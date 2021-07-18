49 Comfy, Highly Rated Things You'll Get A Ton Of Use Out Of

If bloggers have taught me one thing, it’s that you can find a surprising number of truly incredible products on Amazon if you know what to look for. My personal favorites are items that promise comfort and style, both in my closet and for my home. From stylish fashion finds to cozy home decor, there are so many Instagrammable Amazon products with rave reviews stacked to the ceiling that are worth checking out if you find yourself in a similar boat.

Sift through comfortable, stylish clothes and accessories like on-trend bike shorts and rompers as well as cute dresses in swing cuts and stretch knits, plus the chunky dad sandals and soft T-shirt headbands to pair with them. To feather your nest — where comfort and function should always be the rule — aim for padding and luxe texture in the spaces you land most: padded seat cushions and lumbar support, velvet floor pillows on a plush area rug, or bedding that keeps you cool for deeper sleep. They’ve all received thousands of glowing reviews — and might even be life-changing enough to make an appearance on your own Insta feed.

Go ahead and sort through the following cozy, popular things that you’ll probably get a ton of use out of.

1 Some Wildly Comfortable Undies With A Massive Cult Following Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Panty (6- Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon No, it’s not what you were expecting, but comfortable underwear is truly foundational to, well, life. The Amazon Essentials cotton bikini panty has garnered an almost intimidating 4.6 star rating from over 75,000 reviews by shoppers who raved about their super comfortable fuller coverage that made them an instant favorite. They’re made from 95% cotton with spandex, so the skin-friendly fabric will hold its shape through repeated washings, and they come in a good selection of colors and contemporary prints in coordinated packs of six to 10 plus sets in solid black and white. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 The Perfect Pillow Covers For Never Leaving Your Couch On Sundays Home Brilliant Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2- Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Updating throw pillows is an easy way to refresh your space, and these pillow covers let you keep the inserts you already have while brightening up the entire room with color and texture. The fabric is made from supernaturally soft polyester chenille cut to resemble wide-wale corduroy that you’ll want to sink into for every streaming marathon, while invisible zippers ensure a secure, seamless closure and makes them easy to toss in the wash if you spill anything on them. They’re surprisingly budget-friendly, and come in every conventional pillow size along with plenty of decorator shades. (Not to mention nearly 5 stars from over 20,000 reviews.) Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 7

3 Some Thick Denim Leggings With Pockets Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon Name a garment you’re more likely to get a ton of use out of than leggings that look like jeans. The Amazon Essentials jeggings offer high-stretch comfort in a tailored package you can wear for everything from long-haul flights to casual Fridays at the office. They have a thick, truly denim-like fabric that got high marks from shoppers for holding its shape even after multiple wears between washes, and its wide waistband that refused to roll down was voted similarly praise-worthy. Also notable is the inclusive range of sizes, with options for three inseams that give them a nearly perfect fit right off the rack. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 0 — 20 (short, medium, and long)

4 A Plush Bath Mat You Literally Sink Into Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon A layer of memory foam is cut thick as Texas toast and covered in buttery coral velvet to make this bath mat feel exceptionally indulgent when you step out of the shower, and has over 40,000 reviews attesting to its spa-like nature. It dries you off while soaking up water so floors stay clean and dry, and is backed with a nonslip coating so all you have to worry about is your towel turban. Although the bath mat is thicker than most, it’s easy to keep mildew-free: the entire thing can go in both washer and dryer. And it comes in multiple sizes, so go ahead and grab one for in front of the sink. Scrub a dub. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 8

5 A T-Shirt Dress With Gorgeous Drape Amazon Essentials V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can wear this T-shirt dress so many ways, and you’ll secretly be comfortable in every single one of them. Short sleeves and an open V-neck leave room for layering or adding a few dainty necklaces while the A-line body flares gently to the knee. Plus, the rayon knit makes it super soft. Wear it to the farmer’s market with a denim jacket and Hunter boots or out to dinner with statement jewelry and heeled sandals. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

6 These Luxe Sheets With 170,000 5-Star Reviews Mellanni Queen Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These 1800 thread count sheets wrap you in luxury and help regulate your body temperature at night for better sleep. They’re woven from silky microfiber with a brushed finish for unreal softness and strength that comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. You’ll wake up to a hotel look whether or not you you make the bed, with deep pockets on the fitted sheet that fit the plushest mattress up to 16 inches thick (and even comes with options for split king beds). Available colors: 42

