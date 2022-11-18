This Chic, Timeless Jewelry Is BOGO 60% Off Right Now & Here’s What To Get Before it Sells Out

There are certain deals that are just too good to miss, and Ana Luisa’s buy one, get one 60% off Black Friday sale is one of the best around. You’ll find a collection of beautifully delicate and on-trend earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets, and the sale has already started.

Made with sustainability in mind, Ana Luisa’s jewelry collection consists of chic pieces that can be worn alone or layered, mixed, and matched to create a unique style. There are necklaces with lab-grown diamonds and sparkly gemstones, dainty geometric designs, and even letter pendants that would make a great personalized gift. As for earrings, choose from freshwater pearl and gemstone drop earrings, a ton of unique hoops, and lots of designs that are versatile and comfortable enough for everyday wear. And if you love a maximalist look, check out the brand’s supremely stackable bracelets and rings that would make the perfect addition to any collection. Most of Ana Luisa’s jewelry is made with 14-karat gold plating that’s often sustainably sourced from reclaimed metal, but you can also find some silver-toned pieces throughout their collection.

Best of all, prices start at just $39, and each piece is backed by a one-year warranty and plenty of glowing reviews. With jewelry to suit every style, you’ll be able to snag something for all of your nearest and dearest — including yourself, of course. Scroll on for a few of our favorite options below.

Buy One Get One 60%: Shop Our Favorites