Cool, Trendy Clothes & Accessories Popping Off On Amazon Right Now

Whether you’re in the mood to add a few trendy pieces to your wardrobe or want to do a complete closet overhaul, you’ll be happy to know that you can do so with just a few clicks. This is because Amazon has tons of eye-catching dresses, pants, tops, jewelry, shoes, and more, that are not only available at reasonable prices but can also be shipped directly to your house in a flash. Forget dragging yourself from store to store and dressing room to dressing room — finding that perfect blouse or skirt to wear out can be done from the comfort of your home.

If you’re on the hunt for new pieces, then you’re in luck — we rounded up some of the best clothing and accessories available on the site, but don’t hesitate! These cool, trendy clothes and accessories are popping off on Amazon right now.

1 These Stretchy Ankle-Length Pants With Side Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Cropped Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled — even though these pants have the word “gym” in their brand name, it doesn’t mean they can’t be worn outside of workout routines and yoga sessions. Super stretchy and high-waisted, these cropped bottoms boast a simple elastic closure, a wide waistband, and slightly flared hems. Wear these with sports bras and oversized tees for lounging, or pair them with satin shirts and strappy sandals if you need a coy dinner date outfit fast. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 This Open-Back Tank Top That Feels Buttery Soft OYANUS Backless Activewear Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Take dressing for workouts to a whole new level with this eye-catching tank top. This open-back top comes in colors like black, olive, and pink, is made from 100% polyester, has a smooth feel, and features a strappy design. Wear it over sports bras or bralettes for a sultry yet cozy look. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 These Dainty Gold Chains With Adjustable Lengths CHESKY Choker Necklaces Amazon $18 See On Amazon Simple gold chains like these can instantly elevate any outfit. If your jewelry collection doesn’t yet have some, consider adding these to your cart ASAP. Made from 14 karat gold-plated brass, these head-turning chains are hypoallergenic and have adjustable lengths — so you don’t have to worry about getting the wrong size. Available colors: 3

4 This Floor-Length Slinky Maxi Dress Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want to wear something a little edgier but don’t feel like dealing with tight tops and bottoms? If so, this sleeveless maxi dress is made just for you. Crafted from a stretchy viscose blend, this dress features adjustable spaghetti straps, a simple scoop neck, and a floor-grazing hem. Wear this with platform heels and gold jewelry for a sophisticated look, or dress down with tennis shoes and an open, oversized button-down shirt. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

5 This Ankle-Grazing Maxi Dress That Comes In So Many Fun Colors & Prints Fabumily Knit Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of this fashion-forward ankle-grazing dress that’s offered in so many exciting, bright colors. Made from a soft cotton blend, this knit dress is breathable, has adjustable straps, and an easy-to-style scoop neck. Pair this with vibrantly-colored chunky mules and accessories for a fun summer look. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 This Chic Necklace That Costs Under $20 PEARLADA Baroque Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you think jewelry has to cost a pretty penny, think again. This baroque pendant piece — priced at well under $20 — boasts a large charm made from Mother of Pearl. Its chain is crafted from 18 karat gold-plated copper and has a simple-to-use toggle and ring closure. Available colors: 4

7 These Stylish Gold Earrings That Are So Lightweight Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you don’t yet own a pair of chunky gold earrings, what are you waiting for? This trendy pair — offered in colors like rose gold, black, and hot pink — is made from gold-plated copper and boast a simple stud closure. They’re also super lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about them weighing down your ear lobes. Style these with a black turtleneck and dress pants for a sleek look, or match them with a flowy maxi dress and platform wedges for the perfect summer ensemble. Available colors: 11

8 This Colorful Crochet Top That Looks Right Out Of The Early-2000s Meihuida Y2k Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Say goodbye to boring old sweaters with this super colorful one. This long-sleeved crochet top is made with 100% polyester and has a square neckline, flared sleeves, and a slightly stretchy feel. Pair it with faded blue jean bell bottoms for a retro look, or style it with a black mini skirt and chunky mules for a Y2K vibe. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This Loose-Fitting Button-Down Top That Looks So Good Dressed Up Or Down Bsubseach Beach Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon The breezy beach blouse is the perfect piece to pack during your next summer trip. Constructed from lightweight polyester, this airy top has a stylish turndown collar, a handy front pocket, and loose sleeves that can easily be rolled up. Wear it over bikinis and one-pieces while lounging on the sand, or style it with faded denim and strappy heels for a quick dinner date outfit after an afternoon at the beach. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: One Size