Available sizes: 13

7 A Low-Profile Cotton Thong For Every Day ANZERMIX Cotton Thong Panties (Pack of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cotton thongs are ideal for everyday no-show underwear. The natural fabric keeps things soft and breathable while the cut guarantees they virtually disappear under clothes. The Anzermix cotton thongs are fan favorites — check out those 30,000 rave reviews — sewn with double-stitched seams that are narrow yet sturdy and a fully lined cotton crotch for all-day comfort. For just $10, you get nearly a week’s worth of underwear, so snap up a couple packs and you’ll never be short on laundry day. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 A Convertible Bra That’s Twice As Supportive Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bali’s underwire bra hides a soft fabric sling inside each cup that creates a wider base of support coupled with the underwire for comfortable lift. The straps convert to a racerback, so it works with virtually all of your tanks, and a row of hooks and eyes on the band guarantees an adjustable fit. Sheer mesh at the top creates a lingerie-inspired finish that doesn’t sacrifice their secure full-coverage fit, and the foam cups are soft and flexible for an everyday outline. Might as well pick up two so you’re set through weekends. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

9 A Silk Pillowcase That Pampers Your Skin & Hair ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon A silk pillowcase is surprisingly durable for nightly use and the benefits are tangible. In top-shelf mulberry silk with a dense 600 thread count, the Zimasilk pillowcase is a solid investment in a good night’s sleep that pays dividends daily. The naturally hypoallergenic fabric has a slippery finish that’s gentle as they come while an invisible zipper keeps it in place even if you toss and turn. The result? You’ll wake up to reduced frizz. Less time getting ready, more time for hitting snooze. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 6

10 A Hippie-Chic Sandal With Ergonomic Comfort CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These stylish sandals are an affordable take on up-market comfort. The crossover faux leather uppers are rugged yet soft with adjustable buckles, all over a carved-out footbed with arch support and a deep heel cup. A layer of genuine suede molds to your foot over time, and natural cork absorbs impact from every step. The EVA sole is lighter and springier than rubber while providing the same waterproof traction on wet surfaces. Even brand fanatics counted themselves fans, and they’ve won over 32,000 reviews for being a solid daily driver. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 13 (regular and wide)

11 Some Soft, Pretty Headbands That Shouldn’t Cause Headaches DRESHOW Headbands (8 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These comfortable fabric headbands are unfussy yet a little dressed up with a subtle knot detail that elevates them above plainer styles. You might wear to the gym, and they’re made from an ultra-durable cotton blend with sturdy rubber and nylon that’s moisture-wicking and machine washable while being gentle on hair. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 1 size

12 A Cotton Sports Bra You’ll Never Want To Take Off Fruit of the Loom Cotton Sports Bra (3- Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom cotton sports bras are low-profile, yet well-made — basically the perfect cotton tee of your underwear drawer. They’re built from a double layer of 95% cotton with optional pads that allow you to customize the coverage, and a wide band for a full coverage cropped camisole fit that’s lightly supportive without the need for wires. They’re just right for sleeping and low-impact workouts in a skin-loving fabric; over 30,000 shoppers left five-star reviews for the three-pack alone, and you can get sets of up to six. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 32 — 44

13 The Chunky Dad Sandal Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon Trendy, kitschy, and waterproof, these slide sandals have enjoyed a serious resurgence with the advent of comfort dressing. Style them with everything from sweat shorts to a floral dress. They’re constructed from EVA foam which is famous for its pillowy cushioning that’s waterproof and nearly weightless. That alone makes them absurdly comfortable, but they also have anatomically correct footbeds that cradle your foot from heel (cup) to toe (bar). Available colors: 48

Available sizes: 6 — 11

14 Some Blingy Toe Stretchers That Are Surprisingly Ahhh-Inducing YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher Amazon $30 See On Amazon YogaToes promises to stretch and strengthen tired feet while helping bring you into better alignment — but the spa-like stretch after a long day could really be reason enough. Their hypoallergenic medical grade gel toe stretchers slip between each proverbial little piggy to ease tension, and the tops are cut like gemstones so they feel far more fun to use than their purpose implies. They’re one of those underground cult products, with over 7,000 reviews for what at first seems like a niche product that you ultimately can’t live without. Available colors: 1 color

