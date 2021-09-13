48 Comfy Things Under $30 That'll Make You Look So Damn Good

When I go shopping, I have three things on my mind: how does this look on me; will it be comfortable all day; and how much does it cost? My wardrobe decisions are made by answering these questions with every dress, skirt, T-shirt, or undergarment I buy. This winning combination is sure to lead to a purchase that I’ll actually wear. In my forever quest for budget-friendly clothes that I feel good in, I’ve scoured Amazon and made this list of the most highly rated and reviewed closet must-haves. Trust me, these 48 things under $30 will make you look so damn good.

I’ve included a handful of casual options from workout outfits to classic jeans and T-shirts. Many of these picks are made with the softest materials like cotton or viscose, as well as stretchy spandex, so you know you’ll be comfortable all day. Several also feature moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you dry while you work out, or have compression features to help heal your sore muscles. Whether you’re hitting the gym, shopping, or meeting friends for lunch, these casual picks are sure to turn heads without compromising any comfort.

If you’re looking for something a bit dressier, like for a wedding or for work, I’ve got you covered. I added plenty of flowy dresses that are perfect for more formal occasions, yet don’t cling or feel too uncomfortable. I’ve included blouses that look professional but aren’t stuffy or restrictive. These pieces are impressive and occasion-appropriate and somehow just as comfy as your pajamas at home.

This list is jam-packed with options in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors — all under $30. It’s a win-win-win.

1 This Ruffled Skater Skirt That’s Casual And Comfy Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mini skater skirt is casual and ideal for any day, occasion, or budget. The ruffle details and drawstring elastic waist are effortlessly cute and easy to throw on when you roll out of bed. Choose among a variety of colors or patterns to match any style of top you want to wear. It’s made of buttery-soft viscose so you stay comfy and cute all day. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 36

2 A $20 Long-Sleeve Jersey Dress That’s Versatile Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeve jersey dress is comfortable and easy to dress up. It has a V-neck and flares out slightly at the hip, with a pleated skirt and trendy high-low hem. It’s made of a soft, luxe jersey and can be easily worn as a casual staple with sneakers or dressed up with a statement necklace and boots or heels. •Available Sizes: 1X — 2X •Available Colors: 3

3 This Classic, Cozy Sweater For Less Than $30 Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon When chilly weather rolls around, you’ll immediately want to pull on this cozy, classic-fit sweater — and at this price, you may want to buy a few colors. It has a ribbed collar, hem, and full-length sleeves. Made from a cotton blend, this sweater is the clothing equivalent of a warm hug, and it comes in several neutrals and bold patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 19

4 The Lightweight Pajama Set With Delicate Lace Details Avidlove Lace Trim Sleepwear Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sleep in style with this luxuriously soft pajama set. The set has lace trim along its V-neckline and the hemline of its shorts and is romantic and sexy without sacrificing any comfort. This set has adjustable spaghetti straps and a drawstring closure on its elastic waistband. The lightweight material is breathable and keeps you cool all night. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 16

5 The Low-Cost High-Waist Bike Shorts BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bike shorts are back and this high-waisted pair with a whopping 67,000 reviews is Amazon’s #1 bestseller of women’s athletic shorts — they’re that comfy. They fit just like leggings and are made of a nylon and spandex blend that is breathable and stretchy, plus they have generous side pockets. These shorts come in different inseam lengths — from 2 to 8 inches. Pair them with an oversized tee and you have a comfy and trendy look to wear every day. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 41

6 This 3-Pack Of Stretchy Racerback Tanks Boao Racerback Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add these racerback crop tops to your cart for an affordable and comfy look that’s on-trend. They’ve earned nearly 6,000 reviews because of how versatile and soft they are. This pack comes with three basic tanks that hit just above your belly button and look adorable with high-waisted pants. They’re made of a cotton and spandex blend for an extra stretchy and soft tank you’ll want to wear every day. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 4

7 A Harem Leg Jumpsuit You’ll Want In Every Color DIDK Harem Leg Cami Jumpsuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Warning: you may want to live in this jumpsuit until further notice. The rayon and spandex blend jumpsuit features a deep V-neck and spaghetti straps along with loose harem-style pants. This fit is casual and breathable, ideal for warm days, however, throw a jacket or sweater over it to transition it to fall. Choose from nine colors to rock this affordable jumpsuit at work, around the house, or out with friends. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