10 These Linen Pants With A Drawstring Closure Amazon Essentials Linen-Blend Drawstring Pants Amazon $32 $23 See On Amazon Need bottoms that will carry you throughout spring and summer? Two words: linen pants. Linen pants like these not only look great, but they feel great, too. These are made from a linen and cotton blend, have a drawstring waist closure, and have hems that hit just below the ankles. Wear these with cropped tops and sneakers for a more casual look, or style them with a silky button-down shirt and strappy sandals for something more sleek. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

11 This Elegant Beach Robe That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Bsubseach Long Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this ankle-grazing cardigan that looks like it waltzed right out of a magazine shoot. Made from breathable polyester, this elegant piece boasts short sleeves and an easily adjustable waist belt to get that just-right fit. It’s also slightly transparent, which makes it perfect for wearing as a beach coverup or styling with biker shorts and a cute bralette underneath. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One Size

12 These Highly-Rated Retro Sunnies That Go With Everything SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These retro sunnies have over 3,800 perfect five-star ratings, and for a good reason — they’re so freaking cute. This inexpensive pair is made with a sturdy plastic frame and boast polarized lenses, chic metal temple tips, and European-style nose pads for more comfortable wear. Keep these in your bag all summer long so you’re always prepared. Available colors: 14

13 A Pair Of Stretchy Biker Shorts With Side Pockets & A Hidden Inside Pocket IUGA Workout Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add these to your Amazon cart stat if you’re looking for a pair of workout shorts that check all boxes. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, these comfy yet supportive bottoms have a pull-on closure and a wide waistband. The best part? They come with two side pockets and a hidden inside pocket, making carrying around your phone and credit cards easier while you go for a run. This pair has a 6-inch inseam but the shorts come in 8-inch and 3-inch inseam styles, as well. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14 This Flowy Maxi Dress With A High Waist & Fluttery Sleeves Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Chic summer dresses can come with price tags that creep into the three digits, but not this one. Boasting over 5,600 perfect five-star ratings, this breezy dress features an ankle-length hem, short flutter sleeves, a stretchy high waistband, and a simple V-neckline that’s so easy to style. Pair it with white canvas tennis shoes for a laidback look or style with heels and a beaded clutch for a more fancy fit. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

15 This Mesh Beach Coverup That Has Side Slits & A Scoop Neck Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Amazon $32 See On Amazon Yes, beach coverups can be exciting, too. This pick, made from 100% polyester, features a see-through scoop neckline, a trendy side split, and a sleeveless cut. It can easily be worn over a bathing suit while at the beach or styled over biker shorts and a tube top for when you want to pull on a simple, sultry outfit. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: One Size

16 This Wide-Brim Hat That Is Beyond Chic FURTALK Wide Brim Floppy Straw Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Exude Hollywood glamour by throwing on this floppy straw hat offered in many different styles. Made from a blend of polyester and cotton, this chic headpiece is lightweight, comes with a handy chin strap so you don’t have to worry about it flying off when it’s windy, and has an adjustable Velcro inner for you to achieve that perfect fit. Wear this with a black maxi dress and plenty of gold jewelry for a sophisticated fit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Medium-Large — Large-X-Large

17 This Beaded Bag That’s The Perfect Summertime Accessory Abvokury YIFEI Beaded Acrylic Shoulderbag Amazon $26 See On Amazon Beaded bags are all the rage right now. If you don’t yet have one, consider this shoulder bag that’s constructed from see-through acrylic beads and has a long strap. This pick would look so cute with wide-leg bottoms, a fun cropped crochet top, and platform sandals.

18 These Waterproof Slides With Adjustable Straps & A Padded Footbed FUNKYMONKEY Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon A pair of comfy slides like these can totally change the game — you can wear them out and about with friends, slip into them at the beach or pool, or just have them on hand for when you need to walk the dog or take out the trash. These sandals come in colors like white, pink, and black, and have adjustable wide straps and a contoured footbed. Available colors: 54

Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Gold Hoops That Have Over 34,000 5-Star Ratings PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a way to make any outfit look ten times more polished, pick up these gold hoop earrings that will set you back only $14. Boasting over 34,000 perfect five-star ratings, these gorgeous earrings are available in four different shades and have a lightweight feel. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 20MM — 50MM

Available styles: 2

20 A Pair Of Socks That Look So Good With Slides, Sneakers, & More HUE Slouch Sock (3 Pairs) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Socks can make or break an outfit, which is why you must always have a great pair, like these, on hand. Made from a breathable cotton blend, these slouchy ones feature a stretchy ribbed ankle and seamed toe areas for extra durability. Style these with chunky sneakers and banded sweatpants for an off-duty look, or match these with Birkenstocks for an of-the-moment feel. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size

