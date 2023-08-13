I may be biased (I do write about the beauty industry for a living, after all), but trying out a new beauty product is always a mood-booster. That happiness is further multiplied when the new product in question — whether it’s a skin care device or glow-enhancing makeup primer— doesn’t come with a three-digit price tag. That’s where this list comes in: a mix of cult-favorites and unique (but pretty genius) products you’ve probably never heard of before, and all for less than $30 a pop. From staples like serums and and lip tints to clever additions to any beauty routine, like an eyelash comb or a set for heatless curls, here are 40 cheap beauty products on Amazon that make a big impact.

1 A Best-Selling Brow Gel That Tints & Tames Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Tint Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon The easiest way to bulk up your brows is with a gel that you can swipe right through sparse hairs. But where some formulas just slick a coat of paint-like color onto your brows, this Elizabeth Mott brow gel uses a film-forming polymer technology that creates a tint with hair-like texture (and never clumps or crumbles throughout the day). The cruelty-free formula is water- and sweat-resistant, and even includes moisturizing ingredients like panthenol, hyaluronic acid, and rose flower water to condition your brow hairs. Available shades: 6

2 The Overnight Trick For Making A Pimple Disappear Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Yes, you’ve probably come across fancier pimple patches in bright colors and fun shapes, but part of what makes these clear pimple patches so great is that they’re practically invisible. “These patches were more invisible than others I’ve tried,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I went to a family dinner and I’m pretty sure no one noticed I was wearing one,” they added. The award-winning hydrocolloid patches have amassed nearly 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for their ability to draw out gunk in six to eight hours (and prevent you from picking at your skin in the meantime). Best of all, the $12 set includes 36 patches to keep you covered (literally) through breakout after breakout.

3 A Brow Kit For Temporary (Or More Permanent) Shaping MoonKong Eyebrow Tattoo Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want even more defined brows, there’s this brow kit, which comes complete with a tinted eyebrow pen of your choice, three brow stencils, and a super tiny brow razor (the latter can be used for more permanent brow shaping). Setting this waterproof pen apart from the rest is its four-point micro-fork tip that naturally helps you to create hair-like strokes without requiring any advanced skills. Always draw in an upward direction following the way that your hair grows, and use short strokes for a more seamless finish. Available shades: 4

4 A Barbie-Pink Foot File Bare August Glass Foot File Amazon $15 See On Amazon Say goodbye to cracked heels (and clunky foot files) with this palm-sized foot file. The glass material makes this gentler than your average metal foot rasp, as you don’t need to apply as much pressure to buff calluses and shed rough skin. It also makes it easier to sanitize — just use warm soapy water and let the file air dry — and it comes with a protective lid for storing at home or while traveling.

5 A Daily Serum For A Brighter Complexion SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon When it comes to protecting your skin from free radical damage while also treating existing concerns like hyperpigmentation and a loss of firmness, a vitamin C serum is a dermatologist-approved solution. This SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum uses a 20% concentration of the antioxidant to give you those protective benefits, help stimulate collagen production, and promote an overall brighter complexion. But it also combines the notoriously unstable ingredient with ferulic acid and vitamin E to increase its stability and even boost vitamin C’s efficacy. To make this an all-in-one serum, you’ll also find moisturizing and soothing ingredients in here, like hyaluronic acid, aloe, jojoba seed oil, and centella asiatica extract.

6 A Drugstore Primer For The Ultimate Glow L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon The easiest cheat for that lit-from-within glow is applying this L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion under your foundation (or even mixing it in with your base makeup). The shimmer-infused formula is a lightweight lotion that hydrates skin with a mix of glycerin, shea butter, and jojoba esters, while adding a luminous finish. You can choose from four tinted lotions to better match your skin tone, but each one can be used on its own for more flawless no-makeup days, as an all-over priming makeup base, or as a highlighter to strategically impart a glow along the high points of your face. Available shades: 4

7 The Easiest Way To Smooth Dry Heels NatraCure Vented Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pair these heel sleeves with the foot file mentioned above or wear them on their own to treat rough skin on your heels. The dermatologist-tested sleeves use gel pads that are enriched with shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E to moisturize your heels as the warmth of your skin activates their release. You’ll have to commit to wearing these a few times a week to get the full results, but Amazon reviewers have reported that that they really do work. “Tried these and in one night noticed a huge difference,” shared one reviewer, who added, “Been using a few nights a week for a few weeks and no longer have cracked or dry heels.”

