Halloween is right around the corner and, since it falls on a weekend this year, you’re likely already crafting a list of costumes to wear. This year, instead of playing it safe and dressing like a witch or a pumpkin, consider channeling some of your favorite retro idols for All Hallows’ Eve, from the 2000s to be exact.

As you well know by now, 2000s fashion is back with a vengeance this year. Low-rise jeans, halter dresses, low-rise minis, velvet tracksuits, and more are trending from the red carpet to the runway.

With real and faux characters alike, there’s something truly iconic about the fashion of the 2000s. And with all the reboots, nostalgic fashion TikToks and IG posts, and red carpet recreations, you can pretty much guarantee that everyone will know exactly which 2000s style icon you’re channeling for Halloween.

From Britney Spears’ denim masterpiece to Avril Lavigne’s ubiquitous tie, scroll down for iconic 2000s outfits to turn into your Halloween costume. The best part? With early aughts trends on the rise, you can likely repeat these fashion items (together or separate!) long after Halloween is over.

Britney Spears Costume KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Britney Spears’ iconic all-denim look for the American Music Awards lives rent-free in everyone’s mind. Thankfully, this outfit will be easy to recreate for Halloween — and beyond.

Britney Spears Costume Ruffled denim dress Kenzo $445 $178 View product Simply grab a denim dress with a barely-there neckline and lots of dramatic flair.

Britney Spears Costume Maxi denim skirt Maison Margiela $1,010 View product To lean into the denim formalwear look, layer a maxi skirt over your denim dress to give the illusion of a floor-length gown.

Britney Spears Costume Crystal Choker w/ Crystal Flower Center Joomi Lim $210 View product Load on the bling like Spears with a crystal choker. Layer a few to get the same effect as her iconic necklace.

Britney Spears Costume B Low The Belt Isla Chain Belt With Crystals B LOW THE BELT $199 $119.40 View product Never one to pass up a 2000s accessory, Spears took her look to a new level with a chain belt. Recreate it with this find that can also double as a necklace later on.

J.Lo Costume Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images J.Lo’s 2000 MTV Video Music Awards outfit is Halloween costume magic. From the low-rise jeans to the crop top, the bandana to the metallic belt, it’s a study in the defining trends of the decade, and an instantly recognizable look.

J.Lo Costume Sportmax Dardano Cropped Top Sportmax $293 View product A white crop top is a staple in any wardrobe, but J.Lo’s took it to the next level with a crystal studded Sean John logo. You can embellish yours with a bling kit or wear it plain.

J.Lo Costume Cate Low-Rise Cut-Off Flare Jeans rag & bone $295 View product Low-rise jeans are back so don’t think twice about investing in a style that hangs off the hips for Halloween. This pair even features a flared bottom for a cool ’70s vibe.

J.Lo Costume The Jaws Bandana Lucy & Co. $20 View product Grab a (mostly) white bandana and wear it as headband like J.Lo, the closer to your forehead the better.

J.Lo Costume B Low The Belt Brittany Crystal Belt B LOW THE BELT $291 $159.50 View product This costume isn’t complete with a crystal belt. And believe it or not, it is an accessory you can repeat: 2000s-style belts are coming back with a vengeance this Spring.

J.Lo Costume Dreamy Hoop Silver Earrings BELLABOHO $38 View product OK being totally honest, hoops are a wardrobe staple no matter the decade. But the beloved earrings (that you’ll wear every day, trust) were J.Lo’s signature in the 2000s and they really bring her red carpet look together.

Josie And The Pussycats Costume Courtesy of Universal Channel your best Josie and the Pussycats look, wearing basically what, well, you wore in 2000. With a pair of low-rise bootcut jeans and your favorite strapless scarf top, you’ll not only be ready to rock for Halloween but you can repeat this outfit again and again.

Josie And The Pussycats Costume Bimba Crop Top BA&SH $130 View product Opt for a pretty scarf top that has a bit of boho appeal. And this can be styled later with a pair of low-rise jeans or even a knit pencil skirt.

Josie And The Pussycats Costume Beth Mid-Rise Baby Bootcut Jean Hudson Jeans $195 View product Low-rise jeans are back. Snag a pair for Halloween and beyond with a trendy bootcut hem.

Avril Lavigne Costume KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Who could forget Avril Lavigne’s emo sk8r boy look, consisting of camo pants, a ribbed tank, and that iconic necktie? It’s a simple one to execute for Halloween without having to explain to everyone who you’re dressed as. Trust: It will be quite obvious.

Avril Lavigne Costume The Rib Tank Goldsign $150 $60 View product Camo pants or not, this is a ribbed tank that you’ll have in rotation in your wardrobe long after All Hallows’ Eve is over.

Avril Lavigne Costume Multicolour Silk Tie Fendi $230 View product Avril’s tie is almost as iconic as her music, so you can’t create a costume without it. Go for a striped version that really reflects her quirky style, and wear it loosely around the neck.