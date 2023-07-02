Amazon Secretly Dropped These Early Prime Day Beauty & Fashion Deals & They Won't Last Long

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year, and it’s right around the corner. While it doesn’t officially kick off until July 11, you don’t have to wait until then to get in on the year’s best deals on fashion and beauty products. Starting now, you can get your hands on some of the retailer’s top fashion and beauty items — from cult-favorite clothes and accessories to viral makeup, skin, and hair products — at incredibly discounted prices. If you see something you like, add it to your cart ASAP — these amazing early Prime Day deals will sell out fast.

60% Off This Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer With 3 Heat Settings Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon - $69.99 $27.99 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

25% Off This Cult-Favorite Electric Toothbrush quip Smart Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Amazon - $59.99 $44.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

66% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra Amazon - $39 $13.29 See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Brightening Turmeric Scrub Set Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie Amazon - $31.95 $22.36 See On Amazon Pamper your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub that comes with a cleverly designed heart-shaped applicator. The formula is enriched with skin-friendly ingredients including lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind, and it comes backed by nearly 1,500 glowing reviews.

45% Off This Flowy Cardigan That Comes In Tons Of Great Prints Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan Amazon - $26.99 $14.83 See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

44% Off This Volumizing L’Oreal Mascara L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon - $12.99 $7.33 See On Amazon For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

58% Off This Bali T-Shirt Bra Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $48 $19.94 See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

33% Off This Belt Bag That Comes In Over 30 Colors ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag Amazon - $23.98 $15.98 See On Amazon Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might just want to nab it in a few colors.

46% Off This Snail Mucin Serum With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $25 $13.49 See On Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

24% Off This Cult-Favorite Serum Reviewers Say Works Like Magic SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $25 $19 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

27% Off This Lip Balm Rich In Hydrating Collagen Somaluxe Lip Collagen Amazon - $29.99 $22 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps fill in lip lines and smooth lips, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

51% Off These Adjustable Waterproof Slides With Drainage Holes Weweya Sandals With Double Buckle Adjustable Slides Amazon - $39.99 $19.54 See On Amazon These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

52% Off This Seamless Warner’s Bra Warner's Easy Does It® Seamless Bra Amazon - $42 $19.99 See On Amazon "Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

40% Off This Cordless Water Flosser With 6 Tips & 4 Cleaning Modes B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $44.97 $26.97 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

19% Off This Compact Clothing Steamer With 64,000+ 5-Star Reviews Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon - $36.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a nine-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. Use it on most fabrics, from chiffon to silk, cotton to linen, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.

56% Off These adidas Running Shoes adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe Amazon - $75 $33 See On Amazon One of the things that set these adidas running shoes aside is the fact that they're made with Primegreen, which is a series of recycled materials. With over 15,000 five-star reviews, customers love the fact that they're lightweight, flexible, and fit just as flawlessly as a pair of slippers. They're available in over 30 colors, all of which will look great with leggings or jeans.

30% Off This Magnetic Makeup Brush Holder FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder Amazon - $19.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.

52% Off This Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror That’s Charged Via USB deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon - $59.99 $28.89 See On Amazon Great for at-home use or when traveling, this USB-rechargeable folding mirror has 72 bright LEDs to illuminate your face and hair. It has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its three light settings (daylight, white light, and warm light) and its ultra-thin profile when folded.

35% Off These Flyaway-Taming Sticks Made From Plant Extracts Samnyte Hair Wax Stick (2-Pack) Amazon - $21.99 $14.25 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.

50% Off This Popular Himalayan Foot & Body Scrub M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub Amazon - $49.99 $24.92 See On Amazon This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

15% Off These High-Waisted Shorts That Come In Over 40 Colors BMJL High-Waisted Athletic Shorts Amazon - $32.99 $27.99 See On Amazon With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.

32% Off This CUPSHE 1-Piece Swimsuit CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit Amazon - $49.99 $33.99 See On Amazon It's hard to go wrong with a classic one-piece swimsuit, and this one is going to be your go-to for beach and pool days. Not only does it have a daring deep-V neckline, padded cups, and adjustable strap, but the ruching in the stomach adds some texture most suits lack. Reviewers love the high quality of this one-piece, so now's a great time to get it for a stellar price.

21% Off This 3-Pack Of Stretchy Square-Neck Bodysuits OQQ Square Neck Ribbed Bodysuits (3-Pack) Amazon - $28.99 $22.99 See On Amazon Marry a few trends at once — rib knit, bodysuits, and a square neckline — with this three-pack of best-selling tanks. Made of a soft, thick, and high-quality fabric, these nylon bodysuits also have 10% spandex in them, so they stretch to comfortably fit your body while giving you a seamless basic to style jeans, skirts, and trousers.

