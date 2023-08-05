40 Sexy Outfits That Don't Cling To Your Body And Look Good On Everyone

Is it too much to ask for an outfit that’s unrestrictive, guaranteed to work for your body, and also sizzling? Not if you ask Amazon: As it turns out, the shopping powerhouse has tons of spicy outfits that don’t cling to your body and look good on everyone. From floaty V-neck tops trimmed in lace to breezy spaghetti-strap rompers and long, sheer dusters, this list rounds up a plethora of outfits to satisfy all of your aesthetic preferences. Scroll on for 40 incredible options that will have you clicking “add to cart” before you know it.

1 A Lace-Trimmed Camisole With Bra-Friendly Straps lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon The balance of a breezy silhouette and a lace-trimmed V-neckline make this tank top ideal for pairing with virtually any bottom from casual denim to fluttery skirts, and the easy fit ensures it won’t ever feel restrictive. You’ll wear it with everything. Available colors: 16

2 These Paper Bag Waist Palazzo Pants That Are Both Structured & Comfy Eteviolet Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon On days when you want to look polished but feel like you’re lounging, reach for these pants; the paper bag-style elastic waist and wide legs are structured enough even for office-appropriate ensembles, but the fit and fabric are soft and loose. (With two side pockets, no less.) Pair with a racerback tank or a fitted crop top to keep the silhouette balanced. Available colors: 21

3 A Two-Piece Set For Effortless Dressing Up ROYLAMP Outfit Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you need to look chic for a nice dinner or date but still want to feel comfy, consider this two-piece set. The fitted high waist of the cropped wide-leg pants and the sleek fabric feel polished and sophisticated, but the fit won’t restrict. Pair it with strappy heels for evening, or sneakers or slides for daytime or casual events. Available colors: 48

4 A Festival-Ready Bathing Suit Cover-Up Eomenie Contrast Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon How hot is this swimsuit cover-up? Panels of peek-a-boo lace are accentuated by an opaque center panel, and the deep V-neckline of the bodice is straight fire. It features three-quarter sleeves, a mid-thigh length, and a loose fit that will move and feel like a dream — and look incredible on every body type. Available colors: 16

5 A Fan-Favorite Tie-Knot Blouse luvamia Tie Knot Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon When it comes to style, spice can generated by contrast, and this top is a fantastic example. Just look at how the suggestive drape of its loose fit play off the deep V neckline and an ever-so-slightly casual tie-front hem. This top is the epitome of oh-this-old-thing energy in all the best ways. Available colors: 34

6 This Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirt With The Coolest Silhouette Dokotoo Short-Sleeved Chiffon Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with the way this top turns up the heat, but in a laid-back way that’s not overly revealing. “The fabric is so soft and drapey that I want to live in it,” one shopper gushed, adding that “the neckline is sexy without showing off,” and “even the sleeves are the perfect length.” It features a soft V-neck and three-quarter sleeves — pair it with denim that’s fitted through the waist and hips for balance and definition. Available colors: 18

7 A Strapless Palazzo Jumpsuit With A Bow-Tie Waist ZESICA Strapless Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon The shoulder-baring neckline and bow-tie waist of this wide-legged jumpsuit are the secret to its sultriness. The style reveals and defines in perfect balance, without any uncomfortable tightness. The relaxed rayon-blend fabric feels buttery-soft, and the elasticized bust and waist provide extra comfort. Available colors: 18

8 A Maxi Sundress With A Dramatic Front Slit II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon It’s easy to envision this sundress in a setting like a beach wedding, or a date where you really want to make a statement; the deep V-neckline and dramatic front slit are unquestionably daring. Structured details like delicate spaghetti straps and a defined waist balance the breezy cotton silhouette. Available colors: 39

9 The Effortless Jumpsuit You’ll Want To Live In Dokotoo Adjustable Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon With standout features like a wide, relaxed fit and material with a hint of stretch, this jumpsuit is comfy and flexible enough to pull on in a flash — but it also has delicate spaghetti straps and a deep V-neckline that keeps things simmering. Wear it as a bathing suit cover-up or pair it with strappy sandals for brunch. This is a jumpsuit you’ll wear all the time and probably want in multiple colors. Available colors: 43