Available sizes: 1 size

15 This Puffy Marshmallow Of A Duvet Utopia Bedding Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nothing but sweet dreams ahead when you nod off under this down alternative duvet, which has a nearly-perfect Amazon rating from well over 60,000 reviews. The specialty siliconized hollow fiber fill creates cloud-like loft and warmth that feels like alpaca and stuffs easily into a duvet cover, and there are corner loops for attaching to any interior ties. Box stitching keeps the fill evenly dispersed throughout, and it goes right through the wash so it’s easy to care for at home. All for a bargain price — you’ll be very pleasantly surprised by the value. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6

16 Some Cooling Memory Foam Pillows For Your Deepest Sleep Yet Plixio Cooling Memory Foam Pillows (Pack of 2) Amazon $38 See On Amazon These memory foam pillows support your head and neck in perfect alignment overnight while bypassing traditional downsides of the ergonomic material. A shredded foam interior gives their signature molded comfort a fluffy softness without holding onto body heat, and even their washable covers help keep you cool. The bamboo-based fabric is naturally hypoallergenic while regulating body temperature and wicking moisture. Available colors: 1 color

Available sizes: 1 size

17 The Trendy Cotton Bike Shorts You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Hanes Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon They’re comfortable, practical, stylish, backed by thousands of rave reviews — and just $8. The Hanes bike shorts are a staple you can afford to stock up on, and once you slip into that squat-proof cotton jersey you’ll want multiple pairs. They’re perfect for everything from sleeping in to light workouts with a covered elastic waistband and versatile 7-inch inseam. You can even layer them under skirts when you want stealthy leg coverage. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Festival-Ready Maxi Dress Shoppers Wear On Repeat MakeMeChic Tie Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon One part lounge dress and two parts Stevie Nicks, this T-shirt maxi dress is beloved by over 10,000 Amazon fashion fanatics for its effortless comfort. It has the slouchy fit of a vintage band tee with a touch of goddess energy in its ankle-grazing split hem, which can even be knotted for a different look. (And two deep pockets on the sides.) It’s easy to dress up, but the soft poly knit is just as great for swanning around the house. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 An Absurdly Soft & Fluffy Rug LOCHAS Ultra Soft Area Rug Amazon $26 See On Amazon One touch is all it takes with this plush area rug, which carpets up to 21 square feet of floor space in shaggy faux fur. The dense pile is ultra-fine for superior silkiness with a layer of foam padding underneath to enhance its softness underfoot. To that end, the base is secured with anti-slip grip, so you shouldn’t even need a liner to keep it in place on wood floors. Plus, it’s easy to keep fresh with a quick vacuum or spot clean. They’re great next to the bed; what could be better for sinking your feet into every day? Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 4

20 Some Breezy Leopard Lounge Shorts That Are *Surprisingly* Versatile Kafeimali Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon These fun leopard print shorts epitomize casual chic in fashion’s favorite pattern with athletic styling. The glam-rock print is what enables you to style the pair as a trendier piece with the right summery party top, but their casual construction and soft-touch fabric are pure downtime with an elastic drawstring waist and contrast dolphin seams. Extra details like a metal-tipped drawstring and triple-channel waistband along with two good pockets are what add up to a genuinely nice pair of shorts. Available colors: 1 color

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Slashes Your Blowout In Half M-bestl Microfiber Hair Towel (Pack of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This thirsty microfiber towel soaks up 80% of the water in your hair without any friction for reduced frizz and shorter blow-dries. The teardrop shape twists into the perfect turban with zero bulk or weight, and there’s a button and loop to secure it in place so you can go about getting ready without the delicate balancing act a regular bath towel requires. (That alone is worth the price of admission.) Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 1

