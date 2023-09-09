Shopping

Of All The Popular, Inexpensive Bras & Underwear On Amazon, These Have The Best Reviews

Shoppers are raving about these finds.

If you’re stumped on where to find well-made, inexpensive bras and underwear, you’ve come to the right place. There are tons of great boyshorts, thongs, exercise bras, and more offered right on Amazon, and we’ve rounded up some of the most popular ones straight ahead. From cute lace bralettes that can also be worn as going-out tops to stylish panties that have a barely-there feel, here are some of the best bras and underwear on Amazon, with reviews to back them up.

1

A Pack Of Tag-Free Sports Bras With Over 49,000 5-Star Ratings

These cute sports bras have so much going for them — they’re inexpensive, stylish, and oh-so-comfortable. Made from a stretchy cotton blend, these feature thin spaghetti straps, a simple pullover design, and a two-ply stretch construction. The best part? These don’t come with any tags, so you don’t have to worry about anything scratching your back as you wear them.

  • Available sizes: 32 — 44
  • Available colors: 41

2

A Pack Of Stretchy Bikini-Style Undies With Moderate Coverage

A great outfit starts with a good pair of underwear. If you’re looking to add some affordable ones to your underwear drawer, consider adding this six-pack of briefs to your Amazon cart ASAP. Priced at just $16, these bikini-style panties are made from a breathable cotton blend, offer moderate coverage, and come sans tags. They also have over 108,000 perfect five-star ratings, making them a no-brainer.

  • Available size: XX-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 38

3

These Moisture-Wicking Sports Bras That Are Super Versatile

If you want to add a new sports bra or three, to your collection, consider scooping up this multipack. Crafted from a stretchy nylon blend, these moisture-wicking sports bras have a seamless design and a crisscross back. “They stay in place when doing everyday activities, which was something I had an issue with from other products,” one shopper says. Whether you’re planning on wearing these during yoga, pilates, or running, these get the job done.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

4

These Buttery-Soft Boyshorts In So Many Fun Shades

Seamless boyshorts make a great addition to any underwear collection. These super stretchy undies have tag-less labels, a snug feel, and are smooth to the touch. Offered in packs of five for just $20, these easy-to-wear panties are a game-changer. “There’s nothing to dislike about these underwear,” one person shares. “From the moment I received the package and fit on one of the underwear I didn't bother to take it off because it fits so well and comfortable.”

  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 5

5

A Supportive Bra With Wide Straps & A Banded Frame

If you need a comfortable, supportive bra that doesn’t cost much money, look no further than this one made by Vanity Fair. Crafted from a stretchy polyester blend, this undergarment has a hook-and-eye closure, a banded frame, no-poke underwire, and wide adjustable straps. It’s also offered in a wire-free design. Available in hues like black, white, and quartz, this bra is the perfect thing to wear under T-shirts, dresses, tanks, and more.

  • Available sizes: 34G — 46DD
  • Available colors: 43

6

These Breathable Thongs That Are Seamless

These seamless thongs are virtually undetectable under bottoms. Sold in packs of five, these undies have invisible seams and a breathable mesh construction. Whether worn beneath dresses or skirts or pulled on under leggings for workouts, these panties make any outfit so much more comfortable to wear. “I have tried several seamless undies and this one is by far the best and most comfortable thong I have ever worn,” a reviewer raves.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 8

7

This Supportive Bra That Doesn’t Skimp On Comfort

A comfortable bra can make all the difference. If you’re looking for a full-coverage one that doesn’t pinch or pull, consider adding this pick to your cart stat. It has higher sides, wide, cushioned straps, and fuller cups to offer optimal support, and it boasts a moisture-wicking jacquard fabric that’ll keep you dry on hot days. Offered in shades like black and gentle peach, this bra may just become your new fave.

