Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Comfy Under-$35 Pieces That Look Good On Everyone

As a Taurus, I value comfort over most things in life. But I’m also a millennial woman, so I like to look cute. The problem is, it’s hard to feel fashionable or cute when you just want to wear oversized sweatpants all day.

Thankfully, there's a plethora of chic, stylish clothing items out there that are incredibly comfortable and affordable AF. From cozy knit sweaters to versatile dresses, these high-rated finds are perfect for upgrading your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Snag these gems before they sell out.

1 This Stretchy Swing Dress That’s Buttery Soft BELAROI Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This casual, short-sleeved swing dress is perfect for spring, summer, and autumn with its loose fit and soft, stretchy fabric. (Not to mention it has two convenient side pockets.) It can be dressed up or down, making it versatile for pairing with a jean jacket or a low-heeled mule. With 35 different colors and patterns to choose from, you'll have endless outfit options. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 35

2 A Spaghetti Strap Dress That Comes In 30 Colors & Designs YESNO Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect to wear to a summer wedding, this swing dress is crafted from 100% cotton for a soft, airy feel on hot days. The empire waist adds some structure to this otherwise flowy dress, with adjustable spaghetti straps for even more convenience. Pair with flats, heels, or boots to achieve your desired look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

3 This Swing Dress With A Ton Of Positive Reviews Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon Yummy as ice cream, the neckline on this short-sleeve swing dress is also scooped. Its smooth, polished drape and A-line cut make it a perfect choice for errands or dinner. With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this dress is made with a jersey fabric that drapes beautifully, guaranteeing comfort and elegance. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 20

4 A Maxi Dress That’s Available In A Wide Size Range Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take comfort to the maxi with this Amazon Essentials maxi dress. Form-fitting at the top and flowing gracefully towards the bottom, it allows you to effortlessly move from day to night. Crafted from a soft, luxe jersey fabric with a deep V-neck, it features just the right amount of casual while still exuding sophistication. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 This Cardigan That’s Destined To Become A Staple In Your Closet Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Elevate your wardrobe with this versatile and lightweight cardigan. Its V-neckline and button-front offer endless styling possibilities, and the ribbed cuffs and hem add a touch of refinement. Pair it with an A-line leather skirt for a chic look or go bold with a statement color over skinny jeans. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 27

6 A Pair Of Jeggings So Comfy You Can Travel In Them Amazon Essentials Skinny Jeggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Combine the comfort of leggings with the always-cool look of jeans, and what do you get? The perfect clothing item — these comfortable, figure-hugging jeggings. Stitched from smooth, stretchy fabric, they’re available in different inseam lengths. With functional front and back pockets, they’re perfect for a long day of travel, offering a soft, stretchy, and stylish alternative to traditional jeans. Available sizes: 0 Short — 30 Plus Long

Available colors: 6

7 This Maxi Dress That Is So, So Versatile Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Honestly is there a more effortlessly seasonless option than the maxi dress? Comfortable, stylish, and surprisingly versatile, you can style them for any time of year. This one is fitted through the chest and waist, with a gentle flare to the hem. Simply throw it on, dress it up or down to suit your mood, and you’re set. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 20

8 A Ruched Asymmetrical Skirt With A Spicy Slit SheIn Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring buttery-smooth fabric and a high-waisted design that conforms to your figure, this maxi skirt has just the right amount of spice without being too revealing. The asymmetric wrap split on the mid-waist skirt allows for easy movement, so you can sashay your way into every room. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

9 This Denim Skirt That Has Every Gal’s Favorite Thing — Pockets Amazon Essentials Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for transitional weather, this denim skirt falls just above your knees, making it an ideal choice for fluctuating temperatures. Pair it with tanks and blouses, or sweaters and jackets for a timeless look. A classic yet fashion-forward choice, this closet staple is as chic as ever. Available sizes: 0 — 20-Plus

Available colors: 5

10 A Faux-Wrap Dress With Very Real Appeal Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The soft and stretchy fabric of this surplice dress ensures comfort, while the A-line shape created by the elastic band under the bust adds a stylish touch. It’s versatile and effortlessly transitions from casual to formal occasions. Pair with sneakers and a denim jacket for daytime outings or dress it up with heels, necklaces, or statement earrings for an evening look. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X-Large