8 A Salon-Quality Callus Remover You Can Use At Home Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $13 See On Amazon For stubborn calluses that won’t budge with moisturizing socks alone, this callus remover gel was designed to be used after soaking your feet. Once you’ve given your feet a good soak, dry them off and apply the gel for 10 to 15 minutes (be careful and stay seated, as it will make your feet slippery). After you’ve rinsed the callus remover off, use a foot file or pumice to gently buff away the dead skin, and you’re ready for sandal season.

9 A Powder For Faking Fuller Hair BOLDIFY Dry Texture Spray Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you want to add volume to finer hair that tends to fall flat or you’re trying to create the perfect textured updo, this dry texturizing spray has you covered. The flexible formula still allows your hair to move, but it contains volumizing polymers that give it a thicker appearance no matter how you choose to style it. “I have a lot of hair but it’s fine and can be almost limp hours after styling or with humidity,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave the texturizing spray five stars. “However, this adds a ton of texture, body and volume and it lasts all day!”

10 A Clever Trick For Keeping Sleeves Dry When You Wash Your Face Chuangdi Towel Band Wristbands (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve ever ended up with soaked sleeves after washing your face, these wrist towels are a totally genius way to keep your arms and clothes dry. Slip a microfiber band over each wrist prior to washing, and they absorb all of the water right up. Available colors: 18

11 This Pen For Whitening Teeth Without The Sensitivity VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Teeth whitening pens let you whiten your teeth without the same risk of sensitivity that whitening strips pose. This set of three pens uses carbamide peroxide to begin whitening surface stains caused by everything from coffee and wine to fruit juice. Each compact pen contains more than 20 uses of whitening solution, and it’s as easy as brushing the gel directly onto each tooth and going about your day (avoiding eating and drinking for 30 minutes after you use it).

12 The Colorful Way To Sport A Claw Clip JANFUN Flower Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Claw clips are undeniably having a moment, and if you’re looking for a more playful way to try the trend, these oversized flower clips are it. Each set comes with eight claw clips in a variety of coordinated colors, from bright summery shades to fall-appropriate florals and a set of neutral hues. While they’re ideal for finer hair types, one Amazon reviewer confirms they hold thicker hair, too. “They were able to hold my thick hair all day with no problems,” they wrote. Available colors: 3

13 A Powder That Fills In A Thinning Hairline BOLDIFY Hairline Powder Root Touch Up Hair Powder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This multi-purpose powder can cover grays or fill in sparse spots (both when slicking your hair back into an updo or when wearing it loose). The Boldify Hairline Powder comes with its own puff applicator for tapping the product exactly where you need it, and it will stay in place through rainy weather and workouts for up to 48 hours. Available shades: 14

14 A Skin Care-Infused Brightening Concealer e.l.f. Flawless Brightening Concealer Amazon $6 See On Amazon This buildable concealer uses mica to brighten under eyes immediately and vitamin C to brighten with continued use. The e.l.f. Flawless Brightening Concealer is a clickable pen that’s convenient for throwing in your makeup bag and touching up on the go, and the lightweight formula never creases, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Available shades: 17

15 A Setting Powder That’s Less Than $10 Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder (2.3 Oz.) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This classic loose face powder is a cult-favorite for setting makeup at half the cost of prestige powders. While it’s available in several different colors, translucent will be your best bet for locking makeup into place and smoothing the overall skin texture without altering the color of your foundation and concealer. “Been using this finishing powder since I was a teenager and I am now in my mid twenties,” one fan of the powder wrote. “I have super oily skin and this is the only loose powder that has the power to stick on for the entire day.” Available shades: 6

