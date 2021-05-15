There is a time and a place for teeny-tiny G-strings, but for some of us, most of the time, nothing feels better than slipping on a pair of the best full-coverage underwear. All these underwear cover all or most of your butt — and take up some real estate on neighboring body parts, like your tummy, waist, and thighs — though the exact amount of coverage depends on the style you choose.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet on fit: Briefs offer the most coverage across your tummy and butt, since they have wide side panels and a waist- or belly button-high rise; while bikinis sit right on your hips and have narrower side panels, so they may reveal a bit more cheek. Hipsters and boyshorts ride lower on your hips, like bikinis, but cover more of your waist and may hit the tops of your thighs. Some hipsters and boyshorts are “cheekier” than others, though, depending on how high the leg is cut.

Material is an important factor, too. But as most of these undies are designed with comfort in mind, they’re all constructed from super-soft, breathable fabrics, like pure cotton or cotton blends. And across the board, all these picks feature cotton-lined gussets, which OB/GYNs recommend for maintaining vaginal health.

Whether you prefer utilitarian white cotton or vampy black lace, light-as-air bikinis or classic French cuts, you’ll find your ideal undies in the nine best full-coverage underwear, listed ahead.

1 This 10-Pack Of Full-Coverage Cotton Bikinis With Over 44,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a small city’s worth of perfect ratings on Amazon, these Amazon Essentials bikinis may very well be the most-loved underwear on the internet. They’re made with 95% cotton and 5% elastin, which gives them just the right amount of softness and stretch. Fit-wise, these have a wider band than a typical bikini panty, so they offer better coverage across the butt. Reviewers say they hold up beautifully in the washing machine, but with this pack of 10, you could technically put off doing laundry for over a week. -Available sizes: X-Small — 2XL -Available colors/prints: 20

2 These Effortlessly Cool (& Totally Classic) Full-Coverage Cotton Bikinis Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon In the lingerie world, it doesn’t get much more classic (or celebrity-endorsed) than Calvin Klein cotton underwear. Happily, it doesn’t get much more comfortable either, thanks to its 90% cotton and 10% elastane construction. Even though they’re truly full-coverage, reviewers say panty lines are virtually invisible if that’s a priority for you. If you’re feeling a little bold, make like Gigi Hadid and let the logo waistband peek out from under your jeans. -Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large -Available colors/patterns: 10

3 This 6-Pack Of Full-Coverage Hipsters In Playful Colors & Prints Hanes Cotton Sporty Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For something equally classic but with a little more coverage, try these Hanes hipsters. They have a wider band that hits right at the tops of your thighs, but they’re pre-shrunk for a snug fit. And with over 9,000 five-star ratings, they’re a very popular pick on Amazon, where reviewers count these as foolproof everyday underwear. These get especially high marks for the fun color and print selection and athletic-inspired striped waistband. -Available sizes: 5 — 9 -Available colors/patterns: 6

4 A 4-Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Undies That Keep You Cool Fruit Of The Loom CoolBlend Bikini (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re contending with warm temperatures or you just tend to get sweaty, stock up on these Fruit Of The Loom CoolBlend Bikinis. They’re made of a special blend of silky-smooth, ultra-lightweight materials designed to wick sweat and keep you cool, but the pure cotton lining keeps things hygienic. The sheer side panels also allow for better airflow. Reviewers say they feel weightless but stay firmly in place, so they’re ideal for workouts, too. These also come in a high-cut style if you prefer more coverage over your tummy. -Available sizes: 5 — 9

5 These Divinely Soft, High-Waisted Briefs That Come In A Range Of Sizes Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Wirarpa underwear have earned almost 26,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and users are universally enthusiastic about their super-soft feel — one reviewer reports that these cotton and spandex undies feel “like wearing a cloud.” The waistband sits right at your waist (or covers your belly button, depending on your size) and feels perfectly snug, and these won’t roll, pinch, or ride up. Thanks to that tummy-hugging style, forgiving material, and generous size range, some customers like wearing these during and after pregnancy. -Available sizes: XS — 5XL -Available colors: 15

6 These Cult-Favorite Full-Coverage French-Cut Undies Jockey Elance French Cut Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon French-cut underwear — which are cut very high on the leg and sit right below your bellybutton — tend to be a love-hate thing. (I, for one, think they’re low-key chic). And if you are a fan, you’ll need a few of these Jockey Classic French Cut undies in your top drawer. The reviews section on Amazon is populated with longtime devotees to this particular brand and cut, who love them for their ample coverage across the bum, true-to-size fit, and that they don’t ride up or bunch under your clothes. The branded waistband is a cool, retro detail, too. These are made of 100% cotton, so they’re a little thicker than a cotton blend, but they’ll soften up in the washing machine. -Available sizes: 5 — 11 -Available colors/patterns: 6

7 These Full-Coverage Plus Size Undies That Fans Say Are “Perfect” Comfort Choice Plus Size Full Brief Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Comfort Choice underwear live up to their moniker: They come complete with a tag-free waistband, a high-rise cut and elasticated (but not too tight) leg openings to prevent bunching and slipping, and a wider gusset that keeps chafing and irritation at bay. The 100% cotton construction makes them breathable, and the thicker material holds up well in the washing machine. They feel soft, too: One reviewer with endometriosis confirms that the material “has a slightly silky feel to it, it is not rough at all on delicate skin.” Some customers write that they run large, so consider sizing down. -Available sizes: 7 Plus — 16 Plus -Available colors/patterns: 14

8 These Lace-Trim, Full-Coverage Boyshorts Made With Organic Cotton Hanky Panky Cotton with a Conscience Boyshort Amazon $32 See On Amazon Hanky Panky is known for its iconic lace thong, but these cotton boy shorts prove that they do fuller coverage underwear just as well as skimpier styles. What’s special about these is the 96% Supima cotton material, which is responsibly grown in the USA and known for its softness, durability, and fade-resistance. It’s blended with a bit of spandex for a comfier fit and trimmed in Hanky Panky’s signature lace. Note that this style is a little cheekier than the brand’s lace boy short, but these are much softer, so more comfortable for most. -Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large -Available colors: 5