Style

64 Things That Are Really, Really Comfortable On Amazon

By Maria Cassano

Style

64 Things That Are Really, Really Comfortable On Amazon

I’ve always loved comfortable things. I have more robes and throw blankets than I know what to do with. But after I got my own place and hit year four of working 100% from home, comfort became a non-negotiable. Now, if it pinches, chafes, scratches, or irritates, I don’t want it anywhere on or around my body. In addition to comfort, however, I’m also a fan of convenience and reasonable prices, which is why my house is filled with the most comfortable things from Amazon, specifically.

Now, typically, this category is associated with clothing — and Amazon has everything from the best at-home loungewear to the most stylish fashion pieces that actually feel like pajamas. That said, if you limit yourself to their wardrobe selection, you’re putting a cap on your comfortability potential. Thanks to Amazon’s massive selection of top-rated items, you can make your bed feel like a cloud, your house feel like an oasis, your bath feel like a spa, and even your commute feel like a much-needed breather.

No wonder so many of these are also fan favorites thanks to word of mouth. Here are the most comfortable finds Amazon has to offer — in just about every category imaginable.

Although Amazon’s Prime Day may be over some of the best deals are still lingering so this is the perfect time to indulge in cozy, plush products. Sprinkled throughout are some of our favorite deals of the year — you won’t want to miss out on these affordable, yet oh-so-luxe upgrades for your home and closet.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Plush Robe Built For Comfort

Made from plush fleece and designed with a shawl collar, roomy pockets, and a removable tie, this bathrobe has stellar feedback: “So soft, so comfy cozy, and nice and big. I use it after a shower, I use it at my vanity table when I wanna feel like I'm at a spa,” wrote one reviewer. It comes in 14 colors including lush jewel tones.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe for Women

$45

2. This Body Pillow Made Of Memory Foam

Make your bed as comfortable as possible with this memory foam body pillow. The pillow is nearly five feet long and you can use it at the head of your bed of curl up with it lengthwise. The cover is made from a bamboo viscose, so it keeps you cool, and the pillow is filled with a shredded memory foam that conforms to your body.

EnerPlex Body Pillow for Adults

$45

3. 39% Off This Memory Foam Cushion That Supports Your Tailbone

When it comes to comfort, this memory foam seat cushion knocks it out of the park. Not only does it mold to your body for optimal support, but the contouring relieves pressure on your coccyx, and the infusion of gel keeps your backside cool all day.

ComfiLife Gel-Enhanced Memory Foam Seat Cushion

$59.95$36.76

4. A Body Pillow Cover That’s So Soft On Skin

Love snuggling up with a body pillow? Give it an upgrade in the form of this super soft body pillow cover. Made from microfiber, it comes in eight colors and boasts 4 extra inches of fabric, which makes it much easier to get onto the pillow. Plus, it’s machine-washable, stain-resistant, and wrinkle-free.

  • Available colors: 8

Italian Luxury Body Pillow Cover

$16

5. These Cheap No-Show Socks That Stay Put

They’re made primarily from thick cotton, and they stretch to fit your foot, so according to one reviewer, these socks are “so comfortable and have just the right amount of cushion.” What’s more, unlike your average socks, these remain invisible when worn with Converse, Toms, and loafers, but they have a silicone band that keeps them in place. After all, no sock is comfortable when it slips off and balls up inside of your shoe.

  • Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Leotruny No Show Socks (6-Pack)

$15

6. These Sandals That Are The Definition Of “Comfortable”

Combine fashion and function with the help of these walking sandals that are cushioned and contoured for ultimate arch support. The woven nylon rope uppers are adjustable for the perfect fit, and the outsoles boast plenty of traction. “These are by far my favorite summer shoes!!! So comfortable!!” one reviewer raved.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors and styles: 18

MEGNYA Walking Sandals with Arch Support

$40

7. 26% Off These Stylish-Yet-Comfy Biker Shorts

With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts (8", 7", 5" Available)

$26.99$19.99

8. This Convertible Cami That Won’t Chafe Or Roll

There are so many features that make this Yummie camisole reviewers’ “favorite item ever,” including the seamless construction to prevent chafing, the Outlast technology to regulate body heat, the convertible straps you can wear two different ways, and the compression fabric that hugs your body. It comes in four different colors and a wide range of sizes.