10 An Easygoing Button-Down Short Sleeve Shirt Beautife Button-Down Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon A button-down short sleeve shirt like this deserves wardrobe consideration any day of the week, and this one features a universally appealing blouse-y fit that can be surprisingly sultry, too; let the number of buttons you leave undone determine the level of spice. Rolled cuffs and a notch collar add relaxed definition. Available colors: 31

11 This Flowy Midi Skirt With A Tiered Hem MEROKEETY High Waist Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of a breezy midi skirt like this; the flowy fit and elasticized drawstring waist ensure maximum comfort, while the textured pleating and tiers draw the eye. For day, pair with a tee or tank, and turn up the heat at night by adding a daring crop top and heels. Available colors: 28

12 An Unbelievably Chic & Comfy Maxi Dress Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are only upsides to a dress like this: It’s got a breezy, loose fit that will feel like you’re lounging in your pajamas, but with eye-catching details like a dramatic maxi length and ruffled hem that combine with a gathered neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. This dress promises to be unbelievably chic and comfy, and when you turn around to reveal its open back — well, that’s unquestionably hot. Available colors: 31

13 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants With Gorgeous Skirt Energy Simplee Flowy Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Combine the easy fit of your favorite loungewear with the movement and flow of your favorite maxi skirt and you’d get something like these wide leg pants; they feature a belted elasticized waist and a pleated, split front that draws the eye and dresses up the silhouette. Add a chic crop top and heels for an effortless ensemble that has just the right amount of spice. Available colors: 21

14 This Long Satin Robe For Ultra-Chic Lounging Applesauce Long Satin Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nepo baby or not, this long satin robe will make you feel like you were born into luxury. The loose fit features wide, three-quarter sleeves and a tie waist so you can adjust the for comfort, and the shimmery floral-print fabric is nothing short of glamorous. Leave the front open just low enough for an extra hit of heat. Available colors: 18

15 A Pair Of Unbelievably Popular Palazzos Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Maybe it’s inaccurate to say you won’t believe this pair of palazzo pants has over 26,000 five-star ratings. It makes sense, given the stretchy drape of the legging-like fabric, which will accentuate your (ahem) assets even as it allows for plenty of freedom of movement. The pull-on style features a high waistband; pair with heels and a crop top for a comfy yet sultry evening look. Available colors: 46

16 A Retro-Chic Wrap Dress Pinup Fashion Store Wrap Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This wrap dress features a deep V-neck and tie-waist that contrast with a flowing midi skirt for the ultimate in retro Hollywood glamour. With fluttery short sleeves and soft, stretchy fabric, this dress ensures you’ll feel unrestricted. Pop on a pair of strappy heels for a look that will stun without sacrificing comfort. Available colors: 21

17 The Wrap Sweater With A Plunging V-Neckline softome Wrap Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you don’t think covering up can be spicy, this sweater is here to prove you wrong. The soft knit and loose fit offer plenty of movement, and the cross V-neckline is oh-so-daring — but you can also layer a lace-trimmed camisole underneath for a little extra coverage. Meanwhile, the hip length pairs perfectly with virtually any waistline. (Even leggings.) Available colors: 6

18 This Button-Down Maxi Dress That Doubles As A Dramatic Jacket GGUHHU Button-Down Cotton Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Wear it as an oversized maxi dress with some strappy sandals, or unbutton it and wear it as a trench; this button-down maxi dress can do both. It features a loose, unrestrictive fit in breathable 100% cotton — both universally appealing features — and the button front allows you to determine how much you reveal; make your look as sultry as you like. Available colors: 16

19 This Must-Have Satin Camisole Wantschun Satin V Neck Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon A satin camisole like this will stay at the front of your closet — few wardrobe items are able to so effectively convey a sense of effortless sensuality. Pair it with denim, skirts, shorts, even tuxedo pants and heels; the delicate spaghetti straps and easy fit will suit virtually any body type or aesthetic. Available colors: 43