  • Available sizes: 34C — 48DDD
  • Available colors: 16

8

These Cotton Undies That Have Over 72,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings

Looking for a pack of briefs that don't break the bank? If so, these are the ones for you. Priced at just ten bucks for a pack of six, these undies are made from 100% cotton and have a soft, stretchy waistband, and a smooth, cotton-lined gusset. The best part? These are offered in three different styles — brief, hi-cut brief, and low-rise brief.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 14 Plus
  • Available colors: 21

9

This Seamless T-Shirt Bra That Feels So Good On

A chic bra that isn’t a (literal) pain to wear? Sign me up. This highly-rated T-shirt bra, priced at just $15, features unlined cups, a wire-free construction, and a “SmoothTec” band that stays in place as you move around. Its seamless construction and V-neckline make it so easy to pull on under most tops, and its moisture-wicking properties help keep you cool and dry throughout the day.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 6

10

These Super Affordable Undies That Stay Put

These Hanes boyshorts are so cute and comfy, don’t be surprised if they become your new favorite panties. They’re made from 100% cotton and have an ultra-soft waistband and banded leg holes that don’t shift. Another great detail? These are made without tags. “These underwear are so comfortable, It feels like I’m not wearing any!” one satisfied shopper notes. Priced under $10 for a pack of six, these undies are a dream come true.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 9
  • Available colors: 2

11

A Supportive Workout Bra That Comes In So Many Colors

Make your next run much more comfortable by picking up this strappy sports bra priced at under $20. Boasting over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings, this exercise top has a crisscross back, removable cups, and a stretchy elastic hem that doesn’t shift as you move around. This pick is offered in dozens of colors, so you’re bound to find one that matches your favorite pair of leggings perfectly.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 43

12

These Seamless High-Waisted Thongs That Are Moisture-Wicking

These high-waisted thongs are what dreams are made of. Crafted from a stretchy nylon blend, these undies have a wide supportive compression waistband, a seamless construction, and a cotton liner. Sold for around $25 for a pack of six, these panties are also moisture-wicking, so you’ll stay cool and dry even wear during workouts.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 9

13

This Eye-Catching Bra With A Deep U-Back & Convertible Straps

Shoppers this T-shirt bra because it’s comfortable and looks so pretty on. “For as long as I can remember, the very first thing that I did when I walked through the door was take my bra off because they were annoying,” shares one shopper. “These fit perfectly. I don't even feel it.” It has a full-coverage fit, a hook-and-eye closure, and a soft inner lining that offers more shape and support. Its convertible, adjustable straps allow for more customizable wear, and the low U-back design makes this pick so easy to style with many different tops.

  • Available sizes: 34B — 42DD
  • Available colors: 13

14

These High-Waisted Briefs With Wide Waistbands

High-waisted undies for the win. These briefs, sold in packs of four for just $25, have a fabric-covered waistband that doesn’t shift around and a double-layer cotton gusset that’s super breathable. They’re made from a combed cotton blend and offer full coverage — did I mention that these also have over 61,000 glowing five-star ratings? This underwear fits so well,” an Amazon reviewer mentions. “Very comfortable and does not ‘ride up’. Lots of stretch. I will be buying more.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 13

15

This Shimmery Wireless Bra With Extra Side Support

Elevate your bra collection by scooping up this wireless one, available in shades like toffee and warm steel. It has fuller cups, extra side and back support, and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure. Its nonslip straps help cut back on shoulder pain, and its shimmery look is an excellent detail. Available for under $20, this undergarment is a steal.

  • Available sizes: 36B — 54DDD
  • Available colors: 18

16

These Anti-Chafing Shorts Made With A Soft Cotton Blend

If you’re ready to leave chafing behind, pick up these anti-chafing shorts that come in a pack of three for just $25. These have over 19,000 perfect five-star ratings and feature 8-inch seams and a wide, soft waistband that stays put. Even better? These bottoms are made from a lightweight cotton blend, making them really breathable.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

17

A Seamless, Wire-free Bra With Wide Straps & A Low U-Back

This pick by Bali, priced at just around $20, boasts a seamless construction, a cushioned hook-and-eye closure, and wide, nonslip straps. The two-ply non-foam cups mold easily to your shape, and deep V-front and U-back allow this bra to be worn under many different types of tops. “I have worn this style of bra for years,” writes one reviewer. “They hold up well and keep their color.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 18