8 This Luxurious Kimono Robe That’s So Affordable BABEYOND Kimono Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a luxury robe that won't break the bank? This Hollywood-esque robe is an ankle-length, kimono-style with a sash-tie closure and inside ties. It features billowing three-quarter length sleeves. This glam robe is made of polyester, which makes it more affordable than real silk, but still provides that silky-soft feel. It comes in 18 colors, each with a large peacock and floral print. The manufacturer recommends washing it by hand in warm or cold water. •Available Sizes: One size •Available Colors: 18

9 A Strapless Maxi Dress That’s Stretchy With Pockets GRACE KARIN Strapless Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon This strapless maxi dress is a wardrobe must-have, especially at this price. It has an A-line silhouette and subtle ruched details, but it also boasts two pockets and is so low maintenance you can toss it in the washing machine. Choose among more than 40 gorgeous colors and prints like florals and tie-dye. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 42

10 The Waffle Knit With A Stylish Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Adreamly V Neck Waffle Knit Oversized Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Once you put on this oversized waffle-knit sweater, all you’ll want to do is curl up with a mug of coffee. With a stylish off-the-shoulder fit, this relaxed V-neck top looks great with jeans and boots, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock this lightweight sweater in warmer seasons — pair it with cutoff shorts and sneakers for a beach bonfire-ready look. Choose from solid colors, patterns, or color-block options of this breathable knit. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 21

11 A Pair Of Casual Shorts That Are Trendy And Lightweight Acelitt Casual Pocketed Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon These drawstring shorts are adjustable for the perfect fit and are made from a lightweight polyester and spandex blend that gives them just enough stretch without losing their shape. These casual shorts have front and back pockets for a look that can be dressed up or down. The relaxed fit is adorable with a graphic tee or textured tank top and they come in more than 20 fun colors and prints like leopard, tie-dye, and florals. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 28

12 This Pack Of Cropped Stretchy Tanks To Wear On Repeat Boao Racerback Tank Top (4 Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These cropped racerback tanks are stretchy and sporty. The cotton and spandex blend is soft on your skin and moves as you do. The cropped length hits just at your belly button and is perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans or leggings. This tank has more than 28,000 reviews on Amazon, with many shoppers raving about how versatile these tanks are — they can be worn for exercising, layering, relaxing at home, or on their own on a warm day. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 7

13 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With Cuffed Pants KAY SINN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a chic off-the-shoulder neckline and cuffed pants, this casual outfit is more than just your average jumpsuit. Made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend, the garment has a slightly relaxed fit and a comfortable elastic-drawstring waistband. It has capri-length legs and two side pockets and is available in bold patterns, as well as sleeveless and strapless options. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 21

14 This Oversized Sweater That’s Budget-Friendly VTSGN Side Slit Pullover Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater has side slits that add a relaxed vibe to a year-round favorite. The lightweight material makes this sweater super versatile and the tunic length is ideal for wearing with leggings. It has dropped shoulders and wide, ribbed hems at the collar, cuffs, and hem, with a unique seam that runs down the back. Just toss on some boots and you're ready to go in this affordable closet basic. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

15 These Affordable Cotton Thongs With 15,000 Reviews ELACUCOS Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more affordable than this six-pack of cotton thongs. These breathable thongs are soft, stretchy, discreet — and they boast more than 15,000 reviews. The cotton-blend underwear has a low rise that sits on your hips like a bikini. They're designed for comfort, won't slip or ride up, and they fit true to size. The six-packs are available in all black, neutrals, or bright colors. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 4

16 A Crowd-Favorite Cami With Built-In Bra That’s Only $10 Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone needs a basic camisole tank like this one for wearing solo and layering beneath sweaters and cardigans — and this one is a steal. It has a built-in shelf bra that provides light support so you won't have to worry about your bra straps showing. The spaghetti straps are adjustable for the perfect fit. This bestseller has more than 18,000 reviews and at this price, you may want to stock up with a few colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

17 These $13 No-Show Socks That Won’t Slip Down Jormatt No Show Socks With Non-Slip Grips (6 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your favorite sneakers would be a lot more comfortable with these socks — and don’t worry, they won’t show. These low-cut socks are stretchy and lightweight — plus they’re highly rated and reviewed. They’re the perfect thickness — not too bulky and not paper thin. They have a nonslip silicone grip on the back of the heel and an elastic band that holds them in place. •Available Sizes: 6 — 15 •Available Colors: 9