  • Available sizes: Small—Medium — 2X-3X

Yummie Seamless Camisole

$26

9. This Microfiber Hair Towel With 24,000+ reviews

“My hair dries fast now and it’s way less frizzy,” one reviewer wrote about the YoulerTex hair wrap. Another described it as “a must-have for drying hair with less breakage.” How does it work? It’s made from a special microfiber fabric, which minimizes friction and quickly absorbs excess moisture, all while remaining lightweight and comfortable. In short, it’s way better than a standard towel for hair.

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack)

$10

10. These Toe Stretchers That Realign & Stretch Your Feet

Maybe you have bunions or plantar fasciitis — or maybe you’re just looking for a good foot stretch after a long day. Either way, these toe separators may be able to help. Their shape lets them slip between toes to aid with proper alignment and relieve pressure. While helping to relieve pain, they slowly release medical grade mineral oil, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. Customers love them so much they’ve given thousands of five-star reviews.

NatraCure Gel Toe Separators (12 Pack)

$15

11. 58% Off This Cult-Favorite Wireless Bra

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

$48$19.99

12. These High-Waisted Leggings With A Flare

These stretchy flared pants are comfy enough that you can wear them in place of leggings — around the house, while working out — but stylish enough that you can also wear them in place of regular pants. They have over 20,000 reviews, with one shopper describing them as “BUTTERY soft, cozy and WARM but still breathable and not constrictive.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

SATINA Palazzo Pants for Women

$19

13. These Soft Headbands That Won’t Slip Off

“There's always something to be said about a simple and basic solid color,” one reviewer wrote, and since this set of 12 comes with all different colors, “you have a great array of options for all of your outfits.” That said, it’s not just about looks: These hand-sewn headbands are soft, stretchy, breathable, and actually stay put on your head. You can also wear them multiple different ways, including as a scrunchie, wrist band, and face mask.

Jesries Elastic Head Bands (12-Pack)

$17

14. 48% Off These Plush Pillows That Don’t Lose Their Shape

This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2)

$49.99$25.79

15. “The Comfiest Things” Reviewers Ever Put On Their Feet

These slippers feel like a hug on my feet,” one reviewer wrote. “They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out.” There’s a plush fleece fabric on top, a memory foam insole in the middle, and a waterproof, nonslip EVA sole on the bottom. They also come in four sizes and 12 colors, some of which are two-tone or patterned.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

HALLUCI Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers

$24

16. This Quilted Comforter That Feels Way More Expensive Than It Is

With nearly 60,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, it’s hard to ignore the Utopia Bedding quilted comforter — especially when you see the affordable price tag. It’s filled with down-alternative and covered with breathable microfiber. Plus, it’s machine-washable and comes in a range of colors so you can use it with a duvet or not. “I've owned a LOT of expensive down comforters and this one, for less than $40, has been as good or better than any of them,” one reviewer wrote.

  • Available sizes: Twin — California King

Utopia Bedding Quilted Comforter

$27

17. 40% Off These Satin Pillowcases That Make Your Bed More Luxurious

These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2)

$9.99$5.91

18. These Shock-Absorbing Shoes That Have Reviewers Raving

“I have never worn such comfy shoes in my life,” one reviewer wrote. “The feeling while walking on them is unbelievable.” No wonder these UMYOGO athletic shoes have more than 22,000 reviews and is a best-seller. Their mesh upper is especially breathable, while their hollow rubber sole absorbs the shock when you’re walking or running — plus, you can get them in just about any color you could want.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

