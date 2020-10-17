Picture this: a fire burning in the fireplace, your favorite movie from childhood, a fuzzy blanket, and a hot cup of tea. However you define "coziness," you know it when you see it; and this list of cute pieces you can easily add to your wardrobe hit the mark. So snuggle in with your favorite soup and get ready to shop 43 pieces that are so cozy you'll never want to take them off.

Loungewear is having a major moment. And I get it. Who could complain about wearing sweatpants everyday? Whether you're dressing up for a Zoom meeting or binging a new Netflix show, soft and snuggly pajama-like loungewear pieces that could pass for real clothing what this list is all about. I've included some trendy sets and ultra soft hoodies that will have you kicking back with a latte in no time.

Now don't worry — I've also included tops and bottoms that are approved for leaving the house (or for just feeling more polished and put together on work calls). There are so many chunky sweaters and oversized cardigans (with unreal prices) to keep you warm and cozy from morning until night. These sweaters come in solid colors and funky patterns, so there's something for everyone.

Whether your personal style is boho, preppy, sporty, or glam, these are the coziest pieces to stock up for cooler temperatures and snugglier days.

1 A Faux Shearling Pullover With Deep Pockets KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stay warm all season long in this faux fur pullover. It has long sleeves and deep front pockets that will hold your smartphone or wallet. The unique zip-up neckline criss-crosses over itself and feels like a scarf around your neck. The oversized sweatshirt comes in solid colors, color-blocking options, and even tie-dye. • Available Sizes: S — XL

2 An Open-Front Cardigan With Personality ZESICA Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you're looking for a chunky cardigan to layer as temperatures cool down: this printed sweater is for you. The viscose blended material is stretchy, soft, and warm. It's slightly oversized and lays at about mid-thigh. This cozy cardigan comes in 17 color options including animal print and plaid.The functional front pockets keep your hand warm or your phone close by. Layer it over dresses, leggings, or jeans for a casual look that's equally as comfortable. • Available Sizes: S — XL

3 This Tie-Waist Cotton-Blend Dress R.Vivimos Autumn Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long-sleeve dress puts a unique twist on a classic silhouette. The bodycon dress features a tie waist with a rounded neckline and fun lantern sleeves. It's available in so many warm colors such as army green, wine, or mustard. The length is a little short at about mid-thigh — but you can pair it with tights on cooler days. It's made of a soft cotton blend. • Available Sizes: S — XL

4 A Trendy Cardigan With Ornate Sleeves Simplee Oversized Lantern Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This oversized cardigan has adorable lanterns sleeves with intricate woven details. This “boyfriend-style” cardigan is loose-fitting and designed to run big. Wear it over a t-shirt, dress, or your favorite outfit to add some warmth and style. It’s available in four colors: rose, light grey, camel, and blue. • Available Sizes: 4 — 10

5 These Joggers With A Tapered Ankle Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Jogger Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a pair of soft, cotton-blend joggers. This pair has a wide, elastic waistband with a drawstring detail. Plus it has pockets. The material is silky smooth and lightweight enough for any occasion. These pants come in seven colors, each perfect for hanging out at home or running errands. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

6 A Tunic-Length Fuzzy Hooded Jacket INTL d.e.t.a.i.l.s Fuzzy Hooded Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This faux fur jacket is so soft and super warm. The zip-front jacket has a faux fur hood that is cozy and cute. It’s an oversized, tunic-length jacket to keep your whole body warm. Its texture adds visual interest and just feels good. It’s available in black and pink. • Available Sizes: S — 3X

7 A Classic Plaid Blanket Scarf Goodthreads Blanket Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cooler temperatures means cold-weather accessories and this blanket scarf is a must. The traditional plaid pattern is classic and goes with everything. It also comes in black and white. It’s soft yet sturdy and will keep you warm as the seasons change. The fringe hem is fun and fashionable. Wrap it as many times as you need and enjoy the coziness only a quality scarf can provide.

8 A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers With Anti-Slip Soles Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Warning: you may never take these slippers off. They’re lined with faux fur so your feet stay warm, plus they have a thick memory foam insole that supports and cushions your heels and toes. Don’t worry about sliding around on the floor thanks to the anti-slip sole that grips even the slickest surfaces. They clog-style slippers are available in nine colors/prints, including leopard. • Available Sizes: S — XL

9 A Fuzzy Plush Hoodie Dokotoo Fuzzy Sweatshirt with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This fuzzy hoodie is a cold weather favorite. It’s plush and oversized, made with warm fleece that holds up season after season. It has a drawstring hood, quarter zip and large front pocket. It fits more like a tunic when it comes to length, so size accordingly. You can grab it in 15 different colors or patterns. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