16 An 8-Second Mask For Healthier Hair L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even if you can’t be bothered with taking the time to add an extra treatment into your beauty routine, you have time for this eight-second hair mask. The rinse-out treatment is a lightweight, water-like formula that gets massaged through your hair after you shampoo. Once your eight seconds are up, you can rinse it out and follow with your usual conditioner (if you want) for hair that’s immediately shinier and softer. To make the application process easier, the bottle uses a precision tip, and it includes dosage marks along the back.

17 A Moisturizing Scrub For Softer Lips Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of a good lip scrub. Whether you’re prepping for a classic matte-red lip or you’re just looking for a way to keep lips at their smoothest throughout the year, a sugar scrub is essential. This Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub uses brown sugar crystals to buff away dead skin, while Hawaiian kukui nut oil, jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and grape seed oil restore hydration for a shiny and plumped-up pout.

18 A Balm That Magically Gives You A Custom Lip Tint Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Instagram-worthy lip balm goes on completely clear, but it uses pH technology to adjust to a pink tint that’s customized to your skin. The translucent balm has a light vanilla scent, and there’s a chrysanthemum flower suspended inside for a fun pop of color (that doesn’t impact the tint). “This product just amazes me,” shared one Amazon reviewer. “It changes to the perfect color on my lips and feels so silky and good on.”

19 An At-Home Kit For Easy Root Touch-Ups Godefroy Hair Color Kit for Spot Coloring Amazon $15 See On Amazon For root touch-ups at home, this Godefroy Tint Kit comes with everything you need. To make measuring the color foolproof, the tint comes packaged in single-use capsules that you can pour right into your mixing cup and stir with your crème developer. While it was designed to be used along the roots, many Amazon reviewers shared that they use it to tint their eyebrows, too. Available shades: 4

20 A Vacuum-Like Device That Suctions Out Blackheads POPPYO Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $27 See On Amazon Oily and acne-prone skin types will especially be intrigued by this blackhead remover vacuum, which suctions all the gunk (aka dead skin and sebum) right out of yout pores. “It has great suction power but not to the point where it is painful,” wrote an Amazon reviewer of the rechargeable device. “I immediately saw the results of using this and never realized how truly dirty my pores were.” Though it has five suction levels to choose from, you’ll always want to start with the lowest setting to avoid damaging or irritating your skin. Available colors: 3

21 A K-Beauty Lip Tint That Comes In Over 40 Shades Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon K-beauty brands are the experts when it comes to creating lip stains that truly last and wear comfortably. This weightless lip tint comes in a variety of colors, from the softest pinks to vibrant oranges and reds. Every tint leaves behind a velvety-matte finish, and you can control the color intensity by applying one coat or layering it on for a more lipstick-like finish. Available shades: 42

22 A Way To Master The Soap Brow Trend Without The Bar Soap Beauty Glazed Eyebrow Styling Soap (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon To get in on the TikTok-favorite soap brow trend, try this two-piece brow styling soap kit. For brushed-up, defined brows, use the spiral spoolie included in the kit and dip it into water before brushing it over the surface of the soap tin. From there, all that’s left to do is comb your brows into place. Unlike a traditional bar soap, the formula in this kit was designed to be left on the skin and is free from potential irritants like fragrance, color, and foaming agents.

23 An Electric Hair Remover That’s Compact Enough To Fit In Your Makeup Bag Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon This beauty award-winning device painlessly removes peach fuzz and facial hair without the risk of redness, nicks, or cuts. The battery-operated electric shaver was designed specifically to be used on the face with a floating head that’s better able to move over the contours of your face. It’s compact and includes a built-in LED light so you can use it wherever you go, and the hair remover head is hypoallergenic and made of 18-karat gold-plated for use on sensitive skin.

