aims to reduce the appearance of uneven skin, brighten your complexion, and balance your skin’s texture.

18 This Pair Of Adhesive Nipple Covers That Allow You To Go Braless NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These silicone nipple covers offer a comfortable, supportive alternative to bras. Designed to conceal the areola and breast, they create a smooth finish that’s ideal for backless dresses, bridesmaid gowns, camisole tops, or bathing suits. The adhesive closure ensures that they stay in place all day, even during activities like working out or dancing, and their reusable nature makes them a convenient choice.

19 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Prevent Picking Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from hydrocolloid (a polymer that creates a moist, healing environment), these acne patches extract pimple gunk effectively, decreasing the size of the zit and delivering visible results in six to eight hours. The patches have strong adhesion, staying in place throughout the night without causing redness or irritation upon removal. With their thin, translucent matte finish, they blend seamlessly into the skin, providing discreet coverage. The hydrocolloid patches are UV-sterilized, allergy-tested, and safe for all skin types.

20 A Garden Sprinkler That Covers A Wide Range Signature Garden Three Arm Sprinkler Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its three rotating arms and 12 built-in spray nozzles, this lawn sprinkler offers broad coverage — up to 3,600 square feet — ensuring your lawn will stay lush and hydrated. It’s stable and efficient, thanks to its metal weights that prevent tipping or movement during operation. Providing a 360-degree range of motion, customize the spray area by adjusting the spray angle from 15 to 45 degrees upward and outward. Made from durable ABS material, this sprinkler is built to last and withstand rust or corrosion.

21 This Illuminating Moisturizer That With Over 18,000 5-Star Ratings L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This liquid face and body highlighter adds a hint of illuminating color to enhance your skin's natural radiance. Infused with glycerin and shea butter, it provides all-day hydration, helping your skin look and feel nourished. It comes in four shades suitable for all skin tones and can be worn alone, under foundation, or applied to specific areas for a more luminous effect.

22 These Cup Holders With An Extra Pocket To Hold Your Valuables Home Queen Beach Cup Holder with Pocket (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pack of four cup holders is perfect for keeping your drink secure outdoors, at the beach, at picnics, or at other outdoor events. Made of durable, colorful plastic, they double as storage compartments for your essentials, such as keys, wallet, or sunglasses, easily staking into the grass or sand. Their compact size means you can toss them in your beach bag.

23 A Cup Holder That Can Accommodate Beverages Of All Sizes BottlePro - Cup Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your favorite travel mug doesn’t fit in its designated spot in your car, you need this adjustable cupholder. It securely fits most cupholders, providing a convenient solution for holding your oddly-sized drinks. It even has a convenient opening to allow for mug handles.

24 This Car Organizer That Gives You Extra Trunk Storage Yecaye Car Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of odds and ends rolling around in your backseat, this car organizer is the versatile and durable storage solution you’re looking for. With four large pockets, it hangs securely from the back of your seat with an adjustable buckle, so your items are kept within easy reach. It installs effortlessly in three minutes, leaving you with a clear floor and bonus trunk space.

25 A Cleanser That Melts Away Your Makeup e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm Amazon $11 See On Amazon Suitable for all skin types, this cleansing balm effectively removes makeup without stripping the skin. It starts as a solid balm and melts into a luxurious oil, transforming into a cleansing milk texture that rinses off easily. Infused with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, it leaves the skin feeling smooth, hydrated, and plumped.

26 This Duster That Can Get To All The Hard-To-Reach Places Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon With its extendable pole, the handle on this duster can be adjusted from 27 to 47 inches, allowing you to reach high ceiling fans and other inaccessible spots around the house. It features a large microfiber head that effectively traps and holds dust, reducing allergens and making it a cleaning option that doesn't require harsh chemicals. As a bonus, it’s washable and detachable, so it’s reusable and easy to maintain.

27 A Pot Strainer That You Can Use 1-Handed Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon The specially designed clips on this genius pot strainer easily attach to round pots, pans, and bowls of various sizes, including lipped bowls. This allows for easy straining while keeping the food inside the pot, saving time and reducing mess. Its compact size makes it a space-saving option, taking up only a quarter of the space compared to traditional colanders or sieves.

28 This Glass-Cleaning Cloth That Works Like Magic persik Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon By using this microfiber towel, you can reduce your reliance on disposable cleaning sponges, cleaning chemicals, and paper towels, saving you money each month. Just add water and be amazed by its seemingly magical cleaning abilities. Made of patented ultra-microfibers, this cloth is versatile and can be used on various surfaces, including windows, mirrors, stainless steel, and chrome. It’s a safe, efficient way to achieve sparkling clean surfaces with just water.

