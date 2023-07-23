50 Stylish Things Under $35 On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

Sometimes, looking and feeling your best means spending your hard-earned cash on outfits that inspire you. Luckily, there are tons of stylish things under $35 that you can find right on Amazon, and many of them look so good that you’ll be shocked at how cheap they are.

If you don’t have time to scour the site for the trendiest picks, that’s not a problem, as I’ve compiled the best of the best for you to check out below. From cute tote bags to sleek maxi dresses, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody.

1 This Casual Pullover Set That’s Perfect For Lounging ZESICA Sweatsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re working from home or settling down for a nap, this pullover set will have you doing so in comfort. It’s made from a soft polyester-rayon blend, with an oversized fit that gives you tons of room to move — and the drawstring waistband makes it easy to adjust how the shorts fit your body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

2 These Affordable Ear Cuffs Plated With Real 14-Karat Gold PAVOI Sparkling Round Huggie Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to shell out tons of money for quality jewelry, and these earrings are proof. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, and feature cubic zirconia stones that sparkle just like real diamonds without the real diamond price tag. You also have the choice of three finishes: yellow, rose, or white gold.

3 A Summery Lounge Set That Comes With High-Waisted Shorts Trendy Queen Lounge Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The high-waisted shorts in this lounge set feature pockets where you can stash small items, or even just your hands when you’re sporting a casual stance — and both pieces are made from a breathable linen-rayon blend to help you stay cool in the summer heat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

4 The Earring Set That Comes With A Variety Of Styles 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set (6 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re into chunky or slim hoops, this earrings set includes six different styles to suit nearly any occasion. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, and feature hypoallergenic posts that are lead- as well as nickel-free. And if you aren’t into gold? You can also grab the same set in silver.

5 These Oversized Sunglasses With A Protective UV Coating SOJOS Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon A quality pair of sunglasses can set you back hundreds of dollars, whereas this oversized pair is just as high in quality, but without the designer price tag. While the lenses aren’t polarized, they do feature a protective UV coating to help shield your eyes from the sun. Plus, the oversized style is very on trend right now.

6 This Bodycon Dress With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Rela Bota Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its bodycon fit and hollowed-out hemline, this dress is a must-have for your next night out on the town. Its over-the-knee length makes it easy to dress up with a pair of heels, or even go casual by throwing on a denim jacket. And with thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are a fan of it too. “This dress was so cute on me and very comfortable,” wrote reviewer Bree. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

7 The Stylish Maxi Dress With A Halter-Neck Design IyMoo Halter Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you wear this halter-neck maxi dress at the beach or to happy hour is up to you — but either way, the silky fabric and stylish print are sure to turn heads. But if that isn’t enough? It’s also versatile enough to wear with wedges, sneakers, or nearly any other type of footwear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

8 This Pack Of Rattan & Wicker Earrings With Tons Of Designs Hicarer Geometric Earrings (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from a combination of acrylic and natural rattan fibers, these earrings are the finishing touch on any outfit — especially if you’re going for a laid-back vibe. There are six neutral designs in one pack — but if you aren’t a fan of the styles you see above, that’s not a problem, as you also have the choice of 10 other styles.

9 A Shoulder Bag Made From Sleek Faux Leather CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least a few stylish purses — but that’s not the only reason this shoulder bag deserves a look. It’s made from sleek faux leather and features multiple compartments on the inside to help keep all your items organized. Plus, the hobo shape is a classic design that’s sure to stay in style through multiple seasons.

10 These Padded Bralettes Made From Breezy Lace selizo Lace Bralettes (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you decide to layer these bralettes underneath a shirt or wear them as crop tops is up to you — but either way, the stylish lace is sure to have you standing out from the crowd. Light padding on the inside keeps the girls supported where they need it. And at less than $20 for six of them, there’s no denying that they’re an absolute steal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

11 The Round Sunglasses That Are Trendy AF WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon The lenses of these trendy round sunglasses are both polarized as well as coated with an additional protective layer to help shield your eyes from the sun’s harsh UV rays. Plus, you have the choice of various different lens and metal frame shades — and they have over 13,500 five-star ratings.

