44 Cheap Things On Amazon That Look Great On Everyone

When shopping for clothes, it feels like there are so many arbitrary rules we’re supposed to follow. For example, wearing white after Labor Day is a no-no, and your bag should always match your shoes. But as it turns out, the rules are much easier than that — it’s simply a matter of finding what you feel good in. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable wardrobe essentials on Amazon that look great on everyone.

If you’re in the market for super wearable pieces, I’ve got you covered. This breezy cotton sundress has a ruched bodice and a fit-and-flare waistline, along with spaghetti straps that keep your arms cool. Pair it with a wide-brim straw hat and sandals, and you’re all set with a warm-weather ensemble.

You’ll also find tons of items that are just as comfy as they are cute, like on-trend joggers that are great for running errands, grabbing coffee, or taking a brisk walk. Or, if you don’t feel like putting together a whole outfit, this effortless T-shirt dress is the most convenient thing to put on. Thousands of customers have vouched for the clothing items you’ll find here, raving over their versatility and value. The best part? They’re designed with all bodies and budgets in mind.

1 This Swingy Dress With A Relaxed Fit Weaczzy Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon When hot weather rolls around, stay nice and cool in this sleeveless T-shirt dress that looks great on its own or as a swimsuit cover-up. Made from lightweight rayon, the scoop-neck dress has a loose fit and two side pockets that provide plenty of space for storing your keys, wallet, and phone. There are a ton of different colors and patterns to choose from, including stripes, florals, and a leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

2 A 10-Pack Of Delicate Lace Boyshort Panties Alyce Ives Intimates Lace Boyshort Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 10-pack of lace boyshort panties comes with an assortment of pretty shades, and the delicate design hugs your hips for a secure fit that feels comfortable. The nylon-spandex material offers plenty of stretch, and the lightweight fabric provides lots of breathability throughout the day. At such an affordable price, you’ll want to stock up. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 6

3 This Classic One-Piece With A Mesh Cutout Tempt Me Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Here’s a chic one-piece swimsuit that’s anything but boring. The suit features a plunging neckline with a mesh overlay, allowing you to show some skin without feeling too exposed. There are also two connecting mesh panels on the back, which reveal your shoulders while also providing excellent chest support. A bit of ruching on the mid-section provides a sleek silhouette that’s perfect for poolside lounging. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 39

4 The Flirty V-Neck Dress That Comes In Tons Of Floral Patterns Styleword V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love florals, you should definitely check out this V-neck swing dress. With spaghetti straps, side pockets, and a fit-and-flare waist, the cotton-spandex garment strikes the perfect balance between elegant and casual. There are so many vibrant floral patterns to choose from, making this dress perfect for a garden party or tropical luau. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

5 These Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts From Levi Strauss Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts Amazon $44 See On Amazon For a summertime classic, check out these mid-rise Bermuda shorts from Levi’s. Made from premium denim with a generous amount of stretch, the shorts land at your mid-thigh with an optional cuff detail. If you’re looking for shorts with a little extra coverage in the leg area, these are the ones for you. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 5

6 A Casual Button-Down Shirt With Cuffed Sleeves Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a laid-back look, pair this washed cotton button-down shirt with skinny jeans and flats. Short cuffed sleeves and a spread collar provide a hint of structure to the otherwise flowy top. This wardrobe staple is available in horizontal and vertical stripes, and in subdued shades like navy, white, and gray. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

7 This High-Waisted Maxi Skirt With A Drapey Front SheIn High-Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made from a highly elastic polyester-spandex blend, this high-waisted maxi skirt hugs your hips and features an asymmetrically draped front with a slit that allows your leg to peek through. This skirt comes in subtle neutrals and bold hues, making it perfect for any occasion, from brunch on the beach to a night out on the town. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 39

8 A Breezy Sundress You Can Dress Up Or Down Yathon Sleeveless Cotton Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With spaghetti straps and a V-neckline, this classic sun dress can be dolled up with heels or dressed down with sandals. The cotton blend material is smooth and stretchy, gathering in the bust area for a slightly ruched look before flowing out to a knee-length hem. Pick from solid colors, polka dots, animal prints, or fun florals — you really can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