22 A Plush Mattress Topper That Regulates Body Temperature Oaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you want to revive an old bed or add another luxurious layer to your existing comfort, this cooling mattress topper goes on like a fitted sheet to frost mattresses in a thick layer of down alternative fill. Its deep pocket can accommodate even 21-inch mattresses with relative ease, while box stitching keeps it all lofty and evenly distributed even after a trip through the wash. Plus, the silky fabric cover resists spills. “Like lying on a bed of marshmallows,” one fan (of nearly 50,000) raved. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Twin — California King

23 These Lightweight Lounge Pants With Pockets Joob Joob Harem Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon A more traditional take on the jogger, these lightweight lounge pants have a high, wide fitted waistband over slouchy legs for an easygoing silhouette that pulls right on. Smocking adds stretch and detail to the drapey rayon, and there’s a pocket on each thigh so they’re practical for everyday. Choose from 15 designs, all of which were made in Thailand. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Lumbar Cushion So Even Your Car Feels Custom-Made SAMSONITE Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Samsonite puts their travel expertise in the driver’s seat with this memory foam lumbar pillow. A curved memory foam supports your lower back with its ergonomic design to help alleviate discomfort, while its adjustable strap slips around the back of your seat and then tightens down securely for a budge-proof fit. Plus, it’s lightweight so you can easily take it from driver’s side to office chair. Available colors: 5

25 Some Lush Velvet Floor Pillows That Look So Expensive Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Thick and luxuriously tufted with a scalloped edge in jewel-toned fabric, these decorative cushions both stylish and cozy. The Azza floor pillow is covered in polyester chenille that’s subtly luminous — like lightly crushed velvet — and comes in rich tonal shades that make them a gorgeous addition to so many spaces. Stack them on the floor or nest a few on your couch for a Pinterest-worth vignette, or use them as dining chair cushions. The limit does not exist. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1

26 The Crop Top Sports Bra That Nearly Broke TikTok Lemedy Padded Fitness Tank Amazon $24 See On Amazon This longline sports bra became an overnight TikTok sensation, with Amazon shoppers lining up for its wear-with-anything style. The performance fabric has a surprisingly soft finish — nothing slippery about it — and the built-in shelf bra includes removable pads for more (or less) coverage as desired. Where it really stands out is for its ability to work as both a low-impact sports bra and a casual crop top that actually feels long enough and transitions from squat rack to sidewalk without missing a beat. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Padded Seat Cushion Made With Memory Foam Kingphenix Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon $34 See On Amazon This lightweight memory foam seat cushion adds a little extra padding to the places you log hours, like car seats and desk chairs. It’s built like a layer cake with memory foam underneath a tier of shock-absorbing sponge, with a durable yet breathable fabric over the top. A soft nonslip silicone base prevents it from shifting underneath, and the universal design pops right into most standard chairs. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1

28 A Slip-On Sneaker That’s Light As Air TIOSEBON Walking Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These lightweight walking sneakers were made to move with you without weighing you down. Their mesh uppers slip right on to hug the foot while remaining supremely breathable, with latex padding inside for comfort and a durable pigskin insole that molds to your foot over time. The thick foam sole is waterproof with plenty of traction, and is flexible enough to bend in half so you can stay light on your feet all day. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 13

29 This Casual Midi Dress With Pockets MEROKEETY 3/4 Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Simple and soft, this T-shirt midi dress has subtle retro appeal with a defined waist, fitted neck, and cropped balloon sleeves. The gathered skirt creates fun volume that hides two deep pockets and skims below the kneecap in a soft synthetic knit that’s easy to care for. It’s basically a dream house dress, and over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left reviews for its easygoing elegance. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Comfy Hair Tie That Shouldn’t Crimp Your Strands Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $8 See On Amazon The spiral hair ties of the ‘90s have made a comeback as the go-to hair accessory, thanks to their hair-friendly build and surprising practicality. The spiral cord is gentle on hair and less likely to create indentations than traditional covered elastics, and the neutral tones blend into natural hair colors discreetly (even if you don’t pick an exact match). The plastic material is waterproof and easier to remove after a swim and doesn’t soak up sweat or hair products, either, making them a cleaner option for every day. “Another game changer. [...] I will never go back to regular hair ties,” one fan with thick curly hair swore. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1