12 A Swimsuit Coverup That Reviewers Adore JDiction Swimsuit Cover UP Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only is this coverup great for strutting your stuff at the beach or pool, but you can also wear it as a lacy kimono when coming up with adorable layered looks. It’s just as soft as it is breathable — and thousands of reviewers awarded it either four or five stars. “[...] I wear it over a dress just for a layered look or with jeans for casual look,” wrote Amazon reviewer Erica Gibbs. One size fits most

Available colors: 13

13 This Gold-Toned Watch With A Domed Mineral-Crystal Lens Nine West Accented Gold Tone Watch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does the domed mineral-crystal lens on this watch make it look way more expensive than $20, but you can also adjust its fit by adding or removing links as needed. The time markers are accented with crystals for a high-end look — and it even comes in eight finishes to suit any style, making it great for everyday wear.

14 The Sleeveless Crop Top With A Trendy Square Neck Artfish Crop Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are square necks so in style right now, but this crop top also features a touch of spandex in the fabric, giving it some much-needed stretch for added comfort. The material is also double-lined — just in case you decide to wear it without a bra — and many reviewers appreciated how it fits true to size. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 22

15 These Levi Jeans That Come In Standard & Plus Sizes Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Curvy Straight Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon These Levi jeans are made from super-stretchy denim built with mainly cotton (as well as polyester and a tiny bit of elastane), helping keep you comfortable all day long. They also feature pockets that are actually usable (not just for show) and have over 2,900 positive reviews. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, long, and plus sizes included)

Available colors: 5

16 A Straw Tote Bag Made With Faux Leather Handles Aphoraeny Straw Beach Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this tote bag the perfect addition to any summer outfit, but it’s also large enough to fit a towel, E-reader, or anything else you’d like to take with you to the beach. The handles are made from sleek faux leather — and the large roomy pocket even features a snap magnetic closure to help keep your items safe.

17 This Printed Kimono With A Trendy Oversized Fit Dokotoo Printed Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Creating a cute layered outfit when it’s hot outside can be difficult — luckily, this kimono is just as lightweight as it is stylish. The oversized fit gives you tons of room to move, while small tassels along the hem give it a stylish look. Plus, its three-quarter sleeves help keep you cool when temperatures rise high. One size fits most

Available colors: 24

18 A Cute Yoga Tank With Padded Cups For Extra Support Aoxjox Backless Yoga Crop Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its extra-long front and twisted back, this yoga tank will have you sweating in style during your next class. The padded cups are removable, making it easy to adjust how supportive it is — all while its sweat-wicking material helps keep you dry so that you don’t slip and slide while bending into downward dog. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

19 These High-Waisted Capris With Convenient Pockets Colorfulkoala High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon With flatlock seams that help minimize chafing, these capri leggings are suitable for lounging, exercising, and every activity in between. They’re made from buttery-soft fabric that feels like a second skin — and the high-waisted cut easily pairs with nearly any top. Plus, they even feature pockets where you can stash your phone when exercising. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

20 A Soft Cotton Cami That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down LouKeith Racerback Cami Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this cami made from breathable cotton with a hint of spandex for stretch, but it’s also incredibly easy to dress up or down. Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted shorts for a casual day out, or pair it with leggings when lounging around the house. Either way, its high halter neckline gives it a sleek look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

21 This Gold-Plated Choker That’s Easy To Mix & Match NUZON Snake Chain Choker Amazon $12 See On Amazon Layered necklaces are so in right now, but if you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg buying one? This choker is easy to mix and match with nearly any longer necklace. It’s also plated with real 14-karat gold, as well as made without any lead or nickel — and the extension chain even helps you lengthen it as needed.

22 A Mesh Tote Bag That Dries Out Quickly HOXIS Mesh Tote Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Consider this mesh tote bag a must-have for your next day at the beach or pool. The mesh material dries quickly, making it great for carrying beach towels — and there’s even an extra pocket on the inside where you can keep small items, like sunscreen or hair ties. Choose from 14 colors.

23 The Foldable Straw Hat With A Cute Bow Around The Top FURTALK Foldable Straw Hat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this straw hat great for keeping your face shielded from the sun, but you can also fold it in half without having to worry about it losing its shape. The bow around the top is a cute touch, and there are two sizes to choose from (medium or large).

