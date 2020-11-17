15 Self-Care Gifts Your Loved Ones Will Be Beyond Thankful For

Time in the bath. The smell of a new candle. A face mask that gives you a few extra moments in the day. Self-care can look different for everyone, hence the beauty of a self-care gift. While it may seem daunting to get just the right thing for your loved one, the plethora of TLC-giving choices can actually make shopping a bit easier.

Self-care is so much more than the latest sheet mask you've seen all over Instagram or a bath bomb that turns into glitter. It's a message to someone you love to prioritize themselves, to take a break, and to relax. (Of course, that can still mean gifting that buzzy sheet mask or sparkly bath bomb.)

Whether you're looking for help parsing the virtual shelves or are just seeking some inspiration for an out-of-the-box present, we've rounded up some highly coveted beauty and wellness essentials that'll give your BFF or significant other some love. Here are 15 self-care gifts that will aid in your shopping experience.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Lush Twilight Bath Bomb Twilight Bath Bomb Lush $7.95 See On Lush You had to know a bath bomb would make it on this list, right? Lush's Twilight is special. The scent is the brand's famous Sleepy fragrance, which is a mix of lavender oil and tonka bean, designed specifically to relax the user near bedtime. On top of the dreamy scent, there's the gorgeous pink outer shell that's covered in stars, which melts into a purple-hued bath with small flecks of glitter for the ultimate spa-like bath session.

2 The Little Book of Self-Care The Little Book of Self-Care: 30 Practices to Soothe the Body, Mind and Soul Urban Outfitters $8.99 Self-care isn't always intuitive, and for those who have never implemented the practice, figuring out where to start may be difficult. This small book of 30 self-care rituals is a great option for self-care newbies, as it features everything from ideas for mini-mood boosts to creative practices that you can incorporate. Consider it the perfect stocking stuffer.

3 Happy Dance Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt Sponsored by Happy Dance Head-To-Toe CBD Coconut Melt Happy Dance $25 See On Happy Dance As a singer, actress, and mom, Kristen Bell knows what it means to multitask. It’s no surprise that she expects the same from Happy Dance, her new CBD-infused skin-care line. The Head-To-Toe CBD Coconut Melt is made with only two ingredients: 225 mg of CBD and coconut oil. It feels like turning down the volume on the chaos of your life, while quite literally melting onto your skin to lock in moisture. Use it after a shower, to remove makeup, to pamper your cuticles, in a DIY hair mask… the list goes on. It’s the perfect gift for the overworked loved one in your life, yourself, or both. After all, the price alone might actually make you do, well, a happy dance (sorry, we had to).

4 Vital Proteins Blueberry Moon Milk Collagen Blueberry Moon Milk Collagen Latte Vital Proteins $39 See On Vital Proteins Those looking for a relaxing nightcap elixir should try the Vital Proteins Blueberry Moon Milk. The evening drink contains a blend of collagen-rich bone broth, which is meant to help improve hair, skin, and nail health, along with melatonin, gaba (an amino acid that helps relieve stress), and magnesium, all of which will help you relax without screwing up your sleep cycle. Oh, and the best part is that it tastes like a creamy, blueberry-flavored treat.

5 Origins Mask Delights Mask Essentials Set Origins Mask Delights Mask Essentials Set Sephora $20 See On Sephora Origins' mask set is perfect if you're purchasing for someone that doesn't know their exact skin type. Each of the five face masks works to combat a different complexion issue: texture, dryness, irritation, blemishes, and a "rescue" mask that's meant for troubled skin. So, no matter what your loved one's skin is dealing with, they can find a mask option in this set to create a little time for their own beauty treatment.

6 Soap Distillery Bourbon Body Scrub Bourbon Body Scrub Soap Distillery $22 See On Soap Distillery Soap Distillery's Bourbon Body Scrub makes for an ideal shower self-care essential. It features shea butter to moisturize the skin combined with raw cane sugar to provide gentle exfoliation. The sugar in the formula dissolves as you scrub your skin, morphing into a lotion-like cleanser, all while the scrub's warm, woodsy, vanilla scent takes over your bathroom. In other words, this item is a particularly cozy choice for self-care nights.

7 Bath & Body Works Gingham Advent Calendar Gift Gingham Advent Calendar Gift Set Bath & Body Works $85 See On Bath & Body Works Why give one gift when you can give 12? This advent calendar from Bath & Body Works combines the best in home and body care products in the brand's beloved Gingham scent — a citrus meets floral aroma. From a candle you can wind down with in the evenings to a perfume you can wear throughout the day, there are little moments of self-care found in each daily gift.

8 Soko Glam MadeCera Starter Kit SkinRx Lab MadeCera Starter Kit Soko Glam $24 See On Soko Glam A skin care routine can be a great introduction to a daily self-care ritual. This hydration-focused set from SkinRx Lab brings together best-selling products from the K-beauty brand's MadeCera collection that all work to soothe, calm, and hydrate the skin. Included are a whipped cleanser, an essence toner, two ampoules, and a moisturizer, making it an all-in-one beauty routine for even the most novice of skin care users. Oh, and it's good for all skin types.

9 Laura Mercier Créme Brûlée Honey Bath Créme Brûlée Honey Bath Laura Mercier $55 See On Laura Mercier Give the gift of body care with this warm-scented bath soak from Laura Mercier. For those who prefer bubbles to bath bombs or simply want something a bit more lux, this bubble bath treatment is designed to nourish skin with shea butter, vanilla extracts, and sweet almond proteins while offering a vanilla-based fragrance that soothes and calms you while you soak.

10 Briogeo Scalp Revival Therapy Essentials Kit Scalp Revival Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit Briogeo $85 See On Briogeo Briogeo's hair-care formulas are perfect for all hair types, and this set is ideal for a pampering moment. With the brand's exfoliating shampoo, soothing conditioner, scalp treatment, and scalp massager, the beauty set will give some TLC to your lucky recipient's strands.

11 Outland Dappled Wood Candle Dappled Wood Candle Otherland $36 See On Otherland Scent can be a powerful tool for relaxation, and candles make an always great stocking stuffer or item to include in a basket full of self-care goodies. Otherland's Manor House collection — like this Dapple Wood candle — feature scents meant to evoke feelings of being at a cozy country home with friends and family, which makes them an ideal fragrance to unwind with. You can purchase them individually or build packs of three.

12 Winc Subscription Gift 3 Month Subscription Gift Winc $150 See On Winc If there's a wine lover you need to buy for, a gifted subscription to a wine delivery service could certainly be considered a self-care gift. Sitting down at the end of the day with a glass of wine and a book doesn't sound half bad, right? Plus, Winc allows users to customize their wines to their personal preferences, which means that your loved one can pick their own faves.

13 Olive & June The Mani System The Mani System Olive & June $50 See On Olive & June Olive & June's Mani System makes giving yourself an at-home manicure a breeze. It includes everything you need — from polish remover and cuticle oil to the brand's signature brush bottle handle — meaning that it'll turn even the most clumsy of polish painters into pros. Purchase it with one nail polish color or splurge on your loved one by gifting the set with six shades.

14 Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set Fenty Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set Sephora $42 See On Sephora Skin and body care aren't the only beauty categories that can be considered self-care — makeup counts, too. Beauty enthusiasts who love taking their time applying new products or experimenting with different looks on the daily will love this set from Fenty Beauty, which features bright and bold essentials for the face, lips, and body.