18 The Capri Leggings With A Cool Color-Block Detail JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri Amazon $23 See On Amazon The best workout clothes make you want to go to the gym to show off your stylish look. This pair of capri-length leggings benefit from both style and function, as the color-blocked detailing is eye-catching and cool, while the wide waistband and covered seams are pure comfort. The price is hard to beat, especially since this pair has earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 3

19 A Short-Sleeve Wrap Top That’s Inspired By Ballerinas VETIOR Deep V Neck Wrap Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This dancer-inspired short-sleeve wrap shirt is trendy without sacrificing any comfort. It has a deep V-neckline with a ballet-inspired criss-cross front and can be worn solo or layered over tank tops and camisoles. The lightweight crop top comes in more than 40 shades, as well as sleeveless options. It pairs perfectly with high-waisted trousers, jeans, and maxi skirts. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 44

20 This Boxy T-Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Lounging Daily Ritual Jersey Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This T-Shirt dress is a wardrobe staple that reviewers love — and your wallet will be a fan, too. It has nearly 3,000 reviews and a boxy fit with short sleeves, a round collar, a T-shirt pocket, and a luxurious viscose blend material. You can wear it in the summer with flip-flops or in the winter with boots and tights — so you know you’ll get your money’s worth. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

21 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That’s Extra Cozy Lacozy Off Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love this pullover sweater because it’s super comfortable, stylish, and shockingly affordable. The cotton-blend top is slightly oversized with an off-the-shoulder neckline but has a fitted bottom, batwing sleeves, and cozy ribbed cuffs. Wear it with jeans or leggings, depending on where you’re wearing it. It’s available in a bunch of colors and patterns, as well as short sleeve options. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 35

22 This Tunic You’ll Want To Buy In Every Color LARACE Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Tops Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an elevated take on your average tee, this three-quarter-length tunic is a budget-friendly option that comes in plenty of colors and patterns. This top features a pretty, drapey silhouette that’s exaggerated by an asymmetric handkerchief hem. It doesn’t just get the benefit of elegance, but of comfort, too, thanks to its soft, breathable construction. Reviewers can’t get enough, as noted in this five-star review: “First, I ordered two of these tops; the black one and the navy one. I loved them so much, I ordered four more!!!” •Available sizes: Small — 6X •Available Colors: 44

23 A Two-Piece Workout Set That’s Seamless HZSN Seamless 2 Piece Workout Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This soft and comfy matching yoga outfit comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra that easily transitions from the gym to running errands. This set is made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry. The flatlock seams reduce chafing and the short’s compression can support your leg muscles during an intense workout, hike, or let’s be honest, while you fold laundry. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 26

24 This Merino Wool Tee That’s Warm Yet Lightweight Lark & Ro Merino Wool Long Sleeve V Neck Sweater Amazon $19 See On Amazon This 100% Merino wool tee is luxuriously soft and smooth, according to reviewers, and is fitted without being skin-tight. It comes in five colors and can be machine washed, but be sure to follow the instructions to avoid shrinking. The manufacturer doesn't list the GSM, but many reviewers confirm that it is lightweight. Its long sleeves and classic crewneck give it a more elegant feel, without sacrificing any of the functions of a merino wool shirt. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

25 A Pair Of Palazzo Pants For Work And Dinners Out Leggings Depot Flared Palazzo Pants Amazon $13 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are as comfy as it gets — yet they look polished and professional. They’re made of really soft fabric and have a high waist, wide flare leg, and stretchy feel all over. One reviewer reported that they stand the test of time: “I wash them pretty much every week and they have held up really well, still soft, no pilling, seams are all good. When I take them out of the wash they look pretty much the same as the day I bought them.” •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 31

26 A Flowy Tunic Dress With Trendy Decorative Buttons Cosonsen V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If swapping your leggings for a dress sounds uncomfortable, it’s only because you haven’t tried this tunic dress yet. This affordable dress features elegant buttons down the front and a loose-fitting tiered skirt that floats away from the body. The dress has a V-neckline and short sleeves and comes in a variety of colors and patterns that will turn heads while keeping you comfortable. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 35

27 This Mock Neck Tee With A Thrifty Price LIYOHON Turtle Neck Half Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon For cooler days (or days in cold AC), this mock neck blouse is the perfect cozy choice. It’s made of a lightweight cotton blend and has half sleeves that are professional and comfortable. The manufacturer points out that this is not a sweater material, but rather a fitted T-shirt. The slim cut is available in a handful of colors and looks just as good with jeans as it does under your business suit. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 19

