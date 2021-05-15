46 Cheap Things You’ll Never Get Sick Of Wearing

We all have those staples in our wardrobe that, as soon as they’re washed, we’re putting them right back on again. You can never have too many styles that you’ll never get sick of wearing, but one thing that makes them even better? Scoring them at budget-friendly prices.

What makes these wardrobe staples so lovable? Maybe it’s because they’re super comfortable, like a cozy sweater that feels so good on your skin, or a pair of fluffy, faux-fur slippers you never want to take off. Or, it could be something you can wear throughout multiple seasons (and for many years), like a pair of timeless sunglasses or a basic white tee. Or it may just be that these pieces are versatile, easy to style, or even have the ability to dress up or down in seconds flat — like a pair of paperbag-waist trousers, a pretty wrap dress, or a flowy midi skirt that comes in an array of edgy (but surprisingly neutral) animal prints.

Whatever your reason for deeming a garment worthy of repeat wears, these 48 styles are sure to make the cut. And, because they’re all under $50, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. Stylish, comfortable, and affordable — what more could you ask for?

1 These Hypoallergenic Huggie Hoops That Go With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Cuff Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter what’s on your schedule, these 14-karat gold-plated huggie hoop earrings are a safe bet: They’re simple enough for everyday wear, but polished enough for special occasions. Made from a hypoallergenic metal and free of nickel and lead, they won’t irritate those with sensitive ears. Choose your favorite tone: white gold, yellow gold (pictured), or rose gold — or go ahead and pick up all three pairs, which only ring up at $13 each. Available colors: 3

2 This Relaxed-Fit Dress You Can Wear Year-Round MOLERANI Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon There is something so irresistible about a garment you can wear throughout the seasons — especially when it’s at such a great price, like this basic T-shirt dress. The rayon blend is lightweight enough for warm weather and layerable for winter, and its short sleeves and swingy silhouette add a playful touch. Wear it with sandals and a sun hat in the summer, or pair it with tights, booties, and a jacket in winter. Take your pick from tons of classic colors, or fun prints like tie-dye, reptile, florals, and more. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 These Faux-Leather Flip-Flops At A Truly Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals Amazon $14 See On Amazon These flip-flops are a no-brainer when it comes to warm-weather dressing; but with their faux-leather construction, they’re a refined update on your well-worn rubber sandals. Though with their rubber soles and foam-padded insteps (which one reviewer reported felt like “walking on a cloud”), they’re just as comfortable. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 13

4 A Comfortable Crop Top In A Stretchy Ribbed Knit Wild Meadow Scoop Neck Ribbed Crop Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon You just can’t go wrong with this short-sleeved crop top, made of ribbed, cotton-spandex jersey for a close-yet-comfortable fit. Grab one in every color and see how easy it is to wear with high-waisted jeans, sweats, and more. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

5 A Flat Snake Chain Necklace That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is NUZON 14K Gold Snake Chain Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon Gorgeous on its own or layered with your other favorite necklaces, this flat chain is a versatile addition to every accessory collection. Made from 14-karat gold-plated brass that’s hypoallergenic and free of nickel and lead, it won’t rub off on your skin or lose its tarnish, so it’ll look gleaming and new no matter how often you wear it. Its 14-inch chain has a two-inch adjustment at the clasp, so you can wear it at different lengths. Available styles: 3

6 A Comfortable Maxi Dress That Looks So Put-Together Amazon Essentials Plus Size Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll be out the door in under five minutes thanks to this maxi dress — it’s so effortless and chic, just accessorize for the season and occasion and you’re all set. Designed to imitate a wrap dress, it has a crossover front with a stretchy empire waist and is made of a non-clinging, mid-weight viscose blend. Best of all? It has side pockets, too. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

7 These Retro-Inspired Sunglasses With A Timeless Tortoiseshell Frame SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these round shades timelessly chic, but they also offer UV 400 protection — so they’re stylish and effective. With a flexible yet sturdy frame in a tortoiseshell design, these sunnies are perfect for protecting your eyes in every season. An impressive showing for such an affordable pair of sunglasses.