9 These Comfy Cotton Capri Leggings No Nonsense Cotton Capri Legging Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re out running errands or lounging at home, a pair of comfy cotton leggings is a wardrobe essential. These capri-length leggings are made with spandex and polyester, which add a good deal of stretch to the breathable cotton material. Plus, they’re lightweight enough to wear in the warmer months without becoming see-through. Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 6

10 The Basic T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Molerani T-Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you don’t feel like putting together a whole outfit, this short T-shirt dress makes getting dressed oh-so easy. The rayon-spandex material hangs loosely on your frame, with a casual O-shaped neckline and short sleeves. The hardest part about buying this dress will be picking out which pattern you like best — there are over 40 solids, florals, and animal prints to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 43

11 This Racerback Tank You’ll Want In Every Color LouKeith Racerback Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon As soon as the sun comes out, you’ll want to throw on this racerback tank top for an easy-breezy feel. Made with a cotton-spandex blend material, the breathable sleeveless shirt offers plenty of ventilation in the heat. Since the hem falls to your hips, you can either tuck it into your shorts or let it hang loose. There are so many fun patterns and colors to choose from, you might just have to get a few. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

12 A Lightweight Tunic Top That’s Super Comfy Larace Flare Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon You should never have to sacrifice comfort for style — luckily, this rayon tunic top with a scoop neck and short sleeves allows you to have both. It’s long enough to wear over leggings, but you can also pair it with jeans, and the loose fit gives you full range of movement. Choose from a wide variety of solids, florals, and animal prints. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

13 Some Stretchy Bike Shorts Made From Soft Jersey Just My Size Plus-Size Jersey Bike Short Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re biking, running, or just hanging out around the house, these cotton-spandex jersey bike shorts will give you full freedom of movement. They’re thick and substantial, giving you the confidence to exercise without worrying if your shorts are see-through. Several customers report that they run on the looser side, so size down for a more snug fit. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: black, charcoal heather

14 The Strapless Maxi Dress You Can Take From Day To Night Grace Karin Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Here’s a strapless, flowy maxi dress that can be worn all day long and into the evening. The bandeau-style top securely fits over your chest area, while the bottom half falls loosely all the way to the ankles. With sandals and a floppy hat, it makes the perfect beachside outfit, but adding heels and a necklace quickly transforms this dress into a nighttime ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 56

15 These High-Waisted Yoga Pants That Double As Work Trousers Heathyoga High-Waisted Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Go straight from the office to the yoga studio in these boot-cut pants with functional side pockets. The polyester-spandex blend material is super soft and stretchy, allowing you to bend and move however you please. With four-way stretch technology, the fabric is squat-tested and won’t ever appear see-through. These pants are also great for warm weather since they’re moisture-wicking. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

16 A Pair Of Simple V-Neck T-Shirts Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need is a basic V-neck tee. This cost-effective two-pack from Amazon comes with a pair of cotton blend shirts in two different colors or patterns. Available in classic solids and bold stripes, these shirts will quickly make their way into your everyday wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

17 These Jersey Bike Shorts From Hanes Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cotton-spandex jersey shorts move with your body, providing all-over coverage that won’t reveal anything underneath. The elastic waistband is stretchy but snug, and you can wear these to a spin class, on a jog, or just around the house. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, Charcoal Heather

18 An Easygoing Cotton Maxi Dress Yesno Long Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is made from 100% cotton, which means it’s breathable, lightweight, and airy. With a scoop neck, spaghetti straps, and an empire waist, the flowy garment creates a casual silhouette that’s fit for the beach or farmer’s market. With over 40 patterns to choose from — ranging from whimsical shapes to bright florals — you’ll be able to find the one that suits your style best. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 43

19 These Trendy Joggers With A Drawstring Waist Roskiki Casual Jogger Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you want to incorporate elements of athlesiure into your wardrobe, these joggers are a great place to start. With a drawstring waist and cuffed ankles, these loose-fitting polyester sweats are great for light workouts, travel, and everyday errands. They’re so comfortable, you might never want to take them off again. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

20 A Formfitting T-Shirt Dress With Rave Reviews BTFBM Bodycon T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This number combines the comfort of a crew-neck T-shirt with the slinkiness of a bodycon dress. Several customers have raved over just how versatile it is. “This dress (and the two other colors I own) are hands down my favorite staple in my closet,” wrote one reviewer. “They are long enough to be office-appropriate, but can be ‘shortened’ with the ruching for a sexy night out.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

