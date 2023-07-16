Cool, Trendy Clothes & Accessories Popping Off On Amazon Right Now

Whether you’re in the mood to add a few trendy pieces to your wardrobe or want to do a complete closet overhaul, you’ll be happy to know that you can do so with just a few clicks. This is because Amazon has tons of eye-catching dresses, pants, tops, jewelry, shoes, and more, that are not only available at reasonable prices but can also be shipped directly to your house in a flash. Forget dragging yourself from store to store and dressing room to dressing room — finding that perfect blouse or skirt to wear out can be done from the comfort of your home.
If you’re on the hunt for new pieces, then you’re in luck — we rounded up some of the best clothing and accessories available on the site, but don’t hesitate! These cool, trendy clothes and accessories are popping off on Amazon right now.
1 These Stretchy Ankle-Length Pants With Side Pockets
Don’t be fooled — even though these
pants have the word “gym” in their brand name, it doesn’t mean they can’t be worn outside of workout routines and yoga sessions. Super stretchy and high-waisted, these cropped bottoms boast a simple elastic closure, a wide waistband, and slightly flared hems. Wear these with sports bras and oversized tees for lounging, or pair them with satin shirts and strappy sandals if you need a coy dinner date outfit fast. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 2 This Open-Back Tank Top That Feels Buttery Soft
Take dressing for workouts to a whole new level with this eye-catching
tank top. This open-back top comes in colors like black, olive, and pink, is made from 100% polyester, has a smooth feel, and features a strappy design. Wear it over sports bras or bralettes for a sultry yet cozy look. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 3 These Dainty Gold Chains With Adjustable Lengths
Simple
gold chains like these can instantly elevate any outfit. If your jewelry collection doesn’t yet have some, consider adding these to your cart ASAP. Made from 14 karat gold-plated brass, these head-turning chains are hypoallergenic and have adjustable lengths — so you don’t have to worry about getting the wrong size. 4 This Floor-Length Slinky Maxi Dress
Want to wear something a little edgier but don’t feel like dealing with tight tops and bottoms? If so, this
sleeveless maxi dress is made just for you. Crafted from a stretchy viscose blend, this dress features adjustable spaghetti straps, a simple scoop neck, and a floor-grazing hem. Wear this with platform heels and gold jewelry for a sophisticated look, or dress down with tennis shoes and an open, oversized button-down shirt. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large 5 This Ankle-Grazing Maxi Dress That Comes In So Many Fun Colors & Prints
I can’t get enough of this fashion-forward
ankle-grazing dress that’s offered in so many exciting, bright colors. Made from a soft cotton blend, this knit dress is breathable, has adjustable straps, and an easy-to-style scoop neck. Pair this with vibrantly-colored chunky mules and accessories for a fun summer look. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 6 This Chic Necklace That Costs Under $20
If you think
jewelry has to cost a pretty penny, think again. This baroque pendant piece — priced at well under $20 — boasts a large charm made from Mother of Pearl. Its chain is crafted from 18 karat gold-plated copper and has a simple-to-use toggle and ring closure. 7 These Stylish Gold Earrings That Are So Lightweight
If you don’t yet own a pair of
chunky gold earrings, what are you waiting for? This trendy pair — offered in colors like rose gold, black, and hot pink — is made from gold-plated copper and boast a simple stud closure. They’re also super lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about them weighing down your ear lobes. Style these with a black turtleneck and dress pants for a sleek look, or match them with a flowy maxi dress and platform wedges for the perfect summer ensemble. 8 This Colorful Crochet Top That Looks Right Out Of The Early-2000s
Say goodbye to boring old sweaters with this super colorful one. This long-sleeved
crochet top is made with 100% polyester and has a square neckline, flared sleeves, and a slightly stretchy feel. Pair it with faded blue jean bell bottoms for a retro look, or style it with a black mini skirt and chunky mules for a Y2K vibe. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 9 This Loose-Fitting Button-Down Top That Looks So Good Dressed Up Or Down
The
breezy beach blouse is the perfect piece to pack during your next summer trip. Constructed from lightweight polyester, this airy top has a stylish turndown collar, a handy front pocket, and loose sleeves that can easily be rolled up. Wear it over bikinis and one-pieces while lounging on the sand, or style it with faded denim and strappy heels for a quick dinner date outfit after an afternoon at the beach. Available colors: 40 Available sizes: One Size 10 These Linen Pants With A Drawstring Closure
Need bottoms that will carry you throughout spring and summer? Two words:
linen pants. Linen pants like these not only look great, but they feel great, too. These are made from a linen and cotton blend, have a drawstring waist closure, and have hems that hit just below the ankles. Wear these with cropped tops and sneakers for a more casual look, or style them with a silky button-down shirt and strappy sandals for something more sleek. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 11 This Elegant Beach Robe That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