UMYOGO Non Slip Running Shoes

$30

19. A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In

They look like your standard pair of jeans, but according to reviewers, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co pants are comfortable enough to sleep in. That’s because they have a pull-on design (read: no buttons, clasps, or zippers) alongside a soft, stretchy cotton material. You can also choose the size, wash, and inseam length for an especially personalized pair.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans

$25

20. This Extremely Versatile Turkish Towel

Bring it to the beach or park. Use it to towel off after yoga. Replace all of your bath towels with it. Wear it as a cover-up skirt. This WETCAT Turkish towel is made from 100% cotton, and even though it’s especially thin and lightweight, it’s still durable, absorbent, and super fast drying. It also comes in dozens of color options, all made with naturally dyed yarn.

WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

$22

21. These Best-Selling Jeans With A Cult Following

These best-selling jeans have a zipper and button closure to go with the modern skinny silhouette — but according to reviewers, they’re not your average pair: “These are seriously the most comfortable pair of jeans,” one buyer wrote, while another remarked: “I bought these based on a private group's reviews and cult following. [...] I want every color.” Plus, they’re offered in three inseam lengths, 14 sizes, and 13 colors.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jean

$25

22. This Loungewear Set You Can Wear Anywhere

Thanks to the silky, stretchy material, this loungewear set feels “buttery soft on the skin,” so it’s great for relaxing, sleeping, or working from home. That said, reviewers love the style so much, they “wear them out and about to a casual restaurant, to the gym, shopping, and walking [the] dogs.” The combo comes in dozens of colors and patterns including tie-dye. It includes a long-sleeve shirt and matching joggers with cinched ankles, pockets, and a drawstring waist which you can wear together or solo.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

PRETTYGARDEN Loungewear Set (2-Pieces)

$34

23. This Dupe For Lululemon’s Popular Joggers

Amazon buyers have called these AJISAI joggers a “must buy” because they’re an affordable dupe for Lululemon’s best-selling On The Fly pants. Even though each pair is about a third of the price, the material holds its shape, resists lint and pilling, and remains smooth and comfortable during any season or activity. They also have pockets, a drawstring waist, and come in three colors.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

AJISAI Joggers

$31

24. Some Shredded Memory Foam Pillows For A Great Price

Covered with a cooling bamboo-blend fabric and stuffed with shredded memory foam, these pillows provide all the comfort and breathability of their competitors — for a much better value. Each $40 order comes with two queen-size pillows, and over 12,000 reviewers have given them a 4.3-star overall rating. “Great pillows at a great price,” one buyer wrote. Another commented: “Forms to any sleeping position! [...] The BEST pillow I have ever owned, hands down.”

PLX Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows (2-Pack)

$40

25. This Loungewear Set With Tons Of Options

This stylish loungewear set has been called “super nice,” “a must-buy,” and “comfy and elegant.” The swing-style top features a rounded neck and long sleeves, while the leggings are stretchy, body-conforming, and high-waisted. If you don’t love the all-black, this one’s offered in various colors, patterns, sleeve options, and legging lengths.

  • Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Chair

$22

26. This Strappy Top With A Built-In Bra

Wear this workout top as a bra or as a tank. It’s made from breathable nylon-spandex material and has removable pads for customizable support. In addition to the blue, it also comes in pink, lavender, white, and black — and the back has an intricate strappy pattern for added style. “Super soft, comfortable and supportive,” one reviewer wrote. “The back is so cute with all the straps.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Lemedy Padded Workout Top

$24

27. This Memory Foam Seat Cushion That’ll Transform Your Drive

Transform your commute or next road trip with the LARROUS seat cushion. It’s made from thick memory foam and has contoured cut-outs that are designed to minimize pressure on your sit bones and allow space for your coccyx, which helps improve posture. You can also use it in a wheelchair, office chair, or airplane seat.