8 This Cropped Hoodie Made From Cloud-Soft Fleece Core 10 Soft Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym or lounging at home, this cropped sweatshirt will keep you cute and comfortable, thanks to its relaxed fit and soft fleece fabric that feels like you’re wrapped up in a cloud. A drawstring-adjustable hood, bell sleeves, and a raw hem round out this athleisure staple. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 This 2-Pack Of Essential White Tees With Over 18,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon Essentials Classic Fit T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you wear them layered or on their own, basic white tees are a staple for every closet — and with this $17 two-pack, you’re getting two for the price of one. These tees are best-sellers on Amazon, too, where one customer deemed them “extremely high quality for the price you pay.” You can choose from tons of color and print combos beyond basic white, all of which come in the same blend of cotton, modal, and spandex with a crewneck and short sleeves. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Simple, Essential Baseball Cap For A Sporty-Inspired Look Champion Adjustable Cap Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you love a good workout or simply like athleisure dressing, this Champion cap is a foolproof way to incorporate a sporty accessory into your look. It’s comfortable, too, made entirely from cotton with a pre-curved bill, an interior sweatband, and an adjustable back strap. The subtle logo embroidery finishes off this iconic cap. Available colors: 4

11 These Basic Leggings That Adjust To Your Body Temperature No Nonsense Cotton Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much comfier than a pair of stretch-cotton leggings, especially since they calibrate to your body temperature (how cool is that?). Made from a smart fabric that adjusts to your body temperature, they’ll keep you cool when you’re warm, and retain heat when you’re chilly, which makes them ideal for outdoor workouts. One reviewer even emphatically wrote that these are the “best leggings in the world.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X

12 A Set Of 3 Cropped Camis That Are So Versatile Amilia Basic Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll reach for these cropped camis day in and day out, whether you wear them on their own with high-waisted jeans or layered beneath an oversized cardigan, and so on — the options are literally endless. Each top is finished with barely-there spaghetti straps, an extra layer of fabric at the bust for more coverage, and a slinky scoop neck. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Rib-Knit Top Adorned In Trendy, Romantic Details ROMWE Plus Size Frill Trim Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Puffed sleeves are having a real fashion moment right now, so this high-neck top is sure to earn you plenty of style points. Its ruffled trim and keyhole-closure back add a hint of romance, while a ribbed-knit blend with a hint of stretch keeps it comfortable — and ideal for tucking into high-waisted jeans or skirts, without the material bunching up. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 0X — 4X-Large

14 These Chic Belts You Can Wear At The Waist Or Hip MORELESS Faux Leather Waist Belt (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon No matter the occasion, one of these faux-leather belts will instantly kick your look up a notch, whether you wear it at the waist or hips. These feature a designer-inspired, double-ring buckle and a versatile width that looks great with a denim skirt, trousers, or to cinch the waist of a dress. At just $18 for a pack of three of these sophisticated accessories, the value is pretty unbeatable. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — Large

15 This Summer-Ready Tank Top With A Darling Smocked Bodice CILKOO Frill Smocked Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This tank top is the epitome of spring and summer style, thanks to its smocked waist and straps, floral print, and frilly ruffled trim — all made from a lightweight polyester blend. Plus, it gets extra points for its low-back silhouette and slightly cropped hem, which looks so cute paired with cut-off shorts, high-rise jeans, or skirts. Available styles: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Striped Tunic You’ll Be Tempted To Wear Every Day Daily Ritual Drop-Shoulder Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you love to wear an easy T-shirt and jeans on the regular, this striped tunic is about to be your new best friend. Thanks to its dropped shoulders, rounded hem, and jersey fabric, it drapes beautifully whether you wear it loose or tucked in the front. These white and navy stripes add a classic, nautical touch to your look, but you can pick up this tunic in several other colors too, like caramel, gray, and a black-and-white striped print. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Iconic Underwear Set That’s Comfy Yet Sexy Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette & Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This iconic Calvin Klein set pairs the brand’s signature sporty-chic look with lounge-worthy comfort. You’ll get a scoop-neck racerback bra and a bikini panty, both made from a soft, cotton-modal-elastane blend. Both are finished with CK’s cool, logo-print band. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 An Activewear Crop Top That Looks Just As Good With Jeans As It Does With Leggings Core 10 Pima Cotton Yoga Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon While it’s technically meant to be worn as activewear, this crop top passes for everyday style, too. It’s made from a stretchy blend of pima cotton, modal, and elastane, so it’s as breathable as it is comfortable. A twisted front hem adds an eye-catching finish, whether you wear it in or out of the gym. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