Dial up the drama with this
ankle-grazing cardigan that looks like it waltzed right out of a magazine shoot. Made from breathable polyester, this elegant piece boasts short sleeves and an easily adjustable waist belt to get that just-right fit. It’s also slightly transparent, which makes it perfect for wearing as a beach coverup or styling with biker shorts and a cute bralette underneath. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: One Size 12 These Highly-Rated Retro Sunnies That Go With Everything
These
retro sunnies have over 3,800 perfect five-star ratings, and for a good reason — they’re so freaking cute. This inexpensive pair is made with a sturdy plastic frame and boast polarized lenses, chic metal temple tips, and European-style nose pads for more comfortable wear. Keep these in your bag all summer long so you’re always prepared. 13 A Pair Of Stretchy Biker Shorts With Side Pockets & A Hidden Inside Pocket
Add these to your Amazon cart stat if you’re looking for a pair of
workout shorts that check all boxes. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, these comfy yet supportive bottoms have a pull-on closure and a wide waistband. The best part? They come with two side pockets and a hidden inside pocket, making carrying around your phone and credit cards easier while you go for a run. This pair has a 6-inch inseam but the shorts come in 8-inch and 3-inch inseam styles, as well. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 14 This Flowy Maxi Dress With A High Waist & Fluttery Sleeves
Chic
summer dresses can come with price tags that creep into the three digits, but not this one. Boasting over 5,600 perfect five-star ratings, this breezy dress features an ankle-length hem, short flutter sleeves, a stretchy high waistband, and a simple V-neckline that’s so easy to style. Pair it with white canvas tennis shoes for a laidback look or style with heels and a beaded clutch for a more fancy fit. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 15 This Mesh Beach Coverup That Has Side Slits & A Scoop Neck
Yes,
beach coverups can be exciting, too. This pick, made from 100% polyester, features a see-through scoop neckline, a trendy side split, and a sleeveless cut. It can easily be worn over a bathing suit while at the beach or styled over biker shorts and a tube top for when you want to pull on a simple, sultry outfit. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: One Size 16 This Wide-Brim Hat That Is Beyond Chic
Exude Hollywood glamour by throwing on this
floppy straw hat offered in many different styles. Made from a blend of polyester and cotton, this chic headpiece is lightweight, comes with a handy chin strap so you don’t have to worry about it flying off when it’s windy, and has an adjustable Velcro inner for you to achieve that perfect fit. Wear this with a black maxi dress and plenty of gold jewelry for a sophisticated fit. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: Medium-Large — Large-X-Large 17 This Beaded Bag That’s The Perfect Summertime Accessory Beaded bags are all the rage right now. If you don’t yet have one, consider this shoulder bag that’s constructed from see-through acrylic beads and has a long strap. This pick would look so cute with wide-leg bottoms, a fun cropped crochet top, and platform sandals. 18 These Waterproof Slides With Adjustable Straps & A Padded Footbed
A pair of
comfy slides like these can totally change the game — you can wear them out and about with friends, slip into them at the beach or pool, or just have them on hand for when you need to walk the dog or take out the trash. These sandals come in colors like white, pink, and black, and have adjustable wide straps and a contoured footbed. Available colors: 54 Available sizes: 6 — 11 19 These Gold Hoops That Have Over 34,000 5-Star Ratings
If you’re searching for a way to make any outfit look ten times more polished, pick up these
gold hoop earrings that will set you back only $14. Boasting over 34,000 perfect five-star ratings, these gorgeous earrings are available in four different shades and have a lightweight feel. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: 20MM — 50MM Available styles: 2 20 A Pair Of Socks That Look So Good With Slides, Sneakers, & More Socks can make or break an outfit, which is why you must always have a great pair, like these, on hand. Made from a breathable cotton blend, these slouchy ones feature a stretchy ribbed ankle and seamed toe areas for extra durability. Style these with chunky sneakers and banded sweatpants for an off-duty look, or match these with Birkenstocks for an of-the-moment feel. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: One size 21 This Elegant Beach Coverup With Head-Turning Details
If you’re looking for a gorgeous
swimsuit coverup unlike any you’ve seen before, this is the one for you. It’s made from lightweight polyester, boasts a head-turning lace design, and has flowy, wide sleeves for breezier wear. Beyond the beach, this pick looks so good styled with white tank tops, jean shorts, and platform wedges. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: One Size 22 This Supportive Bodysuit With Adjustable Straps
Never worry about your shirt becoming untucked again with this
