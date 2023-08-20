If you think purchasing a pair of cute and comfortable shoes for a reasonable price is impossible, think again. There are countless sandals, slides, sneakers, heels, and more available on Amazon that check all boxes: Stylish? Yup. Cushioned? Of course. Inexpensive? Duh. That’s right — Amazon’s selling a ton of these cheap shoes that are so comfy you can walk in them all day.

The popular website is jam-packed with plenty of options, which is great, but can also feel overwhelming. So to help make it easier for you, I’ve rounded up some of the best shoes available to scoop up from the site right now. I predict stylish (and comfortable) kicks in your near future.

1 These Lightweight Shoes That Come In Dozens Of Colors TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon Make every walk 10 times comfier with these mesh sneakers sold in dozens of shades like black, white, and navy. Boasting over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings, these breathable tennis shoes feature a comfortable upper, a highly elastic outsole, and a back-heel pull tab to help get these on and off quickly. Whether worn to the gym or to run errands, these lightweight shoes do it all and then some. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

2 These Lightweight Loafers With A Massage Bottom Function VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Loafers are timeless shoes that can be styled with practically anything. These loafers, offered in various hues like green, khaki, and black, have thousands of five-star ratings. They’re crafted with lightweight soles, a soft leather upper, and a massage-function outsole that adds a nice touch. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 These Stylish Sneakers With A Lightweight Chain Detail LUCKY STEP Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Say goodbye to ho-hum sneakers by picking up these stylish ones that have a lightweight chain feature on them. These feature an air-cushioned sole, a mesh knit upper, and a nonslip sole. The chunky chain detail is removable, and if you’re not into beige, you can also order these in options like black rhinestone and beige leopard print. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 These Low-Top Sneakers That Belong In Every Shoe Collection ZGR Low Top Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of low-top sneakers that are oh-so-comfortable, let these be the ones. They have a breathable canvas upper, a durable rubber sole, and contrast stitching throughout. Even better? These come in shades like glittery beige and denim blue, so you’re sure to find a pair to match any outfit. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 These Everyday Slides With A Cork Footbed CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Channel your favorite celeb’s pair of casual shoes by adding these slides to your cart ASAP. These have cork footbeds with soft suede insoles that mold to your feet and adjustable straps to help you get a more customized fit. Wear these with shorts and a tee during warm months or style with thick wool socks and banded sweatpants when the fall weather hits. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)

6 These Strappy Slides With A Comfy Cork Footbed CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re into slides but want something strappier, look no further than these cork footbed ones with a top criss-cross design. This pair of shoes has over 52,000 perfect five-star ratings and features suede insoles, a vegan upper, adjustable straps, and a thick, comfortable sole. These are the shoes to have on hand for beach days or summer travels. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)

7 A Pair Of Boots With Thick Heels & Side Elastic Goring Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Bootie w/Double Elastic Gore Amazon $29 See On Amazon Leave it to a lug-sole boot to get the job done and then some. These Chelsea booties — which come in shades like black, brown, and chestnut — feature a thick sole, stretchy side elastic gore, and a convenient heel tab to help you get these on and off in an instant. Perfect for wearing with jeans, dresses, leggings, and more, these versatile shoes are a closet staple. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (regular and wide)

8 Lightweight Loafers With Elastic Laces & Removable Memory Foam Insoles Hey Dude Wendy Loafers Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a casual shoe that’s comfortable and stylish, scoop up these highly-rated loafers that come in hues like mushroom, beige, and lapis blue. They feature a versatile rounded toe, super stretchy elastic laces (that you don’t have to tie), and removable memory foam insoles. Lightweight and flexible, these kicks may just become your new go-to. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 4 — 12

9 These Oh-So-Light Kicks With Stretchy Laces & A Mesh Upper TIOSEBON Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon A good pair of comfortable walking shoes can make all the difference. If you’re looking to replace an old dingy pair (or just want more options), consider buying these slip-on ones that are available for under $40. Crafted with a stretchy and breathable upper, these kicks have elastic laces, a roomy toe box, and a lightweight feel. These are also great for bringing with you while traveling and they feel so good on your feet. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