21 This Wallet-Friendly Faux Leather Tote Bag Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can fit all of your essentials inside this faux leather tote bag, including your tablet, smartphone, wallet, sunglasses, and keys. The bag features an interior pocket for holding smaller items, and a tassel decoration on one of the shoulder-length straps. At such a budget-friendly price, you can pick a few different shades — there are over 150 in total — to match different outfits. Available colors: 162

22 Some Cropped Pants With A Chic Paper Bag Waist Grace Karin Cropped Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon The “paper bag waist” trend is here to stay, and for good reason — it looks great on everyone. These cropped trousers feature a drawstring waistline and two side pockets. They’re both chic and functional, so you can wear them straight from work to happy hour. They come in plenty of bold hues, so you can add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 31

23 These Tiny & Elegant Cuff Earrings Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in rhodium, these tiny cuff earrings add a refined touch to any outfit. The stainless steel posts are comfortable for daily wear, and are great for those with sensitive ears. Each loop is studded with cubic zirconia, which gives the appearance of diamonds without the lofty price tag. Available colors: 3

24 A Button-Down Linen Blouse For Summer Runcati Long-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a spread collar and long sleeves, this linen blouse is lightweight and breathable in hot weather. The relaxed shirt can be worn with jeans, tucked into shorts, or even worn as a swimsuit cover-up. You can cuff the sleeves to a 3/4 length, or keep them long and loose. There are plenty of neutral colors to choose from, as well as subdued stripes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

25 This Chic Boatneck Dress With A 3/4-Length Sleeve Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Boatneck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pair this boatneck dress with heels and a clutch and you’re ready for any occasion. The tasteful 3/4-length sleeve and above-the-knee hem give this simple dress an elegant silhouette. The rayon material is soft and lightweight, so you might want to throw on a cardigan over the dress when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

26 Another Boatneck Swing Dress For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Getting dressed up has never been so easy. This boatneck swing dress is the perfect blank canvas, so you can add accessories and heels for a night out, or pair it with sandals for a low-key look that’s perfect for brunch or a casual get-together. The rayon fabric fits snugly around the chest area, flowing out to the hem that sits right above the knee. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

27 The Chic Bikini Set With A Ruffled Top CUPSHE High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set Amazon $30 She On Amazon Take the guesswork out of swimsuit shopping and go with this bikini set that more than 5,000 customers have given a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. The high-waisted bottoms are accompanied by an adorable ruffled top that comes in a complementary color. Plus, the bikini top has a built-in padded bra for extra support. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 19

28 A Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress You Can Wear Year-Round Amoretu Tunic Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon In the spring and summer, you can wear this swing dress with flip-flops and a sun hat, and when cooler weather rolls around, you can pair it nicely with tights and a scarf. The loose-fitting dress hits above the knees, and the bishop sleeves and empire waist give it a romantic but relaxed vibe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

29 This Button-Down Tank Top With Spaghetti Straps BLENCOT Sleveless Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Beat the heat in this V-neck blouse with thin spaghetti straps and chic tortoise buttons down the front. This versatile tank has a drapey fit, with the option to tie up the front or tuck it into jeans. Choose from colors like mint green, sky blue, and basic black. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

30 A Laid-Back Midi Dress With Pockets Angashion Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This breezy midi dress features buttons all the way down the front, creating a casual look that fits right in at the beach, farmers market, and happy hour. The generous patch pockets are helpful for holding small items, and the spaghetti straps are adjustable to keep the bodice securely in place. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

31 These Slim Boyfriend Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thousands of customers swear by these Levi Strauss jeans, which feature a mid-rise waistline and a slim leg. More relaxed than traditional skinny jeans, the “boyfriend” cut provides a little extra wiggle room and a more relaxed fit. “Everyone should have a pair of these jeans,” one reviewer wrote. “The weight of the fabric is heavy enough to feel like jeans and light enough to still be really movable.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available washes: 6

32 A Pair Of Sleek Pull-On Jeans That Fit Like A Glove Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $59 See On Amazon Designed with comfort in mind, these pull-on skinny jeans conform to your unique leg shape, thanks to their stretchy cotton-polyester blend. In place of a button fly, they feature an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort. They’re available in eight different washes, ranging from navy to light blue to black. Over 40,000 customers have given these jeans a five-star rating on Amazon, praising their hip-hugging fit. Available sizes: 2-28