29 A Setting Spray Designed To Prevent Your Makeup From Smudging Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon This setting spray provides a clean, matte finish and works to lock your makeup in place all day long. This cruelty-free product is certified by the Leaping Bunny Program, reflecting the brand's commitment to ethical beauty practices. The K-Beauty formula is paraben-free and sulfate-free.

30 These Textured Pads For Exfoliating & Soothing Your Skin QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads Amazon $25 See On Amazon These textured resurfacing pads are professional-grade and come in a jar of 50, with a convenient finger notch for easy application. Each pad is saturated with a 20% pure glycolic acid solution, which can be effective in reducing scars, bumps, lines, and wrinkles, resulting in softer, smoother skin. The formula also includes allantoin, green tea, and calendula extracts, which soothe and protect the skin while acting as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents.

31 A 6-Pack Of These Triangle-Shaped Powder Puffs Pimoys Powder Puffs (6-Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Suitable for both wet and dry products, this velvety-soft powder puff is ideal for applying foundation, blush, and various powders, providing a flawless makeup finish. Its versatile, round-bottomed triangular shape allows for precise application on different areas of the face, creating an even look. They fit well in your hand and come with a strap for easy handling.

32 A Fashionable & Functional Mesh Bag Perfect For The Beach HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether shopping, hitting the gym, going to work or school, or on vacation, this mesh tote is the stylish carry-all you need. The cute colors and easy-to-clean mesh material make it especially perfect for the beach, plus it's large enough to comfortably hold multiple rolled towels, drinks, phones, sunblock, and more. It's a lightweight and spacious vacation essential, available in 13 colors — it’s also easy to fold and put in your suitcase.

33 This Multifunctional Shapewear That’s Seamless & Double Layered FeelinGirl Tummy Control Cami Shaper Amazon $24 See On Amazon This shapewear camisole is the perfect complementary base layer to any look. The seamless, breathable material ensures a comfortable fit, and the adjustable shoulder straps and double-layer fabric help prevent it from rolling up. With multiple size and color options, it's a versatile wardrobe essential for casual and workwear.

34 A Chic Jewelry Dish That’s Both Decorative & Functional IVAILEX Ceramic Jewelry Dish Amazon $16 See On Amazon A convenient storage solution for rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, or watches, this jewelry dish brings a pop of bling to your dresser. Crafted from high-quality ceramic with a silver finish, the cloud-shaped tray features exquisite details, adding a touch of elegance to your space. Its versatile design allows for use as a ring organizer or as a charming decor piece in the living room, bedroom, bathroom, or dressing table.

35 This Hair Treatment Oil That Will Leave You Smelling Minty Fresh Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Infused with biotin and over 30 essential oils, this scalp- and hair-strengthening oil aims to nourish and strengthen your hair, helping to prevent damage and promote lustrous locks. Suitable for all hair types, including chemically treated, braided, and high-porosity hair, it amplifies your natural beauty with organic ingredients — and it smells really good, too.

36 These Plug-In Nightlights That Automatically Turn On When The Sun Sets AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These motion-sensor-activated plug-in nightlights have two modes: auto and night. While in auto mode, they’ll brighten when motion is detected — and while in night mode, they’ll brighten in the dark. The lights are dimmable and come in a pack of four.

37 A Pack Of These Velvet Hangers That Save Closet Space Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon With nonslip velvet, swivel hooks, and notched shoulders, these clothes hangers make storage effortless. The strong grip can securely hold heavy coats or delicate tops, and their slim design saves precious closet space while preserving the shape of your clothes with curved shoulders. The added horizontal bar allows for the hanging of pants or suits, and they’re available in seven colors.

38 This Nifty Soap Station That Prevents Spills In Your Laundry Room Skywin Laundry Soap Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy a mess-free laundry experience with this laundry soap station. With its angled structure, there's no need to tilt or lift a heavy bottle as the downward slope effortlessly pours out your soap. Rubber feet and a strap ensure the station stays securely in place, while a molded edge keeps the measuring cup stable, preventing any sliding or falling, and ultimately avoiding soap or detergent spills on shelves or the floor.

39 These Rose Gold Curlers That Make Your Lashes Pop Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $11 See On Amazon Achieve stunning, voluminous lashes in seconds with this eyelash curler. Designed for personal and professional use, they fit all eye shapes and sizes perfectly. Crafted from premium stainless steel with an ergonomic body and flawlessly calibrated hinge, they apply uniform pressure for optimal results.

40 This Set Of Touch-Up Markers That Breathe New Life Into Old Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With six unique colors, including maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, these genius markers effectively cover up scratches and imperfections on your furniture. The included wax filler sticks are perfect for filling in deep scratches and nicks, making touch-ups a breeze. Easy to use, they’ll have your chairs, tables, and dressers looking good as new in hardly any time at all.