LARROUS Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion

$37

28. This Cooling Bamboo Blanket That’s Perfect For Hot Sleepers

Hot sleeper? The Kpblis cooling blanket is made from 100% lightweight bamboo, so it optimizes ventilation and wicks away moisture while still providing the comforting feeling of a bed cover. It comes in three sizes and eight colors. Most importantly, buyers rave about its quality, silky feel, and cooling abilities.

Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Blanket

$30

29. The Best Alternative To Elastic Hair Ties

After trying these spiral hair ties, I’ll never go back to the standard elastic kind. Due to their snap-resistant plastic and coil-like design, they hold my hair up without breakage, tangling, pulling, slipping, or creasing. They also come in a range of shades, and they stretch for thick hair or comfortable wear around the wrist.

Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack)

$8

30. These Stretchy Leggings With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

“It's been so hard to find leggings that comfortably fit,” one reviewer commented, but “these leggings are amazing!” They come in five colors and five sizes, all with a wide waistband, stretchy moisture-wicking fabric, and a 20-inch capri inseam. No wonder they have a 4.6-star rating and thousands of reviews.

  • Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Just My Size Capri Legging

$14

31. These Elegant Floor Pillows That Cozy Up A Space

Maximize your seating options in style with these floor pillows from Intelligent Design. The exterior features a chenille fabric with elegant tufting, while the interior has a hypoallergenic filling that provides a comfortable seat just about anywhere. Customers have also used them to cushion benches, create reading nooks, and finish off their meditation spaces.

Intelligent Design Floor Pillow

$25

32. These Bike Shorts That Are Good For Way More Than Just Biking

Past buyers have worn these Hanes biker shorts while working out, but they’ve also worn them while sleeping, lounging around the house, or running errands. (Some even wear them under skirts and dresses to minimize friction.) They’re constructed from cotton with spandex, and the material is heavier-weight to absorb moisture, prevent show-through, and boost durability.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Hanes Biker Shorts

$8

33. These Leggings Lined With A Cozy Fleece

Leggings are already comfortable on their own, but add a fleece lining and you’re in heaven. These high-waisted leggings are made from a polyester and spandex blend, so they have plenty of stretch. They’re great to wear around the house as a replacement for sweatpants, or under dresses and skirts in the winter for extra warmth.

  • Available sizes: One size

SATINA High Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings

$16

34. This Fan-Favorite Knit Cardigan With Pockets

Those who love layering have called the this knit cardigan “super soft,” “gorgeous,” and “money well spent.” One reviewer even wrote, “I caved and ordered a fourth one.” It’s a fan-favorite because it’s made with a thick but breathable cable-knit knit, and it has roomy pockets with a batwing design. It also comes in several shades, including color-blocked.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

YIBOCK Knit Cardigan

$26

35. This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Hair & Skin

Because it’s made from 100% mulberry silk, this pillowcase is smooth, cooling, and comfortable. It’s also a top purchase for hair and skin because silk minimizes friction and won’t absorb natural oils, unlike cotton or synthetic fabrics. Get this one in dozens of colors and six different sizes, including one for a body pillow.

Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

$24

36. A Silky, Stylish Pajamas Set

“I got a matching pajama set from a bachelorette party and wanted to get more because of how cute and comfy they are... These did not disappoint,” one reviewer wrote about these Floerns Notch pajamas. They’re silky and lightweight. Plus, they’re offered in tons of different patterns. Each set comes with cropped shorts and a short-sleeve collared shirt with buttons.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X Plus

Floerns Notch Collar Pajama Set (2-Pieces)

$21

37. These Sleek Loafers That Feel Like Slippers

Some of the reviews on these SOUL Naturalizer loafers are pretty impressive: “A+++ for Naturalizer Soul!!!” one buyer wrote. Another wrote, “These shoes are very comfortable and are perfect for the office.” Even though they have a classic loafer silhouette with a faux-leather upper, they cushion your feet with memory foam arch support and slip right on for added convenience. They also come in 4 colors as well as half and wide sizes.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 10

E Tronic Edge Headbands (3-Pack)

$18

38. This $22 Yoga Mat Made From Extra-Thick Foam

Maybe you’re just getting started with your yoga practice, maybe you need a softer surface for your floor workouts, or maybe your particularly thin mat leads to aching hands and bruised knees. Either way, the Amazon Basics mat is extra thick and comfortable. It’s made from cushioning NBR foam that pads your joints, and it comes with a free carrying strap — all for less than $25.