19 These Wildly Popular Joggers That Come In Over 100 Colors & Prints Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon No matter what your favorite color or print may be — from solids like classic black or lilac, to fun patterns like gingham or cute cats — you’ll find it on these jogger sweatpants, available in a whopping 164 styles. With over 44,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, they’re well-loved for their soft, stretchy, fabric that dozens of reviewers compared to butter. The style featured above has a drawstring waistband, functional side pockets, and elasticized cuffs, though you can also get them in a wide-leg silhouette with over 50 color options, too. Available styles: 164

Available sizes: Small — 3X

20 This Playful Fit & Flare Dress With A Cool Tie-Dye Design Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This spaghetti-strap dress has endless styling potential, whether you rock it with sneakers, sandals, or layered over a T-shirt or under a sweatshirt to warm up on summer nights. It has a fun fit-and-flare silhouette, a V-neck, and its rayon-spandex blend has tons of movement. Get it in a selection of playful prints, like tie-dye, animal print, and floral. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

21 An Easy Swing Dress You’ll Want In Every Color & Print Nemidor Plus Size Ruffle Sleeve Jersey Knit Swing Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With its cute, ruffled sleeves and swingy hem, this mini dress can go from day to night so quickly, depending on how you accessorize it. Made from a comfortable jersey knit, it has side pockets (always appreciated) and comes in an array of colors and prints, including floral, polka dots, and stripes. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

22 A Vegan-Leather Shoulder Bag That Doubles As A Clutch JW PEI 90s Shoulder Handbag Amazon $37 See On Amazon Channel your favorite late-nineties/early-aughts trends with this shoulder bag, made from vegan leather and recycled plastic. It’s big enough to hold any type of cell phone and wallet, and its strap is removable so you can use it as a clutch. This cool snake print goes effortlessly from day to night, as do the plethora of croc-embossed options. Opt for the pastel shades to really lean into the Delia’s-era aesthetic. Available colors: 10

23 A Sleek, Long-Sleeved Bodysuit That Belongs In Every Wardrobe MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeved bodysuit makes layering so easy all year long. It’s made from a soft and thin stretch-modal fabric that’s designed to be form-fitting. A mock turtleneck keeps the look sleek, while a tanga bottom stays virtually invisible beneath any bottoms you pair it with. Grab it in an array of solids, or an eye-catching print like leopard, tie-dye, and graphic florals. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 This Breezy Midi Skirt With A Slinky High Slit SweatyRocks Split A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Once you slip into this midi skirt, you’re going to want it in every print, from funky animal patterns to ’90s-inspired florals. That’s because it has an easy, breezy silhouette with a chic side slit and a back zipper — and because it can carry you through the seasons. Pair it with tights and a sweater in chillier weather, or a camisole and sandals when it gets warmer. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A Gorgeous Wrap Dress With A Sweet Ruffled Hem Relipop Casual Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wrap dress is an instant outfit and so easy to style, whether you opt for sandals or cute sneakers when it’s warm out, or tights, boots, and a chunky sweater when it’s cold. It’s a true wrap design, so it has a side tie closure and an inner button, as well as ruffled trim and short sleeves. Made from a polyester-cotton blend, it’s as breathable as it is pretty, whether you opt for polka dot, floral, or animal prints. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 These Pleated Shorts With A Trendy, Paperbag Waist Allegra K High Waist Paper Bag Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon These pleated shorts are polished enough to wear for summer evenings, but they look great with flat sandals or sneakers for casual wear, too. The paperbag waist features a removable, self-tie belt at the pleated waist, and those side pockets are always a welcome touch. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 These Popular Faux-Fur Slippers That Feel Like Heaven To Slip On Parlovable Plush Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ll never want to take these cross-band slippers off, thanks to their soft, faux-fur construction and memory foam cushion. And really, you don’t have to: Plenty of Amazon shoppers confirm that their anti-slip rubber soles are sturdy enough for quick trips outside. With well over 9,000 stellar ratings, these are a true fan-favorite on the site. “They are amazing. So comfortable. I haven’t taken them off my feet. I can’t not wear slippers now, I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on,” one customer raved. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

