Once you’ve secured a pair (or four) of the perfect black leggings to keep in rotation, you might find yourself longing for something a little different; a spin on the classic that makes your dresser drawers feel nicely diversified. The best mesh leggings are a breath of fresh air, with sheer panels for breezy, sporty texture. Whether you’re shopping for a pair for working out or to wear every day, you’ll find what you need here.

Workout leggings benefit from a dose of mesh, especially if you anticipate a punishing round of cardio, HIIT, or hot yoga. The insets allow for extra breathability to cool you off when your routine heats up. Look for pairs with cutouts that are well-spaced so they maintain their integrity through multiple reps. Interlock or flatlock stitching will also be handy for the same reason (and it helps prevent chafing). Fortunately, most of the options here include all of the features you’d opt for in any gym legging, like moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch and the ever-important crotch gusset for freedom of movement.

If you’re looking for a straight fashion pair, stylish yet comfortable “workout” leggings have become the rule rather than the exception, with options from discreet mesh insets to full-on breathable faux leather leggings. It’s easy to level up workout leggings into something more fashionable by swapping out sweatshirts for oversized knits and running shoes for a sleek leather sneaker, and I’m especially fond of stealthy all-black looks with a boyfriend blazer and white kicks for a fashion girl spin on athleisure.

No matter where you’re taking them, these are the best mesh leggings for working out and going out.

1 These Colorful Mesh Compression Leggings With Pockets Lock And Love Compression Mesh Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These mesh compression leggings were made for the gym, but they come in so many cute colorways that you’ll want to wear them out of the locker room. The compression fabric is woven from a blend of polyester and spandex that has good hold and four-way stretch for enough mobility, with flatlock seams you’ll never feel. A mesh panel wraps around each leg, with inset pockets on each thigh. “These are beautiful, they fit great and they're well made,” one fan commented, and multiple reviewers praised their pockets for being big enough to hold both keys and a phone without risk of falling out. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 Some Luxe Yoga Leggings With Tiger-Stripe Cutouts Core 10 Warrior Mesh High Waist Yoga Legging Amazon $45 See On Amazon Wide strips of mesh running down the front of each leg makes these workout leggings extra airy. They’re made from moisture-wicking nylon-spandex fabric with a navel-grazing rise and discreet gusset, and there’s a large drop-in pocket on the back of the waistband that’s roomy enough for your smartphone. “They are 100% squat proof, they don't fall down or ride up in weird places, they give my legs a cooling effect when I start sweating,” a fan gushed, adding, “I box, do HIIT training and lift weights and they have been sturdy and reliable through all my workouts.” Since the style sells out quickly, it’s worth considering these highly-rated budget mesh panel leggings as an alternative. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3 Some Sleek AF Coated Faux Leather Leggings CRZ YOGA Matte Coated Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon A workout legging with street style, this pair is coated in a matte leather-like sheen, and this embossed snakeskin option just begs to be worn on repeat. With a whopping dose of about 25% spandex (blended with polyester), four-way stretch, and a sewn-in gusset, they’ll move with you whether that’s on the treadmill or on the go. (Or on the couch.) The wide yoga waistband hides an adjustable drawcord, while two discreet mesh panels provide airflow and style. Wear them with a workout tee at the gym, then throw on a cute cropped sweater when you’re headed out and they totally transform. “They're so fierce and yet really comfortable and stretchy,” a shopper praised. “They fit just like a second skin and move with you wonderfully.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

4 The Workout Capris With Wide, Breathable Mesh For Extra Airflow UURUN High Waist Workout Capris Amazon $18 See On Amazon These mesh workout capris flaunt extra-wide perforations that are airy and eye-catching. They’re moisture-wicking with four-way stretch and light compression, and also boast flatlock seams and gusseted construction for active movement. Pockets on each leg — also made from mesh — and a comfortable wide waistband are just icing on the cake. “These are AMAZING. I now have 3 pairs, all pocket capris. I far prefer these to my Lululemon ones,” a reviewer confessed. “The fabric is softer and they feel less like Spanx...The pockets are perfect for my phone. Highly highly recommend.” If you’re in love, you can also get them as full-length workout pants. With over 4,000 Amazon ratings and counting, it’s entirely likely you’ll want multiples. Available options: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 These Plus-Size Mesh Leggings With A Colorblock Waist JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Active Mesh Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon Combining a contrast waistband with a double band of angled mesh on each calf, these workout leggings strike the perfect athleisure balance. The polyester-spandex blend is soft to the touch and moisture-wicking, and the double-stitched seams feel smooth yet sturdy. The wide waistband is nicely elastic for a comfortable fit. “I love these leggings. The fabric is substantially thick with a silky texture. They feel great and have a nice amount of stretch. Will definitely repurchase. The mesh accents are a nice, on-trend touch,” one fan raved. Available color: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

6 These Cute Patterned Leggings In Pretty Pastels Mint Lilac Printed Workout Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Break up the sea of solids with these printed leggings that feature a swath of mesh down each thigh and wrapping around the calves. They’re made with moisture-wicking four-way stretch (in a poly-spandex blend), and the high waistband conceals an inner pocket. “The material is soft and comfortable. The mesh cutout part is comfortable as well, not itchy like some mesh materials can be. They are cardio and squat proof and are easy to move in,” one shopper reported. If you’re looking for bolder prints, I tracked down additional versions for you from the same brand: These patterned mesh leggings come in a few more floral options (as well as some nice-looking solid moto leggings). Available options: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 These Mesh Leggings With Faux Lace-Up Details Romansong Mesh Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a delicate lace-up motif, these mesh cutout leggings are almost balletic. Their polyester-spandex fabric has a soft feel that’s comfy enough for lounging, with active details including four-way stretch and a crotch gusset. The wide yoga waistband hides two storage pockets: one in the front that’s big enough for ID and a wider zip pocket across the back. “I’m very particular about mesh leggings and these fit the bill in looks, price and comfort,” one discerning shopper reported. “I love them — they’re well made, having pulled through their first wash like a champ. Will buy more without a doubt.” You can also score them as workout capris and bike shorts with the same sweet detail, so stock up now if you love the style. Available options: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large