10 A Chunky Cardigan That Comes in 24 Colors MEROKEETY Soft Chunky Knit Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This chunky cardigan is as cozy as it gets. The soft material is dreamy and comes in 24 colors — so you can totally stock up. The open front is perfect for layering and the front pockets add just a little something extra. This long cardigan extends to mid-thigh and the chunky material feels cozy and looks good over any outfit. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

11 A Soft Jumpsuit With Wide Legs Daily Ritual Women's Terry Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This soft jumpsuit feels like pajamas but looks totally trendy. It's made of viscose, a soft and stretchy material that feels luxurious against your skin. The drawstring waistband is adjustable and adds a cute detail. It's sleeveless and features a scoop neckline. The pant legs are wide and cropped, comfortable for everyday wear. This style comes in five classic colors for every season and occasion. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

12 This On-Trend Tie-Dye Loungewear Set KIRUNDO Two Piece Pajamas Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Join the tie-dye trend with this cozy two-piece loungewear set. The drawstring joggers and loose short-sleeve tee feel heavenly against your skin whether you’re sleeping or hanging out at home. The crewneck top and tapered pants provide a more polished look so you can hit the streets without looking like you're actually wearing your PJs. Choose among six colors. • Available Sizes: S —XL

13 A Knit Turtleneck With Batwing Sleeves Saodimallsu Turtleneck Batwing Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This soft knitted sweater is the casual chic top you’ll want to wear everyday. The slouchy style has a textured pattern that looks adorable but isn’t too bulky. It’s available in solid colors and color-blocking options. The hip-length sweater pulls on and has batwing sleeves. It has more than 2,000 reviews, with many raving about how its oversized fit pairs great with leggings. • Available Sizes: S — XL

14 A 100% Cotton Sweater With A Mock Turtleneck Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This 100% cotton sweater is the perfect transitional piece as the seasons change. The sweater is breathable and lightweight, ideal for layering or for warmer days. It has a mock neck and ribbed texture. You can snag it in 10 different colors like camel, pink, and charcoal marl to wear all season and into the next. It is designed to have a relaxed, casual fit that feels extra cozy. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

15 An Oversized Sweater For Polished Layering find. Super Soft Oversized Sweatshirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon An oversized sweater that feels like being wrapped in a blanket is a cold-weather must. This one is super soft and has a mock-neck and dropped shoulders. It comes in navy, gray, and red — and each feature cuffed sleeves that make it feel like a sweatshirt. This polished basic is great for layering or wearing with a bold necklace. Tuck it into jeans, skirts or over leggings and stay comfy (and stylish) all day long. • Available Sizes: 0 — 18

16 A Color-Block Tee With A Peek-A-Boo Neckline Minclouse Color Block Cutout Sweatshirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This color-block long-sleeve shirt is comfortable and unique. It features a cut out around the neck and the material is thick and feels high quality, according to reviewers. It comes in a variety of color options so you can pick your favorite. The wide hems at both the sleeves and waist are extra cozy. It's meant to be a little loose and boxy for comfort. It pulls on like a sweatshirt but looks much more stylish. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

17 The Color-Block Sweater With Texture Ybenlow Oversized Color Block Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This textured sweater is soft and stylish. It comes in 12 different color-block options to pair with jeans, leggings, or a skirt. It’s oversized for extra comfort and has a traditional crew neck. It’s that chunky material — plus the addition of soft mohair — that just feels like a warm hug when you slip it on. • Available Sizes: XS — XL

18 This Asymmetrical Sweater With Wide Sleeves ZANZEA Batwing Oversized Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon More than 7,000 reviewers adore this batwing sweater. It's purposely oversized and baggy so it feels more like you're wearing pajamas. It has a relaxed scoop neck that can be worn off the shoulders or with a tank top or bralette underneath. It's available in every color you can imagine from teal to mustard. The batwing sleeves scream comfort and the high-low hemline pair perfectly with leggings. And the price is too good to pass up. • Available Sizes: S — 5X

19 A Beanie With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones Qshell Bluetooth Beanie Hat Amazon $30 See On Amazon This beanie is perfect for keeping your ears warm (or hiding your dirty hair). The knit material is more than just warm — it also doubles as your headphones. This beanie hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth to play music for up to six hours. The headphones themselves are hidden inside the beanie and the discreet controls make playing your favorite jams easy. Just remove the headphones and toss the beanie in the wash when it needs to be cleaned.