31 The Plus-Size Bike Shorts Worth Wearing On Repeat Just My Size Plus-Size Jersey Bike Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon The Just My Size bike short has a fan following similar to the Hanes pair featured earlier, offering a solid basic short in the season’s trending style with inclusive sizing at a bargain price. The comfortable cotton knit includes a higher dose of spandex for superior stretch with covered seams and a tag-less design so all you feel is softness. Stock up on their two weekend-ready basic shades and live in them around the house or reserve one pair to layer under skirts. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

32 A Comfy Contoured Sleep Mask With Over 45,000 Positive Reviews MZOO Sleeping Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a deep night’s sleep anywhere in the world at any time of day, this memory foam eye mask is well worth the splurge. The interior is designed to leave lids and lashes clear, with a plush border of foam that prevents any light from leaking through. Many shoppers raved that the design was especially good for side and stomach sleepers, but almost everyone appreciated the total blackout conditions and sliding adjustable strap that, unlike Velcro, didn’t get caught in their hair. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1

33 Some No-Show Socks That Stay Up All Day (Really) Leotruny Cushion No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These no-show socks are extra thick and plush compared to the competition, so they’ll disappear inside your low-tops while adding padded comfort without rolling down over the course of the day. The interior features soft loop terry that cushions your feet while mopping up sweat, and five silicone strips on each heel that create a budge-proof finish. “I work long days on my feet for 8-10 hours and these socks are so comfortable and have just the right amount of cushion. They also never slip which is awesome,” reported a shopper who put them through their paces. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

34 A Turkish Cotton Towel That’s So Multifunctional WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Turkish bath towels are light, soft, absorbent, quick-drying... and totally Instagrammable. The way their cotton is woven makes them hyper-absorbent and dries in minutes without the bulk of cotton terry, so they’re ideal for travel and easily double as a blanket or oversized scarf. Their traditional design with subtle stripes and minimalist rope fringe makes them a versatile decorative piece around the home, too, and you’ll find plenty of uses for them when you’re not on the road. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 1

35 These Sporty Lounge Pants That Are Designed Like Joggers CRZ YOGA Stretch Lounge Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Light and luxe, these athletic lounge pants were built for ease with a performance touch. They’re designed like joggers through the top half with a casual (but very well-made) drawstring elastic waist and two slash pockets with a dedicated key pouch in one. However, their legs are tapered with extra room to move. Meanwhile, the high-stretch fabric is soft yet sturdy and resists wrinkling for a more polished look on the go. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 A Deceptively Stylish Dress In Comfortable Cotton KILIG Halter Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cotton sundress can be dialed up for dressy occasions with its shoulder-baring high neck halter top and flared skirt, but that stretch knit paired with a couple of pockets feels like pure weekend mode. A defined waist and keyhole string-tie back both add another layer of detail that won’t compete with your accessories, and the knee-length hem transitions seamlessly from daytime events to night. Keep this one on your short list, because it’s infinitely wearable. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A Swingy Smock Dress That’s Fully Lined KIRUNDO Flowy Pleated Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This haute hippie smock dress infuses mod ‘60s style with prairie-chic energy in a tiered swing dress and ruffled cap sleeves. It belts gracefully on days you want a fitted shape, and the sleeves aren’t too big to slip under a blazer. Plus, there’s plenty of room for leggings and boots in the winter. The shape never feels boxy, thanks to a draping rayon blend that even comes fully lined. For the price, it’s hard to believe this is so well-made — but nearly 4,000 reviews check out. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 The Beachy Cotton Lounge Shorts With A Broken-In Finish BTFBM Lightweight Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Soft, vintage, and just the right amount of weathered, these utility shorts are your laidback sweatpants alternative. A wide elastic drawstring waist and deep squared-off pockets with piped cuffs give them easy campfire style with a looser fit just made for stretching out, and the 100% cotton gives them the makings of a year-round staple. Add or subtract breezy tanks and cozy fleece as necessary. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Bamboo Blanket Designed For Hot Sleepers Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bamboo blanket cools on contact and promises to help alleviate everything from hot flashes to night sweats, but anyone who runs warm in the summer will appreciate its calming comfort. The diamond weave creates tiny pockets of air to help sweat evaporate while moisture-wicking bamboo channels dampness away from the skin so you wake up noticeably refreshed. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4