21 This Elegant Beach Coverup With Head-Turning Details JDiction Swimsuit Cover UP Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a gorgeous swimsuit coverup unlike any you’ve seen before, this is the one for you. It’s made from lightweight polyester, boasts a head-turning lace design, and has flowy, wide sleeves for breezier wear. Beyond the beach, this pick looks so good styled with white tank tops, jean shorts, and platform wedges. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One Size

22 This Supportive Bodysuit With Adjustable Straps SHAPERX Bodysuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Never worry about your shirt becoming untucked again with this sleek bodysuit. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, this one-piece features a simple pull-on closure, has handy adjustable straps, and boasts a seamless design. The chest and bottom area are made from a lightweight mesh, and this leotard has an open gusset so you can easily go to the bathroom. Paired with silky skirts, wide-leg pants, jeans, and more, this bodysuit always gets the job done. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: XX-Small/X-Small — 4Xl/5XL

23 This Muscle Tank With A Fun Back & A Lightweight Feel Mippo Workout Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Upgrade your workout gear with this stylish fitness top with a back mesh detail. It has a high neckline, a sleeveless cut, and an open split in the back that can be tied up or left as-is. Offered in hues like light blue and mint, this lightweight tank top looks so good with any workout bottoms. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 These Super Comfortable Sandals That Are Waterproof Weweya Pillow Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slides that feel like you’re wearing pillows on your feet? Sign me up. These popular shoes — which have just over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings — are just what your shoe collection is missing. They have adjustable buckles and a lightweight feel. These are also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting them wet at the pool or beach. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 Women/3.5-4.5 Men — 15-16 Women/14-15 Men

25 This Straw Bag Roomy Enough For Your Cellphone, Wallet, & More Vintga Bamboo Bag Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bamboo handbag can give any outfit a fashion-forward edge. Perfect for toting to picnics, beach hangs, pool outings, and warm-weather dinner dates, this chic piece is big enough to fit your cell phone, sunglasses, wallet, and more. Dress it up with strappy sandals and tight dresses, or pare it down with sneakers and an oversized tee. Available sizes: Small — Large

26 These Waterproof White Sneakers With A Comfy Sole FRACORA PU Leather Casual Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every closet can benefit from a pair of well-made white sneakers. These low-top shoes have a cushioned sole, a durable outsole, and a round-toe silhouette. They also have water-resistant uppers, so you don’t have to worry if you get stuck in the rain or wear these to the beach. Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 This Simple Gold Anklet With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Ratings Barzel Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate just how much a simple gold anklet can make any out look more put together. This dainty pick has nearly 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, is made with 18-karat gold plating, and is offered in three different lengths. Wear it with sneakers and cropped jeans for a laidback look, or throw it on for a day at the beach for a sultry summer vibe. Available sizes: 3

28 This Flowy Tassel Dress That Is Effortlessly Chic CUPSHE Tassel V-Neck Derss Amazon $47 See On Amazon Make every day a good outfit day with this flowy V-neck dress. Offered in shades like white, beige, and pink, this frilly frock features an asymmetrical hemline, a simple drawstring closure with tassels, and adjustable shoulder straps. Wear it with a floppy hat and platform sandals for a chic look, or style it with flip-flops and an oversized tote for a quick and easy beach outfit. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit That Looks So Good Dressed Up Or Down Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Is there anything more comfy and cute than this sleeveless jumpsuit? This versatile piece is made from a stretchy polyester blend and boasts adjustable shoulder straps, a scoop neckline, and wide-leg pants. Pair it with flip-flops and a straw tote for a fun vacation look, or layer it over a turtleneck and match it with boots for when the temperatures start to dip. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

30 This Ruffled Romper That Has Banded Sleeves AIMCOO Front Tie Ruffle Hem Romper Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This ruffled romper is what dreams are made of. Crafted from a soft polyester blend, this eye-catching piece features a layered ruffled hem, an adjustable tie waistband, and long banded sleeves. The best part? It can easily be dressed up or down in a cinch — wear it with flat sandals or tennis shoes for a relaxed look, or style it with heels and a clutch for a fancier outfit. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Bodysuit That Can Be Styled So Many Ways IN'VOLAND Short-Sleeved Scoop-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Every closet needs a scoop-neck bodysuit or two. This pick is made from a stretchy cotton-spandex blend and has short sleeves, a quick and easy pull-on closure, and a convenient snap crotch. It can be worn with everything from denim shorts and wide-leg pants to dressy trousers, maxi skirts, and more. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

33 A Pair Of Linen Shorts For When You’re Bored With Denim Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon You may already have a pair of linen pants, but how about a pair of linen shorts? These bottoms cost just under $20 and are exactly what you need to stay (and look) cool during the summer months. They’re made from a lightweight linen and cotton blend, feature a stretchy drawstring waistband, and have two side pockets to stash your phone, wallet, or whatever else you’d like. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