Bikeroo Bike Seat

$23

39. This Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit That Feels Like A Night Gown

The soft, stretchy fabric of this long-sleeve jumpsuit feels like wearing pajamas. But thanks to its chic off-the-shoulder top and draped front, you can easily wear it to professional photo shoots, holiday parties, and even dinners out. It comes in 17 colors and has casual-cool side pockets.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

$30

40. This Shirt That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Prints

This blouse is made from mostly cotton and has a loose-fitting silhouette. That said, while you could easily lounge in it, its side zippers, asymmetrical hem, V-neck, and raglan sleeves pair especially well with jeans, shorts, or leggings. “I ordered one to make sure it fit and now I fell in love and bought myself several,” wrote one reviewer, who called it “one of [their] favorite shirts.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

PrinStory Zipper Side Top

$27

41. A Faux-Fur Rug To Warm Up Any Room

Instantly warm up a cold, hard floor with this area rug from LOCHAS. Despite its fluffy, faux-fur pile that feels incredibly comfortable under foot, the largest size still falls well under the $100 mark. (The 2-by-3 foot costs a mere $14.) It also comes in just about any color you could want, and it has an anti-skid backing in the form of durable PVC dots.

LOCHAS Faux Fur Rug

$29

42. This Versatile, Best-Selling Bodycon Dress

This versatile dress is a best-seller (with 15,000-plus reviews) for several reasons: Its polyester-rayon fabric is soft and breathable. Its ruched T-shirt design can be dressed up or down. It's comfortable enough for lounging, but just pull it on and pair it with sneakers or heels for errands, brunch, or parties. It comes in animal prints, camouflage, stripes, or dozens of solid color options. Finally, reviewers are saying things like “I’ve purchased FIVE of these wonderful, simple dresses!”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress

$29

43. A Sleeping Pad That Weighs Less Than A Pound

Improve your camping experience with this lightweight sleeping pad that won’t weigh down your backpack. The pad weighs just under one pounds and rolls up into its own carrying pouch. It has two inches of padding and is made from a tear-resistant nylon, so it’s comfortable and durable for your outdoor needs.

Sleepingo Sleeping Pad for Camping

$40

44. These $20 Joggers That Buyers Never Want To Take Off

These joggers are machine-washable; made from a mix of viscose, cotton, and elastane; and have patch pockets alongside an adjustable drawstring waist— all for $20. More than 5,000 reviewers have given them a 4.5-star overall rating, and you can purchase them in seven different colors. “They are so comfy,” one reviewer wrote, “I never want to take them off.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Amazon Essentials Terry Jogger

$20

45. These Slip-On Mesh Sneakers For Any Activity

Walking, working, running errands, taking the dog out ... According to thousands upon thousands of reviewers, these TIOSEBON sneakers are ideal for all of the aforementioned activities and more. They have a mesh textile upper (offered in basically any color) that breathes and stays secure, despite the fact that the shoes slip right on. The outsole is slip-resistant and supportive enough to absorb shock while you move.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 13

TIOSEBON Mesh Athletic Shoes

$36

46. This Adjustable Running Belt That Holds Your Phone

The genius of the Edge running belt lies in its wide but slim design. Because of its belt-like shape, it comfortably holds any smartphone in a zippered pocket and even a small water bottle. It is made of lightweight, water-resistant neoprene that comes in nine colors, and you’ll appreciate the adjustable fit around the waist. “I love how sleek the design is--not at all bulky and it is so comfortable. The picture doesn't do it justice,” wrote one reviewer.

