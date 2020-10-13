Save Up To 80% Off Calvin Klein Underwear For Prime Day—Here Are The Best Pieces

What's more iconic than a pair of Calvin Klein underwear? And while CK briefs and bras have become synonymous with sexy under apparel, they also deliver huge in the comfort department. So when you see that Calvin Klein briefs, bras, and bralettes are marked down by up to 80% for Amazon Prime Day, don't hesitate to click "add to cart" — because you know these pieces are going to sell out quickly.

From seamless bikini briefs, hipster panties, and sleek thongs that guarantee invisible wear, to ultra-soft and breathable bralettes that you can wear to do just about anything (from lounging around the house to low-impact sweat sessions), the Calvins on sale now will become your new go-to's. And if you're doing some holiday shopping, you can even score men's boxer briefs and cotton tees to treat others to what one Amazon reviewer described as "my new obsession."

One thing is for sure: There's never been a better time to stock up on premium undies because these prices are shockingly affordable.

73% Off This Iconic Bralette Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon . $28 $7.56 See On Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, this Calvin Klein bralette has something of a cult following. Pick it up now at nearly 75% off — and act fast because you know this iconic bra is going to sell out fast.

80% Off This Seamless Thong Available In Tons Of Colors Calvin Klein Pure Seamless Thong Panty Amazon . $12 $2.40 See On Amazon This sleek, seamless thong is completely invisible under clothes. Fans rave about how comfy it is, and now you score one (or several) on major discount.

76% Off This Multi-Pack Of Seamless Bikini Briefs Calvin Klein Pure Seamless Bikini Panty (7-Pack) Amazon . $35 $8.37 See On Amazon These seamless bikini panties come in a convenient seven pack so there's one for every day of the week. They're ultra comfy and best of all, majorly marked down for Prime Day. Score the deal before it sells out.

61% Off This V-Neck Bralette With Criss-Cross Back Straps Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette . $44 $16.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Calvin Klein bralette is reviewer-approved. Made from soft and breathable cotton, the lightly lined bralette features lightly molded cups, a criss-cross back, and the classic CK logo on the band.

72% Off This Pack Of Comfy Cotton Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) Amazon . $34 $9.59 See On Amazon High-quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft, cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. For Prime Day, this set of gray, black, and white underwear is just about $9. That's $3 a pair! Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this set.

55% Off This Minimalist T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Women's Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra Amazon . $46 $20.70 See On Amazon This everyday T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein is a tried-and-true classic to have in your wardrobe — and is on sale for 55% off during Prime Day. it comes in 20 different colors, a wide range of sizes, and has the backing of thousands of Amazon reviewers. Snag it for an unbeatable price while sales last.

70% Of These Full-Coverage Hipster Panties That Are Invisible Under Clothes Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Hipster Panty (3-Pack) Amazon . $35 $10.50 See On Amazon With more than 1,000 fans, these Calvin Klein full coverage panties are soft, smooth, and a great deal any day. But, for Prime Day, you can get these for a massive 70% off. This set of three comes in nude as well as multi-color packs, so you can find the best pair for you.

69% Off These Fan-Favorite Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Boxer Briefs Amazon . $29 $9.14 See On Amazon With thousands of fans, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are comfortable, soft, and majorly on sale for Prime Day. While the sale lasts, you can get these briefs for under $10 — that's a whopping 69% off. These come in tons of colors, and even packs of two for more value.

65% Off This Dreamy Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette Amazon . $38 $13.30 See On Amazon This super smooth scoop neck bralette is practically invisible under clothing — and more than 900 Amazon reviewers give it a solid 4.4 stars.