28 A Classic Button-Down Shirt Made From Breezy Linen Runcati Button Down Plain Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a basic button-down shirt, like this one made of breathable linen. It has a pointed collar, two chest pockets, and long sleeves that roll up and fasten with buttoned tabs. The best part? This top looks just as put-together with jeans as it does with a pencil skirt. Thanks to that breezy linen construction, this would make for a great beach coverup, too. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Beachy Straw Bag With A Removable Crossbody Strap Kadell Straw Shoulder Clutch Amazon $29 See On Amazon Straw handbags have been in style for decades, so you can rest assured that this envelope bag will be the perfect summer accessory for years to come. It comes with an adjustable, removable crossbody strap, and also has an attached wristlet strap for versatile wear. Other details include a magnetic closure, an attached pompom detail, and an interior slip pocket, so you know all your things will stay secure. Available styles: 5

30 These Stretchy Skinny Jeans With Over 24,000 Perfect Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon It can seem near-impossible to find a good pair of jeans for under $50 these days, but these skinnies from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. defy all odds. Among over 24,000 five-star ratings (!) on Amazon, one shopper exclaimed that they’ll “never wear a different brand or style again” after finding these, thanks to their stretchy-yet-sturdy denim, mid-to-high rise, and five functional pockets. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams)

31 A Slim-Fit Utility Jacket With Plenty Of Roomy Pockets Daily Ritual Cargo Jacket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a mid-weight jacket that’s ideal for tricky transitional weather. This military-inspired cargo jacket strikes the right balance between warmth and airiness; and since it has some stretch in it, there’s plenty of room to layer a sweater under it, without looking bulky. Other key design features include a zippered front, four roomy pockets, snapped cuffs, and an interior drawcord at the waist for a customized fit. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 0 — 16

32 This Striped Crop Top With A Relaxed Fit & A Tie Front ROMWE Front Knot Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This crop top is set to be a regular in your rotation thanks to its comfortable, relaxed fit and lightweight, stretch-cotton construction. It has a tie at the front hem, rolled cuffs, and plenty of prints to choose from, like a multitude of stripes, tie-dye, or solid shades. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Classic Denim Jacket In A Rich, Dark Wash Roamans Plus Size Essential Denim Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon This jean jacket is a classic for a reason — you can wear in any season and look instantly cool, or even layer it under a wool or faux-fur coat during the colder months for some texture (and warmth). This one comes with gleaming gold hardware at the front, cuffs, and back hem, and its several pockets top off this classic silhouette. The dark wash pictured above is so sophisticated, though it comes in three other washes, too, including white — surprisingly wearable in any season. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus

34 A Comfy Tunic That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down (& Has Pockets!) Shiaili Plus Size Flowy Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon With its chiffon trim, three-quarter sleeves, and hidden pockets, this flowy top is a step up from your average tee, but it’s just as versatile. It’s made from a soft, stretch-cotton fabric in a tunic length that pairs perfectly with leggings or skinny jeans. Several reviewers even called it “the best shirt” they’ve purchased online. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

35 A Pretty Peplum Top That You Can Wear Anywhere Lark & Ro V-Neck Peplum Blouse Amazon $36 See On Amazon Like an updated take on the classic peasant top, this peplum blouse exudes elegance, thanks to its blouson sleeves and fluid Georgette fabric (made from woven, crepe-like polyester). Smocked accents and a V-neck add modern style to this timeless piece. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 These Skinny Jeans That Feel Just As Comfortable As Leggings Lee Plus Size Sculpting Skinny Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll constantly reach for these Lee skinny jeans, which are designed to look like denim but feel like leggings (they pull on like leggings, too). The cotton-spandex blend has some substance, though, so you can style them as you would a pair of jeans. Other features include a comfortable, wide waistband and functional back pockets (though the two in front are faux). Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 16 — 30 (including petite and long sizes)