24 A Makeup Brush That Gives An Airbrush-Like Finish Daubigny Hexagon Flat Top Kabuki Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon To seamlessly buff foundation into your skin, this flat top brush uses densely-packed bristles that help smooth on liquid foundation (though it can be used with powders, too). The diamond-shaped handle was designed to be easier to hold, and each brush comes with its own storage case to keep it clean (and prevent any excess foundation from transferring to your other products in your makeup bag). “This brush is a great alternative to the more expensive brushes on the market,” shared one Amazon reviewer. “It looks like you airbrushed your foundation,” another added. Available colors: 9

25 A Styling Brush Created For Curly Hair Denman Curly Hair Styling Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hair brush was specifically created to detangle as it defines curls. The Denman D3 Styler uses seven rows of round-ended nylon pin bristles that smooth through hair while it’s still wet. More than 70,000 Amazon users have given the brush a five-star rating, but several note that you may need to watch a few YouTube videos to help get the hang of how to best use it. “I always wondered how curly curls get such defined curls. This is the secret,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who noted it’s worth the trial and error. Available colors: 8

26 A Nightly Moisturizer With A K-Beauty Hero Ingredient SeoulCeuticals 97.5% Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon Snail slime may not sound like the most glamorous skin care ingredient, but in K-beauty, it’s a hero ingredient for its multi-tasking abilities. Naturally full of antimicrobial peptides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid, and exfoliating glycolic acid, snail mucin can be used by all skin types to soothe irritation or stimulate collagen production while simultaneously moisturizing. This Snail Repair Cream combines snail mucin with retinol and multiple moisturizers (think aloe, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and green tea leaf extract) to increase skin cell turnover while keeping skin nourished and smooth.

27 A Clever Primer For Eye Makeup That Never Creases Or Fades Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon A primer for your face is key for allowing your makeup to blend more smoothly and last longer. And an eye primer works in much the same way to grip onto eye makeup and keep it there for hours. This Elizabeth Mott eye primer not only extends the longevity of your eye makeup, but it also contains an oil-absorbing powder to prevent greasy lids and pearl powder to enhance the colors of your eye makeup.

28 A Protein-Infused Cream That Strengthens Fragile Nails Healthy Hoof Nail and Cuticle Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your usual cuticle oil isn’t cutting it, Amazon reviewers swear by this treatment cream, which can also be used to soften dry hands and feet. “The best for cuticles and great for moisturizing hands after long hours of gardening,” shared one reviewer who noted they’ve used the cream for years. “Hard to find – so I was happy to find it on Amazon.” In addition to thicker moisturizers like lanolin and beeswax that help bind water to the skin, the cream also includes hydrolyzed wheat protein, aloe, and castor seed oil.

29 A Multi-Purpose Hair Oil That Promotes Healthy Growth Mielle Organics Hair Strengthening Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon From soothing a dry scalp to sealing split ends, this hair-strengthening oil is a versatile treatment for all hair types. Massage a few drops onto your scalp to help relieve dryness and itching with ingredients like soybean oil, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and sweet almond oil, or apply the oil sparingly to the ends of the hair only a few minutes before you shampoo to smooth split ends. The nourishing oil also contains biotin and anti-inflammatory rosemary oil, which the brand notes can help improve the strength and elasticity of your hair.

30 The Fuss-Free Solution For Removing Gel Polish HiMo Acrylic Nail Art Soak Off Clip (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you struggle with soaking off your gel manicure at home, these soak-off clips make the process easier by eliminating the need to wrap each nail in foil. Instead, after you file the gel down a bit, soak a cotton pad in your acetone remover, place it in the cap, and clip it right onto your nail. Not only are the reusable cap clips more convenient, they also keep the cotton in place and prevent the acetone from getting all over your fingers and drying them out. Available colors: 4

31 These Golden Eye Masks That Hydrate & Brighten In Minutes CELOR Gold Under Eye Masks Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s something so luxurious about popping on a pair of under-eye patches before your makeup routine, but they often come with the luxury price tag to match. These Célor Under Eye Patches come with 20 pairs of golden under-eye masks for less than $20. Infused with nourishing ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen, glycerin, and centella asiatica, the eye masks help to hydrate and smooth the skin in 15 minutes (they’re also incredibly refreshing if you store them in the refrigerator prior to using).