10 A Pair Of Faux Leather Sneakers You Can Style So Many Ways Adokoo Faux Leather Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you need a pair of chic white shoes you can wear with any outfit, these are the ones. Constructed from smooth faux leather, these lace-up sneakers have soft OrthoLite insoles, durable rubber outsoles, and a rounded toe silhouette. Its lightweight feel is also a great detail — no heavy shoes here. Wear these with printed dresses, cropped linen pants, shorts, and more, for a casual yet put-together outfit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 Lightweight Gym Shoes With A Long Tongue & Slip-Resistant Sole Feethit Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon A well-made pair of sneakers can make dressing for the gym so much easier. These slip-on shoes — which come in colors like pink, black, and sky blue — have a breathable mesh upper, a long tongue (which makes it easier to take these on and off) and a slip-resistant outsole. Priced at under $40, these may become your new go-to. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 These Versatile Canvas Sneakers With Elastic Laces Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon These easy-to-wear sneakers have nearly 23,000 perfect five-star ratings, and for a good reason — they feature a soft cotton upper, a flexible rubber sole, and elastic laces that help prevent extra pressure on the tops of your feet. Offered in dozens of shades, like grape, warm taupe, and earthy camo, these kicks are a no-brainer. Available colors: 84

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (regular and wide)

13 These Rain Boots With Elastic Goring & Pull-Tag Heels Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon Can you believe these chic, waterproof Chelsea boots are priced under $35? These rain boots, offered in colors like sunny yellow and olive green, feature side elastic gore, pull-tag heels, and a roomy toe box. They also boast a versatile matte finish, allowing you to throw these on even when it’s not raining out. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4 — 13

14 These Super Cute Flats That You Can Fold Them In Half HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make any outfit look instantly more polished by wearing these eye-catching ballet shoes that come in shades like navy, lime green, and tan. They feature an elegant pointed-toe silhouette, a breathable mesh upper, and a super flexible construction that allows you to fold these in half and toss them into your bag when you’re on the go. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 A Pair Of Lightweight Slides With Adjustable Straps Chaco Women's Chillos Slide Sport Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon An eye-catching pair of slides like this one can instantly add a touch of excitement to any outfit. With adjustable polyester straps, these lightweight sandals have a contoured sole with arch support, a super soft underfoot, and an airy feel. Throw these on with your bathing suit while hanging out at the beach, or style with jeans and a T-shirt while running errands. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 These Sandals With Stretchy Straps & Padded Insoles DAYDAYGO Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon How cute are these stylish flat sandals with stretchy straps? They have sturdy, wear-resistant soles, lightly padded insoles, and a design that can go with pretty much any outfit. Available in a wide range of colors, including beige, black, red, and gold, these sweet shoes deserve a permanent spot in your outfit rotation. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

17 These Trendy Chelsea Boots With A Thick Sole Soda Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon An eye-catching Chelsea boot is the perfect addition to any closet. This pair — also made in sand, dark tan, and gray shades — has wide elastic side panels, a nifty pull-tab on the heels, and a thick, low platform that gives you just the right amount of height. Wear these with tights and short skirts during the fall or with thick leggings and an oversized sweater once winter arrives. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

18 These Platform Sandals With A Cork Footbed & Stretchy Straps Athlefit Platform Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Who says that dressy sandals have to be uncomfortable? These platform ones, which have elastic straps, have a 1-inch cork wedge and a cushioned footbed that will provide comfort for hours on end. The stretchy ankle straps are particularly lovely details, whereas the wavy bottom soles help prevent you from slipping. If you’re wondering, these also come in blush, beige, and khaki tones. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

19 These Chunky Boots That Are Oh-So-Stylish DREAM PAIRS Platform Chelsea Booties Amazon $19 See On Amazon A pair of stylish boots can immediately elevate any outfit. These Chelsea bootie — which also come in brown and khaki — feature heel tabs for easier wear, a faux leather upper, and latex insoles that offer some cushioning. They also have a classic round-toe silhouette and flexible, nonslip soles that make them so easy to walk around in. The chunky yet rounded platform is also a nice touch. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 7.5

20 A Pair Of Embroidered Pointed Mules With A Soft Insole Tliocow Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $35 See On Amazon How cool are these pointed-toe mules with eye-catching embroidered designs on them? Made with cushioned foam insoles, these sleek slides have a slightly elevated heel, a breathable insole, and a roomy toe box that makes for more comfortable wearability. These would look so chic with a pair of cropped faded jeans or an ankle-length silk skirt. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 6 — 10

21 These Oxford Shoes With A Chunky Sole & Water-Resistant Upper DADAWEN Platform Oxford Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Oxford shoes are the perfect combination of comfort and design. These are made with a water-resistant upper, adjustable laces, soft lining, and a thick sole. Plus, they have a British brogue silhouette that allows them to quickly elevate any outfit. These are good for when you need something for a special occasion but don’t feel like wearing heels or platforms. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 10

