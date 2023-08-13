Shopping
40 Cheap Beauty Products On Amazon That Make A Big Impact
Major results for less.
Written by Marissa DeSantis
I may be biased (I do write about the beauty industry for a living, after all), but trying out a new beauty product is always a mood-booster. That happiness is further multiplied when the new product in question — whether it’s a skin care device or glow-enhancing makeup primer— doesn’t come with a three-digit price tag. That’s where this list comes in: a mix of cult-favorites and unique (but pretty genius) products you’ve probably never heard of before, and all for less than $30 a pop. From staples like serums and and lip tints to clever additions to any beauty routine, like an eyelash comb or a set for heatless curls, here are 40 cheap beauty products on Amazon that make a big impact.