Available colors: 8

33 The Wide-Brim Straw Hat With Sun Protection Lanzom Wide-Brim Straw Fedora Amazon $25 See On Amazon The next time you hit the beach, park, or lake, sport this wide-brim straw fedora. The adjustable hat has a UPF rating of 50+, so it won’t just add a fun twist to your summer ensemble, but it’ll shield your face and head from UV rays, too. Plus, you can fold it up and stuff it in your suitcase or beach bag for easy packing, and it’ll still maintain its shape. Available colors: 30

34 These Retro-Inspired Round Sunglasses SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a touch of vintage cool to your outfit with these round sunglasses. The retro-inspired frames are lightweight, while the lenses themselves are covered in a UV-protective coating. With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, these sunglasses are worth getting excited over. They come in tons of different colors, so you can find the shades that suit you best. Available colors: 22

35 A Slouchy Blouse With Extra-Long Sleeves ZANZEA Oversized Batwing Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon With this blouse, there’s no need to size up for a slouchy fit. The pullover is designed to be baggy and loose-fitting, with extra-long sleeves that can be pulled over your hands. Featuring a high-low hem and a scoop neck, this top can be layered over a tank or camisole, or worn on its own. Pair any of the fun color options with jeans or leggings for a laid-back, cozy look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

36 This Dramatic Maxi Dress That’s Made For Dancing Milumia Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flowy maxi dress practically begs you to twirl around while you wear it. With a deep V-neckline and a half-sleeve, the rayon garment drapes around your body and cinches in at the waist. It comes in bold red, deep navy blue, classic black, and more. This dress is perfectly suitable for a casual wedding or cocktail party. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

37 These Denim Pants That Feel Like Leggings No Nonsense Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $37 See On Amazon Combine the comfiness of leggings with the structure of jeans, and you get these denim pants from No Nonsense. Made with polyester, cotton, and spandex, the ultra-stretchy material moves with your body, instead of confining it. The faux front pockets and fly give these pants the appearance of conventional jeans, but don’t worry — the two back pockets are completely functional. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

38 A Breathable Cotton Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lightweight bralette that doesn’t constrict your chest, Calvin Klein has got your back. Made with super soft cotton-modal material, it hugs your body without too much compression. The unlined cups allow for more breathability, while the racerback style adds a little extra support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

39 The Flowy Jumpsuit You’ll Wear All Summer Long Buenos Ninos Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a wide-leg jumpsuit with a relaxed fit that you can wear during all your favorite summertime activities. With adjustable spaghetti straps and a low-cut neck, this one-piece offers plenty of airflow. Available in basic solids as well as bold patterns, you can pair it with a sun hat and sandals for an instant warm-weather look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

40 An Effortless V-Neck Tank Top With A Lacy Detail BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This simple V-neck tank is elevated with a pretty lace trim that runs along the neckline. The polyester-spandex material is stretchy and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool in hot weather. The bottom hem lands just past your waist, which gives you the option of tucking this tank into your jeans or shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

41 This Cute Surplice Dress For Sunny Days Amazon Essentials Solid Surplice Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a deep V-neckline and short sleeves, this jersey surplice dress is airy and breathable. “This is the perfect summer red dress!” one reviewer wrote. “It’s not too tight and the length is perfect — it hits me right above my knees. I didn’t find the v neck too revealing either — modest enough to wear to work.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

42 A Mock-Neck Tank Top With a Boxy Fit Daily Ritual Boxy Jersey Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon From Daily Ritual comes a unique tank top with a mock neck and slightly relaxed fit — not too baggy and not too tight. The boxy garment is made from a viscose-elastane blend for softness and stretch, and the higher neckline gives off just a hint of polish. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

43 The Ruffled Wrap Dress With A Dainty Floral Print Naggoo Wrap Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cinching in at the waist with a tie-belt, this short wrap dress has a V-neckline and ruffled details. The dainty floral pattern makes it a cute choice for brunch dates and bridal showers, but you can also opt for solids or polka dots. Even better, the polyester and spandex material makes this dress just as comfy as it is adorable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18