Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 40 Comfy, Cheap Basics Because They Look Good On Everyone

One of the foundations of a great wardrobe is comfortable, well-made basics that can be styled in many different ways. A good plain tee, simple tank, or chic cardigan can completely transform any outfit in a matter of seconds.

It’s easy to think that all basics cost a pretty penny, but this is simply not the case. There are a bunch of affordable shirts, skirts, button-downs, and more available online to order right to your door. In fact, Amazon’s selling a ton of these comfy, cheap basics because they look good on everyone. Keep scrolling to discover the basics that are missing from your wardrobe.

1 These V-Neck Tops That Are Made From A Soft Cotton Blend Amazon Essentials Classic V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon A simple V-neck tee makes getting dressed in the morning so much easier. For starters, they’re stylish and so comfortable to wear. If your wardrobe doesn’t yet have some, pick up this pack of two that boasts over 29,000 perfect five-star ratings. These are made from a soft cotton blend and have a lightweight feel. Available colors: 58

2 These Highly Rated Leggings That Come In So Many Shades Leggings Depot Yoga Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can get tons of cute outfits out of a well-made pair of leggings. This option — available for just 13 bucks — is made from a buttery soft polyester blend and has a high waist design that makes pairing these with crop tops so easy. The best part is that these stretchy bottoms are available in various shades, including forest green and white. Available colors: 41

3 This Hoodie That Feels So Soft & Comfy Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $15 See On Amazon A zippered hoodie is a great piece to have on hand, no matter the season. This affordable pick is made from a breathable cotton blend, features a thick feel, and has two front pockets that are perfect for stashing your phone and keys in. Wear this over a cami and shorts during chilly summer nights, or layer it with a long-sleeved top and jeans once the Fall weather hits. Available colors: 9

4 This Swingy T-Shirt Dress With A Round Neckline MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want to be comfortable and look stylish, a T-shirt dress is the way to go. This choice — which also comes in many prints and patterns — is made from a stretchy rayon blend, has a simple rounded neckline, and has a hem that hits right around the knee. Wear it with canvas sneakers for a laidback look, or style it with strappy heels and a blazer for something more polished. Available colors: 52

5 This Comfortable Bra That Has So Many High Ratings Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of bras that pucker and pinch? Scoop up this one by Warner’s that feels so good on. Made with a stretchy nylon blend, this undergarment has over 27,000 perfect five-star ratings and comes in fun hues like toasted almond and tourmaline. Each features a simple hook and eye closure, wide, adjustable straps, and an all-over stretch. Available colors: 16

6 These Chic Sunglasses That Come With A Case PolarSpex Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon A pair of stylish sunglasses can make any outfit look ten times more put together. This pair — priced at under 20 bucks — is made with a sturdy plastic frame and polarized lenses. It even comes with a handy sunglass case to keep these safe from scratches when you’re not wearing them. Available colors: 61

7 These Versatile Ballet Shoes That Have A Faux Leather Upper & Cushioned Heel Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon These versatile ballet shoes have over 42,000 perfect five-star ratings for a reason — they’re both comfortable and stylish. Featuring a casual round-toe silhouette, these pretty shoes are made with a soft faux leather upper, have a faux suede lining, and boast an elasticized topline. They also come equipped with cushioned heels, which makes them feel so good. Wear these with cropped jeans, skirts, shorts, and more. Available colors: 24

8 This Silky Button-Down Top That Can Be Worn So Many Ways BIG DART Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Throwing on a button-down top is an easy way to elevate any outfit instantly. This one is crafted from a silky viscose fabric, boasts a simple turndown collar, and has back seam and darting details that give it its structured look. Wear this unbuttoned over camis and crop tops or buttoned under knit vests and leather trench coats. Available colors: 26

9 This Trendy Denim Skirt That Has Back Pockets & A Stretchy Feel Lexi Stretch Denim Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Simple denim skirts are all the rage right now, and we know why — they look so freaking cute. This one is made with a stretchy blend of cotton and spandex, has a high-waisted cut, and boasts roomy back pockets. It’s also available in a few different styles — pencil, mini, stretch, and A-line. Available colors: 34