E Tronic Edge Running Belt

$16

47. A Warm-Weather Amazon Classic

The Angashion midi dress is an Amazon classic and a warm-weather staple for thousands of buyers. Reviewers love its spaghetti-strap V-neck, button-down accents, and functional dual pockets. Plus, it’s offered in practically endless patterns, all of which are undeniably stylish. Last but not least, it’s stretchy, cooling, and great for layering.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Angashion Button Down Midi Dress

$29

48. An Effortlessly Put-Together Dress

This Milumia dress is about as low-maintenance as they come, but it’ll still help you to look put-together in seconds flat. The washable polyester fabric is cooling and looks like chiffon. The waistband is extra-stretchy for a personalized fit. The colorful floral pattern on a black backdrop goes with just about any accessories. Finally, the design may have buttons, but they’re just for show — just pull the dress over your head and you’re ready to head out.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Milumia Floral Print Dress

$32

49. This Boho Rug That’s Super Soft & Affordable

According to buyers, this Moroccan rug is super soft and feels great on your feet. The 2-by-3 foot rug is made of polypropylene and comes in a graphic print available in blue, black, or gray. It’s stain-resistant, doesn’t shed, and designed for high-foot traffic.

Signature Loom Olivia Moroccan Boho Area Rug

$25

50. This Pad That Instantly Upgrades Any Mattress

This oaskys mattress pad cover is the next-best thing to a new mattress. It protects your existing one while also boosting its coolness and comfort. It’s filled with hypoallergenic down alternative, so it adds loft and cushioning, but it’s also stain-resistant and machine-washable in case of spills, accidents, and sweating. “Where have you been all my life?” asked one reviewer who said that it’s like “sleeping on a cloud.”

  • Available sizes: Twin — California King

oaskys Mattress Pad Cover

$40

51. This Memory Foam Lumbar Support Pillow For Work Or Driving

Whether you use it in your car or your office, this lumbar support pillow from Samsonite aims to minimize back discomfort and improve your posture. It’s made from curved memory foam with a breathable mesh cover, and it has an optional strap for security. “I can't believe that I'm able to say this now but, my driver's chair has never felt this comfortable!” one reviewer wrote. Another remarked, “I will never go to work anywhere without bringing this along with me.”

SAMSONITE Lumbar Support Pillow

$25

52. A 30-Inch Shoe Horn That Makes It Easy Put On Your Kicks

Never bend over again to get your heels into your shoes — this shoe horn extends from 15 to 30 inches long, making it a breeze to put on your kicks and go. The heavy-duty shoe horn is ergonomically designed for comfort, and the smooth edges prevent damage to your footwear.

Velette Metal Shoe Horn

$14

53. A Best-Selling Bath Mat With Memory Foam

Sure, it absorbs excess water and prevents you from slipping when you get out of the shower, but this isn’t your average bath mat. That’s because it’s filled with soft, pressure-relieving memory foam. Some reviewers use it for some post-bath warmth and luxury, while one commented that “it’s comfy to stand on for long periods of time” while they brush their teeth, dry their hair, and apply makeup. Buy it in eight sizes and 21 colors, all of which are machine-washable.

Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat

$13

54. These Contoured, Waterproof Sandals That Feel Like Birkenstocks (But Cost A Lot Less)

Available in more than 40 different colors and prints, the FUNKYMONKEY buckle sandals have one reviewer begging you, “BUY. THE. SHOE!” Since they’re made from EVA foam, they’re waterproof, flexible, and washable — but the footbed is contoured, and the straps are adjustable for all-day comfort, even while walking. According to past customers, they’re as comfortable and durable as leading competitors (like Birkenstocks), but for a way better price.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 10

FUNKYMONKEY Buckle Sandals

$17

55. An Under-Desk Foot Rest For Lumbar Support

Believe it or not, proper lumbar support starts at your feet, and the Everlasting Comfort foot rest is one of the best ways to achieve it. This under-desk pillow has a foam construction that gives you comfort and leverage while you’re at the computer — and if you flip it over, it becomes a rocker for people who feel the need to fidget. Since the bottom comes off, you can even adjust the height to suit.