Available colors: 17

11 This Boatneck Shirt That Brings Nautical Flair To An Ensemble Amazon Essentials Boatneck Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon One of the most universally beloved necklines, this three-quarter-sleeve boatneck top gives serious Audrey Hepburn vibes. Crafted from a blend of terry cotton and luxurious modal, it offers both comfort and sophistication. Dress it down with jeans or shorts for a casual look, or dress it up with black pants or chinos for a refined statement outfit. The bold stripes add a touch of nautical elegance to any ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 18

12 These Crewneck Shirts That Dry Fast After Workouts Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You deserve better than your old, worn-out T-shirts. Experience ultimate comfort and performance with these buttery-soft, moisture-wicking crewneck tees. The ultra-soft, quick-dry knit fabric with gentle stretch keeps you cool and dry during your daily exercise routine. With over 13,000 five-star reviews, customers rave about their fast-drying nature and luxurious softness. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X-Large

Available colors: 26

13 A Pair Of High-Waisted, Moisture-Wicking Biker Shorts BALEAF High-Waist Workout Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ideal for yoga, running, gym workouts, and more, these biker shorts are a trendy-yet-practical addition to your wardrobe. With deep thigh pockets and a high waistband that contains a hidden pocket, you can keep your essentials secure during any activity. Four-way stretch fabric provides moderate compression — and best of all, the fabric is moisture-wicking. Available sizes: X-Small— 6X-Large

Available colors: 39

14 These High-Waisted Leggings The Internet Adores SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon When it comes to finding the best high-waisted leggings on the internet, with over 65,000 (!!!) five-star reviews, the numbers speak for themselves. Their unique fabric and stretch provide a snug, comfortable fit, and the high-waisted design offers some support. The buttery-soft “peach skin” fabric offers unparalleled comfort, making these leggings perfect for any occasion, from casual to dressy. Available sizes: Full Length, Capri, and Full Length with Pockets

Available colors: 26

15 A Pair Of Ballet Flats That Are Effortlessly Chic Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Step into comfort and timeless style with these classic ballet flats. Crafted with a soft faux-leather upper and a round toe shape, they are perfect for daily wear. The flexible outsole provides all-day comfort, while the elasticized top line ensures a superior fit. The faux-suede microfiber lining and genuine leather counter lining add extra comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

Available colors: 25

16 These Overalls Made From 100% Cotton YESNO Overall Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Overalls are back in style (though, honestly, did they ever really go out of style?). This overall jumpsuit offers a casual, loose, and boyfriend-style fit. Simple yet stylish, they’re perfect for various occasions like beach days, home wear, daily wear, and even office or maternity fashion. Enjoy the comfort of 100% cotton, adjustable straps with buttons, a big breast pocket, and tapered pants in these versatile jumpsuits. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

17 This Pair Of Bib Pants You’ll Never Want To Take Off YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of overalls, and this cotton romper comes in 19 colors. Elevate your summer style with this romper that features side splits on both legs and two pockets on the front. Plus, they offer a loose waist and low crotch for a comfortable fit. These are wear-anywhere overalls, and they’ll shine on vacation as a breezy, convenient piece to explore new places in. Pair with T-shirts, tops, blouses, and sneakers for a chic and relaxed look. Available sizes: X-Small— 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

18 A Tie-Dye Romper With A Sweet Cami Neckline MakeMeChic Tie Dye Cami Romper With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon While we’re on the romper train, check out this adorable tie-dye cami romper. Perfect for a spring or summer day, you get all the fun of a dress without the concern that a wayward breeze will give everyone an eyeful. One happy reviewer said that it’s “so comfy and cute I am buying like 5 more for next summer.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus

Available colors: 9

19 This Spaghetti-Strap Dress With A Trendy U-Shaped Neckline ACEVOG Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stay cool and chic with this silky cotton-like summer dress. The lightweight, non-wrinkling fabric is perfect for warm weather and can be layered with a cardigan for spring and autumn. The design features adjustable spaghetti straps and a U-neckline, accentuating your figure. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 33