24 This Crewneck Cardigan With A Close-Yet-Comfortable Fit Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cardigan has a tailored fit to it, making it easy to layer underneath a jacket or sweater. It’s made from a super-soft cotton, modal, and polyester blend — and the button-front closure makes it easy to bundle up when you’re feeling chilly. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

25 A Vintage Pearl Necklace That Won’t Break The Bank Cowlyn Gold Chain Pearl Necklace Amazon $23 See On Amazon Plated with 18-karat gold and adorned with sleek faux pearls, this necklace is an absolute steal at only $23. The paper clip chain gives it a modern feel, and at only 18 inches long it’s a solid pick for creating a stylish layered necklace look. Choose from two finishes: gold or silver.

26 The Silky-Soft Robe That Comes In More Than 15 Colors Hotouch Satin Robe Amazon $28 See On Amazon Silky, soft, and breathable — this robe hits all the right notes. It’s great for lounging around the house after a shower, as the soft polyester-satin material dries quickly when wet. Plus, the touch of spandex in the weave gives it some comfortable stretchiness. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

27 This A-Line Midi Dress With A Flared Hemline Hotouch A-line Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This midi dress with an A-line design is a smart pick if you’re looking for a solid basic that you can dress up or down. It features three-quarter sleeves along with a flared hemline, and the ultra-soft rayon fabric is sure to keep you feeling comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

28 A Faux Leather Tote Bag That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Dreubea Tassel Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen a tote bag like this one available for hundreds of dollars, so why not scoop it up while it’s still priced at less than $20? It’s made from sleek faux leather — and the small tassel attached to the handle is a cute touch. Plus, there’s even a small side pocket on the inside where you can separate items you frequently reach for, like your phone or wallet.

29 The Pointed Ballet Flats With Soft Sponge Insoles Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These pointed flats are made with soft sponge insoles along with breathable mesh uppers, making them both comfortable and stylish. Along with slight heels, they have flexible outsoles — and over 2,500 reviewers gave them five stars. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 35

30 These High-Waisted Dress Pants That Come In *So* Many Colors Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon From bright mustard to deep berry, these dress pants come in so many colors that you may have trouble narrowing your pick to just one. Their long inseam is great for anyone who likes to wear high heels, while the touch of spandex in the polyester fabric helps keep you comfortable no longer how long you’re stuck at the office. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 30

31 A Casual T-Shirt Dress With Convenient Pockets MITILLY Button-Down Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only is this T-shirt dress adorable on its own, but the pockets on either side are the reason you’ll probably find yourself reaching for it time and time again. The A-line cut combined with a tiered bottom is a fun touch that won’t go out of style anytime soon. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

32 The Floral Romper With A Gorgeous Deep V Neckline Relipop Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s no denying that this romper is a cute addition to any closet. The ruffled hem paired with its deep V neckline makes it stand out from the crowd, while the fun print is sure to turn heads. Plus, the zipper closure in the back makes it easy to put on and take off. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

33 A Chiffon Blouse That Drapes In All The Right Spots Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Tuck this blouse into a pair of jeans, and you’ve instantly got a cute look — even if you don’t decide to add any jewelry. It’s made from a breezy polyester-spandex blend that’s been draped to create a loose V-neck. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

34 This Sleeveless Halter Dress That Moves With You Okiwam Ruffle Halter Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you decide to wear this halter dress to happy hour or as a beach coverup is up to you — but either way, it’ll have you looking good wherever you go. The tiered style and halter neckline are both so in style right now, while its loose fit gives you tons of room to move. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

35 The Bodycon Maxi Dress With A Daring Scoopneck Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Breathable, stretchy, and easy to dress up or down — there’s no reason why this maxi dress doesn’t deserve a spot in your closet. Pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket for casual days out, or throw on some heels and get ready to hit the town with friends. The viscose material is just as soft as it is breathable, and many reviewers appreciated how the straps can be adjusted as needed. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

36 A Tie Waist Dress That Sits Just Off Your Shoulders Miselon Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This dress is one of those rare finds that combines the best of two different styles. The bottom half has more of a bodycon fit, while the loose, drapey top gives you tons of room to breathe. Plus, its off-the-shoulder style is so, so classic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

37 This Floral Sweetheart Dress With A High Leg Slit Floerns Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only does this midi dress’ high leg slit make it easy to move around in, but the puff sleeves combined with the square neckline make it a cute choice when you’re getting dressed for the day. The floral print is absolutely timeless — and reviewer Sarah W. even wrote about how “it hugs my curves perfectly and it’s not scandalous despite the high slit.” Available sizes:

Available colors:

38 The Swimsuit Coverup That Doubles As A Beachy Dress pinziko Cover Up Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a loose, breathable fit and adorable tassels along the hem, this dress will have you looking good regardless of whether you wear it to dinner or as a beach coverup. The wide U-neck is great for showing off a statement necklace — and reviewer Alison O even wrote, “It is comfortable, fits nicely and you can style it with a nice pair of sandals and a cute bag.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

39 A Clear Umbrella That Won’t Invert On Windy Days totes Clear Bubble Umbrella Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this umbrella turning itself inside out, as the windproof design helps keep it from inverting on windy days. The see-through canopy gives you added visibility when crossing streets, or even just navigating sidewalks. Though if you’d prefer some color, it’s also available in four other styles.

40 These Handmade Sandals Made With Vegan Rubber Plaka Palm Leaf Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Consider these sandals a must-have for your next vacation. Not only are they handmade, but the soles are also made from durable vegan rubber. The nylon straps are gentle on the skin to help keep your feet blister-free — and since they’re also stretchy, there’s no need to worry about them digging into your skin. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 24

41 A Kimono Robe That “Feels As Good As It Looks” Applesauce Satin Long Robe Amazon $35 See On Amazon With an adjustable tie waist and on-seam pockets, it’s no surprise that this kimono robe is a total hit with Amazon shoppers. The wide sleeves give you tons of room to move, and there’s even a professional serge seam finish with back stitching to ensure that it holds up through multiple washes. “This robe is beautiful,” wrote Amazon reviewer Rachel Puryear. “It feels as good as it looks on my skin - silky soft.” One size fits most 1X — 3X

Available colors: 12

42 The Asymmetrical Skirt With A High Leg Slit SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from silky acrylic material, this skirt is the piece you’ve been looking for when it comes to looking stunning when you go out with friends. The asymmetrical hemline paired with its high leg slit gives it a daring vibe, while the pull-on closure keeps you feeling comfortable all night long. Plus, the ruching gives it the right amount of shape. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 21

43 A Lacy Bodysuit With Adjustable Shoulder Straps Dlsave Deep V-Neck Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon This bodysuit is one of those pieces that looks good with just about any type of bottom. Wear it with jeans or skirts, or even wear it on its own when lounging around the house — it’s that versatile. And since the straps are adjustable, you can even choose just how deep the V neckline goes. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 10

44 These Flare Pants Made From Buttery-Soft Fabric SATINA Palazzo Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a supportive high waistband that looks good with just about any top, these flare pants are a must-have — even if you already have a pair of go-to leggings. They’re made from peachskin fabric that feels buttery-soft against the skin. Plus, the flared bottoms are right on trend. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

45 A V-Neck Surplice Dress Designed With Jersey Fabric Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Can’t figure out what to wear? Just throw on this surplice dress with a pair of white kicks and call it a day. The elastic waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body comfortably, while the smooth, luxe jersey fabric drapes over your body. Add a cute choker necklace to finish off an easy, everyday look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 17

46 The Boyfriend Jeans That Come In *So* Many Washes Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cobalt, indigo, and more — these contoured jeans come in so many washes you may be tempted to grab more than one. The boyfriend cut gives them a baggier fit so that you have tons of room to bend and stretch, and the cuffs along the hems add style. Available sizes: 27 Regular — 40

Available colors: 12

47 A Stretchy Bodysuit With A Sleek Mock Neck MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only does this bodysuit come in more than 15 colors, but its trendy high neck also looks so good when paired with a statement necklace. Plus, the stretchy material blend of modal and spandex is sure to help keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

48 This Twist-Front Midi Dress With A Daring Leg Split FVluolo Knot Front Split Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This midi dress is designed with a twisted front along with a leg slit, and the polyester fabric is made with some spandex for stretch. The V-neck is also great for showing off jewelry, and the loose batwing sleeves help keep you cool if you start to get hot. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

49 A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Made From Soft Cotton Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least a few basics — like this crewneck sweater. It’s made from a soft cotton-modal blend and has a close-but-comfortable fit. And if you aren’t sure which size to order? Many reviewers wrote about how it’s “true to size” and “fits perfectly.” Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

Available colors: 39