10 This Lightweight Sweater That Has Ribbing At The Cuffs & Hem Amazon Essentials Vee Cardigan Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make any outfit look more put together with this lightweight cardigan. This sweater is made from a soft cotton blend and has a front button closure, a V-neckline, and ribbing details at the cuffs and hem. Style this with a white top and linen pants for an easy, breezy summer look, or pair it with jeans and a tee for a more laid-back vibe. Available colors: 27

11 This Stretchy Romper With A Drawstring Waist PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Over 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given this trendy romper a perfect five-star rating. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this picture-perfect one-piece has a back hook and eye closure, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and ribbed cuffs at the hems. It also has an elastic drawstring waist for easier wearability. Wear this pick with strappy sandals and a clutch for a chic nighttime look, or pair it with sandals and an oversized straw hat for a simple summer ensemble. Available colors: 35

12 These Breathable Panties That Have A Double-Layer Crotch wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Replace old, faded undies with these high-waisted briefs that feel so good on. Crafted from a stretchy cotton blend, these bottoms have a covered fabric waistband, a high-rise cut, and a double-layer crotch. These have over 60,000 perfect five-star ratings, so you know they will be good. Available colors: 13

13 These Hoops That Are Offered In 4 Shades PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chic earrings only look like they cost a ton of money. They are made with cubic zirconia, feature a 14K gold plated hoop, and come in shades like rose gold and white gold. Wear these with dresses and skirts for a polished look, or pair these with a long-sleeved top and lounge pants for a laid-back luxe vibe. Available colors: 4

14 These Comfortable Sandals With Adjustable Straps Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of buckled sandals, you’ll love these cork footbed ones with nearly 51,000 perfect five-star ratings. They have contoured suede insoles, soft adjustable straps, and an outsole with a premium traction design. Wear these with linen pants and a crop top for a quick summer outfit, or style these with thick wool socks and sweats for a cozy Fall look. Available colors: 20

15 This Stretchy Tank That Is The Perfect Foundation To Any Stylish Outfit Dokotoo Fitted Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon A fitted tank makes an excellent base for any outfit. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this sleek shirt has a high neckline, a soft feel, and a hem that hits around the hip area. This pick can easily be worn with faded denim jeans, wide-leg bottoms, shorts, and more. Available colors: 25

16 These Denim Jeans That Have A Smooth Look Waistband Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Levi’s has been making jeans for years, so you know that any pair of theirs is going to be top-notch. If you’re looking for well-made denim bottoms, look no further than this straight-leg option by the famous brand. Boasting over 15,000 perfect five-star ratings, this pick is super stretchy, has a smooth-look waistband, and is equipped with functional pockets. You’re sure to find plenty of ways to style these versatile bottoms. Available colors: 5

17 A Stylish Denim Jacket With Plenty Of Pockets luvamia Denim Jacket Amazon $44 See On Amazon This denim jacket is all you want in a piece of outerwear and then some. Made from soft cotton, this stylish pick has a collared neckline, two side pockets, and two front flap pockets for good measure. It also has a slightly cropped hem, making it easy to style with high-waisted pants and skirts. Available colors: 23

18 This Stretchy Wrap Dress With Side Pockets OUGES Short Sleeve V-Neck Party Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you have a packed social calendar but no idea what to wear, scoop up this short sleeve dress priced at around 20 bucks. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this V-neck frock features a wrap-tie design, side pockets, and an above-the-knee hem. It looks so good with sandals, slides, heels, and more. Available colors: 55

19 These Breathable Socks That Have A Silicone Heel Design To Help Keep Them From Sliding Down wernies No Show Socks (8-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Never be without socks again with this pack of eight. Crafted from a stretchy cotton blend, these no-show socks have a silicone grip design in the back heel to prevent them from sliding down. They are also sweat-wicking and breathable, making them ideal for workout sessions or wearing during hot summer days. Available colors: 6

