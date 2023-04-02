Get Your Healthiest Lashes (& Brows) Ever With This $8 Organic Serum

Most dermatologists agree that applying a coat of oil to your brows and lashes each night can help keep your brow and lash hairs nourished and strong — which, in turn, may support healthy hair growth. Castor oil tends to be the go-to recommendation, but the truth is, applying any sort of pure, plant-derived oil will be beneficial for your brow and lash hairs (just like how those same oils are beneficial for the hair on your head, and your skin). With Caprea’s organic brow and lash serum, you can experience the benefits of jojoba, almond, and argan oils all at once — and for just $8.

It’s important to note that no magic ingredient is going to make you grow new brow or lash hairs overnight, but by moisturizing your brows and lashes consistently, you’ll be promoting strong, healthy hairs that are less likely to become thin and brittle (or worse, fall out). Caprea makes it easy to do so with their travel-friendly tube that comes with a spoolie wand for easy, mess-free application.

You can apply this serum both morning and night, but if you wear mascara during the day, you may want to stick to nighttime only on your lashes (and the same goes for your brows if you wear tinted brow gel or use a brow pencil, as the oil may make your brow makeup slide off). Feel free to apply it up to three times a day, if you wish — just remember: Consistency is key when it comes to brow and lash serums, so be sure to apply it at least once daily.