20 This Low-Key Yet Sultry Going-Out Top DOROSE One Shoulder Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Come for the breezy fit and soft, unrestrictive fabric; stay for that understated yet sultry one-shouldered silhouette. It’s the perfect top for any occasion when you want to feel a little zhuzhed while remaining comfy. Available colors: 10

21 A Comfy Maxi Dress With A Chic Neckline Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re pairing it with dressy heels or comfy slides, this Amazon Essentials maxi dress is sure to become one of your wardrobe, well, essentials. It features a stretchy-soft fabric that drapes effortlessly, with a deep V-neckline that adds just a little understated heat. Available colors: 25

22 This V-Neck Dolman T-Shirt That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Daily Ritual Dolman Sleeve Tee Amazon $22 See On Amazon This dolman sleeve T-shirt is the sort of universally appealing piece no capsule wardrobe should be without. It’s got a loose fit, hip length, and split hem that will look good tucked or untucked, plus a V-neckline that’s a little sultry while still being appropriate for daytime. You’ll reach for this shirt on the regular. Just note that some shoppers reported it runs large. Available colors: 12

23 A Pair Of Breezy-Chic Split-Leg Pants Simplee Apparel Striped Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon The loose fit and striped print of these pants are reminiscent of a pair of vintage trousers, but the tie waist defines and the split leg offers a little revealing glam for an effect that’s thoroughly modern. One shopper raved, “These are some of my favorite pants! They are so chic and comfortable, it feels like you’re wearing pajamas.” Available colors: 21

24 A Tank Jumpsuit That Does It All Nfsion Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon You’ll be amazed by the versatility of this chic jumpsuit; not only does it feature a loose and unrestrictive fit comfy enough to lounge in, the tank sleeves and scoop neckline are wide and high enough to be appropriate for the office, and the drapey wide-legged silhouette can be dressed up with heels. It’s the low-key spicy one-and-done piece you’ll wonder how you ever did without. Available colors: 15

25 This Flowy Mini Dress With A Trendy Square Neckline Happy Sailed Square Neck Babydoll Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Rely on this dress when you want to look cute but feel comfy; it’s got on-trend bloused peasant sleeves and a square neckline, a loose fit won’t restrict, in a mini length that leaves just the right amount to the imagination. Available colors: 19

26 An Easy Yet Sultry Maxi Dress GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon An easy fitting maxi dress — with pockets — is a definite wardrobe yes — even more so when you consider the thigh-grazing slit, delicate spaghetti straps, and V-neckline. The slouchy drape adds a little heat and makes it easy to dress up for date night, while ensuring you stay comfy. Available colors: 39

27 A Pair Of Satin Shortie Pajamas For Relaxing Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upgrade your loungewear with these luxe-looking pajamas. They’ve got the relaxed fit you demand of your comfiest clothes, but in an elevated satin fabric that’s the epitome of glam. Short sleeves, a scoop neck, and a front pocket are features of the top, while the bottom features an elasticized waistband and a thigh-skimming hem. Available colors: 23

28 This Satin Camisole With A Cowl Neckline Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s only one way to say it: The cowl neckline of this satin camisole is drool-inducing. It features a relaxed fit and delicate adjustable spaghetti straps that extend to a low, straight back; pair it with denim or skirts; you’ll find it gets along well with most styles of bottom. Available colors: 7

29 A Cult-Favorite Mini Dress With Peasant Sleeves Amoretu Flowy Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Go casual and pair this mini dress with gleaming white sneakers or dress it up with a pair of stilettos. You’ll find that the balance of a mini length, relaxed fit, tiered skirt, and bloused peasant sleeves can suit a variety of occasions. (Not to mention, it will look good on everyone.) The black shade makes it just a little spicy and very classic, but there are nearly 50 shades to choose from if you want to turn things up a notch. Available colors: 45