20 An A-Line Dress That’s Perfect For More Formal Occasions Hotouch A-line Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This Hotouch midi dress is a number you can wear pretty much anywhere. Aristocratic and elegant, this A-line, round-neck dress has a three-quarter-sleeve design with a swing hem and pleats. Simple and classic, it offers a soft, stretchy, and breathable feel. Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

Available colors: 29

21 This Maxi Skirt With A Comfortable Elastic Waist Lock and Love High Waist Flared Maxi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an eye-catching bottom that also feels great, don’t sleep on this maxi skirt. The wide elastic waistband ensures a stretchy and comfortable fit, while the high-waisted design is chic. The soft, unlined fabric and double stitching on the bottom hem guarantee a long-lasting, floor-length skirt that's ideal for daily wear. Available sizes: X-Small— 5X-Large

Available colors: 28

22 A 2-Piece Outfit That Takes The Stress Out Of Planning What To Wear MRSFITOK 2-Piece Midi Bodycon Outfit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Save time deciding which top goes with which skirt by treating yourself to this matching two-piece set instead. The solid-color top and high-waisted maxi skirt offer a slim fit, comfortably hugging your body. Made from soft, stretchy polyester, this set is perfect for summer, casual wear, parties, and more. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Large Plus

Available colors: 39

23 These Socks That Bring Out The Nostalgia In Your Style HUE Slouch Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Good things are afoot when you wear these HUE slouch socks. The loose, rumpled fit adds some ‘80s-prep appeal to your outfits, while the elastic top band ensures they stay in place all day. Made with high-quality materials, these socks offer softness, durability, and a cozy feel. Perfect for modern and nostalgic looks alike, they come in a range of sizes and include three pairs per pack. Available sizes: One size

Available colors/packs: 3

24 This Gorgeous Strapless Dress With A Ruffled, Layered Design ZMPSIISA Strapless Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make warm weather feel cool and chic with this flowy maxi dress. Featuring a layered design, strapless ruffle bust, and vintage floral print, it's perfect for beach dates, vacations, and special occasions. The elastic waist offers a comfortable fit. Pair it with sunglasses, jewelry, and cute sandals for a stunning summer look that's a must-have in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small— X Large

Available colors: 26

25 These Fleece Shorts With A Neon Tie-Dye Pattern The Drop Michaela Fleece Side Slit Short Amazon $18 See On Amazon Inject some ‘90s nostalgia into your loungewear with these vintage-inspired tie-dye shorts. Crafted from super-soft fleece, they feature a ribbed elastic waistband, on-seam pockets, cutoff hem, and side slits for easy movement. The fabric is thick, ensuring durability and comfort through multiple washes. Go the extra mile and treat yourself to the matching sweatshirt. Available sizes: XX-Small— 5X Large

Available colors: 5

26 This Funky Bodycon Dress That Is Serving Creamsicle In The Best Way Pink Queen Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Step out in style with this trendy knee-length midi knit dress. Featuring a crew neck, an eye-catching midriff cutout detail, and a high side slit, it's a perfect blend of cheeky and sophisticated. Made from soft, stretchy ribbed fabric, this bodycon dress hugs every curve comfortably. Versatile and fun, it’s suitable for parties, cocktails, nights out on the town, and any other occasion that appreciates a little personality. Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 33

27 A Tank Top With A Mesh Design Along The V-Neck GOORY Dressy Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Embrace the chic, flowy appeal of this dressy camisole and elevate casual bottoms. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a demure V-neck with mesh detail make this top stylish yet modest. Dress it up or down for any occasion, from casual outings to special events. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

28 This Tunic Blouse With A Tie-Waist Pinup Fashion Tie Wrap Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This blouse features a tie waist that creates a V-shaped neckline, and the flowing short sleeves offer a ruffled look. Whether paired with a blazer for the office or a chic, casual look with jeans, it can be styled however you’d prefer. The top is designed with a combination of polyester and spandex fabric. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 10

29 A Long Cardigan That Gives A Casual-Chic Silhouette Naggoo Long Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon This button-up knit cardigan is a must-have addition to your wardrobe. A perfect cardigan for any season with its lightweight, soft knit fabric, it comes in 17 solid colors and has side pockets for added convenience. Pair it with leggings, skinny jeans, or denim shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