20 This Chic Handbag That Has An Eye-Catching Tassel Design Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon Can you believe this pocketbook is priced at just $12? Made from soft faux leather, this handbag has a magnetic closure, one large interior pocket, and one smaller side pocket. It also boasts an eye-catching tassel design on the handle, which adds a touch of excitement to it. Tote this around with you while you run errands, or fill it to the brim and use it as a carry-on bag during your next trip. Available colors:

21 These Washable Shoes That Have Side Eyelets For Optimal Breathability ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These sporty sneakers are everything you want in a pair of shoes and then some. Boasting over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings, these kicks have a durable rubber sole, are made from washable canvas, and have several metal eyelets on the side that make these oh-so-breathable. The best part? These look good with pretty much anything. Available colors: 30

22 These Stretchy Bottoms That Have 4 Deep Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon How cute are these bootleg yoga pants? Constructed with a stretchy polyester blend, these bottoms have four handy pockets, a high-waisted cut, and slightly flared hems. Put these on for your next gym workout, or style these with heels and a silky top for a quick and easy “going out” look. Available colors: 15

23 These Fuzzy Vest That Has Elasticized Shoulders & A Simple Zipper Closure Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Polar Fleece Vest Amazon $19 See On Amazon What’s so great about a sleeveless fleece vest is that it can be worn during the fall, winter, and spring. This pick, crafted from breathable polyester, features elasticized shoulders, a mid-weight feel, and a simple zipper closure. Wear this with turtlenecks and leggings for a chic apres ski vibe or style over a sweatshirt if you really want to bundle up. Available colors: 33

24 These Soft One-Piece That Has A Cinched Waist & A Keyhole Design On The Back Mokayee Short Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This short sleeve jumpsuit works perfectly for summer trips — it’s oh-so-comfy and stylish to boot. Offered in many colors and prints, this one-piece has a cinched drawstring waist, a keyhole detail on the back, and flowy shorts. Wear this with canvas tennis shoes and a cap for a laidback look or style with open-toed heels and a glittery clutch for a sultry dinner ensemble. Available colors: 20

25 This Lightweight Bra That Has Convertible Straps Bali Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of uncomfortable bras that feel constrictive? If so, add this T-shirt bra to your cart ASAP. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend and has a full coverage lining. The hook-and-eye closure in the back makes it easy to take on and off, and convertible straps allow it to be worn with many different tops. Available colors: 10

26 These Stylish Belts That Have An Eye-Catching Double-O Ring Design SANNSTHS Faux Leather Double O-Ring Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A stylish belt can do so much for an outfit. These belts, which come in packs of two, are made from faux leather, have a double-O ring design, and have a smooth edge. Style these with wide-leg dress pants and platform heels for a polished look, or throw one of these on with a pair of faded denim jeans and cowboy boots for a trendy ensemble. Available colors: 18

27 These Lightweight Boat Shoes With Elastic Laces Hey Dude Wendy Shoe Amazon $36 See On Amazon With nearly 40,000 perfect five-star ratings, these boat shoes make getting dressed in the morning ten times easier. For starters, they have a durable rubber sole, elastic laces (for more comfortable wear), and a lightweight feel. They’re also offered in a bevy of colors, including mushroom and woven tan, so there’s something for everyone. These would especially look lovely worn with white linen pants or denim jeans. Available colors: 30

28 This Chic Top With Elbow-Length Sleeves & A Round Neckline Allegra K Round Neck Slim Fit Tee Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll get tons of mileage from this round-neck tee that has hundreds of high ratings. Crafted from breathable polyester, this casual top features a slim fit, a classic striped design, and sleeves that reach down to your elbows. It looks so good tucked into a pair of jeans but is also great worn with pleated skirts and white shorts. Available colors: 28

29 This Stretchy Mini Skirt That Has Over 24,000 5-Star Ratings Made By Johnny Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Mini skirts are everywhere right now. If you’ve been wanting to try this fun trend, consider adding this relatively inexpensive one to your Amazon cart. It’s made from a stretchy polyester blend, has a comfortable elastic waistband, and features a hem that hits above the knee. Style this with a tube top or tank for an easy summer outfit, or pair it with knee-high boots and a turtleneck for something more unexpected. Available colors: 45