22 These Ballet Shoes With A Flexible Sole & Breathable Mesh Upper Shupua Knit Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon How fun are these leopard print flats with a chic, pointed toe? Made with a breathable mesh upper, these ballet flats feature comfortable insoles and a cute bow detail on the front. Their flexible sole makes them so easy to walk in, and the soft padded heel cushion adds an extra layer of comfort. The best part? These are so easy to style — pair them with jeans and a button-down blouse during the fall season, or match them with a flowy dress during the summer months. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 5 — 11

23 A Pair Of Cork Wedge Sandals With A Contoured Footbed Skechers Wedge Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon A wedge sandal is perfect for spring, summer, and warm fall days. This pair, made in shades like navy, pink, and white, has a contoured and cushioned footbed, three supportive straps, and a cork wedge heel height that clocks in around 2 inches. These are also lightweight, making them so comfortable to wear while out and about. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

24 These Fun Sandals With Adjustable Braided Straps & A Cushioned Midsole MEGNYA Walking Sandals with Arch Support Amazon $36 See On Amazon Say goodbye to ho-hum sandals with these interesting ones with a fun strappy design. These feature handwoven nylon cord straps, a sturdy rubber outsole, and a comfy cushioned midsole. Offered in hues like dark gray, navy blue, and taupe, these are perfect for wearing all summer long. The straps are adjustable, which is an excellent detail, and each sandal boasts an anti-slip rubber sole with good traction. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 6 — 12

25 These Fluffy Slides With An Adjustable Strap & A Lightweight Feel FITORY Faux Fur Open-Toe Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make any outfit 10 times more comfortable with these faux-fur sandals. Offered in options like pink, blue, beige, and leopard print, these soft sandals have two buckled straps (one which is adjustable), a cushioned footbed, and a patterned sole that helps prevent slips and falls. Their lightweight and flexible construction makes them so easy to wear every single day. Go ahead and style them with sweatpants, lounge sets, jeans, and more. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

26 These Stylish Sneakers With 27,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Well over 27,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Reebok sneakers a perfect five-star rating — not only are they stylish, but they’re also super versatile. Crafted with a faux-leather upper, these kicks have a soft terry lining that helps keep you cool and dry, a padded foam sockliner, and a lightweight design that feels so good on. Wear them during your leisurely walks outside, or style them with a dressed up outfit. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 4 — 12 (regular and wide)

27 These Chic Sandals With Adjustable Straps & Good Arch Support Plaka Explore Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Step out in style with these chic sandals that are great for walking and hiking. These feature a durable rubber sole, comfortable adjustable straps with a convenient toe hole, and top-notch arch support. Even better? They're waterproof, so you can wear them at the beach or around the pool without worrying about ruining them. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 10.5-11

28 A Pair Of Cushioned adidas Offered At A Reasonable Price adidas Cloudfoam Runners Amazon $27 See On Amazon Comfortable and stylish sneakers for under $30? Sign me up. Boasting over 62,000 perfect five-star ratings, these kicks have a stretchy mesh upper, a Cloudfoam sock liner that molds to the shape of your foot, and front and back pull tabs to make putting these on so much easier. If you’re not into white and gray, these are also available in eye-catching shade combinations, including mauve and white, green and silver, and black and gold. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 5 — 11

29 These Elegant Flats With An Adjustable Strap & A Round-Toe Silhouette DREAM PAIRS Revona Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon These sweet flats are the perfect shoes to wear when you want to be comfortable and look chic. Featuring an elegant adjustable ankle strap, these sleek shoes have a slight wedge heel, a rounded-toe silhouette, and a lightweight sole. The latex insole provides comfort with each step, and the V-shaped sides add a touch of unexpectedness. Wear these with everything from printed silk midi skirts to faded denim jeans. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 These Chunky Fisherman-Style Sandals With A Breathable Lining Soda Open Toe Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap Amazon $35 See On Amazon Make a statement with these chunky, eye-catching sandals with block heels and a lug sole. These feature a fisherman-style upper, an adjustable ankle strap, and soft lining. Throw these on with jeans, wide-leg cropped pants, dresses, and more for a quick outfit that screams “style.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

31 These Waterproof Slides With A Contoured Footbed & Adjustable Straps FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 39,000 Amazon shoppers have given these waterproof slides a perfect five-star rating because not only are they cute, but they also are super versatile — wear these to the beach, spa, and pool, or show them off when running errands or attending weekend plans. These feature a padded and contoured footbed, wide adjustable straps, and a flexible upper. Available colors: 59

Available sizes: 6 — 11