32 The Drugstore Method For Safe & Easy Dermaplaning Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon For a no-frills dermaplaning tool, this touch-up set from Schick comes with three razors for less than $10. The super-slim razor can be used on the face to remove unwanted peach fuzz, but it also comes with a precision cover that makes the razor even smaller for shaping up eyebrows. “These are by far the best dermaplaning razors I’ve come across,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. “They stay sharp way longer and don’t cause breakouts.”

33 A Diffuser Attachment That Works With Any Hair Dryer Hairizone Universal Hair Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon This universal hair dryer diffuser is especially helpful for taking on your travels, as you can pair it with the hotel hair dryer and save yourself from having to pack your own. The nozzle of the diffuser fits with 90% of hair dryer designs ranging from 1.7 to 2.6 inches in diameter and adjusts with the press of two buttons. Once attached, it works like any other diffuser attachment, helping to cut down on dry time while defining your curls without adding frizz. Available colors: 7

34 A Mini Comb For Clump-Free Lashes MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon For those who like to layer on their mascara, this eyelash comb helps to separate lashes and remove clumps so you can create fuller lashes that still look natural. “Separates your eyelashes beautifully after mascara application and great for combing through your lash extensions,” an Amazon reviewer commented. It also comes with its own storage cap to protect the stainless steel comb and keep it clean between uses. Available colors: 5

35 An Exfoliating Brush That Helps With Razor Burn Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you struggle with post-shaving razor bumps or ingrown hairs, adding a gentle exfoliator into your routine is essential. This reusable exfoliating brush was designed to be used before you shave (or wax) to remove dead skin cells and prevent hair from curling back into the skin. The firm and flexible bristles can be used on dry skin or paired with your favorite shower gel in the shower for a less abrasive scrub.

36 A Cream Blush That Doubles As A Lip Tint Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon A dewy flush of color will always be on trend, and with these Palladio cheek and lip sticks, it’s easy to achieve both at home and on the go. Available in six pink and peachy shades, the retractable cream sticks are infused with moisturizing ingredients like aloe, green tea leaf extract, and vitamin E, as well as a touch of shimmer for a glowing wash of color with just a swipe. Available shades: 6

37 A Heat-Free Way To Curl Your Hair Kitch Satin Heatless Curling Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ve no doubt seen heatless curl hacks trending on social media, and if you haven’t given it a try yet (or haven’t found a method you like), here’s your chance to do it for under $20. This heatless curling set comes with one satin-covered foam curler that you wrap your hair around and secure into place on either side with the two satin scrunchies included in the kit. While you sleep, your waves will take shape, and the satin material prevents any odd denting. “These are soft and smooth and most importantly to me, comfortable to sleep in,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 3

38 An Eyeshadow Stick With A Built-In Brush Julep Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a multi-shade smoky eye or a single swipe of shadow that you can quickly blend in and be on your way, these eyeshadow sticks are foolproof. The creamy formula is easy to blend using your fingers or a brush (there’s even a built-in smudger on the opposite end of the stick), but once the formula sets, it becomes a waterproof powder that won’t smudge or crease. You can choose from matte, shimmery, or metallic finishes in dozens of shades that range from soft browns and taupe to louder mint green and pink colors. Available shades: 34

39 A Multi-Purpose Conditioning Cream For Your Nails Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon This conditioning cream was formulated to nourish dry nails to help them grow stronger and longer. The cruelty-free formula uses ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil to moisturize nails and cuticles without leaving behind a greasy film. You can massage the rich cream directly onto your nails or around your cuticles, but it can also be used as an all-over hand (or foot) lotion.