30 This Drapey Duster That Looks So Good With Any Outfit Uvog Open Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sweater that will keep you feeling cozy but want something a little more exciting, this open-front cardigan may be the one for you. Crafted from a stretchy polyester and rayon blend, this chic piece features a drapey front and a length that hits past your hip bones. It can easily be worn over dresses, tank tops, and jeans or styled with printed skirts. Available colors: 21

31 This Versatile Sundress That Has Adjustable Straps & A Long Length Wolddress Sleeveless Sundress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sleeveless sundress is everything you’d want in a dress and then some. It’s made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, has adjustable spaghetti straps, and roomy side pockets, which are the perfect size to stash your phone or wallet in. Not to mention its long length makes it so simple to dress up or down. Available colors: 44

32 These Highly-Rated Undies That Are Moisture-Wicking GRANKEE Seamless Thong Panties Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pick up these undies if you’re looking to upgrade your current pairs. These, which boast over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, are high-waisted, have a wide compression waistband, and have a comfy cotton liner in the gusset. Even better? These are moisture-wicking, making them the perfect panties to pull on during workouts or hot summer days. Available colors: 9

33 This Simple Gold Necklace That Adds A Touch Of Detail To Every Outfit IEFWELL Initial Layered Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon A simple gold necklace adds the perfect amount of detail to any outfit. If you’d like one that doesn’t cost a pretty penny, consider scooping up this layered one that comes in all letters of the alphabet. It features two strands and a dainty charm. This pick works great for wearing on special occasions or even fares well as an everyday statement piece. Available colors: 3

34 This Adorable Denim Top That Can Be Worn In So Many Ways Vetinee Button Down Denim Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon A button-down denim shirt instantly provides a style boost to any outfit. This pick — which comes in hues like candy pink and aged blue — has a collared V-neckline, two spade pockets, and functional buttons on its cuffs. This one would look so good styled with white denim jeans and slides or worn open over a white tank top. Available colors: 23

35 These Polished Pants That Have Side & Back Pockets Amazon Essentials Cropped Chino Pant Amazon $19 See On Amazon Need a pair of pants that look stylish but are also comfortable? Look no further than these cropped chinos. They’re made from a soft cotton blend, have a zip fly closure, and boast functional side and back pockets. Style these with white sneakers and a t-shirt, or wear a bodysuit and strappy sandals. Available colors: 9

36 This Trendy Jacket That Has Handy Pockets Zeagoo Bomber Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon A bomber jacket can inject personality into any outfit you wear it with. This pick — which also comes in a leopard print — has ribbed trim, a simple zipper closure, and pockets on the sides. Wear this jacket with faded jeans, a white tube top, and chunky platform sneakers for a trendy vibe. Available colors: 16

37 These Loose-Fitting Overalls That Have Tons Of Pockets Gihuo Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Amazon $25 See On Amazon Loose-fitting overalls that are stylish and don’t cost a ton of money? Tell me more. This option is made from a breathable cotton linen blend, has nifty adjustable straps, and boasts no shortage of pockets (there are five). It also has legs that can easily be rolled up, so go ahead and style this with sandals, slides, chunky mules, and a gold anklet. Available colors: 21

38 A Pack Of Colorful Ankle Socks With Ruffled Edges Mcool Mary Ruffle Turn-Cuff Ankle Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon No boring socks here. This pack of six — which comes with colors like black, white, light green, and golden yellow — are made from a stretchy cotton blend and feature a ruffled top. These socks are so cute you won’t want to hide them in sneakers and boots — go ahead and rock these with Mary Jane shoes, buckled slides, and ballet flats. Available colors: 20

39 This Hands-Free Pocketbook That Has An Adjustable Crossbody Strap FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your hands free by purchasing a nifty crossbody bag like this one. Made from soft faux leather, this purse features an adjustable shoulder strap, gold-tone hardware, and two pockets (one inside as well as one on the exterior). Available in shades like lavender and beige brick, this bag is excellent for traveling. Available colors: 29