40 A Utility Floor Mat That Actually Looks Nice WiseLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Utility mats aren’t exactly known for their dashing good looks, but this one is embossed with a Pinterest-inspired lattice pattern for a sturdy cushioned standing surface. With nearly half an inch of foam underneath, it creates a layer of bounce to offset the strain of standing on hard surfaces for long periods of time and helps protects your floors against drops and spills from above. It’s both rugged and waterproof, with a nonslip backing so it stays put. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 3

41 An Earth-Mama Jumpsuit (And Maxi Dress, Too) BUENOS NINOS Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you like a little drama with your loungewear, this oversized camisole jumpsuit has eccentric jet-set vacation vibes in spades. Delicate pleats at the neckline and a billowing fabric bring goddess-like volume and flow for a light as air feel, with adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets that make it a practical choice, too. The style could easily be mistaken for a maxi dress, and there are plenty of those to choose from as well — between the two options and dozens of colors, they’ve earned well over 10,000 reviews. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

42 A Good Old-Fashioned Sweat Short Hanes Jersey Short Amazon $7 See On Amazon These Hanes cotton shorts promise to deliver the same soft quality of their iconic T-shirts from head to toe. Their wide ribbed waistband allows for stretch without elastic, and a built-in drawstring ensures an adjustable fit. That loose 7-inch leg hits right at the mid-thigh for comfortable coverage and range of motion that can handle low-impact workouts like yoga (but shines best off-duty). In 100% cotton and totally tag-free, they were made with comfort foremost in mind. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 An Orthopedic Pillow That Pampers Tired Joints Contour Legacy Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Support your natural alignment while sleeping with this ergonomic knee pillow. Its contoured shape keeps your hips and knees ideally placed to reduce joint stress overnight. It can help mitigate symptoms of sciatica and similar discomfort in the back, hips, and knees with ventilated memory, foam so it’s comfortable to use nightly. The soft fabric cover is hypoallergenic and unzips for regular washing, and you can just toss it right in with your sheets every week. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1

44 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These bootcut yoga pants add trouser-like detail to the athleisure staple for the closest thing you can get to a truly dressy yoga pant. Their performance knit has four-way stretch that’s squat-proof and thick enough to pass muster at the office, with functional pockets both front and back. Tall shoppers will appreciate the extra length, as they’re meant to be cut to a custom length and even come with a guide. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

45 A Delicate Racer Cami That Upgrades The Standard Tank LouKeith Racerback Cami Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sleek yet flowing tank top is a comfortable basic that can shift from loungewear to happy hour. The high, shoulder-baring racer neckline and spaghetti straps are so on-trend right now, but the cotton knit is four seasons of timeless. Its high-low hem curves down to a leggings-friendly dip while the breathable fabric is light enough to tuck in a skirt when you want to dress up. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

46 A Knotted Crop Top That’s Impossible To Get Wrong MakeMeChic Twist Front Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cropped with a tapered waist, this twist-front tee has earned over 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its ability to pull off any dress code, from gym day to dinner date. It’s fashionable and laidback with fitted sleeves and a crew neck over a longline crop that sweeps the natural waist, and it’s finished in a perfect knot. Wear it as part of your vacation cover-up or add coated leggings and a boyfriend blazer for edgy street style. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

47 An Oversized Bath Pillow That Fits Every Kind Of Tub Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Turn up your DIY self-care routine if baths are a major part of that with an ultra high-quality bath pillow that adds spa-like ambience to your bathroom. A full two inches of luxury foam creates a thick layer cake between you and the tub with a flexible two-panel design that conforms to every type of layout. Plus, seven suction cups keep it securely placed on all of them. (It also folds down for easier storage.) Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2

48 An Adorable Lounge Jumpsuit With 20,000 5-Star Ratings PRETTYGARDEN Off- Shoulder Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon The PRETTYGARDEN off the shoulder jumpsuit has the cohesive appeal of a loungewear set with the single-item ease of a dress, and Amazon fans took notice. Its dolman tee slouches off one shoulder and transitions seamlessly into sharp tapered joggers, all in a breezy knit with a casual drawstring and two deep pockets for car keys and lip balm. Many shoppers who praised its ability to dress up or down and added that it was a game changer for stylish travel. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large