41 A Lace-Up Corset That Covers Everything From Casual To Costume Topmelon Corset Lingerie Amazon $22 See On Amazon Interested in a wardrobe staple that has lasted literally hundreds of years? Consider a true classic: the corset. A stunning and versatile piece for various occasions, this one is made of high-quality satin material with a cotton twill lining and features a laced back for a perfect fit. Suitable for weddings, parties, cosplay, and more, this corset pairs beautifully with everything from skirts to dresses to jeans and comes in a range of colors and shapes.

42 This Pair Of Candles That Double As Art itechpanda Body Shaped Candles Amazon $14 See On Amazon The unique body-shaped design of these highly rated torso candles adds a chic and aesthetic touch to any room. They’re about 3.5 inches high and are made with soy wax. Plus, they come in a pair, which is available in four different color combinations.

43 A Unique Book-Shaped Vase That Brings A Whole New Meaning To “Flowery Prose” Puransen Book Vase for Flowers Amazon $20 See On Amazon This delightful and charming flower vase can stand alone or fit snugly amongst your books. Made of lightweight and durable acrylic, it resembles glass but is much safer and non-fragile. Fill it with your favorite blooms to create a unique and tasteful atmosphere.

44 This Carafe Set That Will Give Your Guest Room Bed & Breakfast Vibes ZILJJ Bedside Water Carafe Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, this bedside carafe set is transparent, stylish, and durable. The carafe holds half a liter, while the cup holds nine ounces. The clever, minimalist design allows the cup to serve as a lid, keeping your water clean while doubling as a conveniently-placed drinking vessel.

45 A Densely-Packed Kabuki Brush With Over 26,000 5-Star Reviews Daubigny Hexagon Flat Top Kabuki Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This kabuki brush is the gem you’ve missed in your makeup bag. With its large size and easy blending capabilities, its dense, firm, and soft bristles ensure smooth, even application of foundation without waste. Use for various applications; it leaves no streaks and provides poreless coverage.

46 This Lighter That You Can Recharge Via USB Power Practical USB-Rechargeable Lighter Amazon $24 See On Amazon Rain, wind, or shine, this lighter will reliably ignite with its moisture-resistant design. The extended wand ensures easy use for lighting candles, grills, fire pits, and more, and with quick USB charging, this electric lighter will be ready in less than an hour, providing days of use.

47 A Popcorn Popper Made Of Shatterproof Silicone The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Take movie night to the next level with this silicone popcorn popper. With a large capacity of up to 15 cups, you can quickly make tasty popcorn for family and friends in minutes. Toxin-free, BPA-free, and PVC-free silicone material delivers a healthy popcorn experience, and cleaning and storing are a breeze with its collapsible design.

48 This Stainless Steel Splatter Guard That Protects Against Spitting Oil BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $18 See On Amazon I'm not saying you should cook naked; I'm just saying you could cook naked without fear of hot oil splattering onto sensitive areas if you used this splatter screen. Made from heavy-duty stainless steel with a fine mesh, it effectively stops 99% of splatter while releasing steam. Dishwasher-safe and suitable for most cookware, it's a must-have for hassle-free cooking and easy cleaning.

49 A Hanging Shoe Organizer That Maximizes Your Closet Space ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If a Mount Everest of shoes is cluttering up the floor of your closet, you need this hanging shoe holder. It accommodates 10 pairs of footwear and features 10 bonus mesh pockets for organizing accessories like belts, flip-flops, and jewelry. It's made of heavy-duty canvas with reinforced seams and has sturdy stainless-steel hooks that swivel 360 degrees, making it easy to hang on any standard closet rod.

50 This Teeny Trash Can That’s As Functional As It Is Cute Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $17 See On Amazon The compact design of this adorable trash can is perfect for small apartments, offices, and countertops. The swing-top lid allows for easy disposal of small pieces of trash, like tissues, tea bags, and food wrappers. Crafted from brushed stainless steel, this trash can is durable, rust-resistant, and easy to clean.

51 A Power Scrubber Brush Set For When Elbow Grease Isn’t Enough Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Compatible with most cordless drills, you can effortlessly clean household surfaces with this versatile brush set. The three brush shapes are designed to tackle an assortment of cleaning tasks, ensuring your bathtub, grout, upholstery, floors, tiles, showers, toilets, and carpets are sparkling clean. The nylon bristles effectively remove dirt without causing any scratches.

52 This Tool That Makes It Easier To Safely Unbuckle A Car Seat UnbuckleMe Car Seat Buckle Release Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed to eliminate thumb pain and broken nails, this buckle release tool has a patented lever arm that significantly reduces the force required to unbuckle an infant or toddler's five-point harness buckle. The soft, grippy surface ensures stability and offers a comfortable grip for applying leverage to unbuckle with ease. This versatile tool works with all child car seat buckles, including rear-facing, convertible, and booster seats, as well as many strollers, high chairs, and push-button devices.

