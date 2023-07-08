You don’t have to be a beauty expert to know that there isn’t exactly a shortage of skin care brands on the market. But brands that can boast they’re plastic surgeon-founded and continually updating their products to reflect scientific advances are a rarity. 111SKIN ticks both boxes with its luxury skin care line that was founded by plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. Formulating his first product for the brand more than a decade ago to help his patients gently and effectively treat their skin following surgical and non-surgical treatments, Dr. Alexandrides recently reformulated 111SKIN’s Repair Serum NAC Y²™ with new encapsulation technology to make it more effective. It’s this commitment to formulating (and reformulating) their products that has helped make the brand a favorite of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, and Sydney Sweeney, to name just a few.

Ahead, read up on what makes the serum unique (including how it was developed with the help of aerospace scientists!), and see more of 111SKIN’s tried-and-true celebrity favorites.

About The Brand’s Hero Product

The product that inspired the whole line, 111SKIN’s Repair Serum NAC Y²™ remains one of the brand’s best-sellers. At the center of its innovative formula is NAC Y²™. Short for N-acetylcysteine, ascorbyl phosphate, and aesculus hippocastanum extract (I think it’s clear why they shortened it), NAC Y²™ is a compound of amino acids that focuses on repairing the skin and protecting against free radical damage caused by sunlight and pollution. In addition to its superior reparative properties, NAC Y²™ supports collagen production and helps to plump up the skin. And combined with horse chestnut extract and vitamin C, it’s also helpful for soothing inflammation and fading hyperpigmentation. Clinical trials have shown that the serum increases the skin’s hydration levels by 165 percent and reinforces the skin barrier for up to 48 hours. But the proprietary NAC Y²™ was also created in collaboration with aerospace scientists and tested by astronauts to show that the serum effectively helps to slow the ageing process — even in an extreme environment that typically causes the skin to age more rapidly.

The beloved formula of the Repair Serum NAC Y²™ hasn’t changed, but 111SKIN has recently upgraded the encapsulation technology. Making the Repair Serum NAC Y²™ four times more potent, according to the brand, the new niosome encapsulation technology allows the serum to better penetrate the skin so that it can work on a deeper level for an extended amount of time (111SKIN notes that the active ingredients are now released over eight hours).

More Celeb-Approved Products To Try

If you’re interested in trying out other products from the celeb-favorite brand — their sheet masks, in particular, are a favorite among models and influencers — here are some more of their best-sellers:

Anti-Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask

One of Jennifer Aniston’s favorites for red carpet prep, the Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask features dual segments that are actually infused with different skin care ingredients aimed to treat the causes of acne unique to each part of the face. The upper mask, which sits from the forehead to the top of the cheeks was formulated to minimize sebum and treat acne that’s the result of things like diet, hair products, and perspiration. And the lower mask, which sits across the chin and along the cheeks focuses on calming inflammation associated with hormonal acne. Both parts of the mask lock in hydration and minimize redness and inflammation with ingredients like green tea leaf extract, microalgae, and beta-glucans.

Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

Victoria Beckham has given these Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks a shout-out on multiple occasions for their ability to refresh the under eyes in just 20 minutes. The individual masks may be tiny, but they pack a mighty punch with a peptide complex that plumps up and tightens the skin, hyaluronic acid to combat dehydration, and diamond particles to deliver those active ingredients deeper into the skin.

Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask

If puffiness is your primary concern, actress Sydney Sweeney has named these Cryo De-Puffing Eye Masks a must-have while traveling or ahead of a big event. Inspired by cryotherapy, which uses cold temperatures to reduce inflammation and swelling, these hydrogel masks are formulated with a peptide complex and seaweed extract to help de-puff and tighten while minimizing the appearance of dark circles and combating inflammation. To boost your results, 111SKIN recommends storing these in the refrigerator prior to use.