30 This Skater Mini Skirt With Over 85,000 Ratings Urban CoCo Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a figure skater to rock this adorable mini skater skirt. This easy-to-wear, flared piece works for all seasons and features an inner elastic waistband for an adjustable fit. Many customers admit they originally bought it for a cosplay ensemble, but were so charmed by its fit that they’ve incorporated it into their everyday wear. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 39

31 A High-Waisted Skirt That Comes In Everything From Polka Dots To Leopard Print Naggoo Elastic Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Stay comfortable and stylish with this pleated high-waist skirt. Sporting a classic A-line cut, its breathable and cool material ensures a comfortable fit. Pair it with shirts and sneakers for a more casual vibe, or a blouse and heels for a graceful look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

32 This T-Shirt Maxi Dress With Alluring Side Slits Naggoo Split T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why would you ever wear anything uncomfortable when you can just throw on this fun (and comfy) T-shirt maxi dress instead? Made from a stretchy spandex cotton blend and featuring a casual scoop neckline, you’ll never want to take off this closet staple. Side splits on each side give it great movement as you walk, and you can get it in fun prints or solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

33 A Mesh Bralette That Gives The Illusion You Have A Back Tattoo Generic Mesh Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the look of an intricate (temporary) tattoo with this cute bralette. Its clever design features gorgeous embroidery on semi-transparent mesh, giving the illusion of a floral pattern on your skin. One happy reviewer wrote, “This is truly a miracle bra,” and adds, “This bra is now my go-to bra for anything with skinny straps or racer-back clothing”. Available in seven staple colors, it’s a great option when you need a little support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

34 These Shorts That Are As Comfy As They Are Cute SMENG Casual Comfy Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Stay comfortable and look good in these casual shorts made from a breathable blend of cotton and linen. The ruffle-hem design adds a dressy touch, while the adjustable drawstring ensures a perfect fit at the waist. Versatile and chic, they're perfect for lounging or creating a fashionable warm-weather outfit. Pair with your favorite tops and cute slides for a chic summer look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

35 A Tunic Tank Top That Is Surprisingly Versatile Lock and Love Sleeveless Tunic Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you keep your closet stacked with comfy staples like this sleeveless tunic tank, you’ll always have something satisfying to wear. It has a form-fitting shape with a flared silhouette and a handkerchief hem, and reviewers rave about how soft the material is. Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

36 This Empire-Waist Dress That You Can Throw On & Go Lock and Love Deep V Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cuteness alert: With kimono-style sleeves, a V-neckline, and a flared hem, this lightweight and stretchy V-neck dress is perfect for just about any occasion where you want to feel pretty. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, it's an elegant, versatile addition to any wardrobe. In fact, I’d say this dress is a must-have if you value style and comfort. Available sizes: Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

37 A Long Skirt That’s Available In 20 Patterns Bluetime Leopard Print Long Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon It is my personal belief that everyone should have something leopard print in her closet, but if it isn’t your cup of tea, no worries: this stylish long skirt comes in 19 other colors and patterns. Made from lightweight and skin-friendly chiffon, it offers an A-line silhouette with a pleated, elastic high waist for a comfortable fit. The floor-length design is both elegant and glamorous, truly the (big) cat’s meow. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

38 A Sweater For Showing A Little Skin While Feeling Cozy INFITTY Off-Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Maybe you’re going apple-picking, maybe it’s a first date in the fall, or maybe you just want to look cute while lounging around the ski lodge — whatever the occasion, show off your unique fashion style with this sultry-yet-casual pullover sweater. Its batwing sleeves offer multiple styling options — wear off one or both shoulders for a chic look. Available in various colors and patterns, the oversized style provides a comfortable and trendy fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

39 These Cute Shorts With A Drawstring Waist BTFBM Elastic Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a fashionable turned-over hem and a loose cut, these shorts follow your every movement with ease. The stretchable wide waistband and integrated drawstring provide support. Made of soft and skin-friendly material, they’re a comfortable must-have for your summer wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14