sleek bodysuit. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, this one-piece features a simple pull-on closure, has handy adjustable straps, and boasts a seamless design. The chest and bottom area are made from a lightweight mesh, and this leotard has an open gusset so you can easily go to the bathroom. Paired with silky skirts, wide-leg pants, jeans, and more, this bodysuit always gets the job done. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: XX-Small/X-Small — 4Xl/5XL 23 This Muscle Tank With A Fun Back & A Lightweight Feel
Upgrade your workout gear with this stylish
fitness top with a back mesh detail. It has a high neckline, a sleeveless cut, and an open split in the back that can be tied up or left as-is. Offered in hues like light blue and mint, this lightweight tank top looks so good with any workout bottoms. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 24 These Super Comfortable Sandals That Are Waterproof Slides that feel like you’re wearing pillows on your feet? Sign me up. These popular shoes — which have just over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings — are just what your shoe collection is missing. They have adjustable buckles and a lightweight feel. These are also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting them wet at the pool or beach. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 Women/3.5-4.5 Men — 15-16 Women/14-15 Men 25 This Straw Bag Roomy Enough For Your Cellphone, Wallet, & More
This
bamboo handbag can give any outfit a fashion-forward edge. Perfect for toting to picnics, beach hangs, pool outings, and warm-weather dinner dates, this chic piece is big enough to fit your cell phone, sunglasses, wallet, and more. Dress it up with strappy sandals and tight dresses, or pare it down with sneakers and an oversized tee. Available sizes: Small — Large 26 These Waterproof White Sneakers With A Comfy Sole
Every closet can benefit from a pair of well-made
white sneakers. These low-top shoes have a cushioned sole, a durable outsole, and a round-toe silhouette. They also have water-resistant uppers, so you don’t have to worry if you get stuck in the rain or wear these to the beach. 27 This Simple Gold Anklet With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Ratings
Don’t underestimate just how much a simple
gold anklet can make any out look more put together. This dainty pick has nearly 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, is made with 18-karat gold plating, and is offered in three different lengths. Wear it with sneakers and cropped jeans for a laidback look, or throw it on for a day at the beach for a sultry summer vibe. 28 This Flowy Tassel Dress That Is Effortlessly Chic
Make every day a good outfit day with this flowy
V-neck dress. Offered in shades like white, beige, and pink, this frilly frock features an asymmetrical hemline, a simple drawstring closure with tassels, and adjustable shoulder straps. Wear it with a floppy hat and platform sandals for a chic look, or style it with flip-flops and an oversized tote for a quick and easy beach outfit. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 29 This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit That Looks So Good Dressed Up Or Down
Is there anything more comfy and cute than this
sleeveless jumpsuit? This versatile piece is made from a stretchy polyester blend and boasts adjustable shoulder straps, a scoop neckline, and wide-leg pants. Pair it with flip-flops and a straw tote for a fun vacation look, or layer it over a turtleneck and match it with boots for when the temperatures start to dip. Available colors: 41 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large 30 This Ruffled Romper That Has Banded Sleeves
This
ruffled romper is what dreams are made of. Crafted from a soft polyester blend, this eye-catching piece features a layered ruffled hem, an adjustable tie waistband, and long banded sleeves. The best part? It can easily be dressed up or down in a cinch — wear it with flat sandals or tennis shoes for a relaxed look, or style it with heels and a clutch for a fancier outfit. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 31 This Pack Of Ribbed Knit Camis That Are So Soft
What’s better than one
tank top? Three. This pack of cropped camis — which will set you back only around $30 — is a lifesaver when you want to put on a quick outfit but don’t know what to wear. Crafted from a stretchy nylon blend, these feature a seamless construction, a rib-like texture, and a lightweight feel. They pair wonderfully with biker shorts, faded denim jeans, wide-leg pants, and so much more. Available colors: 65 Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large 32 This Bodysuit That Can Be Styled So Many Ways
Every closet needs a
scoop-neck bodysuit or two. This pick is made from a stretchy cotton-spandex blend and has short sleeves, a quick and easy pull-on closure, and a convenient snap crotch. It can be worn with everything from denim shorts and wide-leg pants to dressy trousers, maxi skirts, and more. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus 33 A Pair Of Linen Shorts For When You’re Bored With Denim
You may already have a pair of linen pants, but how about a pair of
linen shorts? These bottoms cost just under $20 and are exactly what you need to stay (and look) cool during the summer months. They’re made from a lightweight linen and cotton blend, feature a stretchy drawstring waistband, and have two side pockets to stash your phone, wallet, or whatever else you’d like. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 34 This Chic ‘90s-Inspired Purse
Nothing ties together an outfit like a