20 This Hooded Sweatshirt Dress With Pockets Core 10 Terry Fleece Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress is perfect for throwing on after a workout or for a weekend getaway. The soft terry fleece material has four-way stretch and is medium weight so it's warm, but breathable. It has an adjustable drawcord hood and large front pocket to keep your hands toasty. Grab this dress in black, green, or rose. Pair it with boots and tights for a casual look or toss on some sneakers for a sporty chic outfit. • Available Sizes: XS — 3X

21 A Long-Sleeve Tunic That Has Cute Side Slits levaca Side Split Tunic Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic comes in 28 colors and patterns to give you major style options and is made from a cotton-blend material that is soft, stretchy, and relaxed. It is long enough to cover your backside and has cute side-splits. The crew neck and wide hems are sporty and cozy whether you’re working at home or going out to eat with friends. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

22 A Wool-Blend Sweater That's Lightweight Goodthreads Wool Blend Thermal Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sweater that will keep your warm as temperatures drop — this wool blend option is what you need. It is loose-fitting with a v-neck and unique waffle texture. It’s made of a combination of the softest and warmest materials like wool, cotton, and cashmere. The cozy sweater is warm, but also lightweight, according to reviewers. • Available Sizes: XXL

23 These Thigh-High Socks To Keep Legs Warm Chalier Cotton Thigh High Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon These thigh-high socks are the perfect preppy accessory that also looks adorable and keep your legs nice and cozy. The pack of three features cotton blend socks that come up to the middle of your thigh. They have elastic bands that adhere them in place without feeling too tight. They’re available in a variety of color packs, some featuring neutral colors and others that have bright colors and/or stripes. • Available Sizes: US shoe size 6 —9 or sock size 9 —11

24 An Asymmetrical Sweater With A Cowl Neck Itsmode Asymmetric Hem Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This asymmetrical sweater will turn heads all season while keeping you as comfortable as can be. The cowl neck is warm and cozy and the asymmetrical cut and oversize buttons are unique. The sweater itself is lightweight yet has that classic chunky look. It’s available in 11 colors and is designed to be oversized. • Available Sizes: S —XXL

25 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That's A Steal OmicGot Off The Shoulder Knit Sweater Amazon $13 See On Amazon This flirty off-the-shoulder sweater is soft and lightweight. The batwing sleeves are baggy to the elbow and then fitted to the wrist for a unique look. The hem is slightly asymmetrical when worn off the shoulder. It’s available in 14 colors and comes at an unbeatable price. It looks cute and cozy with leggings and flats or can be dressed up with jeans and heels for a night out. • Available Sizes: S — XL

26 The Classic Hanes Sweatshirt In Soft Fleece Hanes Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $6 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this classic pullover fleece sweatshirt. The cotton blend material is made from recycled plastic bottles so it’s good for the environment and ridiculously comfortable. It has a V-notched seam at the neckline and sits just below the waist. It comes in 10 colors, each with ribbed hem and cuffs. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

27 This Loose Long-Sleeve Tee With Pockets onlypuff Casual Loose Fit Tunic Amazon $11 See On Amazon This comfy long-sleeve tee is soft and simple. It has two front pockets and comes in more than 15 colors, as well as short-sleeve options. It’s loose-fitting and has a vintage washed look. You will want to live in this wardrobe basic — and more than 9,000 reviewers agree. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

28 The Perfect Sherpa-Lined Denim Jacket Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket Amazon $65 See On Amazon Everyone loves a classic denim jacket, but this one is lined with sherpa, making it the perfect jean jacket for winter. It’s made of 100% cotton and snaps shut. The body and collar are lined with sherpa, making this the coziest denim jacket you’ve every worn. It does not stretch and keeps its shape over time. It’s available in seven colors including black and white. • Available Sizes: XS — XL

29 This Sporty Pullover Hoodie Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pullover hoodie is high-quality comfort. It has a large front pocket and wide ribbed hems and cuffs for a sporty look that’s extra cozy. It has accent stitching that adds a fun detail to this classic sweatshirt. It’s available in 18 colors and cute prints like stripes and stars. The length is slightly long, however, it is fitted. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

30 A Casual Cotton Long-Sleeve Crewneck Tee Goodthreads Jersey Cotton Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 100% cotton long-sleeve shirt is made with washed jersey cotton so it’s super soft. It has a crewneck and small slits on the side for a casual look. It’s available in 15 colors including stripes and solid shades. Toss it on with a pair of jeans for the most laidback look you’ll wear all year. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL

31 The Waffle Knit Tee With A Tie Front IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a waffle knit top, especially as the season change. This one is loose-fitting and has bat wings and an asymmetrical hem that covers your backside but is shorter in the front. The stretchy material is soft and lightweight, plus it features a small tie knot in the front. It comes more than 12,000 reviews and comes in more than 30 colors or patterns including animal print, stripes, or camouflage. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

