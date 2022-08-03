64 Things That Are Really, Really Comfortable On Amazon

Instead of awkwardly holding an ice pack up to your forehead, slide this cap over your head the next time you feel a migraine or headache coming on. Keep the stretchy cap in the fridge or freezer, and it’ll always be ready to provide relief thanks to the cold gel packs sewn into the cap. It’s designed for a snug, lightly compressive fit that reviewers report add to its comfort as the darkness brings added relief. One shopper said this cap deserves 10 stars, and “It’s the perfect amount of pressure on my head while the soft ice (that’s built in) helps too. I wish I could hug the maker of this product. It’s outstanding!”