cute purse such as this one. This pick has almost 2,000 perfect five-star ratings and is crafted from vegan leather, has handy pockets to store your phone, wallet, credit cards, and more. It also features a removable strap for when you want to use it as a fashionable clutch. 35 This Y2K-Inspired Dyed Dress With A High Side Slit
This
trendy dress looks so similar to the ones your favorite Hollywood celeb likes to wear. It’s made from a soft cotton blend and features a high neckline, a side slit, and a lightweight feel. Wear it with chunky black platform sandals for the full Y2K effect. Available colors: 52 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 36 This Tube Top With Front Knot Detail & A Ribbed Knit Feel
If you’re looking to pick up a
tube top, but want something out of the box, look no further than this strapless shirt with a front center knot. Crafted from a soft polyester blend, this ribbed knit top has a pull-on closure, a scoop underbust, and a stretchy feel. It would look so cute with wide-leg black dress pants, chunky gold earrings, and open-toe platform sandals. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 37 These Super Cool Linen Pants Available In So Many Colors
Here’s another pair of
linen pants that you can get so much mileage out of. They’re made with a soft linen and cotton blend, have an adjustable elastic waistband, and are designed two side pockets to keep your phone, wallet, and more. Their hem reaches just at the ankle, making them so easy to style, and they’re offered in shades like black, beige, and fluorescent green, which is a nice touch. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large 38 This Multipack Of Bodysuits For Under $20
You can never go wrong with a
well-made bodysuit. If you need to refresh yours, pick up this three-pack of one-pieces made from a stretchy nylon blend. Each has a chic square neckline, wide straps, and is designed with a snap-closure bottom so you don’t have to wrestle it off when you go to the bathroom. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: Small — Large 39 This Oversized Pullover That Looks Good With Biker Shorts, Jeans, & More
I can’t get enough of this oversized
half-zip pullover — it reminds me so much of the ones Princess Di used to wear. Crafted from a breathable cotton blend, this chic sweatshirt features a drop shoulder collar, banded detailing at the wrists and hem, and a quarter-length zipper around the neck. Wear it with biker shorts and sneakers to run errands, or pull it on with denim jeans and slides for a perfect Fall outfit. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 40 This Stylish Waterproof Purse With A Ruched Handle & Front Pleats
If you’re looking for a
stylish purse that can be your everyday handbag but is still sophisticated enough to wear to special occasions, this is the one to get. Featuring an eye-catching ruched handle, this waterproof pick has chic front pleating, a lined interior, and plenty of room for your phone, wallet, keys, and more. It’s also offered in two different sizes. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: Small — Medium 41 This Loose-Fitting Tank With Padded Shoulders
This
padded tank top is just what your wardrobe is missing. Made from 100% cotton, this design-forward tee features a simple round neckline, padded shoulders, and a length that hits around the hip bone, making it easy to tuck into skirts and bottoms. This pick looks especially great with a chunky gold necklace and pleated trousers. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: Small – Large 42 These Versatile Ballet Shoes That Have Nearly 42,000 5-Star Ratings
Oh,
ballet shoes, how you make getting dressed in the morning so much easier. These flats come in a range of shades like poppy red, light camel, and charcoal and have nearly 42,000 perfect five-star ratings, and for a good reason — they’re both stylish and comfortable. Featuring a casual silhouette, these chic shoes have a soft faux leather upper and an elasticized top line. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and wide) 43 Moisture-Wicking Underwear With A Lace Trim & Bow Detail
Who said
underwear that’s both cute and comfortable has to be expensive? This five-pack of underwear costs just $17 — that’s just around $3 each. They’re made from a stretchy bamboo viscose blend, boast a lacy trim, and have a sweet front bow detail. Even better? These are moisture-wicking and have top-notch ventilation, so you don’t have to worry about feeling hot when you pull these on. Psst, there’s also a pack of leopard print ones available if that’s more your vibe. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 44 This Fun Workout Dress With Hidden Shorts & Side Pockets
I know this is labeled as a “
workout dress” and all, but something just tells me that it would also look so nice styled apart from the gym or tennis court, too. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, this moisture-wicking exercise dress has hidden shorts to keep you better covered, a racerback, and two side pockets for stashing your phone and wallet. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 45 These Stylish Shades To Match Every Outfit
What’s better than one pair of
sunglasses? Try, four pairs. This trendy four-piece sunglasses set is perfect for those hot summer days when you need to shield your eyes fun the sun’s bright rays. Featuring a range of different colors — green, tortoiseshell, and black, to name a few — these affordable sunnies are the perfect warm-weather accessory with at least one pair guaranteed to match every outfit in your closet.