30 This Sheer Open-Front Cardigan SweatyRocks Flowy Kimono Amazon $34 See On Amazon On warm days when you want a light layer — without sacrificing any style — reach for this open-front cardigan, which features sheer fabric and a gorgeous floral print. The three-quarter sleeves and midi length would look especially nice paired with shorts or a mini dress. Available colors: 13

31 A Short-Sleeved Tunic That Looks Good With Everything LARACE Flowy Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can absolutely wear this tunic top as a shirt with jeans but, if you feel like upping the heat a bit, try wearing it as a dress (shorts underneath, optional). The short sleeves, scoop neck, and loose fit will provide just enough casual contrast to the thigh-grazing mini length — which, incidentally, would look great with ballet flats. Available colors: 45

32 A Pair Of High-Slit Harem Pants AvaCostume High Slit Harem Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s no question these pants will turn heads — one look at the high side slit confirms that — but these pants are comfy as well, thanks to a high-stretch, pull-on waistband and material blended with spandex for stretch. Cuffed hems add a hint of structure. Pair with a crop top and slides for a look that’s equal parts chic and wearable. Available colors: 29

33 A Maxi Dress With A Saucy Plunging Back Meenew High Slit Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Sure, the V-neckline of this maxi dress is eye-catching, and ditto for the high side slit, but the real show-stopping feature is the low-cut back, which is accentuated by a delicate bow tie. Combined with a breezy fit and a defined waist, this is a dress you’ll wear for everything from casual weddings and cocktail parties to brunches. Available colors: 14

34 This Hippie-Chic Wrap Dress With A Fishtail Ruffle R.Vivimos Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers don’t just love the way the ties on this maxi dress allow you to adjust for the perfect fit; they also rave about how sultry it is, with that V-neckline and daring thigh-high slit. That fishtail ruffle and romantic bell sleeves don’t hurt a bit, either. One shopper raved, “[It's] SO affordable, but looks and feels like something that you might find at nice boutique.” Available colors: 7

35 A Bold Geometric Caftan That Looks Chic From Beach To Street Ailunsnika Women Loose Kaftan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This caftan has a fit breezy fit and loose, elbow-length sleeves to withstand even very hot days, and a wrap style with a front slit and a deep V-neck that’s guaranteed to turn heads. Adjust the fit to your precise preferences; this is a dress that can work for everyone. Available colors: 28

36 This ‘70s-Glam Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Pinup Fashion Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a vintage-inspired look that’s wear-all-day comfy, consider this dress; the off-the-shoulder ruffle neckline taps into the retro trend and updates it for the digital age, featuring a soft and stretchy fabric you’ll never want to take off. That thigh-high slit is here to turn some heads. Pop on a pair of stilettos and you’re ready for the after-party. Available colors: 17

37 A Lingerie-Inspired Babydoll Tank Feager Lace Tank Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you think a top cannot be both lingerie-inspired and unrestrictively comfy, feast your eyes upon this tank. It’s got the tiered hem, crocheted lace detail, V-neckline, and delicate straps reminiscent of your favorite babydoll nightie, in a relaxed fit that anyone can wear — and feel comfortable, to boot. Pop it on with a pair of denim and heels and prepare to turn heads. Available colors: 21

38 A Knit Halter Tank You’ll Wear All Year Long SySea Halter Neck Knit Tank Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only will the easy fit of this tank top look incredible on anyone, the crocheted knit fabric is such a cool feature — more substantial than a thin, hot-weather-only tank, you can wear this top through every single season. Subtle spice is generated by the shoulder-baring high halter neckline, while the split hem will look just as polished untucked as tucked. Available colors: 16

39 An Adorable Sleeveless Romper With Pockets SNUGWIND Sleeveless Loose Romper Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pool days, errands, lounging — a cute romper like this is ideal for any of these activities and more. It’s got a loose fit that can work for anyone, and delicate spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and mid-thigh hem for some understated heat. All you need is a pair of sneakers or slides and you’re ready to go. Available colors: 23