28 A Blouse With Tiered Bell Sleeves For Under $25 luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Once you have it on, you’ll never want to take off this bell-sleeved blouse. With a high neckline and looser fit, this fashion-forward top works for the office and is also chic enough to wear to after-work happy hour. The bell sleeves add personality and flair, so you’ll make a statement in your next all-staff meeting. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 28

29 This Trendy Off-The-Shoulder Color-Block Sweater MEROKEETY Color Block Knit Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder sweater feels like being wrapped in a big blanket. The cozy acrylic knit comes in a variety of color-block patterns and colors so you can pick your favorite. The rounded neck, oversized sleeves, and chunky texture are the best way to transition into cooler weather without the bulkiness of some winter sweaters. One promising review noted, “This is a super cute sweater and surprisingly warm considering it’s relatively lightweight.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 24

30 A Flowy, Floral Dress With Buttons Along The Front Milumia Button Up Flowy Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This dress has it all — including buttons along the front, flowy sleeves that stop at the elbow, a V-neckline, ribbed waistline, and an affordable price. What more could you ask for? The polyester A-line floral dress holds its shape and won’t get stretched out, however, it’s so lightweight, you won’t feel hot and stuffy. This sweet style is perfect for casual meet-ups with friends, work events, or vacations. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 7

31 The Jeggings You’ll Never Want To Take Off No Nonsense Denim Legging Amazon $16 See On Amazon They look like jeans, but they’ll make you feel like you’re at home in your pajamas. That’s why reviewers can’t stop wearing these jeggings — in fact, they’ve earned more than 25,000 reviews. They have two stitched faux front pockets and fly, plus two functional back pockets. They’re stretchy and made of a soft cotton blend that has a mid-weight thickness. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 3

32 These Best-Selling Bike Shorts With Pockets Oalka Side Pocket High Waist Workout Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These bike shorts are a key piece in one of this year’s trendiest and most comfortable looks. Pair them with an oversized tee and sneakers and you’re good to go or wear them under short skirts and dresses to feel more comfortable. This pair has earned nearly 12,000 reviews and is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “women’s running shorts.” They have a thick, high waistband, four-way stretch, and large side pockets for holding your phone. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 39

33 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress With A Swingy Skirt POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is a staple wardrobe piece that reviewers love — and your wallet will be a fan of it, too. It has nearly 7,000 reviews and a flowy fit with long sleeves, a round collar, and a stretchy rayon and spandex blend. It’s easy to dress up with accessories or keep casual with sneakers. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without this versatile piece — especially with this price. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 26

34 This Lace-Trimmed Tunic That Fits Like A Comfy Tee QIXING Lace Trim Tunic Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Both casual and dressed up, this tunic top has a few features that kick it up several notches from an everyday tee. From the long, fitted sleeves to the high-low hem, scalloped lace trim, and the drapey fit, this top exudes an elegance that’s typically hard to find in a comfortable T-shirt. It also comes in a short-sleeved option, so you can wear it through the seasons. •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available styles: 33

35 A Romantic Midi Dress To Wow At A Wedding R.Vivimos Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Amazon is home to plenty of “wedding guest” dresses, but this one is surprisingly comfortable and affordable. This romantic dress makes a statement with a tiered A-line silhouette, adorable ruffle details, and an elasticized bodice. It has puffy sleeves and a stunning square neckline that carries through to the back of the dress or can be worn off the shoulder. This midi length is perfect for any season and can be dressed up or down. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 16

36 These Boyfriend Jeans With Nearly 10,000 Reviews Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon This modern pair of boyfriend jeans look and feel good all day. They have a classic five-pocket design with a mid-rise and rolled cuff that’s ideal for grocery shopping, girl’s night, or vacation. This pair has earned nearly 10,000 reviews, including one that cited, “These jeans rock! The color is nice, with a slightly distressed look - which I love. [...] Nice quality denim and nice fit. Might just be my new favorite jeans!” •Available Sizes: 6 — 18 •Available Colors: 4

37 A Lightweight And Breathable Two-Piece Set SAFRISIOR 2 Piece Long Sleeve Shirt And Shorts Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon This breezy two-piece set will make you feel like you’re at the beach with its lightweight material and relaxed shape. It includes a button-up shirt and drawstring shorts that can be worn together, separately, or with tank tops or tees. This budget-friendly set comes in fun, island-inspired colors and patterns, as well as classic neutrals. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

38 These Seamless Hipster Underwear For No VPL’s FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon A comfortable look begins with underwear that offers support while appearing invisible, like this laser-cut pack of undies. The bikini-style underwear is seamless to prevent panty lines and made of durable yet flexible material, with a breathable cotton liner. This set includes six pairs that are affordable, stretchy, and offer full coverage without rolling or gathering anywhere. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 5