37 These High-Waisted Boyfriend Jeans With Trendy Distressed Details SweatyRocks Ankle Length Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll be tempted to rock these boyfriend jeans all week long, and at such a great price, you can easily score several pairs in different washes and in varying degrees of distress (there are 30 styles available on Amazon!). This pair has a few frayed details, as well as an acid-washed look that brings retro-cool vibes. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 A Pair Of High-End Rain Boots At A Bargain Price Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon Though these are designed to keep your feet dry through rainy weather, you’ll be tempted to wear these rubber Sam Edelman booties on sunny days, too. With a back pull tab, elastic side goring, and a padded footbed, they’re a classic Chelsea boot with an extra dose of comfort (and protection, for when you’re splashing through puddles). Hard to believe these designer booties cost under $30. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide sizes)

39 This 2-Pack Of Retro Shorts That Are Great For Working Out (& Lounging, Too) URATOT Cotton Sports Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you wear them for athletic endeavors or just to hang around the house, you’ll feel totally comfortable in these stretch-cotton shorts. They have a retro-gym-class-inspired look with a dolphin hem and contrast piping, but really, they’re a truly timeless staple. Plus, they come in a rainbow of colors, from ultra-vibrant shades (like hot pink and mint green) to neutrals. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

40 This Pullover That One Reviewer Deemed “The Softest, Most Comfortable Sweater Ever” WEACZZY Drop Shoulder Knit Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight blend of viscose, polyester, and nylon, this drapey sweater is ultra soft and comfy, no matter how you style it. With trendy, puffed sleeves and a modern mock neck, it’s the easiest way to look put together with minimal effort. Try it tucked into jeans for an everyday look, or layered over a bodycon dress, tights, and boots for a cold-weather occasion. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

41 This Pretty Peplum Top That’ll Be Your New Go-To For Every Occasion ROMWE Plus Size Belt Tie Peplum Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon The fluttering sleeves, the faux-wrap design, the pretty floral print — these are the things that make this peplum top a must-have for date night (and beyond). It’s equal parts romantic and effortless, and its polyester textile is “really nice quality,” according to several reviewers. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: 0X — 5X

42 These Office-Appropriate Trousers That Stay Wrinkle-Free All Day Long GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These ankle-length trousers look super chic in any professional setting, but are equally stylish for weekend wear, too. The wrinkle-resistant polyester blend is an especially thoughtful touch for those who sit at their desks most of the day. You’ll find them just as easy to wear as basic black trousers, but the paperbag waist elevates the silhouette. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

43 This Super-Soft Pashmina Scarf That Will Never Go Out Of Style Calvin Klein Pashmina Scarf Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein pashmina is one of those truly timeless accessories that can be worn with so many outfits, all year round, whether you opt for a neutral shade (like the almond featured here) or something bold, like fuchsia or cobalt. This uber-soft scarf is adorned in a subtle, CK-logo print and finished with a chic, frayed hem — the perfect not-basic basic. Available colors: 18

44 This Sherpa Jacket With A Cozy, Polar Fleece Lining Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a fluffy sherpa exterior and warm, polar fleece lining, you will never want to be without this zip-up jacket when the weather gets cold. A low-key take on the teddy coat trend, this topper has a stand collar and side pockets for a vibe that’s both stylish and outdoorsy. When it gets really cold out, you can layer it under your winter jacket. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

45 The Quintessential Ribbed Beanie That Comes In A Dozen Rich Colors Brixton Heist Beanie Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is this rib-knit beanie a staple, but it’s also made in the US by Brixton, an independent fashion and lifestyle brand based out of Southern California. It’s constructed entirely of warm, stretchy acrylic and has a fold-over cuff with a subtle logo tab. Grab it in a spectrum of shades, like black (pictured), amber, or hunter green. Available colors: 12