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest

$35

56. This Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Amazing Underfoot

Leaving the comfort of a hot shower can be the worst part of a morning, but stepping onto this cushy memory foam bath mat makes it way less of an ordeal. The plush bath mat features a velvety smooth cover and nonslip grips on the back that keep it securely in place on your bathroom floor. Choose from more than two dozen colors and designs, including a chevron pattern, nautical stripes, and the (admittedly adorable) duck print pictured here.

  • Available sizes: 8
  • Available colors and styles: 28

Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat

$18

57. An Angled Seat Cushion That Makes It Easier To Stand Up

If you spend a lot of time on your rear, you might as well make it more comfortable with a good seat cushion. This one is made from dense foam for tons of support, and it’s angled so that getting up off your chair is just a little bit easier. Covered in soft velour, it features nonslip grips on the bottom to keep it in place, as well as a convenient carrying handle, so you can tote it from room to room.

bonmedico Ergonomic Seat Cushion

$45

58. This Seamless Bra With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

“I’ve bought this bra in several colors now and thrown out all my others,” wrote one reviewer who’s “sensitive to materials and tight things.” The Calvin Klein bra is wireless, soft, stretchy, and pulls right on. It also has removable pads and adjustable straps. Plus, its V-neck design is both stylish and functional at the same time. Needless to say, it has thousands of perfect five-star ratings.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Calvin Klein Seamless Bra

$32

59. This Lightweight Throw Blanket That’s “Like A Dream”

With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this faux-fur throw has customers raving that it’s loved by humans and pets alike. This lightweight but oh-so soft blanket and has one customer writing: “Immediate snuggle magnet. I am a blanket expert...have a different one for different reasons. This is sooo soft! It's like a dream. We were all in it immediately. Nobody wants to leave. It's an air conditioner blanket. Perfect for warmer climates. It breathes and is light like air yet just the perfect warm...not hot.” Choose between three sizes and five colors.

Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$19

60. A “Life-Changing” Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers

If you’re a side sleeper, reviewers rave that the Contour Legacy knee pillow might just “change your life.” The memory foam interior has an ergonomic shape that cushions and separates your knees, so you can sleep more comfortably and with a more aligned spine. Since the filling is ventilated, it promotes a cooler night’s sleep, and the cover is removable and washable for hygiene purposes.

Contour Legacy Orthopedic Knee Pillow

$20

61. These Lightweight Shorts That Feel like Linen

They’re made from polyester and spandex, and these BTFBM shorts are affordable and super stretchy — but according to reviewers, they’re so lightweight, breathable, and stylish, they look and feel more like a great pair of linen shorts. You can get them in several solid colors, or a few fun patterns (like floral, leopard print, or tie-dye). All of them have pockets and a high elastic waist with a drawstring.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

BTFBM Elastic Shorts

$23

62. The Most Comfortable Headphones To Use While Sleeping

For those who listen to podcasts or music as they drift off to sleep, the Lavince Bluetooth headband has been called a “life-saver” and a “game-changer.” It delivers clear sound straight to your ears without disturbing anyone else, just like any other pair of headphones, but this headband is flat, breathable, washable, and wireless so it allows for the most comfortable sleep possible. It also has on-device controls and the battery life lasts for up to 12 hours.