43% Off A Swimsuit Cover-Up That Doubles As A Cozy Shirt Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover-Up Shirt Amazon - $45.99 $26.11 See On Amazon This soft and breathable cover-up is a summertime fashion staple, and is so easy to throw over your bathing suit to pop into a restaurant for lunch, run a quick errand, or simply hide from the sun. During Prime Day, this cover-up is deeply discounted. And did I mention it comes in 45 different colors and prints?

33% Off This V-Neck Top That Comes In Lots Of Pretty Florals SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Top Amazon - $32.99 $22.21 See On Amazon Say hello to the perfect summer blouse. This floral V-neck top is effortless to wear and style, and can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion. With ruffled sleeve details and a string closure you can tie together for a more modest look, this top is cute and versatile — and, best of all, on sale for Prime Day.

30% Off The Maxi Dress You’ll Reach For All Year ANRABESS Casual Loose Maxi Dress Amazon - $52.99 $36.99 See On Amazon For anyone who loves an all-in-one outfit they can just throw on, may I introduce you to this maxi dress? With a loose-fitting design and slits on either side, this dress doesn't restrict your movement at all. It's also made of a soft and stretchy spandex blend that's super comfy. Snag it while it's discounted during Prime Day. And word to the wise? You may want this in multiple colors.

32% Off This Sweat-Wicking Dress With A Built-In Bra Ewedoos Workout Dress with Built-in Bra Amazon - $49.99 $34.19 See On Amazon Whether your sport is tennis, golf, or being comfy, this workout dress is a must-buy. Not only does this dress have built-in shorts and a built-in bra, but those shorts have pockets for your smartphone, headphones, or keys. This dress is a best-seller even when it's not on sale, but if you act fast you can get it for an incredible price during Prime Day.

56% Off This Breathable Tank Top Available In 45+ Colors & Prints ETCYY Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon - $26.98 $11.90 See On Amazon This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.

36% Off This High-Waisted Underwear With 58,000+ 5-Star Reviews wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon - $30.99 $19.94 See On Amazon Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

14% Off This Lightweight Jumpsuit With Pockets Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Pockets Amazon - $36.99 $31.85 See On Amazon There are few fashion pieces as easy to style as a good jumpsuit, and this comfy jumpsuit is a steal during Prime Day. With adjustable spaghetti straps, two functional pockets, and a stretchy, soft fabric, this is an all-in-one outfit that would make for a great purchase any day. But it's an even better price if act fast.

25% Off These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Towelettes Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance-Free Makeup Remover Wipes (2-Pack) Amazon - $13.69 $10.27 See On Amazon During Prime Day a lot of everyday essentials go on sale, much like these Neutrogena makeup-removing wipes. Each of the two packs comes with 25 wipes, for a total of 50, which means you'll have enough makeup remover to last you almost two months — all for an unbeatable price while the sale lasts.

19% Off This CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 16 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $17.99 $14.57 See On Amazon Suitable for all skin types, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a go-to cleanser for so many. It contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to hydrate the skin while removing dirt, makeup, and excess oil. Reviewers love it for its soft, lotion-like consistency and the gentle cleanse it provides. This cleanser is also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic.

20% Off This 8-Pack Of Aesthetic Hair Claws LuSeren Large Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Perfect for hair of all types, these large hair claw clips are a great, fashion-forward way to take control of your 'do. The clips open at nearly 180 degrees, and work on both wet and dry hair. With an impressive 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon and over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews, these cute clips are an everyday essential to many shoppers.

63% Off This Fine-Mist Spray Bottle That’s So Versatile BeautifyBeauties Continuous Mist Sprayer Amazon - $14.99 $5.49 See On Amazon The gentle, continuous, even mist that comes from this spray bottle is more satisfying than it should be. Whether you're using it for hairstyling or household projects like ironing, cleaning, or watering plants, the brand says 98% of the liquid inside will be dispensed, wasting nary a drop. Also satisfying.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite L’Oreal Mascara L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara Amazon - $10.99 $6.35 See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

77% Off These Triangular Makeup Puffs That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry Pimoys Triangle Makeup Puffs (6 Pieces) Amazon - $12.99 $2.99 See On Amazon This set of six triangular makeup puffs can be used wet or dry to apply foundation, BB cream, sunscreen, pressed or loose powder, or even eye shadow. Their unique shape allows you to precisely apply makeup and they have earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Several multi-packs in different colors are available in the listing.

65% Off This Swingy Tank Dress That Comes In Lots Of Great Prints SimpleFun Tank Dress Amazon - $45.99 $15.99 See On Amazon It's no surprise this comfy dress has racked up over 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon; it features a lightweight rayon-polyester blend and comes in a wide range of pretty patterns including florals, watercolor-inspired swirls, and paisley. It's just as great as a cover-up at the beach as it is paired with wedge sandals for a night out.

50% Off These Levi’s Shorts Reviewers Say Are The Best They’ve Ever Bought Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon - $59.50 $29.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."