39 The Mid-Rise Capris That Have Earned 4.5-Stars Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Fit Capris Amazon $24 See On Amazon When it comes to denim, you can always count on Levi’s for a good fit, great quality, and stylish look. These mid-rise capris are no exception, and the classic, non-distressed cut is sleek, professional, and comfortable enough to wear all day because of the super stretch fabric. This pair has earned more than 8,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Choose from five washes, including white and black. Available sizes: 2 — 28, Regular or Plus Available Colors: 5

40 This Stretchy Peplum Tank To Get Ready For Fall SweatyRocks Sleeveless Knit Peplum Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect transitional blouse to wear into cooler weather, this knit tank top is an inexpensive option that reviewers say is ultra-comfortable. The peplum-style top is slightly cropped and features a V-neck, thin straps, and a ruffle detail. It has a bit of a stretch and looks great under a jacket or on its own. The sweater-like material feels like fall, and the earth-tone colors to choose from make this a must-have for year-round style and comfort. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large •Available Colors: 29

41 A Plunging Bra That Has Adjustable Front Straps Warner's Blissful Benefits Ultrasoft Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Adjustable straps and an extra-wide band make this wire-free bralette super comfortable for all-day wear. The nylon-spandex bra is lightly padded, providing gentle support without any constricting underwire. The plunging neckline allows you to wear your favorite V-necks while concealing your undergarments. It’s so soft and light, you might forget you’re wearing it. •Available sizes: 34B — 40D •Available colors: 4

42 The Wire-Free Bra That’s Only $13 Warner's Blissful Benefits Easy Simple Sized No Bulge Wirefree Amazon $13 See On Amazon This wire-free bra offers the right amount of support to keep you comfortable all day. It’s made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend and has extra side coverage panels. Its hook and eye closure and adjustable straps provide support and an ideal fit and it is basically invisible under clothing. Plus, the price is hard to beat. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

43 This Surprisingly Affordable Wrap Dress WEEPINLEE Ruffle Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The only thing more shocking than this dress’ price, is how comfortable it is. The long-sleeve dress has a faux wrap in the front and delicate ruffles that make an impression whether you’re at work, attending a wedding, or heading to meet a date. It’s made of a stretchy knit material that’s soft and lightweight and its unique high neckline and sleeve details make this affordable dress a must-have. Choose from 14 colors, as well as short sleeve dresses. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 14

44 The Lightweight Lace Duster To Wear Year-Round Bluetime Open Front Lace Trim Long Duster Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long duster cardigan is adorable thrown on over jeans and a T-shirt, a dress, or your favorite work outfit. This budget-friendly option has an open front and a lace trim that elevates a closet basic. It’s lightweight enough to wear year-round, and at this price, you can’t go wrong. One reviewer noted, “The lacework on this long cardigan is so beautiful, it really glams up anything you would pair it with, dress it up or down and it will shine.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 12

45 A Budget-Friendly Swing Dress For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that is versatile enough to go from day to night while sticking to a budget? Then you need this swing dress that’s only $24. It has a classic A-line silhouette with three-quarter sleeves, a hemline that hits just above the knee, and a stylish boatneck collar. Dress it up with statement accessories and heels for business meetings or wear it with sneakers to meet a friend for coffee. Plus, this dress is super soft and stretchy since it’s made with viscose and elastane, so you’ll feel comfy all day long. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

46 This Cute Compression Crop Top That Wicks Moisture SEASUM Seamless Long Sleeve Workout Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This compression workout shirt is sure to be your new gym favorite — it’s that comfy. Nothing in your closet wicks moisture like this seamless long-sleeve top — and it does so without compromising any of its stretchiness or softness. The slightly cropped design looks perfect paired with high-waisted leggings and it features a contouring dotted pattern and thumbholes so you can focus on your workout, not on pushing your sleeves up. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 44

47 These Cotton Leggings With A Supportive Waistband HUE Cotton Ultra Legging with Wide Waistband Amazon $27 See On Amazon The supportive and comfortable wide waistband on these leggings is why they’ve earned more than 7,000 reviews. They’re made of a cotton blend that’s easy to pull on and stretchy for working out, lounging, or running errands. They have a 29-inch inseam and the high waist pairs well with T-shirts or cropped tops. They’re designed to be opaque and squat-proof so you can feel comfortable and confident all day. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 7