34 This Chic ‘90s-Inspired Purse DOREAMALOE Classic Handbag Amazon $29 See On Amazon Nothing ties together an outfit like a cute purse such as this one. This pick has almost 2,000 perfect five-star ratings and is crafted from vegan leather, has handy pockets to store your phone, wallet, credit cards, and more. It also features a removable strap for when you want to use it as a fashionable clutch. Available colors: 29

35 This Y2K-Inspired Dyed Dress With A High Side Slit Argeousgor Y2K Tie Die Tank Dress Amazon $13 See On Amazon This trendy dress looks so similar to the ones your favorite Hollywood celeb likes to wear. It’s made from a soft cotton blend and features a high neckline, a side slit, and a lightweight feel. Wear it with chunky black platform sandals for the full Y2K effect. Available colors: 52

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Tube Top With Front Knot Detail & A Ribbed Knit Feel ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking to pick up a tube top, but want something out of the box, look no further than this strapless shirt with a front center knot. Crafted from a soft polyester blend, this ribbed knit top has a pull-on closure, a scoop underbust, and a stretchy feel. It would look so cute with wide-leg black dress pants, chunky gold earrings, and open-toe platform sandals. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 These Super Cool Linen Pants Available In So Many Colors LNX Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here’s another pair of linen pants that you can get so much mileage out of. They’re made with a soft linen and cotton blend, have an adjustable elastic waistband, and are designed two side pockets to keep your phone, wallet, and more. Their hem reaches just at the ankle, making them so easy to style, and they’re offered in shades like black, beige, and fluorescent green, which is a nice touch. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

38 This Multipack Of Bodysuits For Under $20 OQQ Bodysuits (3-Pack) Amazon $20 $17 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a well-made bodysuit. If you need to refresh yours, pick up this three-pack of one-pieces made from a stretchy nylon blend. Each has a chic square neckline, wide straps, and is designed with a snap-closure bottom so you don’t have to wrestle it off when you go to the bathroom. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — Large

39 This Oversized Pullover That Looks Good With Biker Shorts, Jeans, & More Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Pullover Amazon $29 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of this oversized half-zip pullover — it reminds me so much of the ones Princess Di used to wear. Crafted from a breathable cotton blend, this chic sweatshirt features a drop shoulder collar, banded detailing at the wrists and hem, and a quarter-length zipper around the neck. Wear it with biker shorts and sneakers to run errands, or pull it on with denim jeans and slides for a perfect Fall outfit. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Stylish Waterproof Purse With A Ruched Handle & Front Pleats PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stylish purse that can be your everyday handbag but is still sophisticated enough to wear to special occasions, this is the one to get. Featuring an eye-catching ruched handle, this waterproof pick has chic front pleating, a lined interior, and plenty of room for your phone, wallet, keys, and more. It’s also offered in two different sizes. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — Medium

41 This Loose-Fitting Tank With Padded Shoulders SAFRISIOR Shoulder Pad Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This padded tank top is just what your wardrobe is missing. Made from 100% cotton, this design-forward tee features a simple round neckline, padded shoulders, and a length that hits around the hip bone, making it easy to tuck into skirts and bottoms. This pick looks especially great with a chunky gold necklace and pleated trousers. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – Large

42 These Versatile Ballet Shoes That Have Nearly 42,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Oh, ballet shoes, how you make getting dressed in the morning so much easier. These flats come in a range of shades like poppy red, light camel, and charcoal and have nearly 42,000 perfect five-star ratings, and for a good reason — they’re both stylish and comfortable. Featuring a casual silhouette, these chic shoes have a soft faux leather upper and an elasticized top line. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and wide)

43 Moisture-Wicking Underwear With A Lace Trim & Bow Detail KNITLORD Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who said underwear that’s both cute and comfortable has to be expensive? This five-pack of underwear costs just $17 — that’s just around $3 each. They’re made from a stretchy bamboo viscose blend, boast a lacy trim, and have a sweet front bow detail. Even better? These are moisture-wicking and have top-notch ventilation, so you don’t have to worry about feeling hot when you pull these on. Psst, there’s also a pack of leopard print ones available if that’s more your vibe. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 This Fun Workout Dress With Hidden Shorts & Side Pockets KuaCua Workout Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon I know this is labeled as a “workout dress” and all, but something just tells me that it would also look so nice styled apart from the gym or tennis court, too. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, this moisture-wicking exercise dress has hidden shorts to keep you better covered, a racerback, and two side pockets for stashing your phone and wallet. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large