18

A Pack Of Breathable Thongs At A (Very) Reasonable Price

Swap out old, dingy underwear for these cotton thongs sold in six-packs for just $11. Boasting nearly 50,000 glowing five-star ratings, these undies have a sultry low-rise cut, a double-lined cotton gusset, and a stretchy feel. A plus? These work well with any outfit. “These are very comfy,” a customer mentions. “True to size and some stretch. I washed and they haven’t shrunk too much and the color has not faded.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

19

This Sweat-Wicking Workout Tank That Doubles As A Crop Top

This stylish workout top can also do double duty as a going-out top. This tank — which has over 25,000 glowing five-star ratings — is super stretchy, has a lightweight feel, and boasts a delicate V-neckline. It pairs seamlessly with leggings and gym shorts but looks great with skirts and jeans, too. This kind of surprised me,” one customer notes. “I didn’t think I was going to like it as much as I did! The material is super soft, super sweat-wicking, and most importantly, really comfy!”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 25

20

These Stretchy Hipster Panties With A Smooth Waistband

With over 39,000 perfect five-star ratings, these panties are an affordable way to elevate your underwear drawer. Made from 100% cotton, these breathable hipsters have a wide waistband that doesn’t shift or pinch and a stretchy feel so you can move with ease. Priced at only $13 for a pack of three, these beloved bottoms are the way to go if you want to update your underwear for cheap.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 23

21

A Pack Of Comfy Bras With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews

What’s better than an affordable bra? An affordable pack of three bras. These Fruit of the Loom T-shirt bras, which come in a multipack for under $30, are made from a stretchy cotton blend and feature a simple hook-and-eye closure, lightly-lined cups, and thick, adjustable straps that help you feel more supported. Available in a range of neutral shades, these bras are just what your outfits need.

  • Available sizes: 34A — 42DD
  • Available colors: 11

22

A 12-Pack Of Affordable Undies In Fun Colors

A pack of 12 underwear for just $30? Tell me more. These undies, which come in hues like peach and light blue, are made from a durable yet stretchy nylon blend and boast a fun boyshort cut. Shoppers share that these are so comfortable you can even sleep or work out in them. One shopper raves, “They are so comfortable you can hardly tell that you’re wearing them! And you cannot beat the price for 12-pair!”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

23

This Wire-Free Bra With Wide Straps & A Low Back

If you want to add a wireless bra to your rotation, look no further than this one by Warner’s. Crafted from a soft nylon blend, this undergarment has side-smoothing panels, a seamless construction, and wide straps that make for a more comfortable fit. The low U-back design is not only eye-catching but also makes it so easy to style with many different tops or dresses. “This is the second one I've bought,” shares one shopper who calls this pick their “go-to bra.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 13

24

These Wallet-Friendly Thongs With A A Low-Waist Cut

These thongs are not only comfy but also budget-friendly — a pack of 6 comes to just $12. Constructed from a silky cotton blend, these bottoms feature a hollowed-out lace waistband, a low-waist design, and a T-back cut. These can easily be worn with leggings, skirts, dresses, jeans, and more, and may just become your new favorite pairs.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 15

25

A Wireless Bra With Wide Straps & A Soft Feel

You can always count on Bali for a good bra. This pick — which has over 29,000 perfect five-star ratings — features ultra-thin foam cups, two-ply side and back support, and a comfortable band. Its straps are adjustable and convertible, and its simple hook-and-eye closure allows you to pull this bra on and off in a cinch — no wrestling with straps required. “These are the only bras I like!” shares one shopper. “They come in different colors and sizes. Great product!”

  • Available sizes: 32B — 42DD
  • Available colors: 22

26

These Comfy Mesh Undies That Are Tagless

These breathable bikini-style underwear have so many glowing reviews for a reason. For starters, these are wallet-friendly, clocking in at under $20 for a pack of five. These also boast a lightweight mesh construction and a pure cotton gusset. Even better? They offer full coverage and come in many easy-to-wear colors, like tan, light gray, black, and off-white.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 8

27

These Affordable Sports Bras With A Front Zipper Closure

Never deal with uncomfortable workout bras again once you scoop up these front-zip ones sold in packs of three for around $30. These exercise tops are made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend and have removable bra pads, a handy front zipper, and a racerback design. Their ultra-light, no-chafe, no-bounce construction makes them so comfortable to wear while running, boxing, playing tennis, doing yoga, and so much more.

  • Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 20

28

A Pack Of Lace Boyshorts With A Stretchy Cotton Waistband

If you want a pair of breathable underwear that feel as good as they look, add these lace boyshorts to your cart ASAP. Boasting thousands of perfect five-star ratings, these undies have a stretchy lace and cotton waistband, feature a cheeky cut, and come in colors ranging from bright pink to muted yellow. Sold in packs of six for just $22, these panties check all boxes.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

29

This Popular Front-Close Bra With Lightly-Lined Cups

If you’re tired of dealing with bras with back hook-and-eye closures, consider purchasing this front-close bra, available in shades like black and warm steel. This easy-to-wear pick has ultra-thin stretch foam cups, a wider back, and a full-coverage fit. The U-shaped front notch is a nice touch, and the jacquard detailing lays smooth under tops and dresses. All in all, it makes a great addition to any bra collection.

  • Available sizes: 34DD — 42DD
  • Available colors: 5

30

A Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Low-Rise Panties

These comfy undies are perfect if you run hot or tend to sweat a lot — they’re moisture-wicking and are crafted from a stretchy cotton and spandex blend that moves along with you. Offered in a range of colors and cuts, these affordable panties have a low-rise fit and come without any tags. One very impressed customer writes,I have never felt material that felt like literally nothing! [...] I’ve since recommended these to two friends who also purchased.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 3
  • Available fit types: 3

31

A Breathable T-Shirt Bra With Convertible Straps & A Stay-Put Band

Featuring over 22,000 perfect five-star ratings, this Hanes T-shirt bra is the one to get if you want a well-made bra that doesn’t skimp on style or comfort. It features lightly-lined flexible foam cups, a comfort band that doesn’t shift around, and a tagless design. Even better? It has mesh detailing on the front, allowing for better breathability, and adjustable, convertible straps that can be worn straight or crisscrossed. One shopper writes, “I hope Hanes never stops making them.”

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 5

32

These Stretchy Undies That Offer Full Coverage

These hipster underwear are what you need if you want high-quality undies that don’t come with a high price tag. Made from a stretchy cotton blend, these feature a thin waistband that lays flat on the skin, smooth seams, and a full-coverage cut. These also come in shades like bright blue, light purple, and green if you want something more vibrant.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 17

33

A Lace Bralette With A Plunging Neckline & Pullover Design

Here’s a comfy lace bralette that looks so good you may also want to style it as a going-out top. Crafted from a stretchy nylon blend, this pick features removable triangle padding and a plunging V-neckline. Perfect for wearing under blouses, this eye-catching piece also can be styled alone with wide-leg pants and silky skirts for a sultry nighttime look. “I bought this twice because it became a closet staple and I lost my original one,” one shopper gushes.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18

34

These G-String Panties With An Elastic Waistband & Cotton Gusset

These G-string panties have so much to offer. Firstly, they’re made from a high-quality cotton blend and feature an elastic string waistband, a low-rise cut, and a double-layer cotton gusset. Offered in shades including pink, navy, and black, these affordable panties are sold in packs of 10 for just $22 — can you believe it? “I rarely write reviews but wanted to make sure and leave one for this item,” one shopper notes. “These are the most comfortable things EVER. I feel like I have nothing on when I wear them.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 6

35

A Soft Strappy Sports Bra With Removable Padding

Exercise in style with this strappy sports bra that’s chic enough to wear with skirts, jeans, and wide-leg trousers, too. Priced at under $20, this stretchy, eye-catching top has a breathable inner mesh liner, a longline silhouette, and a back cutout design that makes for breezier wear. It also has a delicate scoop neckline, removable pads, and a wide band that prevents it from shifting around. It’s basically all you want in an exercise bra and then some.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 35