53 A Slide That Turns Your Backyard Into A Water Park NERF Super Soaker Blast Water Slide Amazon $10 See On Amazon This interactive 16-foot water slide allows children to slide and get soaked, either by sliding themselves or using the built-in water blaster to drench their friends. Powered by a hose, the blaster can reach targets up to 15 feet away, ensuring no one will escape a fun (and wet) experience. Simply sit at the top of the slide, let the water whisk you into the splash zone, and then walk back to the start for another thrilling ride.

54 This Personal Blender That’s Great For Smoothies On-The-Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon With this portable blender, you can conveniently blend and enjoy your favorite smoothies, shakes, and icy drinks directly in the 14-ounce, BPA-free travel jar. Cleaning up is a breeze, as the blending jar, blades, and travel lid are all dishwasher-safe. Its compact design fits most cup holders, making it perfect for home, office, travel, and small living spaces.

55 A Vase That Looks Like The Statue Of David Is Handing You A Bouquet NBHUZEHUA Hand Bud Flower Vase Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a unique touch to your space with this modern ceramic flower vase. The hand-shaped design is a whimsical, artistic accent in any room, making it a delightful centerpiece or accent piece for bedrooms, living rooms, or even as a conversation starter in the office. One happy reviewer wrote: “It's larger than I expected (in a good way) and it even came with a cute bracelet to put around the vases wrist!”

56 This Microneedle Derma Roller For Brightening Dull Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon I recently complimented someone on their fabulously dewy skin, and they responded that their secret was microneedling. This derma roller, which helps exfoliate the skin, features 540 titanium microneedles. It has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so I’ve gone ahead and added it to my cart.

57 A Hummingbird Feeder Designed To Withstand A Hot Summer Rayhome Hummingbird Feeder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Turn your backyard into a bird sanctuary with this vibrant bird feeder that attracts hummingbirds. Made from environmentally friendly, durable plastic, its heat resistance keeps the nectar delicious during hot summers, while multiple feeding ports and perches encourage longer visits from hummingbirds. It’s easy to fill and clean with a detachable base and a cleaning brush for convenience.

58 These Wool Dryer Balls That Shorten Drying Time Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These natural dryer balls are a great alternative to fabric softeners as they help reduce wrinkles and static in your laundry. They are fragrance-free, making them suitable for those with sensitive skin. The pack includes six extra-large balls, perfect for different load sizes, and comes with a convenient canvas bag for storage.

59 A Bidet Attachment That Can Save You Money On Toilet Paper Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re shocked by looking at the price of toilet paper, it’s time to invest in a bidet. This one features adjustable jet spray water pressure, allowing you to customize your cleansing experience for your personal needs. Installation is a breeze with all necessary accessories and detailed instructions included.

60 This Cloth One Reviewer Called A “Certified Miracle” The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an eco-friendly, chemical-free, and convenient solution for effortless makeup removal, look no further than this makeup eraser. This reusable and machine-washable cloth uses only water and boasts that it erases even waterproof mascara and foundation. Simply wet the cloth with warm water, gently erase in a circular motion, and machine wash before first use.

61 A Sleek Spray Bottle That Has A Lot Of Different Uses FLAIROSOL Spray Bottle for Hair, Plants & More Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether it’s for your skin, your hair, or any tropical, humidity-loving houseplants you may have, this spray bottle is the answer. It delivers a satisfying and even mist, making it versatile for use around the house. This durable, refillable bottle is sleek and built to last, eliminating the need for frequent replacements.

62 This Shower Curtain With Almost 200,000 Positive Ratings LiBa Heavy Duty Curtain Liner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This shower liner is designed with a smooth waterproof surface that repels water and keeps your bathroom clean and dry. Use it as a standalone barrier or pair it with your favorite fabric shower curtain. Fitting any standard-size shower or tub, rust-proof metal grommets and a reinforced header add to its durability.

63 These Transparent Pads Your Kitty Can’t Tear Through Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Perfect for keeping your furniture safe from your feline friend, these scratch pads discourage scratching and safeguard fabric upholstery from pet claws. Installing is a breeze with the self-adhesive pad and twist pins provided. With its thickness and flexibility, they can effectively cover all corners of your couch.

64 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s Fast & Efficient Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep your makeup brushes hygienic and spotless, preventing breakouts and skin problems, with this makeup brush cleaner. The package includes a brush spinner, cleaner dock, brush collars, cleaning bowl, AC charging cable, and a user guide. Wash and dry your brushes in minutes, saving a lot of time and hassle.