32 The Softest French Terry Joggers Mae Supersoft French Terry Jogger Amazon $24 See On Amazon These French Terry joggers are so soft you’ll want them in every color. They’re cuffed at the ankle, keeping you feeling cozy and warm no matter what the day brings. They’re stretchy and have an elastic waistband so they stay in place, with side pockets for conveniently tucking in items like your keys. This elevated style of sweatpants goes from bedtime to the gym and back again, plus it comes four colors. • Available Sizes: XS — XL

33 An Oversized Shawl Scarf In Classic Plaid American Trends Tassel Plaid Blanket Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon This shawl scarf is oversized and feels like a blanket for optimal comfort. The classic, ultra-soft style is lightweight, cozy, and is easily wrapped around your neck to fit like a chunky scarf or worn over your shoulders like a shawl. The price and quality are hard to beat and it boasts more than 2,700 reviews. It comes in more than 20 (mostly) plaid patterns.

34 These Non-Slip Fleece-Lined Socks SDBING Fleece-lined Slipper Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your toes warm with these adorable fleece-lined socks. Not only are they warm and oh-so soft, but they have small rubber grippers on the bottom to keep you from slipping. The classic twist pattern and fuzzy hems look cozy — and they are. They come in a number of colors that range from neutrals to brights, as well as striped options. • Available Sizes: One size fits shoe sizes 6 —10 (according to reviews)

35 These Luxurious Flip-Flop Slippers Jessica Simpson Fluffy Pom Thong Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Treat yourself with these fuzzy thong-style slippers. Slip your feet into these ultra plush slippers that have memory foam cushioning and a faux fur upper and you'll instantly feel more glam (and cozy). They come in four colors and feature either a pom pom or flower appliqué. Not only are they soft and comfortable, but they’re safe. The anti-slip sole features textured grips to keep you from sliding around slick floors. • Available Sizes: S — L

36 The Oversized Ribbed Turtleneck ANRABESS Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This thick sweater will keep you warm as the days cool down. It has a turtleneck and an asymmetrical hem that is chic and stylish. The ribbed texture is cozy and the batwing sleeves are roomy to the elbow and fitted from the elbow to the wrist. Wear it over leggings or jeans since it covers your backside easily. It’s available in 17 colors, including a colorblock design. • Available Sizes: XS — XL

37 A Chunky Sweater That's Available In 39 Colors ZKESS Chunky Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is the ultimate trendy, chunky sweater. The knit pullover has a large, twisted pattern and is available in 39 colors and patterns including color-block, animal print, stars, and stripes. It has baggy sleeves and a warm, roomy turtleneck. It’s easy to dress up or down. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

38 A Wrap-Front Sweater With Roomy Sleeves LookbookStore Faux Wrap Knit Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wrap-front sweater has a surplice V-neckline and roomy sleeves that end in ribbed cuffs. The knit material keeps you warm without being too heavy or bulky, according to reviews. It comes in eight colors like grey and army green, is perfect for changing seasons, and looks amazing paired with jeans, leggings, and even shorts. • Available Sizes: S — XXL

39 A Soft Zip-Up Fleece Hoodie For Cool Days Just My Size Zip Fleece Hoodie Amazon $13 See On Amazon This is the perfect zip-up hoodie — especially at this price. The fleece is soft and warm, perfect for working out or wearing casually. It has a full zipper and banded cuffs. The large kangaroo pocket in the front is perfect for holding your keys, wallet, or smartphone. The coated zipper is durable, plus there’s no annoying drawstring in the hood. • Available Sizes: XXL — 5XL

40 The Cropped Athletic Pants That Have A Flare Jockey Athletic Capri Flare Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon These stretchy athletic pants are lightweight and comfy whether you’re working out or just hanging around the house. They’re made of cotton and spandex so they stretch and are super soft. They’re capri length and lay just below the knee, with a slight flare. They have a wide waistband for comfort and a moisture-wicking liner to keep you cool when you sweat. • Available Sizes: S — 3X

41 A Fleece Swing Coat With Warm Pockets Woman Within Fleece Swing Coat Amazon $28 See On Amazon This unique swing coat is a cozy wardrobe staple. It has an A-line shape that floats away from the hips, with side pockets for your hands and a classic button down front. It’s fully lined so you stay warm all day. It’s available in seven colors that include black, ivory, red, and blue. • Available Sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

42 This Sporty Chic Sweatshirt Dress Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This Terry cotton sweatshirt dress is made of a cotton, modal, and spandex blend and feels soft and stretchy all over. It has a hood, dropped shoulders, and straight hem that’s casual and comfy. It has bracelet-length sleeves and narrow hems and is available in olive green and gray. Wear it with sneakers for a sporty, casual look. • Available Sizes: 1X — 7X