Lavince Bluetooth Headband

$20

63. This Adorable Pet Bed That Actually Calms Animals

Up until this donut-shaped cuddler, my dog Oscar ignored every single dog bed I bought him — but he uses this one all the time. It’s designed to keep your pet calm (which is especially helpful for a rescue) because its shag fabric mimics a mother’s fur while its raised edges are conducive to burrowing and curling up. Since it comes in four sizes and eight colors, it suits a wide range of pets and actually adds to your space rather than taking away from it.

Best Friends by Sheri Calming Pet Donut Bed

$35

64. This Seamless Underwear That Offers Full Coverage

Reviewers have some great things to say about this underwear, including: “Comfiest underwear I have ever owned,” “These are such a great find,” and “FINALLY found the undies I’ve been searching for.” They tend to run small, so you might want to order up, but they’re stretchy, seamless, and move with you despite their full-coverage brief design.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Amazon Essentials Seamless Underwear (5-Pack)

$18

65. This Migraine Cap For Wearable Pain Relief

Instead of awkwardly holding an ice pack up to your forehead, slide this cap over your head the next time you feel a migraine or headache coming on. Keep the stretchy cap in the fridge or freezer, and it’ll always be ready to provide relief thanks to the cold gel packs sewn into the cap. It’s designed for a snug, lightly compressive fit that reviewers report add to its comfort as the darkness brings added relief. One shopper said this cap deserves 10 stars, and “It’s the perfect amount of pressure on my head while the soft ice (that’s built in) helps too. I wish I could hug the maker of this product. It’s outstanding!”

Magic Gel Headache and Migraine Relief Cap

$33

66. An Arm Holder For Your Phone

Strap your phone into this waterproof holder on your arm, and you’re all set for a workout or hike. The comfortable band is designed for a universal fit (and it’ll hold any smart phone size), plus you can rotate it in the armband 180 degrees for a better look. There are also convenient pockets for a key or headphone cords.

E Tronic Edge Rotatable Phone Holder

$14

67. A Small, Dimmable Bedside Lamp With A Port To Charge Your Phone

Place this little lamp on your bedside for just enough light when you need it at night. It’s dimmable with three levels of brightness, and you’ll appreciate the four built-in USB ports to charge your phone and all your devices. One shopper raves, “I loveeee this little light. It’s small but it charges my phone and watch well. It also puts off some pretty bright light for something so small!”

Macally Table Lamp with USB Port

$40

68

This Basic T-Shirt That’s Not So Basic

It’s surprisingly difficult to find a great basic T-shirt, but these crewnecks deliver. It has roll-sleeves, a shirt-tail hem, and a round, roomy neckline — all in a ridiculously soft jersey cotton. It also comes in several striped combos as well as solid colors. As a result, it works with just about any outfit, from leggings to midi skirts. “Probably the best T-shirt I’ve bought in forever,” one reviewer raved.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt Top (2 Pack)

$17

69. These Faux-Fur Pillow Covers That Add Snuggly Texture

Dress up your existing throw pillows with these faux-fur covers. They come in a few different sizes and nine different colors, but all of them add depth, texture, and comfort to your bedroom or living space. Since they’re made from machine-washable polyester, they’re easy to keep clean.

Uhomy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack)

$16

70. The Cloud Slides That Cushion Every Step

Ditch your basic sandals — these cloud slides are extra dense and cushy, offering shock absorption with every step. Made from lightweight foam, they’re contoured for optimal support — plus, they’re waterproof, so perfect for the pool or beach (although you just might end up wearing them everywhere you go).

  • Available sizes: women’s 5 — 11.5
  • Available colors: 4

Happy Lily Cloud Slides

$14

71. An “Extremely Comfortable” Hammock That Sets Up In Minutes

Amplify your comfort levels even when you’re out of the house. Since this Wise Owl hammock weighs just 24 ounces and sets up in minutes, it’s great for camping, traveling, or backyard use. Still, thanks to its parachute nylon material that supports your whole body (or two people at once), reviewers report that it’s “an extremely comfortable hammock” and they “sleep very well in it.”

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle editorial and sales departments.

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock

$32
171